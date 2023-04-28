Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSNA3   BRCSNAACNOR6

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.

(CSNA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:32 2023-04-28 pm EDT
14.21 BRL   +2.67%
04/28Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends*
PU
04/25Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Aviso aos Acionistas - Adoção do processo de voto múltiplo
PU
04/10Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Traded and held securities (Article 11 of CVM Instruction No. 358) - Individual Position - Company, Subsidiaries and Affiliates*
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends*

04/28/2023 | 09:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

PUBLICLY-HELDCOMPANY

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID: 33.042.730/0001-04

NIRE: 35300396090

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

The Company informs its Shareholders that the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, held on this date ("OGM 2023"), has approved the distribution of dividends for the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2022, in the amount of BRL 1,554,059,746.09 (one billion, five hundred and fifty-four million, fifty-nine thousand, seven hundred and forty-six reais and nine cents), plus the amount of BRL 788,693.11 (seven hundred and eighty-eight thousand, six hundred and ninety-three reais and eleven cents) resulting from the reversal of interest on equity due to prescription.

Of the total amount of dividends declared by the OGM 2023, BRL 700,000,000.00 (seven hundred million reais) had already been declared by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on December 23, 2022, in the form of interest on equity, as an advance payment of the mandatory minimum dividend, which will be paid by May 31, 2023, to shareholders registered with the depository institution, Banco Bradesco S.A., on December 28, 2022.

As follows:

1- The balance of dividends, in the amount of BRL 777,145,451.90 (seven hundred and seventy-seven million, one hundred and forty-five thousand, four hundred and fifty- one reais and ninety cents), corresponding to BRL 0.58604102195 per share, will be paid in Brazilian currency, by the Company, without monetary adjustment until December 31, 2023, to their bank accounts, as provided to the depository institution, Banco Bradesco S.A. The amounts to be paid will be calculated and credited based on the Shareholders' positions on April 28, 2023.

2- Shareholders using fiduciary custody will have their dividends credited according to the procedures adopted by the Stock Exchanges.

3- Shareholders whose CPF/CNPJ number or "Bank/Branch/Checking Account" is not registered will have their dividends credited within 3 (three) business days after the respective records have been duly updated at the branches of Banco Bradesco S.A., by filling out the "Investor Registration Form," which will be sent by the branch to the Equity and Custody Department

Locations for Shareholder services: Banco Bradesco S.A. branches specialized in Shareholder services during banking hours.

Dividends not claimed within 3 (three) years from the start of payment will be prescribed and revert to the Company's benefit (Law 6.404/76, art. 287, section II, item a).

São Paulo, April 28, 2023.

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Executive Director of Finance and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 01:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
04/28Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends*
PU
04/25Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Aviso aos Acionistas - Adoção do processo de voto múl..
PU
04/10Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Traded and held securities (Article 11 of CVM Instruc..
PU
04/04CSN Resources Files for Singapore Listing of $500 Million Bonds Due 2032
MT
03/31Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
03/31Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
03/30Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - Shareholders' Agreement
PU
03/28Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Distance Voting Ballot - AGE 2023
PU
03/28Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Distance Voting Ballot - AGO 2023
PU
03/28Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : AGOE 2023 Call Notice
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 45 713 M 9 130 M 9 130 M
Net income 2023 4 152 M 829 M 829 M
Net Debt 2023 27 340 M 5 460 M 5 460 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,54x
Yield 2023 7,61%
Capitalization 18 844 M 3 763 M 3 763 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 24 924
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,21 BRL
Average target price 18,64 BRL
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Steinbruch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Yoshiaki Nakano Independent Director
Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia Independent Director
Miguel Ethel Sobrinho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.-4.88%3 763
NUCOR CORPORATION12.42%37 332
ARCELORMITTAL4.62%22 851
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.34.36%21 360
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION26.22%19 571
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.6.83%17 732
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer