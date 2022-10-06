Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Meeting Minutes Of The Board Of Directors
10/06/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
MINUTES OF THE COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS' EXTRAORDINARY MEETING, HELD ON OCTOBER 5, 2022.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 33.042.730/0001-04
NIRE: 35300396090
1.
Date:
October 5, 2022.
2.
Time:
3:00 p.m.
Place: Ave. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3400 - 20th floor, São Paulo - SP.
Call Notice: Dismissed in view of the presence of all members of the Companhia
Siderúrgica Nacional's Board of Directors ("Company" or "Issuer").
Attendance: Benjamin Steinbruch (Chairman), Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia, Yoshiaki Nakano, Fabiam Franklin and Miguel Ethel Sobrinho - Directors; Claudia Maria Sarti - General Secretary of the Board of Directors, with the meeting being held by conference call.
Resolutions: 6.1 Issuance of Debentures. The Board of Directors unanimously approved, pursuant to art. 59, § 1, of Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporate Law") and art. 19, item XI, of the Company's Bylaws:
The performance, by the Company, of its 12th (twelfth) issuance of simple, non- convertible debentures, of the unsecured type, in a single series ("Issuance" and "Debentures", respectively) and public distribution, with restricted efforts, under the terms of the Securities Commission ("CVM") Instruction 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 476" and "Restricted Offer", respectively), which will have the following characteristics, to be regulated by means of the "Private Deed Instrument of the 12th ( Twelfth) Issuance of Simple Debentures,Non-Convertibleinto Shares, of the Unsecured Type, in a Single Series, for Public Distribution, with Restricted Efforts by
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional" ("Indenture"):
Issuance number: 12th (twelfth) issuance.
Total Issue Amount: BRL 1,500,000,000.00 (one billion and five hundred million reais) ("Total Issue Amount").
Unitary face value: BRL $ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais), on the Issue Date ("Unitary Face Value").
Series:single.
Number of Debentures: 1,500,000.00 (one million, five hundred thousand) debentures will be issued.
Issuance Date: for all legal purposes and effects, the issuance date of the Debentures will be the date established in the Deed of Issuance ("Issuance Date").
Term and maturity date: subject to provisions of the Indenture, the Debentures will have a 62 (sixty-two) months maturity, as of the Issuance Date ("Maturity Date").
Form, type and ownership proof: the debentures will be issued in registered and book- entry form, without the issuance of a caution or certificates, and, for all legal purposes, the ownership of the debentures will be proven by the depositary account statement issued by the bookkeeper and, additionally, with respect to the debentures that are electronically held in custody at B3 S.A. - Brazilian Stock Exchange ("B3"), as the case may be, will be issued by extract in the name of the debenture holder, which will serve as ownership proof of such debentures.
Subscription price and payment method: The Debentures will be subscribed and paid in cash, in national currency, upon subscription by the Unit Face Value ("Payment Date"), on the First Payment Date (as defined below), in accordance with the settlement rules applicable to B3. If any Debenture is paid in on a date other than and after the First Payment Date, the payment shall consider its Unit Face Value, plus the Remuneration (as defined below), calculated pro rata temporis from the Profitability Start Date (as defined below) until the effective Payment Date. "First Payment Date" means the date on which the first subscription and payment of the Debentures will take place. "Profitability Start Date" means the profitability start date, which will be the First Payment Date. The
Debentures may be placed with a premium (provided that it is approved by the Issuer) or a discount, to be defined by mutual agreement by the Lead Coordinator (as defined below), provided that (i) applied equally to the totality of the Debentures subscribed and paid in a same Payment Date; and (ii) in this case, the Issuer receives, on the Payment Date, the same amount that it would receive if the payment took place for the entirety of the Nominal Unit Value.
Distribution Procedure: the Debentures will be the object of a public offering for distribution with restricted efforts, under the regime of firm placement guarantee for the entirety of the Debentures, with the intermediation of a financial institution that is part of the securities distribution system ("Lead Coordinator"), under the terms of Law No. 6,385, of December 7, 1976, as amended, of CVM Instruction 476 and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions, as well as the "Coordination, Placement and Public Distribution Agreement, under the Firm Guarantee Scheme of Placement of the 12th (Twelfth) Issuance of Simple Debentures, Not Convertible into Shares, of the Unsecured Type, in a Single Series, for Public Distribution, with Restricted Efforts, by Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional", to be entered into between the Issuer and the Lead Coordinator ("Distribution Agreement"). The partial distribution of debentures will not be allowed.
