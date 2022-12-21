Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSNA3   BRCSNAACNOR6

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.

(CSNA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-21 pm EST
14.24 BRL   +0.56%
05:23pCompanhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL - Form 6-K
PU
12/15Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
12/15Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to the Market - CSN Day 2022 Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL - Form 6-K

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID 33.042.730/0001-04
NIRE 35300396090

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("CSN" or "Company") announces to its shareholders and the market in general that its subsidiary Companhia Metalúrgica Prada ("Issuer") approved, at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on this date, the holding of its 1st (first) issuance of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, unsecured, with an additional personal guarantee, in a single series, for public distribution, with restricted placement efforts ("Issuance" and "Debentures").

The Issue will consist of 130,000 (one hundred and thirty thousand) debentures, with a nominal unitary value of BRL 1,000.00 (one thousand reais), making the total value of the Issuance of BRL 130,000,000.00 (one hundred and thirty million reais). The Debentures will mature in two years from the date of issuance of the debentures.

The Debentures will be the subject of a public offering, with restricted placement efforts, under the firm placement guarantee regime, pursuant to Instruction of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 476, of January 16, 2009, as per amended, and the other applicable legal and regulatory provisions, being intended exclusively for professional investors, as defined in articles 11 and 13 of CVM Resolution No. 30, of May 11, 2021.

The Debentures will have a fiduciary guarantee in the form of surety to be provided by the Company, jointly obliging itself as guarantor and main payer of all amounts due within the scope of the Issuance. The provision of guarantee was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on December 20, 2022.

This notice to the market is exclusively informative in nature, under the terms of the legislation and regulations in force, and should not, under any circumstances, be considered and/or interpreted as, nor constitute, an investment recommendation, an offer to sell, a solicitation or an offer to purchase any securities.

São Paulo, December 21, 2022.

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Executive of Finance and Investor Relations

Attachments

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:18:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
05:23pCompanhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL - Form 6-K
PU
12/15Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
12/15Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to the Market - CSN Day 2022 Presentation
PU
12/15Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, CSN Mineração S.A. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
12/05Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Meeting Minutes Of The Board Of Directors
PU
11/28COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. : Ex-dividend da..
FA
11/28COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. : Ex-dividend da..
FA
11/25Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL - Form 6-K
PU
11/22Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS - Form 6-..
PU
11/22Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Announces Interim Dividends, Payable on December 02, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 45 209 M 8 689 M 8 689 M
Net income 2022 3 422 M 658 M 658 M
Net Debt 2022 22 981 M 4 417 M 4 417 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,39x
Yield 2022 7,36%
Capitalization 18 777 M 3 609 M 3 609 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 24 687
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 14,16 BRL
Average target price 20,84 BRL
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Steinbruch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Yoshiaki Nakano Independent Director
Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia Independent Director
Miguel Ethel Sobrinho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.-43.18%3 619
NUCOR CORPORATION15.43%34 369
ARCELORMITTAL-13.91%21 011
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.66.26%18 119
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.4.74%16 596
TATA STEEL LIMITED-1.62%16 423