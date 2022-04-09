Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Traded and held securities (Article 11 of CVM Instruction No. 358) - Individual Position - Company, Subsidiaries and Affiliates

INDIVIDUAL FORMTrades involving Securities by the company itself, its subsidiaries and affiliatess - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002
On 03/2022
( ) only the following trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.
( X ) no trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
Company name: CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL
Name: CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Qualification: Company - Treasury
CPF/CNPJ: 33.042.730/0001-04
Opening Balance
Securities/DerivativesShares
CommonCharacteristics of Securities
Quantity
60.530.100
Transactions in the month
Day
Closing Balance
Securities/Derivatives
Characteristics of Securities
Quantity
Shares
Common
60.530.100
Disclaimer
CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 00:08:09 UTC.