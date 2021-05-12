Homepage Equities Brazil Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional News Summary CSNA3 BRCSNAACNOR6 COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL (CSNA3) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/07 50.63 BRL +0.26% 05:32a COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) (Form 6-K) PU 05/07 COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Material Fact - Reduction on Usiminas' participation PU 05/03 COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Report of Foreign Private IssuerPursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) (Form 6-K) 05/12/2021 | 05:32am EDT Send by mail :

March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Company Information / Capital Breakdown Number of Shares (Units) Current quarter 03/31/2021 Paid-in Capital Common 1,387,524,047 Preferred 0 Total 1,387,524,047 Treasury Shares Common 7,409,500 Preferred 0 Total 7,409,500 1 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Parent Company Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Assets (R$ thousand) Code Description Current Quarter 03/31/2021 Previous Year 12/31/2020 1 Total Assets 55,794,836 53,196,550 1.01 Current assets 15,965,807 14,879,594 1.01.01 Cash and cash equivalents 5,126,462 4,647,125 1.01.02 Financial investments 4,279,964 3,780,891 1.01.02.01 Financial investments measured a fair value through profit or loss 3,817,603 3,305,109 1.01.02.01.03 Financial investments measured a fair value through profit or loss - Usiminas' shares 3,817,603 3,305,109 1.01.02.03 Financial investments at amortized cost 462,361 475,782 1.01.03 Trade receivables 1,699,363 1,549,703 1.01.04 Inventory 3,625,618 3,014,446 1.01.06 Recoverable taxes 959,735 1,381,853 1.01.08 Other current assets 274,665 505,576 1.01.08.03 Others 274,665 505,576 1.01.08.03.02 Prepaid expenses 116,588 94,782 1.01.08.03.03 Dividends receivable 28,156 329,413 1.01.08.03.04 Others 129,921 81,381 1.02 Non-current assets 39,829,029 38,316,956 1.02.01 Long-term assets 8,536,877 8,406,417 1.02.01.03 Financial investments at amortized cost 132,635 123,409 1.02.01.07 Deferred taxes assets 3,785,791 3,799,707 1.02.01.10 Other non-current assets 4,618,451 4,483,301 1.02.01.10.03 Recoverable taxes 762,776 738,431 1.02.01.10.04 Judicial deposits 224,675 221,016 1.02.01.10.05 Prepaid expenses 91,568 99,834 1.02.01.10.06 Receivable from related parties 2,019,900 1,907,877 1.02.01.10.07 Others 1,519,532 1,516,143 1.02.02 Investments 24,080,191 19,546,493 1.02.02.01 Equity interest 23,935,793 19,401,494 1.02.02.02 Investment Property 144,398 144,999 1.02.03 Property, plant and equipment 7,173,674 10,315,724 1.02.03.01 Property, plant and equipment in operation 6,210,917 8,598,597 1.02.03.02 Right of use in leases 21,769 64,659 1.02.03.03 Property, plant and equipment in progress 940,988 1,652,468 1.02.04 Intangible assets 38,287 48,322 2 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Parent Company Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Liabilities (R$ thousand) Code Description Current Quarter 03/31/2021 Previous Year 12/31/2020 2 Total Liabilities 55,794,836 53,196,550 2.01 Current liabilities 11,488,593 10,756,084 2.01.01 Payroll and related taxes 135,204 138,761 2.01.02 Trade payables 4,167,535 4,133,089 2.01.03 Tax payables 339,343 289,095 2.01.04 Borrowings and financing 3,547,956 3,858,493 2.01.05 Other payables 3,256,079 2,302,188 2.01.05.02 Others 3,256,079 2,302,188 2.01.05.02.04 Dividends and interests on shareholder´s equity 901,982 901,983 2.01.05.02.05 Advances from clients 169,877 196,595 2.01.05.02.06 Trade payables - Forfaiting and Drawee risk 1,469,209 623,861 2.01.05.02.07 Lease liabilities 7,829 26,546 2.01.05.02.08 Other payables 707,182 553,203 2.01.06 Provisions 42,476 34,458 2.01.06.01 Provision for tax, social security, labor and civil risks 42,476 34,458 