Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - 14th Issuance of Debentures

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID 33.042.730/0001-04

NIRE 35-3.0039609.0

MATERIAL FACT

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL ("Company") hereby announces that the Board of Directors approved its 14th Debentures issuance of simple, non-convertible, unsecured, in up to three series, in the total amount of BRL 700,000,000.00 (seven hundred million reais), with a nominal unit value of BRL 1,000.00, on the issuance date ("Debentures" and "Issuance", respectively).

The Issuance will be subject to a public offering, under the rite of automatic registration, pursuant to Law No. 6,385, of December 7, 1976, as amended, of Resolution of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 160, of July 13, 2022, as amended, and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions, under the firm placement guarantee regime, being intended for the investing public in general ("Offer"). The Debentures will meet the requirements of Article 2 of Law No. 12,431, of June 24, 2011, as amended, so that their holders will be entitled to tax benefits pursuant to the law.

The procedure for collecting investment intentions will be adopted, organized by the Coordinators, under the terms to be provided for in the deed of issuance of the Debentures ("Deed of Issue") and in the distribution agreement to be entered into between the Company and Coordinators with receipt of reservations, observing the provisions of article 61, paragraph 2, of CVM Resolution 160, to (i) define the final remuneration rate; (ii) define the number of Debentures to be allocated in each of the series, observing the maximum volume of the Third Series Debentures; and (iii) verify the existence of demand for the placement of all series of Debentures, and, if such demand is verified, define the Issuance in up to 3 (three) series ("Bookbuilding Procedure").

The First Series Debentures will mature in 07 (seven) years, counted from the issuance date. The unit nominal value of the First Series Debentures will incur interest corresponding to a certain percentage per year, to be defined in accordance with the Bookbuilding Procedure, and which will be the highest rate between (a) the internal rate of return of the Bond Public Treasury IPCA+ with Semiannual Interest (new denomination of the National Treasury Notes - Series B) ("NTN-B"), with maturity on August 15, 2030, calculated according to the indicative quotation published by ANBIMA on its website (http://www.anbima.com.br) on the Business Day immediately prior to the date of the Bookbuilding Procedure, exponentially increased by an annual surcharge (spread) of 1.40% (one and forty hundredths percent) to the year, base 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days, and (b) 7.00% (seven percent) per year, base 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days.

The Second Series Debentures will mature in 10 (ten) years, counted from the issuance date. Regarding the updated unit nominal value of the Debentures of the Second Series, corresponding remunerative interest will be applied at a certain annual percentage, to be determined in accordance with the Bookbuilding Procedure, which will be the highest rate between (a) the internal rate of return of the NTN -B, due on August 15, 2032, calculated in accordance with the indicative quotation published by ANBIMA on its website (http://www.anbima.com.br) on the Business Day immediately prior to the date on which the Bookbuilding procedure, exponentially increased by an annual surcharge (spread) of 1.65% (one sixty-five hundredths percent) per year, base 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days, and (b) 7.30 % (seven and thirty hundredths percent) per year, based on 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days.