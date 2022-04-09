Log in
    CSNA3   BRCSNAACNOR6

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.

(CSNA3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/08 04:07:54 pm EDT
25.73 BRL   +2.22%
04/05Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional acquired Fremont Empreendimentos e Participações S.A.
CI
04/05Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional acquired 9.99% stake in Berkeley Participações e Empreendimentos S.A.
CI
03/29COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S A : Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Call Notice (04/29/2022)*
PU
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Traded and held securities (Article 11 of CVM Instruction No. 358) - Individual Position - Company, Subsidiaries and Affiliates

04/09/2022 | 08:09pm EDT
INDIVIDUAL FORMTrades involving Securities by the company itself, its subsidiaries and affiliatess - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002

On 03/2022

( ) only the following trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.

( X ) no trades on securities and derivatives were carried out, pursuant to article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company name: CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL

Name: CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Qualification: Company - Treasury

CPF/CNPJ: 33.042.730/0001-04

Opening Balance

Securities/DerivativesShares

CommonCharacteristics of Securities

Quantity

60.530.100

Transactions in the month

Day

Quantity

Closing Balance

Securities/Derivatives

Characteristics of Securities

Quantity

Shares

Common

60.530.100

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 00:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 47 136 M 9 915 M 9 915 M
Net income 2022 9 162 M 1 927 M 1 927 M
Net Debt 2022 15 438 M 3 247 M 3 247 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,02x
Yield 2022 6,90%
Capitalization 34 523 M 7 262 M 7 262 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 24 687
Free-Float 47,2%
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Steinbruch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Yoshiaki Nakano Independent Director
Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia Independent Director
Miguel Ethel Sobrinho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.0.72%7 262
NUCOR32.07%40 521
ARCELORMITTAL0.48%27 975
TATA STEEL LIMITED23.36%22 052
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.3.10%17 403
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.41.34%16 136