2.02 Non-current liabilities 29,918,755 32,527,015 2.02.01 Borrowings and financing 21,320,194 24,423,753 2.02.02 Other payables 513,345 771,292 2.02.02.02 Others 513,345 771,292 2.02.02.02.03 Lease liabilities 15,771 40,561 2.02.02.02.04 Derivative financial instruments 119,306 97,535 2.02.02.02.05 Trade payables 145,301 376,753 2.02.02.02.06 Other payables 232,967 256,443 2.02.04 Provisions 8,085,216 7,331,970 2.02.04.01 Provision for tax, social security, labor and civil risks 359,211 401,157 2.02.04.02 Other provisions 7,726,005 6,930,813 2.02.04.02.03 Provision for environmental liabilities and decommissioning of assets 181,260 229,524 2.02.04.02.04 Pension and healthcare plan 758,426 758,426 2.02.04.02.05 Provision for losses on investments 6,786,319 5,942,863 2.03 Shareholders' equity 14,387,488 9,913,451 2.03.01 Paid-up capital 6,040,000 6,040,000 2.03.02 Capital reserves 32,720 32,720 2.03.04 Earnings reserves 5,824,350 5,824,350 2.03.04.01 Legal reserve 468,291 468,291 2.03.04.02 Statutory reserve 5,414,323 5,414,323 2.03.04.09 Treasury shares (58,264) (58,264) 2.03.05 Accumulated earnings (losses) 5,240,015 - 2.03.08 Other comprehensive income (2,749,597) (1,983,619) 3 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Parent Company Financial Statements / Statement of Income (R$ thousand) Code Description Year to date 01/01/2021 to 03/31/2021 YTD previous year 01/01/2020 to 03/31/2020 3.01 Revenues from sale of goods and rendering of services 5,373,279 3,031,309 3.02 Costs from sale of goods and rendering of services (3,689,909) (2,778,380) 3.03 Gross profit 1,683,370 252,929 3.04 Operating (expenses)/income 3,302,930 (1,262,912) 3.04.01 Selling expenses (167,212) (162,239) 3.04.02 General and administrative expenses (57,691) (50,192) 3.04.04 Other operating income 2,531,577 74,847 3.04.05 Other operating expenses (393,647) (534,638) 3.04.06 Equity in results of affiliated companies 1,389,903 (590,690) 3.05 Income before financial income (expenses) and taxes 4,986,300 (1,009,983) 3.06 Financial income (expenses) 409,488 (351,172) 3.06.01 Financial income 579,338 53,376 3.06.02 Financial expenses (169,850) (404,548) 3.06.02.01 Net exchange differences over financial instruments 172,004 931,016 3.06.02.02 Financial expenses (341,854) (1,335,564) 3.07 Income before income taxes 5,395,788 (1,361,155) 3.08 Income tax and social contribution (155,773) 304 3.09 Net income from continued operations 5,240,015 (1,360,851) 3.11 Net income for the year 5,240,015 (1,360,851) 3.99 Earnings per share - (Reais / Share) - - 3.99.01 Basic earnings per share - - 3.99.01.01 Common shares 3.7968 - 0.9860 3.99.02 Diluted earnings per share - - 3.99.02.01 Common shares 3.7968 - 0.9860 4 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Parent Company Financial Statements / Statement of Comprehensive Income (R$ thousand) Code Description Year to date 01/01/2021 to 03/31/2021 YTD previous year 01/01/2020 to 03/31/2020 4.01 Net income for the year 5,240,015 (1,360,851) 4.02 Other comprehensive income (765,978) (4,643,683) 4.02.01 Actuarial gains/(losses) over pension plan of subsidiaries, net of taxes 20 31 4.02.02 Cumulative translation adjustments for the year 86,119 380,042 4.02.03 (Loss)/gain on the percentage change in investments 814,285 - 4.02.04 Losses in cash flow hedge (1,919,129) (5,390,043) 4.02.05 Cash flow hedge reclassified to income upon realization 252,250 364,818 4.02.06 (Loss)/gain cash flow hedge accounting - 'Platts', net taxes, from investments in subsidiaries 477 - 4.02.07 (Loss)/ gain in cash flow hedge from investments in subsidiaries - 1,469 4.03 Comprehensive income for the year 4,474,037 (6,004,534) 5 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Parent Company Financial Statements / Statements of Cash Flows - Indirect Method (R$ thousand) Code Description Year to date 01/01/2021 to 03/31/2021 YTD previous year 01/01/2020 to 03/31/2020 6.01 Net cash from operating activities 