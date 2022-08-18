Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSNA3   BRCSNAACNOR6

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.

(CSNA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-17 pm EDT
16.27 BRL   +1.69%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S A : SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL - Form 6-K
PU
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S A : Notice to the Market - LafargeHolcim's Aquisition Approval
PU
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S A : Material Fact - Metalgráfica Incorporation
PU
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL - Form 6-K

08/18/2022 | 06:15am EDT
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly Held Company

Corporate taxpayer n.º 33.042.730/0001-04
NIRE 35300396090

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("CSN" or "Company"), in addition to the material fact disclosed on September 10, 2021, and the notice to the market on April 4, 2022, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Administrative Court of the Administrative Council of Economic Defense ("CADE"), approved in its 201st ordinary trial session, on this date, without restrictions, the acquisition operation of LafargeHolcim (Brasil) S.A. ("Lafarge") by the Company's subsidiary, CSN Cimentos S.A. ("CSN Cimentos") ("Operation").

As previously reported, this acquisition will add a production capacity of 10.3 million tons per year to that of CSN Cimentos through cement plants, as well as substantial reserves of high-quality limestone and concrete and aggregate units. Furthermore, relevant operational, logistics, management and commercial synergies are expected, in line with the company's cement business growth strategy.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed about the closing of the Operation, in accordance with current legislation.

São Paulo, August 17, 2022.

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Executive Director of Finance and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 10:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