Deposit for Distribution, Trading and Financial Settlement:The Debentures will be deposited for (i) distribution in the primary market through the MDA - Asset Distribution
Module ("MDA"), managed and operated by B3, with the distribution being financially
settled through B3; and (ii) trading on the secondary market through CETIP21 - Securities ("CETIP21"), managed and operated by B3, with the negotiations being financially settled and the Debentures electronically held in custody at B3.
Use of funds: the net proceeds obtained through the Issuance will be fully used for the early amortization of bank credit notes issued in favor of Caixa Econômica Federal and recomposition of the Issuer's Cash Flow.
Convertibility: the debentures will be simple, that is, not convertible into shares issued by the Company.
Type: the debentures will be unsecured, pursuant to article 58, caput, of the Brazilian Corporate Law and will not have any preference or guarantee.
Monetary adjustment and remuneration: The Unit Face Value of the Debentures will not be monetarily restated. Compensatory interest corresponding to 100% (one hundred percent) of the average daily rates of DI - Interbank Deposit of one day, "over extra- group", expressed in the form percentage per year, based on two hundred and fifty-two
business days, calculated and published daily by B3, in the daily newsletter available on its website (http://www.b3.com.br) ("DI Rate"), plus a spread (overtax) corresponding to 2.50% (two integers and fifty hundredths percent) per year, based on 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) business days ("Remuneration").
The Remuneration will be calculated exponentially and cumulatively pro rata temporis for elapsed business days, levied on the Nominal Unit Value of the debentures (or on the balance of the Nominal Unit Value of the debentures), from the Start Date of Profitability, or Payment Date of the Remuneration (as defined below) immediately prior (inclusive) to the date of payment of the Remuneration in question, date of declaration of early maturity as a result of an early maturity event or on the date of an eventual Total Optional Early Redemption (as defined below), what happens first. The Remuneration will be calculated according to the formula provided for in the Indenture.
Remuneration Payment: without prejudice to payments as a result of any early maturity of the obligations arising from the Debentures and/or Extraordinary Amortization (as defined below) or Total Optional Early Redemption (as defined below), pursuant to the Deed of Issue, the Remuneration of the Debentures will be paid semiannually, without grace period, from December 2022 (including), in the months of June and December of each year, with the last payment occurring on the Maturity Date (each of these dates, a "Remuneration Payment Date");
Amortization of the Nominal Unitary Value: without prejudice to payments as a result of any early maturity of the obligations arising from the Debentures and/or Extraordinary Amortization or Total Optional Early Redemption, under the terms set forth in the Indenture, the balance of the Unit Face Value of the Debentures will be amortized in 2
(two) installments (each of these dates, a "Debenture Amortization Date"), as shown in the following table:
Amortization Date
% of the balance of the Nominal
Unitary Value of the Debentures
December of 2026
50.0000%
Due Date
100.0000%
Total Optional Early Redemption: The Issuer may carry out, at its sole discretion, the total optional early redemption of the Debentures, with their consequent cancellation, as of the 24th (twenty-fourth) month from the Issue Date ("Full Optional Early Redemption"). On the occasion of the Total Optional Early Redemption, the amount due by the Issuer will be equivalent to (a) the Unit Face Value of the Debentures (or balance of the Unit Face Value of the Debentures, as the case may be) to be redeemed, plus (b) the Remuneration and other charges due and not paid up to the date of the Total Optional Early Redemption, calculated pro rata temporis from the Profitability Start Date, or the date of payment of the previous Remuneration, as the case may be, until the date of the effective Total Optional Early Redemption, incident on the Unit Face Value (or Unit Face Value Balance, as the case may be) and (c) a premium equivalent to 0.45% (forty-five hundredths percent) per year, pro rata temporis, base 252 (two hundred and fifty and two) business days, considering the number of business days to elapse between the date of the effective Total Optional Early Redemption and the Maturity Date of the Debentures. The Total Optional Early Redemption must comply with the other terms and conditions set forth in the Indenture.
Extraordinary Amortization: The Issuer may carry out, at its sole discretion, the total optional early redemption of the Debentures, with their consequent cancellation, as of the 24th (twenty-fourth) month from the Issue Date ("Full Optional Early Redemption"). On the occasion of the Total Optional Early Redemption, the amount due by the Issuer will be equivalent to (a) the Unit Face Value of the Debentures (or balance of the Unit Face Value of the Debentures, as the case may be) to be redeemed, plus (b) the Remuneration and other charges due and not paid up to the date of the Total Optional Early Redemption, calculated pro rata temporis from the Profitability Start Date, or the date of payment of the previous Remuneration, as the case may be, until the date of the effective Total Optional Early Redemption, incident on the Unit Face Value (or Unit Face Value Balance, as the case may be) and (c) a premium equivalent to 0.45% (forty-five hundredths percent) per year, pro rata temporis, base 252 (two hundred and fifty and two) business days, considering the number of business days to elapse between the date of the effective Total Optional Early Redemption and the Maturity Date of the Debentures. The Total Optional Early Redemption must comply with the other terms and conditions set forth in the Indenture.
Optional Early Redemption Offer: The Issuer may carry out, at its sole discretion, an early redemption offering of all debentures, with the consequent cancellation of redeemed debentures ("Early Redemption Offer"). The Early Redemption Offer will be addressed to all debenture Holders, without distinction, ensuring equality of conditions for all
debenture Holders to accept the early redemption of the debentures they hold, in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the Indenture.
Optional acquisition: the Issuer may, at its sole discretion, subject to the provisions of article 55, paragraph 3, of the Brazilian Corporation Law, articles 13 and 15 of CVM Instruction 476, CVM Resolution No. 77, of March 29, 2022, and other applicable CVM regulations, acquire the Debentures on the secondary market, subject to the acceptance of the respective selling debenture holder, for an amount equal to or less than the Unitary Face Value, and the fact must be included in the management report and the Financial Statements, or for an amount greater than the Unitary Face Value, provided that it observes the rules issued by the CVM.
Early maturity: the debentures will have their early maturity declared in the cases and under the terms to be provided for in the Indenture.
Late payment charges: without prejudice to the Remuneration of the debentures, in the event of late payment by the Issuer of any amount due to the debenture Holders, the overdue debts overdue and not paid by the Issuer will be subject to, regardless of notice, notification or judicial or extrajudicial interpellation (i) conventional, irreducible and non-compensatory fine of 2% (two percent); and (ii) default interest at the rate of 1% (one percent) per month, from the date of default until the date of effective payment; both calculated on the amount owed and unpaid.
Payment Place: the payments to which the debentures are entitled will be made by the
Issuer on the respective maturity, using, as applicable: (i) the procedures adopted by B3 for the debentures held in electronic custody by B3; and/or (ii) the procedures adopted by the registrar, for debentures that are not held in electronic custody at B3.
The authorization to the Company's Board of Executive Officers to perform all acts necessary to carry out the above resolutions, such as, (i) the hiring of Coordinators and other service providers to carry out the Issuance, the Restricted Offer, including, but not limiting, the fiduciary agent, legal advisors, the bookkeeping agent, the settling bank, the risk rating agency, the debentures distribution and trading systems in the primary and secondary markets, among other service providers that may be necessary, and may, to that end, negotiate and fix the price and conditions for the respective provision of the service and sign the respective contracts; (ii) discuss, negotiate and define the terms and conditions, as well as execute the Indenture, the Distribution Agreement and any other documents related to the Issuance, the Restricted Offer and the debentures, including the hypotheses of early maturity in the Issuance documents and the Restricted Offer; and (iii) establish additional conditions, perform all necessary acts and sign all documents required to carry out the above resolutions. The acts that may have already been taken by the Executive Board and other legal representatives of the Company are ratified, in accordance with the above resolutions.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 21:31:06 UTC.