2,702,452 (43,913) 6.01.01 Cash from operations 1,289,494 145,068 6.01.01.01 Net income for the year 5,240,015 (1,360,851) 6.01.01.02 Financial charges in borrowing and financing raised 190,877 276,982 6.01.01.03 Financial charges in borrowing and financing granted (7,780) (16,540) 6.01.01.04 Charges on lease liabilities 540 956 6.01.01.05 Equity in results of affiliated companies (1,389,903) 590,690 6.01.01.06 Deferred taxes assets 13,916 (304) 6.01.01.07 Provision for tax, social security, labor, civil and environmental risks (33,928) (10,090) 6.01.01.08 Monetary and exchange variations, net 19,420 (547,893) 6.01.01.09 Write-off of property, plant and equipment right of use and Intangible assets 1,680 - 6.01.01.10 Provision for environmental liabilities and decommissioning of assets 19,094 11,411 6.01.01.11 Updated shares - Fair value through profit or loss (543,498) 962,561 6.01.01.12 Depreciation, amortization and depletion 201,989 209,495 6.01.01.13 Accrued/(reversal) for consumption and services 25,072 21,527 6.01.01.14 Net gains on the sale of the shares of the CSN Mineração. (2,472,497) - 6.01.01.15 Receivables by indemnity (4,428) - 6.01.01.16 Other provisions 28,925 7,124 6.01.02 Changes in assets and liabilities 1,412,958 (188,981) 6.01.02.01 Trade receivables - third parties (465,880) (19,768) 6.01.02.02 Trade receivables - related parties 212,549 (394,990) 6.01.02.03 Inventory (775,575) 266,412 6.01.02.04 Receivables - related parties/dividends 1,234,790 814 6.01.02.05 Tax assets 369,455 82,873 6.01.02.06 Judicial deposits (9,643) 902 6.01.02.09 Trade payables 38,566 326,875 6.01.02.10 Trade payables - Forfaiting and Drawee risk 845,348 (183,736) 6.01.02.11 Payroll and related taxes 5,896 (14,616) 6.01.02.12 Tax payables 53,558 5,679 6.01.02.13 Payables to related parties 21,590 113,756 6.01.02.14 Advance with related parties - (20,289) 6.01.02.15 Interest paid (208,835) (268,170) 6.01.02.16 Interest received - 198 6.01.02.19 Others 91,139 (84,921) 6 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 6.02 Net cash investment activities 2,863,731 (297,419) 6.02.01 Investments / AFAC / Acquisitions of Shares (32,550) (2,180) 6.02.02 Purchase of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property (195,882) (196,628) 6.02.05 Intercompany loans granted (88,158) (98,614) 6.02.06 Intercompany loans received - 4,076 6.02.08 Financial Investments, net of redemption 15,709 (4,073) 6.02.09 Net cash received from sale of CSN Mineração's shares 3,164,612 - 6.03 Net cash used in financing activities (5,086,846) 1,375,211 6.03.01 Borrowings and financing raised 40,903 80,744 6.03.02 Transactions cost - Borrowings and financing (11,423) (1,980) 6.03.03 Borrowings and financing - related parties 1,394,275 2,205,145 6.03.04 Amortization of borrowings and financing (3,226,111) (889,247) 6.03.05 Amortization of borrowings and financing - related parties (3,282,109) (13,053) 6.03.06 Amortization of leases (2,381) (6,262) 6.03.07 Dividends and interest on shareholder's equity - (136) 6.05 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 479,337 1,033,879 6.05.01 Cash and equivalents at the beginning of the year 4,647,125 392,107 6.05.02 Cash and equivalents at the end of the year 5,126,462 1,425,986 7 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Parent Company Financial Statements / Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2021 to 03/31/2021 (R$ thousand) Code Description Paid-up capital Capital reserve, granted options and treasury shares Earnings reserve Retained earnings (accumulated losses) Other comprehensive income Shareholders' equity 5.01 Opening balances 6,040,000 32,720 5,824,350 - (1,983,619) 9,913,451 5.03 Adjusted opening balances 6,040,000 32,720 5,824,350 - (1,983,619) 9,913,451 5.05 Total comprehensive income - - - 5,240,015 (765,978) 4,474,037 5.05.01 Net income for the period - - - 5,240,015 - 5,240,015 5.05.02 Other comprehensive income - - - - (765,978) (765,978) 5.05.02.04 Translation adjustments for the year - - - - 86,119 86,119 5.05.02.06 Actuarial gains/(losses) on pension plan, net of taxes - - - - 20 20 5.05.02.07 (Loss) / gain on the percentage change in investments - - - - 814,285 814,285 5.05.02.08 (Loss) / gain on cash flow hedge accounting - - - - (1,666,402) (1,666,402) 5.07 Closing balance 6,040,000 32,720 5,824,350 5,240,015 (2,749,597) 14,387,488 8 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Parent Company Financial Statements / Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2020 to 03/31/2020 (R$ thousand) Code Description Paid-up capital Capital reserve, granted options and treasury shares Earnings reserve Retained earnings (accumulated losses) Other comprehensive income Shareholders' equity 5.01 Opening balances 4,540,000 32,720 4,431,200 - 1,170,624 10,174,544 5.03 Adjusted opening balances 4,540,000 32,720 4,431,200 - 1,170,624 10,174,544 5.05 Total comprehensive income - - - (1,360,851) (4,643,683) (6,004,534) 5.05.01 Net income for the period - - - (1,360,851) - (1,360,851) 5.05.02 Other comprehensive income - - - - (4,643,683) (4,643,683) 5.05.02.04 Translation adjustments for the year - - - - 380,042 380,042 5.05.02.06 Actuarial gains/(losses) on pension plan, net of taxes - - - - 31 31 5.05.02.07 (Loss) / gain on cash flow hedge accounting, net of taxes - - - - (5,025,225) (5,025,225) 5.05.02.08 (Loss) / gain on hedge of net investment in foreign operations - - - - 1,469 1,469 5.07 Closing balance 4,540,000 32,720 4,431,200 (1,360,851) (3,473,059) 4,170,010 9 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Parent Company Financial Statements / Statement of Value Added (R$ thousand) Code Description Year to date 01/01/2021 to 03/31/2021 YTD previous year 01/01/2020 to 03/31/2020 7.01 Revenues 9,911,533 3,772,385 7.01.01 Sales of products and rendering of services 6,704,021 3,769,699 7.01.02 Other revenues 3,207,624 4,729 7.01.04 Allowance for (reversal of) doubtful debts (112) (2,043) 7.02 Raw materials acquired from third parties (4,924,195) (3,469,351) 7.02.01 Cost of sales and services (3,794,821) (2,878,256) 7.02.02 Materials, electric power, outsourcing and other (1,094,613) (585,281) 7.02.03 Impairment/recovery of assets (34,761) (5,814) 7.03 Gross value added 4,987,338 303,034 7.04 Retentions (201,725) (209,001) 7.04.01 Depreciation, amortization and depletion (201,725) (209,001) 7.05 Value added created 4,785,613 94,033 7.06 Value added received 2,017,352 (392,985) 7.06.01 Equity in results of affiliates companies 1,389,903 (590,690) 7.06.02 Financial income 579,338 53,376 7.06.03 Others 48,111 144,329 7.06.03.01 Others and exchange gains 48,111 144,329 7.07 Value added for distribution 6,802,965 (298,952) 7.08 Value added distributed 6,802,965 (298,952) 7.08.01 Personnel 290,648 335,379 7.08.01.01 Salaries and wages 217,406 249,708 7.08.01.02 Benefits 59,829 69,873 7.08.01.03 Severance payment (FGTS) 13,413 15,798 7.08.02 Taxes, fees and contributions 1,050,027 176,027 7.08.02.01 Federal 948,460 133,501 7.08.02.02 State 101,567 42,526 7.08.03 Remuneration on third-party capital 222,275 550,493 7.08.03.01 Interest 341,854 1,335,564 7.08.03.02 Rental 4,314 1,618 7.08.03.03 Others (123,893) (786,689) 7.08.03.03.01 Others and exchange losses (123,893) (786,689) 7.08.04 Remuneration on Shareholders' capital 5,240,015 (1,360,851) 7.08.04.03 Retained earnings (accumulated losses) 5,240,015 (1,360,851) 10 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Assets (R$ thousand) Code Description Current Quarter 03/31/2021 Previous Year 12/31/2020 1 Total assets 69,678,932 63,002,149 1.01 Current assets 29,770,912 23,386,194 1.01.01 Cash and cash equivalents 13,908,238 9,944,586 1.01.02 Financial investments 4,282,151 3,783,362 1.01.02.01 Financial investments measured a fair value through profit or loss 3,817,603 3,305,109 1.01.02.01.03 Financial investments measured a fair value through profit or loss - Usiminas' shares 3,817,603 3,305,109 1.01.02.03 Financial investments at amortized cost 464,548 478,253 1.01.03 Trade receivables 4,219,052 2,867,352 1.01.04 Inventory 5,673,189 4,817,586 1.01.06 Recoverable taxes 1,199,100 1,605,494 1.01.08 Other current assets 489,182 367,814 1.01.08.03 Others 489,182 367,814 1.01.08.03.02 Prepaid expenses 266,824 211,027 1.01.08.03.03 Dividends receivable 38,086 38,088 1.01.08.03.04 Derivative financial instruments 39,236 - 1.01.08.03.05 Others 145,036 118,699 1.02 Non-current assets 39,908,020 39,615,955 1.02.01 Long-term assets 9,080,505 8,887,158 1.02.01.03 Financial investments at amortized cost 132,635 123,409 1.02.01.05 Inventory 381,175 347,304 1.02.01.07 Deferred taxes assets 3,929,974 3,874,946 1.02.01.10 Other non-current assets 4,636,721 4,541,499 1.02.01.10.03 Recoverable taxes 946,792 938,452 1.02.01.10.04 Judicial deposits 338,890 325,117 1.02.01.10.05 Prepaid expenses 121,513 129,455 1.02.01.10.06 Receivable from related parties 1,707,780 1,630,070 1.02.01.10.07 Others 1,521,746 1,518,405 1.02.02 Investments 3,746,507 3,695,780 1.02.02.01 Equity interest 3,587,397 3,535,906 1.02.02.02 Investment Property 159,110 159,874 1.02.03 Property, plant and equipment 19,759,932 19,716,223 1.02.03.01 Property, plant and equipment in operation 15,485,037 15,519,233 1.02.03.02 Right of use in leases 523,436 516,668 1.02.03.03 Property, plant and equipment in progress 3,751,459 3,680,322 1.02.04 Intangible assets 7,321,076 7,316,794 11 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Liabilities (R$ thousand) Code Description Current Quarter 03/31/2021 Previous Year 12/31/2020 2 Total Liabilities 69,678,932 63,002,149 2.01 Current liabilities 16,545,529 14,725,696 2.01.01 Payroll and related taxes 301,555 282,630 2.01.02 Trade payables 6,156,294 4,819,539 2.01.03 Tax payables 2,022,024 2,058,362 2.01.04 Borrowings and financing 3,617,910 4,126,453 2.01.05 Other payables 4,360,314 3,357,639 2.01.05.02 Others 4,360,314 3,357,639 2.01.05.02.04 Dividends and interests on shareholder´s equity 901,982 946,133 2.01.05.02.05 Advances from clients 1,145,238 1,100,772 2.01.05.02.06 Trade payables - Forfaiting and Drawee risk 1,469,209 623,861 2.01.05.02.07 Lease liabilities 95,287 93,626 2.01.05.02.08 Derivative financial instruments - 8,722 2.01.05.02.09 Other payables 748,598 584,525 2.01.06 Provisions 87,432 81,073 2.01.06.01 Provision for tax, social security, labor and civil risks 87,432 81,073 2.02 Non-current liabilities 35,858,067 37,024,948 2.02.01 Borrowings and financing 30,521,280 31,144,200 2.02.02 Other payables 2,621,344 3,145,336 2.02.02.02 Others 2,621,344 3,145,336 2.02.02.02.03 Advances from clients 1,514,256 1,725,838 2.02.02.02.04 Lease liabilities 445,209 436,505 2.02.02.02.05 Derivative financial instruments 119,306 97,535 2.02.02.02.06 Trade payables 225,069 543,527 2.02.02.02.07 Other payables 317,504 341,931 2.02.03 Deferred taxes assets 602,209 618,836 2.02.04 Provisions 2,113,234 2,116,576 2.02.04.01 Provision for tax, social security, labor and civil risks 526,991 554,315 2.02.04.02 Other provisions 1,586,243 1,562,261 2.02.04.02.03 Provision for environmental liabilities and decommissioning of assets 827,817 803,835 2.02.04.02.04 Pension and healthcare plan 758,426 758,426 2.03 Shareholders' equity 17,275,336 11,251,505 2.03.01 Paid-up capital 6,040,000 6,040,000 2.03.02 Capital reserves 32,720 32,720 2.03.04 Earnings reserves 5,824,350 5,824,350 2.03.04.01 Legal reserve 468,291 468,291 2.03.04.02 Statutory reserve 5,414,323 5,414,323 2.03.04.09 Treasury shares (58,264) (58,264) 2.03.05 Accumulated earnings (losses) 5,240,015 - 2.03.08 Other comprehensive income (2,749,597) (1,983,619) 2.03.09 Earnings attributable to the non-controlling interests 2,887,848 1,338,054 12 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated Financial Statements / Statements of Income (R$ thousand) Code Description Year to date 01/01/2021 to 03/31/2021 YTD previous year 01/01/2020 to 03/31/2020 3.01 Revenues from sale of goods and rendering of services 11,913,328 5,334,653 3.02 Costs from sale of goods and rendering of services (6,178,784) (4,017,707) 3.03 Gross profit 5,734,544 1,316,946 3.04 Operating (expenses)/income 1,442,516 (1,221,313) 3.04.01 Selling expenses (422,586) (390,915) 3.04.02 General and administrative expenses (134,463) (119,055) 3.04.04 Other operating income 2,560,232 102,689 3.04.05 Other operating expenses (574,112) (768,924) 3.04.06 Equity in results of affiliated companies 13,445 (45,108) 3.05 Income before financial income (expenses) and taxes 7,177,060 95,633 3.06 Financial income (expenses) (201,507) (1,201,138) 3.06.01 Financial income 585,585 65,131 3.06.02 Financial expenses (787,092) (1,266,269) 3.06.02.01 Net exchange differences over financial instruments (56,328) 364,882 3.06.02.02 Financial expenses (730,764) (1,631,151) 3.07 Income before income taxes 6,975,553 (1,105,505) 3.08 Income tax and social contribution (1,278,240) (206,204) 3.09 Net income from continued operations 5,697,313 (1,311,709) 3.11 Consolidated net income for the year 5,697,313 (1,311,709) 3.11.01 Earnings attributable to the controlling interests 5,240,015 (1,360,851) 3.11.02 Earnings it attributable to the non-controlling interests 457,298 49,142 3.99 Earnings per share - (Reais / Share) - - 3.99.01 Basic earnings per share - - 3.99.01.01 Common shares 3.79680 - 0.98604 3.99.02 Diluted earnings per share - - 3.99.02.01 Common shares 3.79680 - 0.98604 13 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated Financial Statements / Statement of Comprehensive Income (R$ thousand) Code Description Year to date 01/01/2021 to 03/31/2021 YTD previous year 01/01/2020 to 03/31/2020 4.01 Consolidated net income for the year 5,697,313 (1,311,709) 4.02 Other comprehensive income (716,987) (4,643,681) 4.02.01 Actuarial gains/(losses) over pension plan of subsidiaries, net of taxes 371 33 4.02.02 Cumulative translation adjustments for the year 86,119 380,042 4.02.03 (Loss)/gain on the percentage change in investments 862,857 - 4.02.04 Losses in cash flow hedge (1,919,129) (5,390,043) 4.02.05 Cash flow hedge reclassified to income upon realization 252,250 364,818 4.02.06 Cash flow hedge accounting - 'Platts' reclassified to income upon realization 38,650 - 4.02.07 Losses from cash flow hegde accounting - 'Platts', net of taxes (38,105) - 4.02.08 (Loss)/gain on hedge of net investment in foreign operations. - 1,469 4.03 Consolidated comprehensive income for the year 4,980,326 (5,955,390) 4.03.01 Earnings attributable to the controlling interests 4,474,037 (6,004,534) 4.03.02 Earnings it attributable to the non-controlling interests 506,289 49,144 14 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated Financial Statements / Statements of Cash Flows - Indirect Method (R$ thousand) Code Description Year to date 01/01/2021 to 03/31/2021 YTD previous year 01/01/2020 to 03/31/2020 6.01 Net cash from operating activities 3,455,474 466,933 6.01.01 Cash from operations 4,262,039 1,166,186 6.01.01.01 Earnings attributable to the controlling interests 5,240,015 (1,360,851) 6.01.01.02 Earnings attributable to the non-controlling interests 457,298 49,142 6.01.01.03 Financial charges in borrowing and financing raised 471,147 470,990 6.01.01.04 Financial charges in borrowing and financing granted (6,541) (11,481) 6.01.01.05 Charges on lease liabilities 14,827 13,056 6.01.01.06 Equity in results of affiliated companies (13,445) 45,108 6.01.01.07 Deferred taxes assets (80,858) (11,351) 6.01.01.08 Provision for tax, social security, labor, civil and environmental risks (22,203) (8,685) 6.01.01.09 Monetary and exchange variations, net 716,123 522,571 6.01.01.10 Write-off of property, plant and equipment right of use and Intangible assets 1,838 1,400 6.01.01.11 Provision for environmental liabilities and decommissioning of assets 23,982 20,640 6.01.01.12 Updated shares - Fair value through profit or loss (543,498) 962,561 6.01.01.13 Depreciation, amortization and depletion 484,065 437,507 6.01.01.14 Accrued/(reversal) for consumption and services 17,039 37,158 6.01.01.15 Net gains on the sale of the shares of the CSN Mineração. (2,472,497) - 6.01.01.16 Receivables by indemnity (4,428) - 6.01.01.17 Other provisions (20,825) (1,579) 6.01.02 Changes in assets and liabilities (806,565) (699,253) 6.01.02.01 Trade receivables - third parties (1,190,789) (89,849) 6.01.02.02 Trade receivables - related party (165,806) (31,572) 6.01.02.03 Inventory (813,705) (13,512) 6.01.02.05 Recoverable taxes 398,054 57,227 6.01.02.06 Judicial deposits (13,773) (4,749) 6.01.02.08 Trade payables 996,084 341,567 6.01.02.09 Trade payables - Forfaiting and Drawee risk 845,348 (183,736) 6.01.02.10 Payroll and related taxes 17,498 (14,420) 6.01.02.11 Tax payables (46,349) (61,612) 6.01.02.12 Payables to related parties (10,141) (20,572) 6.01.02.13 Advances from clients (149,884) (130,568) 6.01.02.14 Interest paid (639,045) (511,242) 6.01.02.15 Cash flow hedge accounting (76,150) - 6.01.02.16 Others 42,093 (36,215) 6.02 Net cash investment activities 2,737,117 (404,851) 6.02.02 Purchase of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property (373,094) (353,698) 6.02.07 Intercompany loans granted (70,394) (82,089) 6.02.08 Intercompany loans received - 3,022 6.02.09 Financial Investments, net of redemption 15,993 27,914 6.02.10 Net cash received from sale of CSN Mineração's shares 3,164,612 - 15 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 6.03 Net cash used in financing activities (2,212,281) 2,157,127 6.03.01 Borrowings and financing raised 310,141 4,553,970 6.03.02 Transactions cost - Borrowings and financing (11,423) (9,131) 6.03.03 Amortization of borrowings and financing (3,653,158) (2,363,666) 6.03.04 Dividends and interest on shareholder's equity (176,217) (136) 6.03.05 Amortization of leases (29,486) (23,910) 6.03.06 Issuance of new CSN Mineração's shares 1,347,862 - 6.04 Exchange rate on translating cash and cash equivalents (16,658) (27,026) 6.05 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,963,652 2,192,183 6.05.01 Cash and equivalents at the beginning of the year 9,944,586 1,088,955 6.05.02 Cash and equivalents at the end of the year 13,908,238 3,281,138 16 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated Financial Statements / Statements of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2021 to 03/31/2021 (R$ thousand) Code Description Paid-up capital Capital reserve, granted options and treasury shares Earnings reserve Retained earnings (accumulated losses) Other comprehensive income Shareholders' equity Non-controlling interests Shareholders' equity 5.01 Opening balances 6,040,000 32,720 5,824,350 - (1,983,619) 9,913,451 1,338,054 11,251,505 5.03 Adjusted opening balances 6,040,000 32,720 5,824,350 - (1,983,619) 9,913,451 1,338,054 11,251,505 5.04 Capital transaction with shareholders - - - - - - 863,694 863,694 5.04.01 Capital increase proposed - - - - - - 863,694 863,694 5.05 Total comprehensive income - - - 5,240,015 (765,978) 4,474,037 536,230 5,010,267 5.05.01 Net income for the year - - - 5,240,015 - 5,240,015 457,298 5,697,313 5.05.02 Other comprehensive income - - - - (765,978) (765,978) 78,932 (687,046) 5.05.02.04 Translation adjustments for the year - - - - 86,119 86,119 - 86,119 5.05.02.06 Actuarial (loss)/gain on pension plan, net of taxes - - - - 20 20 351 371 5.05.02.07 (Loss)/gain on the percentage change in investments - - - - 814,285 814,285 48,572 862,857 5.05.02.08 (Loss) / gain on cash flow hedge accounting, net of taxes - - - - (1,666,402) (1,666,402) 68 (1,666,334) 5.05.02.09 (Loss) / gain on business combination - - - - - - 29,941 29,941 5.06 Internal changes in shareholders' equity - - - - - - 149,870 149,870 5.06.01 Constitution of reserves - - - - - - 149,870 149,870 5.07 Closing balance 6,040,000 32,720 5,824,350 5,240,015 (2,749,597) 