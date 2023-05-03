Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Dividends and IoE

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID 33.042.730/0001-04

NIRE 35300396090

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("Company"), following the notices to shareholders published on December 23, 2022 and April 28, 2022, informs its shareholders and the market in general that will pay on May 17, 2023:

interest on equity declared by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on December 23, 2022, in the amount of seven hundred million reais (R$700,000,000.00), corresponding to the gross amount of R$0.52786606981 per share, in which, with the exception of immune and exempt shareholders, this amount is subject to the incidence of Income Tax at Source at the rate of 15% (fifteen percent), except for the application of this rate are the shareholders domiciled in a country that does not tribute the persons income or that tributes at the maximum rate below 20%, which in this case, are subject to the incidence of Income Tax at source to the rate of 25%, article 8 of Law No. 9. 779/99. Considering the rate of 15% (fifteen percent), the net amount of IR to be paid will be R$ 0.44868615934 per share. The interest on equity to be paid will be calculated and credited based on the Shareholders' positions on December 28, 2022; and, the dividends declared by the Annual General Meeting of the last April 28, in the total amount of R$ 1,614,000,000.00 (one billion, six hundred and fourteen million reais), corresponding to the amount of R$ 1.21710833810 per share. The dividends to be paid will be calculated and credited based on the Shareholders' positions on April 28, 2023.

The dividends will be paid to shareholders in their bank accounts, as provided to the depository institution, Banco Bradesco S.A.

Shareholders using fiduciary custody will have their dividends credited in accordance with procedures adopted by the Stock Exchange.

Shareholders whose registration does not include the CPF/CNPJ number or the indication of the "Bank/Branch/Checking Account" will have their dividends credited within 3 (three) business days from the due regularization of the respective registrations at the branches of the Banco Bradesco S.A., by completing the "Investor Registration Form", which will be sent by the agency to the Department of Shares and Custody.