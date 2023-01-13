Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to Shareholders - Scheduled date for the Annual Shareholder's Meeting

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID: 33.042.730/0001-04
NIRE: 35300396090
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Date of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("Company") informs its shareholders and to the market in general that, in the terms of the article 37, paragraph 2 of CVM Instruction No. 81/22, as amended, the attendance of the Annual Shareholder's Meeting ("Meeting") of the Company is scheduled for April 28, 2023, and all information and documents related to the matters to be discussed at the aforementioned Meeting will be disclosed in a timely manner.
São Paulo, January 13, 2023.
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro
Executive of Finance and Investor Relations
