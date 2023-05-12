Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Conselho de Administração - Ata

1- Resultado do 1º trimestre de 2023 - O Sr. Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro apresentou a análise do resultado do primeiro trimestre de 2023 e o desempenho dos negócios (siderurgia, mineração, cimentos, portos e ferrovias), conforme material que, rubricado pela Secretária Geral do Conselho, fica arquivado na sede da Companhia. Em seguida, o Conselho foi informado que o Comitê de Auditoria discutiu as Informações Trimestrais do primeiro trimestre de 2023 ("1º ITR") e obteve os esclarecimentos necessários sobre a conclusão dos trabalhos pelos auditores externos, tendo sido informado que os auditores externos não têm conhecimento de qualquer fato que os leve a acreditar que as informações financeiras intermediárias, incluídas nas ITR do primeiro trimestre de 2023 não tenham sido elaboradas, em todos os aspectos relevantes, de acordo com as normas vigentes aplicáveis à elaboração das ITR e apresentadas de forma condizente com as normas vigentes, de forma que o relatório de revisão das informações trimestrais será emitido sem ressalva. O Conselho também foi informado que o Conselho Fiscal analisou e discutiu as demonstrações financeiras trimestrais e o relatório dos auditores independentes relativos ao primeiro trimestre de 2023, não tendo havido qualquer ressalva. Após discutir os dados apresentados, o Conselho aprovou, por unanimidade, as informações trimestrais do primeiro trimestre de 2023, que serão divulgadas nesta data na CVM. A conferência com analistas para divulgação do resultado será realizada no dia 4 de maio. 2 - Nomeação do Secretário Geral do Conselho de Administração - O Conselho, na forma do disposto no artigo 19, XVII do Estatuto Social, nomeou como Secretária Geral do Conselho de Administração a Sra. Claudia Maria Sarti, brasileira, casada, advogada, inscrita na OAB/SP sob no 124.687, a quem competirá o apoio e suporte ao Conselho e seus membros. 3 - Eleição dos membros do Comitê de Auditoria

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly Held Company

NIRE: 35300396090

Corporate Taxpayer: 33.042.730/0001-04

EXTRACT FROM THE MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL HELD ON MAY 3rd, 2023, DRAWN UP IN SUMMARY FORM.

Date: May 3rd, 2023. Time: 3:30 p.m. Local: Ave. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3400 - 20th floor, São Paulo - SP.

Convocation: Done in accordance with Company's Bylaws

Attendance: Benjamin Steinbruch (Chairman), Miguel Ethel Sobrinho, Fabiam Franklin, Yoshiaki Nakano e Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia - Conselours; Claudia Maria Sarti

General Secretary of the Board of Directors.

Matters Dealt With: After examination and discussion, the Board of Directors of the Company ("Board") unanimously resolved, without any reservations or qualifications:

1- First Quarter 2023 Results - Mr. Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro presented an analysis of the first quarter 2023 results and business performance (steel, mining, cement, ports, and railways), according to the material that, initialed by the General Secretary of the Council, is filed at the Company's headquarters. The Council was then informed that the Audit Committee discussed the first quarter 2023 Quarterly Information ("1Q21") and obtained the necessary clarifications on the completion of the work by the external auditors, and was informed that the external auditors have no knowledge of any fact that leads them to believe that the interim financial information included in the 1Q21 was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the applicable accounting standards for the preparation of interim financial information, and presented in accordance with the applicable accounting standards, so that the review report of the quarterly information will be issued without reservation. The Council was also informed that the Fiscal Council analyzed and discussed the quarterly financial statements and the report of the independent auditors relating to the first quarter of 2023, without any reservation. After discussing the presented data, the Council unanimously approved the first quarter 2023 quarterly information, which will be disclosed today at CVM. The conference call with analysts to disclose the results will be held on May 4. 2 - Appointment of the General Secretary of the Board of Directors - The Council, in accordance with the provisions of article 19, XVII of the Bylaws, appointed Ms. Claudia Maria Sarti, Brazilian, married, lawyer, enrolled with OAB/SP under no. 124,687, as the General Secretary of the Board of Directors, responsible for providing support and assistance to the Council and its members. 3 - Election of the members of the Audit Committee - The Council, in accordance with the provisions of article 29 of the Bylaws, re-elected the Councilors Yoshiaki Nakano, Miguel Ethel Sobrinho, and Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia as members of the Audit Committee, all with a mandate until the Ordinary General Meeting of 2025, and extending their mandate until the investiture of their successors, with Mr. Yoshiaki Nakano being nominated to preside over the Audit Committee. 4 - Report on the Activities of the Audit Committee - The Board of Directors was informed of the Report on the Activities of the Audit Committee in the first quarter of 2023, which, initialed by the General Secretary of the Council, is filed at the Company's headquarters.