    CSNA3   BRCSNAACNOR6

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.

(CSNA3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-01-13 pm EST
16.89 BRL   -0.24%
01/13Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to Shareholders - Scheduled date for the Annual Shareholder's Meeting
PU
01/13Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL - Form 6-K
PU
01/05Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to the Market - Transactions Between Related Parties
PU
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to Shareholders - Scheduled date for the Annual Shareholder's Meeting

01/13/2023 | 07:20pm EST
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID: 33.042.730/0001-04

NIRE: 35300396090

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Date of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("Company") informs its shareholders and to the market in general that, in the terms of the article 37, paragraph 2 of CVM Instruction No. 81/22, as amended, the attendance of the Annual Shareholder's Meeting ("Meeting") of the Company is scheduled for April 28, 2023, and all information and documents related to the matters to be discussed at the aforementioned Meeting will be disclosed in a timely manner.

São Paulo, January 13, 2023.

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Executive of Finance and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2023 00:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
