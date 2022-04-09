Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Traded and held securities (Article 11 of CVM Instruction No. 358) - Individual Position - Company, Subsidiaries and Affiliates

INDIVIDUAL FORMTrades involving Securities by the company itself, its subsidiaries and affiliatess - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002

On 03/2022

( ) only the following trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.

( X ) no trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company name: CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL

Name: CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Qualification: Company - Treasury

CPF/CNPJ: 33.042.730/0001-04

Opening Balance

Securities/DerivativesShares

CommonCharacteristics of Securities

Quantity

60.530.100

Transactions in the month

Day

Quantity