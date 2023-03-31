Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSNA3   BRCSNAACNOR6

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.

(CSNA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:49 2023-03-30 pm EDT
15.52 BRL   +5.43%
06:38aCompanhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
06:38aCompanhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
03/30Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - Shareholders' Agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - Form 6-K

03/31/2023 | 06:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Material Fact

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("CSN") and CSN Mineração S.A. ("CSN Mineração") (jointly "Companies") inform its shareholders and the market in general that signed, on this date, a Pre-Payment Export Financing Agreement, in the total amount of up to US$ 1.4 billion and a final term of 12 years, with up to US$ 980 million to be granted by JAPAN BANK FOR INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION, and up to US$ 420 million to be granted by a syndicate of banks formed by BNP PARIBAS (acting through its TOKYO BRANCH), CITIBANK, N.A., TOKYO BRANCH, CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK, TOKYO BRANCH, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., TOKYO BRANCH, SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST BANK, LIMITED, NEW YORK BRANCH and SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION, secured by Nippon Export and Investment Insurance ("NEXI"), whose coverage will be 97.5% credit risk and 100% political risk. This operation aims to support the Companies in its projects to build a new pellet feed plant (P15) in the Casa de Pedra mine, aiming to ensure the supply of high-quality iron ore to its customers, helping in their decarbonization strategies for the steel sector.

This transaction represents the continuation by the Companies of the strategy to finance their growth using appropriate instruments for long-term projects.

The consummation of this transaction is subject to the fulfillment of usual precedent conditions for this type of operation, including the signing of an offtake agreement with a Japanese customer for part of the volume.

São Paulo, March 30, 2023.

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Executive Director of Investor Relations

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Pedro Barros Mercadante Oliva

Investor Relations Officer

CSN Mineração S.A.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 10:37:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
06:38aCompanhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
06:38aCompanhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
03/30Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - Shareholders' Agreement
PU
03/28Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Distance Voting Ballot - AGE 2023
PU
03/28Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Distance Voting Ballot - AGO 2023
PU
03/28Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : AGOE 2023 Call Notice
PU
03/22Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : 4Q22 and 2022 Transcription of the Results Teleconfer..
PU
03/17Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Conselho Fiscal - Ata
PU
03/10ADRs End Lower; Japanese Bank Stocks Trade Actively
DJ
03/10European Equities Plunge After Strong US Jobs Data, Positive UK GDP Surprise
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 45 285 M 8 846 M 8 846 M
Net income 2023 4 218 M 824 M 824 M
Net Debt 2023 25 444 M 4 970 M 4 970 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,49x
Yield 2023 5,17%
Capitalization 20 581 M 4 020 M 4 020 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 24 924
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,52 BRL
Average target price 19,25 BRL
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Steinbruch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Yoshiaki Nakano Independent Director
Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia Independent Director
Miguel Ethel Sobrinho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.1.17%4 020
NUCOR CORPORATION13.74%38 133
ARCELORMITTAL12.31%24 239
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION30.98%20 830
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.22.78%19 840
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.13.97%18 995
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer