Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Meeting Minutes Of The Board Of Directors

into Shares, of the Unsecured Type, in a Single Series, for Public Distribution, with Restricted Efforts by

The Debentures will be deposited for (i) distribution in the primary market through the MDA - Asset Distribution

"Coordination, Placement and Public Distribution Agreement, under the Firm Guarantee Scheme of Placement of the 12th (Twelfth) Issuance of Simple Debentures, Not Convertible into Shares, of the Unsecured Type, in a Single Series, for Public Distribution, with Restricted Efforts, by Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional"

settled through B3; and (ii) trading on the secondary market through CETIP21 - Securities ("CETIP21"), managed and operated by B3, with the negotiations being financially settled and the Debentures electronically held in custody at B3.

Use of funds: the net proceeds obtained through the Issuance will be fully used for the early amortization of bank credit notes issued in favor of Caixa Econômica Federal and recomposition of the Issuer's Cash Flow. Convertibility : the debentures will be simple, that is, not convertible into shares issued by the Company. Type: the debentures will be unsecured, pursuant to article 58, caput , of the Brazilian Corporate Law and will not have any preference or guarantee. Monetary adjustment and remuneration: The Unit Face Value of the Debentures will not be monetarily restated. Compensatory interest corresponding to 100% (one hundred percent) of the average daily rates of DI - Interbank Deposit of one day, "over extra- group", expressed in the form percentage per year, based on two hundred and fifty-two business days, calculated and published daily by B3, in the daily newsletter available on its website ( http://www.b3.com.br DI Rate "), plus a spread (overtax) corresponding to 2.50% (two integers and fifty hundredths percent) per year, based on 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) business days (" Remuneration ").

The Remuneration will be calculated exponentially and cumulatively pro rata temporis for elapsed business days, levied on the Nominal Unit Value of the debentures (or on the balance of the Nominal Unit Value of the debentures), from the Start Date of Profitability, or Payment Date of the Remuneration (as defined below) immediately prior (inclusive) to the date of payment of the Remuneration in question, date of declaration of early maturity as a result of an early maturity event or on the date of an eventual Total Optional Early Redemption (as defined below), what happens first. The Remuneration will be calculated according to the formula provided for in the Indenture.