Commission File Number 1-14732

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

National Steel Company

Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima 3400, 20º andar

São Paulo, SP, Brazil

04538-132

(Address of principal executive office)



COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID: 33.042.730/0001-04

NIRE 35-3.0039609.0





MATERIAL FACT

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (" Company ") informs its shareholders and the market in general, pursuant to article 157, paragraph 4th of Law No. 6,404/76 and to Resolution CVM No. 44/2021, further to the information provided in the material facts published on February 22, 2024 and May 2, 2024, that the Company, InterCement Participações S.A. (" InterCement ") and the direct controlling shareholder of InterCement reached an agreement to extend, until at least July 31, 2024, the exclusivity rights of the Company with respect to a potential acquisition of shares representing 100% of InterCement's capital stock, and as a consequence, of its subsidiaries (" Potential Transaction "). The exclusivity period will be automatically extended until August 12, 2024, in the event that the parties remain actively engaged in the negotiation of the main terms and conditions of the Potential Transaction.

The Company informs that it remains interested in the Potential Transaction, but, until the date hereof, no binding documents have been entered with any counterparty which create an obligation or firm commitment to pursue the Potential Transaction.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the general market duly informed of the development of the Potential Transaction, pursuant to applicable law.

São Paulo, July 24, 2024.

Antonio Marco Campos Rabello

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Date: July 24, 2024

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL By: /S/ Benjamin Steinbruch Benjamin Steinbruch Chief Executive Officer





By: /S/ Antonio Marco Campos Rabello Antonio Marco Campos Rabello Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer





