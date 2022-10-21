Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - Conslusion of the Acquisition of CEEE-G Shares

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 33.042.730/0001-04

Company Registry (NIRE): 35-3.0039609.0

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("CSN" or "Company") (B3: CSNA3; NYSE: SID), in accordance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general, in reference to the Material Fact of July 29, 2022, which, on this date, the Company has concluded the acquisition, through its subsidiary Companhia Florestal do Brasil ("CFB"), of shares representing 66.23% (sixty-six integers and twenty-three hundredths percent) of the capital stock of Companhia Estadual de Geração de Energia Elétrica - CEEE-G("CEEE-G" and "Acquisition of CEEE-GShares"), for the total price of BRL 928,000,000.00 (nine hundred and twenty and eight million reais), owing to the fulfillment of conditions set forth in Public Notice No. 01/2022, referring to the auction bidding procedure, in which CFB was the winner. The Acquisition of CEEE-G Shares by CFB aims to support and strengthen the business expansion strategy of CSN and its subsidiaries, through investments in renewable energy, seeking self-sufficiency for greater competitiveness of its businesses.

São Paulo, October 21, 2022.

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

CFO and Investor Relations Officer