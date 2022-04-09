Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Securities traded and held (Article 11 of CVM Instruction No. 358) - Consolidated Position

Trades involving managers and related persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002

On 03/2022

( ) only the following trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.

(X) no trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company name: CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL

Opening Balance

Securities/DerivativesShares

CommonCharacteristics of Securities

Quantity

725.228.496

Transactions in the month

Day

Quantity

Closing Balance Securities/Derivatives Characteristics of Securities Quantity Shares Common 725.228.496

Trades involving managers and related persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002

On 03/2022

( ) only the following trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.

(X) no trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company name: CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL

Group and ( ) Controlling ( ) Executive ( ) Fiscal (X) Board of Directors ( ) Technical and Consulting related persons shareholder board council Opening Balance Characteristics of Securities Quantity Securities/Derivatives

Shares Common 501.502 Others CSN INVEST SHARESINVESTMENT FUNDIN STOCKS 24.303.547 Transactions in the month Securities/ Volum (R$) Derivatives 501.502 24.303.547 Day

Securities/DerivativesShares OthersCommon

CSN INVEST SHARESINVESTMENT FUNDIN STOCKS

Quantity

Closing Balance

Characteristics of Securities

Price

Quantity

Trades involving managers and related persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002

On 03/2022

( ) only the following trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.

(X) no trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company name: CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL

Group and ( ) Controlling ( ) Executive (X) Fiscal ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Technical and Consulting related persons shareholder board council Opening Balance Characteristics of Securities Quantity Securities/Derivatives

Shares

Common

0

Transactions in the month

Closing Balance

Day

Quantity

Securities/DerivativesShares

CommonCharacteristics of Securities

Quantity

0