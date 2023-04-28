Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends*

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

PUBLICLY-HELDCOMPANY

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID: 33.042.730/0001-04

NIRE: 35300396090

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

The Company informs its Shareholders that the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, held on this date ("OGM 2023"), has approved the distribution of dividends for the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2022, in the amount of BRL 1,554,059,746.09 (one billion, five hundred and fifty-four million, fifty-nine thousand, seven hundred and forty-six reais and nine cents), plus the amount of BRL 788,693.11 (seven hundred and eighty-eight thousand, six hundred and ninety-three reais and eleven cents) resulting from the reversal of interest on equity due to prescription.

Of the total amount of dividends declared by the OGM 2023, BRL 700,000,000.00 (seven hundred million reais) had already been declared by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on December 23, 2022, in the form of interest on equity, as an advance payment of the mandatory minimum dividend, which will be paid by May 31, 2023, to shareholders registered with the depository institution, Banco Bradesco S.A., on December 28, 2022.

As follows:

1- The balance of dividends, in the amount of BRL 777,145,451.90 (seven hundred and seventy-seven million, one hundred and forty-five thousand, four hundred and fifty- one reais and ninety cents), corresponding to BRL 0.58604102195 per share, will be paid in Brazilian currency, by the Company, without monetary adjustment until December 31, 2023, to their bank accounts, as provided to the depository institution, Banco Bradesco S.A. The amounts to be paid will be calculated and credited based on the Shareholders' positions on April 28, 2023.

2- Shareholders using fiduciary custody will have their dividends credited according to the procedures adopted by the Stock Exchanges.

3- Shareholders whose CPF/CNPJ number or "Bank/Branch/Checking Account" is not registered will have their dividends credited within 3 (three) business days after the respective records have been duly updated at the branches of Banco Bradesco S.A., by filling out the "Investor Registration Form," which will be sent by the branch to the Equity and Custody Department

Locations for Shareholder services: Banco Bradesco S.A. branches specialized in Shareholder services during banking hours.