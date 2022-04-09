Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Securities traded and held (Article 11 of CVM Instruction No. 358) - Consolidated Position

Trades involving managers and related persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002
On 03/2022
( ) only the following trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.
(X) no trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
Company name: CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL
Securities/DerivativesShares
CommonCharacteristics of Securities
Quantity
725.228.496
Transactions in the month
Day
Closing Balance
Securities/Derivatives
Characteristics of Securities
Quantity
Shares
Common
725.228.496
Trades involving managers and related persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002
On 03/2022
( ) only the following trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.
(X) no trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
Company name: CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL
Group and
( ) Controlling
( ) Executive
( ) Fiscal
(X) Board of Directors
( ) Technical and Consulting
related persons
shareholder
board
council
Opening Balance
Characteristics of Securities
Quantity
Securities/Derivatives
Shares
Common
501.502
Others
CSN INVEST SHARESINVESTMENT FUNDIN STOCKS
24.303.547
Transactions in the month
Securities/
Volum (R$)
Derivatives
501.502
24.303.547
Day
Securities/DerivativesShares OthersCommon
CSN INVEST SHARESINVESTMENT FUNDIN STOCKS
Quantity
Closing Balance
Characteristics of Securities
Price
Quantity
Trades involving managers and related persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002
On 03/2022
( ) only the following trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.
(X) no trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
Company name: CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL
Group and
( ) Controlling
( ) Executive
(X) Fiscal
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Technical and Consulting
related persons
shareholder
board
council
Opening Balance
Characteristics of Securities
Quantity
Securities/Derivatives
Shares
Common
0
Transactions in the month
Day
Securities/DerivativesShares
CommonCharacteristics of Securities
Quantity
0