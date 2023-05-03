Advanced search
    CSNA3   BRCSNAACNOR6

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.

(CSNA3)
05/03 pm EDT
12.86 BRL   +1.10%
05/03Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Dividends and IoE
PU
05/03Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : 1q23 financial results
PU
04/28Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends*
PU
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Dividends and IoE

05/03/2023 | 10:03pm EDT
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID 33.042.730/0001-04

NIRE 35300396090

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("Company"), following the notices to shareholders published on December 23, 2022 and April 28, 2022, informs its shareholders and the market in general that will pay on May 17, 2023:

  1. interest on equity declared by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on December 23, 2022, in the amount of seven hundred million reais (R$700,000,000.00), corresponding to the gross amount of R$0.52786606981 per share, in which, with the exception of immune and exempt shareholders, this amount is subject to the incidence of Income Tax at Source at the rate of 15% (fifteen percent), except for the application of this rate are the shareholders domiciled in a country that does not tribute the persons income or that tributes at the maximum rate below 20%, which in this case, are subject to the incidence of Income Tax at source to the rate of 25%, article 8 of Law No. 9. 779/99. Considering the rate of 15% (fifteen percent), the net amount of IR to be paid will be R$ 0.44868615934 per share. The interest on equity to be paid will be calculated and credited based on the Shareholders' positions on December 28, 2022; and,
  2. the dividends declared by the Annual General Meeting of the last April 28, in the total amount of R$ 1,614,000,000.00 (one billion, six hundred and fourteen million reais), corresponding to the amount of R$ 1.21710833810 per share. The dividends to be paid will be calculated and credited based on the Shareholders' positions on April 28, 2023.

The dividends will be paid to shareholders in their bank accounts, as provided to the depository institution, Banco Bradesco S.A.

Shareholders using fiduciary custody will have their dividends credited in accordance with procedures adopted by the Stock Exchange.

Shareholders whose registration does not include the CPF/CNPJ number or the indication of the "Bank/Branch/Checking Account" will have their dividends credited within 3 (three) business days from the due regularization of the respective registrations at the branches of the Banco Bradesco S.A., by completing the "Investor Registration Form", which will be sent by the agency to the Department of Shares and Custody.

Shareholder service locations: Banco Bradesco S.A. branches, specialized in serving Shareholders, during banking hours.

Dividends not claimed within a period of 3 (three) years, counting from the payment start date, will expire and revert to the Company (Law 6,404/76, article 287, item II, item a).

São Paulo, May 03, 2023.

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Executive Director of Finance and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 02:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
04/25Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Aviso aos Acionistas - Adoção do processo de voto múl..
PU
04/10Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Traded and held securities (Article 11 of CVM Instruc..
PU
04/04CSN Resources Files for Singapore Listing of $500 Million Bonds Due 2032
MT
03/31Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
03/31Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
03/30Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Material Fact - Shareholders' Agreement
PU
03/28Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Distance Voting Ballot - AGO 2023
PU
Financials
Sales 2023 45 713 M 9 122 M 9 122 M
Net income 2023 4 152 M 829 M 829 M
Net Debt 2023 27 340 M 5 456 M 5 456 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,11x
Yield 2023 8,41%
Capitalization 17 054 M 3 403 M 3 403 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
EV / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 24 924
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 12,86 BRL
Average target price 18,73 BRL
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Steinbruch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Yoshiaki Nakano Independent Director
Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia Independent Director
Miguel Ethel Sobrinho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.-2.34%3 777
NUCOR CORPORATION11.19%37 289
ARCELORMITTAL3.21%22 716
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.37.43%21 599
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION26.44%19 437
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.6.89%17 814
