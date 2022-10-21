Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSNA3   BRCSNAACNOR6

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.

(CSNA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:11 2022-10-21 pm EDT
14.19 BRL   +6.05%
05:20pCompanhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - Conslusion of the Acquisition of CEEE-G Shares
PU
10/06Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Meeting Minutes Of The Board Of Directors
PU
09/21Brazil's antitrust watchdog gives CSN more time to sell stake in Usiminas
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - Conslusion of the Acquisition of CEEE-G Shares

10/21/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 33.042.730/0001-04

Company Registry (NIRE): 35-3.0039609.0

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("CSN" or "Company") (B3: CSNA3; NYSE: SID), in accordance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general, in reference to the Material Fact of July 29, 2022, which, on this date, the Company has concluded the acquisition, through its subsidiary Companhia Florestal do Brasil ("CFB"), of shares representing 66.23% (sixty-six integers and twenty-three hundredths percent) of the capital stock of Companhia Estadual de Geração de Energia Elétrica - CEEE-G("CEEE-G" and "Acquisition of CEEE-GShares"), for the total price of BRL 928,000,000.00 (nine hundred and twenty and eight million reais), owing to the fulfillment of conditions set forth in Public Notice No. 01/2022, referring to the auction bidding procedure, in which CFB was the winner. The Acquisition of CEEE-G Shares by CFB aims to support and strengthen the business expansion strategy of CSN and its subsidiaries, through investments in renewable energy, seeking self-sufficiency for greater competitiveness of its businesses.

São Paulo, October 21, 2022.

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 21:19:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
05:20pCompanhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - Conslusion of the Acquisition of CEEE..
PU
10/06Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Meeting Minutes Of The Board Of Directors
PU
09/21Brazil's antitrust watchdog gives CSN more time to sell stake in Usiminas
RE
09/21Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE gives CSN additional time to sell stake in Usiminas
RE
09/19Brazil's Usiminas plans petition against decision allowing CSN to remain as shareholder..
RE
09/07Holcim Closes $1 Billion Sale Of Brazilian Business To Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
MT
09/07Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional completed the acquisition of Brazil Buisiness Of Holcim ..
CI
09/06Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - Closing LafargeHolcim Brasil
PU
08/26BofA Securities Downgrades Companhia Siderurgica Nacional to Underperform From Neutral
MT
08/18Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : LafargeHolcim's Aquisition Approval
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 45 696 M 8 795 M 8 795 M
Net income 2022 6 620 M 1 274 M 1 274 M
Net Debt 2022 19 036 M 3 664 M 3 664 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,33x
Yield 2022 8,60%
Capitalization 17 743 M 3 415 M 3 415 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 24 687
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 13,38 BRL
Average target price 23,27 BRL
Spread / Average Target 73,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Steinbruch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Yoshiaki Nakano Independent Director
Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia Independent Director
Miguel Ethel Sobrinho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.-48.50%3 406
NUCOR9.44%32 104
ARCELORMITTAL-19.06%18 960
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.37.99%15 641
TATA STEEL LIMITED-9.90%14 930
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION12.72%13 019