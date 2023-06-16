Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSNA3   BRCSNAACNOR6

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.

(CSNA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:11:22 2023-06-16 pm EDT
13.42 BRL   +1.51%
05/24COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. : Integrated report
CO
05/12Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Conselho de Administração - Ata
PU
05/11Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Traded and held securities (Article 11 of CVM Instruction No. 358) - Individual Position - Company, Subsidiaries and Affiliates*
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - 14th Issuance of Debentures

06/16/2023 | 06:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID 33.042.730/0001-04

NIRE 35-3.0039609.0

MATERIAL FACT

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL ("Company") hereby announces that the Board of Directors approved its 14th Debentures issuance of simple, non-convertible, unsecured, in up to three series, in the total amount of BRL 700,000,000.00 (seven hundred million reais), with a nominal unit value of BRL 1,000.00, on the issuance date ("Debentures" and "Issuance", respectively).

The Issuance will be subject to a public offering, under the rite of automatic registration, pursuant to Law No. 6,385, of December 7, 1976, as amended, of Resolution of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 160, of July 13, 2022, as amended, and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions, under the firm placement guarantee regime, being intended for the investing public in general ("Offer"). The Debentures will meet the requirements of Article 2 of Law No. 12,431, of June 24, 2011, as amended, so that their holders will be entitled to tax benefits pursuant to the law.

The procedure for collecting investment intentions will be adopted, organized by the Coordinators, under the terms to be provided for in the deed of issuance of the Debentures ("Deed of Issue") and in the distribution agreement to be entered into between the Company and Coordinators with receipt of reservations, observing the provisions of article 61, paragraph 2, of CVM Resolution 160, to (i) define the final remuneration rate; (ii) define the number of Debentures to be allocated in each of the series, observing the maximum volume of the Third Series Debentures; and (iii) verify the existence of demand for the placement of all series of Debentures, and, if such demand is verified, define the Issuance in up to 3 (three) series ("Bookbuilding Procedure").

The First Series Debentures will mature in 07 (seven) years, counted from the issuance date. The unit nominal value of the First Series Debentures will incur interest corresponding to a certain percentage per year, to be defined in accordance with the Bookbuilding Procedure, and which will be the highest rate between (a) the internal rate of return of the Bond Public Treasury IPCA+ with Semiannual Interest (new denomination of the National Treasury Notes - Series B) ("NTN-B"), with maturity on August 15, 2030, calculated according to the indicative quotation published by ANBIMA on its website (http://www.anbima.com.br) on the Business Day immediately prior to the date of the Bookbuilding Procedure, exponentially increased by an annual surcharge (spread) of 1.40% (one and forty hundredths percent) to the year, base 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days, and (b) 7.00% (seven percent) per year, base 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days.

The Second Series Debentures will mature in 10 (ten) years, counted from the issuance date. Regarding the updated unit nominal value of the Debentures of the Second Series, corresponding remunerative interest will be applied at a certain annual percentage, to be determined in accordance with the Bookbuilding Procedure, which will be the highest rate between (a) the internal rate of return of the NTN -B, due on August 15, 2032, calculated in accordance with the indicative quotation published by ANBIMA on its website (http://www.anbima.com.br) on the Business Day immediately prior to the date on which the Bookbuilding procedure, exponentially increased by an annual surcharge (spread) of 1.65% (one sixty-five hundredths percent) per year, base 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days, and (b) 7.30 % (seven and thirty hundredths percent) per year, based on 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days.

The Third Series Debentures will have a maturity of 15 (fifteen) years, counted from the issuance date. Regarding the updated unit nominal value of the Debentures of the Second Series, remunerative interest corresponding to a specific annual percentage will be applied, to be determined according to the Bookbuilding Procedure, which will be the highest rate between (a) the internal rate of return of the NTN -B, due on August 15, 2040, calculated in accordance with the indicative quotation published by ANBIMA on its website (http://www.anbima.com.br) on the Business Day immediately prior to the date on which the Bookbuilding procedure, exponentially increased by an annual surcharge (spread) of 2.00% (two percent) per year, based on 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days, and (b) 8.00% (eight integers per cent) per year, based on 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days.

Pursuant to article 2, paragraph 1, of Law 12,431, Decree 8,874 and Resolution of the National Monetary Council No. 5,034, of July 21, 2022, the net funds raised by the Company through the Debentures will be used exclusively for the future payment and/or reimbursement of costs, expenses, grants and/or debts related to the implementation of the infrastructure investment project in the logistics and transport sector presented by Ferrovia Transnordestina, for payment of the grant related to the Concession Agreement (as defined below) for the remodeling of the railway network and permanent track, recovery and revitalization of rolling stock, acquisition of machinery and equipment, construction/modernization of operational and administrative facilities and increase of cargo transported in the States of Maranhão, Piauí and Ceará, under the terms of the Amendment to the Concession Agreement No. 071/97, provided they have occurred within a period equal to or less than 24 (twenty- four) months from the closing date of the Offer.

The general conditions of the Issuance are indicated in the minutes of the Company's Board of Directors' Meeting, which are available on the Company's investor relations page and on the CVM website on the world wide web.

This Material Fact is disclosed by the Company exclusively in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and therefore it is solely for informational purposes and should not be interpreted or considered, for all legal purposes, as a sale or offering material for the Debentures.

São Paulo, June 16, 2023.

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Executive Director of Finance and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 22:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
05/24COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. : Integrated rep..
CO
05/12Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Conselho de Administração - Ata
PU
05/11Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Traded and held securities (Article 11 of CVM Instruc..
PU
05/04Transcript : Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2..
CI
05/04Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Consolidated Table - Highlights - Form 6-K
PU
05/03Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Dividends and IoE
PU
05/03Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : 1q23 financial results
PU
05/03COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. : Slide show Q1
CO
05/03COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. : 1st quarter re..
CO
05/03Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 45 197 M 9 354 M 9 354 M
Net income 2023 1 162 M 241 M 241 M
Net Debt 2023 29 785 M 6 164 M 6 164 M
P/E ratio 2023 91,2x
Yield 2023 12,8%
Capitalization 17 531 M 3 628 M 3 628 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 24 924
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 13,22 BRL
Average target price 16,32 BRL
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Steinbruch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Yoshiaki Nakano Independent Director
Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia Independent Director
Miguel Ethel Sobrinho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.-10.17%3 646
NUCOR CORPORATION14.70%37 980
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.42.13%22 990
ARCELORMITTAL4.82%22 393
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION30.41%19 586
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.8.45%17 911
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer