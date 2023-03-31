Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - Form 6-K

Material Fact

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("CSN") and CSN Mineração S.A. ("CSN Mineração") (jointly "Companies") inform its shareholders and the market in general that signed, on this date, a Pre-Payment Export Financing Agreement, in the total amount of up to US$ 1.4 billion and a final term of 12 years, with up to US$ 980 million to be granted by JAPAN BANK FOR INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION, and up to US$ 420 million to be granted by a syndicate of banks formed by BNP PARIBAS (acting through its TOKYO BRANCH), CITIBANK, N.A., TOKYO BRANCH, CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK, TOKYO BRANCH, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., TOKYO BRANCH, SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST BANK, LIMITED, NEW YORK BRANCH and SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION, secured by Nippon Export and Investment Insurance ("NEXI"), whose coverage will be 97.5% credit risk and 100% political risk. This operation aims to support the Companies in its projects to build a new pellet feed plant (P15) in the Casa de Pedra mine, aiming to ensure the supply of high-quality iron ore to its customers, helping in their decarbonization strategies for the steel sector.

This transaction represents the continuation by the Companies of the strategy to finance their growth using appropriate instruments for long-term projects.

The consummation of this transaction is subject to the fulfillment of usual precedent conditions for this type of operation, including the signing of an offtake agreement with a Japanese customer for part of the volume.

São Paulo, March 30, 2023.