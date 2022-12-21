Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL - Form 6-K

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID 33.042.730/0001-04

NIRE 35300396090

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (" CSN " or " Company ") announces to its shareholders and the market in general that its subsidiary Companhia Metalúrgica Prada (" Issuer ") approved, at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on this date, the holding of its 1st (first) issuance of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, unsecured, with an additional personal guarantee, in a single series, for public distribution, with restricted placement efforts (" Issuance " and " Debentures ").

The Issue will consist of 130,000 (one hundred and thirty thousand) debentures, with a nominal unitary value of BRL 1,000.00 (one thousand reais), making the total value of the Issuance of BRL 130,000,000.00 (one hundred and thirty million reais). The Debentures will mature in two years from the date of issuance of the debentures.

The Debentures will be the subject of a public offering, with restricted placement efforts, under the firm placement guarantee regime, pursuant to Instruction of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 476, of January 16, 2009, as per amended, and the other applicable legal and regulatory provisions, being intended exclusively for professional investors, as defined in articles 11 and 13 of CVM Resolution No. 30, of May 11, 2021.

The Debentures will have a fiduciary guarantee in the form of surety to be provided by the Company, jointly obliging itself as guarantor and main payer of all amounts due within the scope of the Issuance. The provision of guarantee was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on December 20, 2022.

This notice to the market is exclusively informative in nature, under the terms of the legislation and regulations in force, and should not, under any circumstances, be considered and/or interpreted as, nor constitute, an investment recommendation, an offer to sell, a solicitation or an offer to purchase any securities.

São Paulo, December 21, 2022.

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Executive of Finance and Investor Relations