Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - 14th Issuance of Debentures
06/16/2023 | 06:56pm EDT
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID 33.042.730/0001-04
NIRE 35-3.0039609.0
MATERIAL FACT
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL ("Company") hereby announces that the Board of Directors approved its 14th Debentures issuance of simple, non-convertible, unsecured, in up to three series, in the total amount of BRL 700,000,000.00 (seven hundred million reais), with a nominal unit value of BRL 1,000.00, on the issuance date ("Debentures" and "Issuance", respectively).
The Issuance will be subject to a public offering, under the rite of automatic registration, pursuant to Law No. 6,385, of December 7, 1976, as amended, of Resolution of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 160, of July 13, 2022, as amended, and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions, under the firm placement guarantee regime, being intended for the investing public in general ("Offer"). The Debentures will meet the requirements of Article 2 of Law No. 12,431, of June 24, 2011, as amended, so that their holders will be entitled to tax benefits pursuant to the law.
The procedure for collecting investment intentions will be adopted, organized by the Coordinators, under the terms to be provided for in the deed of issuance of the Debentures ("Deed of Issue") and in the distribution agreement to be entered into between the Company and Coordinators with receipt of reservations, observing the provisions of article 61, paragraph 2, of CVM Resolution 160, to (i) define the final remuneration rate; (ii) define the number of Debentures to be allocated in each of the series, observing the maximum volume of the Third Series Debentures; and (iii) verify the existence of demand for the placement of all series of Debentures, and, if such demand is verified, define the Issuance in up to 3 (three) series ("Bookbuilding Procedure").
The First Series Debentures will mature in 07 (seven) years, counted from the issuance date. The unit nominal value of the First Series Debentures will incur interest corresponding to a certain percentage per year, to be defined in accordance with the Bookbuilding Procedure, and which will be the highest rate between (a) the internal rate of return of the Bond Public Treasury IPCA+ with Semiannual Interest (new denomination of the National Treasury Notes - Series B) ("NTN-B"), with maturity on August 15, 2030, calculated according to the indicative quotation published by ANBIMA on its website (http://www.anbima.com.br) on the Business Day immediately prior to the date of the Bookbuilding Procedure, exponentially increased by an annual surcharge (spread) of 1.40% (one and forty hundredths percent) to the year, base 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days, and (b) 7.00% (seven percent) per year, base 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days.
The Second Series Debentures will mature in 10 (ten) years, counted from the issuance date. Regarding the updated unit nominal value of the Debentures of the Second Series, corresponding remunerative interest will be applied at a certain annual percentage, to be determined in accordance with the Bookbuilding Procedure, which will be the highest rate between (a) the internal rate of return of the NTN -B, due on August 15, 2032, calculated in accordance with the indicative quotation published by ANBIMA on its website (http://www.anbima.com.br) on the Business Day immediately prior to the date on which the Bookbuilding procedure, exponentially increased by an annual surcharge (spread) of 1.65% (one sixty-five hundredths percent) per year, base 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days, and (b) 7.30 % (seven and thirty hundredths percent) per year, based on 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days.
The Third Series Debentures will have a maturity of 15 (fifteen) years, counted from the issuance date. Regarding the updated unit nominal value of the Debentures of the Second Series, remunerative interest corresponding to a specific annual percentage will be applied, to be determined according to the Bookbuilding Procedure, which will be the highest rate between (a) the internal rate of return of the NTN -B, due on August 15, 2040, calculated in accordance with the indicative quotation published by ANBIMA on its website (http://www.anbima.com.br) on the Business Day immediately prior to the date on which the Bookbuilding procedure, exponentially increased by an annual surcharge (spread) of 2.00% (two percent) per year, based on 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days, and (b) 8.00% (eight integers per cent) per year, based on 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days.
Pursuant to article 2, paragraph 1, of Law 12,431, Decree 8,874 and Resolution of the National Monetary Council No. 5,034, of July 21, 2022, the net funds raised by the Company through the Debentures will be used exclusively for the future payment and/or reimbursement of costs, expenses, grants and/or debts related to the implementation of the infrastructure investment project in the logistics and transport sector presented by Ferrovia Transnordestina, for payment of the grant related to the Concession Agreement (as defined below) for the remodeling of the railway network and permanent track, recovery and revitalization of rolling stock, acquisition of machinery and equipment, construction/modernization of operational and administrative facilities and increase of cargo transported in the States of Maranhão, Piauí and Ceará, under the terms of the Amendment to the Concession Agreement No. 071/97, provided they have occurred within a period equal to or less than 24 (twenty- four) months from the closing date of the Offer.
The general conditions of the Issuance are indicated in the minutes of the Company's Board of Directors' Meeting, which are available on the Company's investor relations page and on the CVM website on the world wide web.
This Material Fact is disclosed by the Company exclusively in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and therefore it is solely for informational purposes and should not be interpreted or considered, for all legal purposes, as a sale or offering material for the Debentures.
São Paulo, June 16, 2023.
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro
Executive Director of Finance and Investor Relations
CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 22:55:01 UTC.