Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Dividends and IoE
05/03/2023 | 10:03pm EDT
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID 33.042.730/0001-04
NIRE 35300396090
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("Company"), following the notices to shareholders published on December 23, 2022 and April 28, 2022, informs its shareholders and the market in general that will pay on May 17, 2023:
interest on equity declared by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on December 23, 2022, in the amount of seven hundred million reais (R$700,000,000.00), corresponding to the gross amount of R$0.52786606981 per share, in which, with the exception of immune and exempt shareholders, this amount is subject to the incidence of Income Tax at Source at the rate of 15% (fifteen percent), except for the application of this rate are the shareholders domiciled in a country that does not tribute the persons income or that tributes at the maximum rate below 20%, which in this case, are subject to the incidence of Income Tax at source to the rate of 25%, article 8 of Law No. 9. 779/99. Considering the rate of 15% (fifteen percent), the net amount of IR to be paid will be R$ 0.44868615934 per share. The interest on equity to be paid will be calculated and credited based on the Shareholders' positions on December 28, 2022; and,
the dividends declared by the Annual General Meeting of the last April 28, in the total amount of R$ 1,614,000,000.00 (one billion, six hundred and fourteen million reais), corresponding to the amount of R$ 1.21710833810 per share. The dividends to be paid will be calculated and credited based on the Shareholders' positions on April 28, 2023.
The dividends will be paid to shareholders in their bank accounts, as provided to the depository institution, Banco Bradesco S.A.
Shareholders using fiduciary custody will have their dividends credited in accordance with procedures adopted by the Stock Exchange.
Shareholders whose registration does not include the CPF/CNPJ number or the indication of the "Bank/Branch/Checking Account" will have their dividends credited within 3 (three) business days from the due regularization of the respective registrations at the branches of the Banco Bradesco S.A., by completing the "Investor Registration Form", which will be sent by the agency to the Department of Shares and Custody.
Shareholder service locations: Banco Bradesco S.A. branches, specialized in serving Shareholders, during banking hours.
Dividends not claimed within a period of 3 (three) years, counting from the payment start date, will expire and revert to the Company (Law 6,404/76, article 287, item II, item a).
São Paulo, May 03, 2023.
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro
Executive Director of Finance and Investor Relations
CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 02:02:01 UTC.