Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to the Market - Transactions Between Related Parties

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("CSN" or "Company") and Banco Fibra S.A. ("Banco Fibra").

Signing of the Purchase and Sale's Private Instrument of Credit without Recourse ("Agreement").

Banco Fibra is a company subject to common control with CSN.

December 27, 2022

It consists of the purchase of credits, by Banco Fibra, arising from CSN's commercial transactions with its customers, without any co-obligation of CSN for the settlement of said credits, under the terms of the Agreement.

The total value of the credits involved in the transaction was BRL382,431,220.50 (Three hundred and eighty-two million, four hundred and thirty-one thousand, two hundred and twenty reais and fifty cents), with an average maturity of 30 days.