14,387,488 2,887,848 17,275,336 17 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated Financial Statements / Statements of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2020 to 03/31/2020 (R$ thousand) Code Description Paid-up capital Capital reserve, granted options and treasury shares Earnings reserve Retained earnings (accumulated losses) Other comprehensive income Shareholders' equity Non-controlling interests Shareholders' equity 5.01 Opening balances 4,540,000 32,720 4,431,200 - 1,170,624 10,174,544 1,187,388 11,361,932 5.03 Adjusted opening balances 4,540,000 32,720 4,431,200 - 1,170,624 10,174,544 1,187,388 11,361,932 5.05 Total comprehensive income - - - (1,360,851) (4,643,683) (6,004,534) 49,144 (5,955,390) 5.05.01 Net income for the year - - - (1,360,851) - (1,360,851) 49,142 (1,311,709) 5.05.02 Other comprehensive income - - - - (4,643,683) (4,643,683) 2 (4,643,681) 5.05.02.04 Translation adjustments for the year - - - - 380,042 380,042 - 380,042 5.05.02.06 Actuarial (loss)/gain on pension plan, net of taxes - - - - 31 31 2 33 5.05.02.07 (Loss) / gain on cash flow hedge accounting, net of taxes - - - - (5,025,225) (5,025,225) - (5,025,225) 5.05.02.08 (Loss) / gain on hedge of net investment in foreign operations - - - - 1,469 1,469 - 1,469 5.07 Closing balance 4,540,000 32,720 4,431,200 (1,360,851) (3,473,059) 4,170,010 1,236,532 5,406,542 18 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated Financial Statements / Statements of Value Added (R$ thousand) Code Description Year to date 01/01/2021 to 03/31/2021 YTD previous year 01/01/2020 to 03/31/2020 7.01 Revenues 16,636,667 6,143,475 7.01.01 Sales of products and rendering of services 13,425,060 6,137,834 7.01.02 Other revenues 3,211,130 6,962 7.01.04 Allowance for (reversal of) doubtful debts 477 (1,321) 7.02 Raw materials acquired from third parties (7,270,931) (4,758,610) 7.02.01 Cost of sales and services (5,585,726) (3,776,787) 7.02.02 Materials, electric power, outsourcing and other (1,621,797) (961,472) 7.02.03 Impairment/recovery of assets (63,408) (20,351) 7.03 Gross value added 9,365,736 1,384,865 7.04 Retentions (482,517) (436,293) 7.04.01 Depreciation, amortization and depletion (482,517) (436,293) 7.05 Value added created 8,883,219 948,572 7.06 Value added received 1,075,792 698,088 7.06.01 Equity in results of affiliated companies 13,445 (45,108) 7.06.02 Financial income 585,585 65,131 7.06.03 Others 476,762 678,065 7.06.03.01 Others and exchange gains 476,762 678,065 7.07 Value added for distribution 9,959,011 1,646,660 7.08 Value added distributed 9,959,011 1,646,660 7.08.01 Personnel 534,898 564,541 7.08.01.01 Salaries and wages 415,052 432,137 7.08.01.02 Benefits 99,200 108,569 7.08.01.03 Severance payment (FGTS) 20,646 23,835 7.08.02 Taxes, fees and contributions 2,456,730 444,051 7.08.02.01 Federal 2,248,015 372,011 7.08.02.02 State 198,595 63,146 7.08.02.03 Municipal 10,120 8,894 7.08.03 Remuneration on third-party capital 1,270,070 1,949,777 7.08.03.01 Interest 730,764 1,631,151 7.08.03.02 Rental 6,216 5,441 7.08.03.03 Others 533,090 313,185 7.08.03.03.01 Others and exchange losses 533,090 313,185 7.08.04 Remuneration on Shareholders' capital 5,697,313 (1,311,709) 7.08.04.03 Retained earnings (accumulated losses) 5,240,015 (1,360,851) 7.08.04.04 Non-controlling interests in retained earnings 457,298 49,142 19 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 1. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional 'CSN', also referred to as the 'Company', is a publicly-held company incorporated on April 9, 1941, under the laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil (Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, its subsidiaries, joint ventures, joint operations and associates are collectively referred to herein as the 'Group'). The Company's registered office is located in São Paulo, SP, Brazil. CSN is listed on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3 S.A.- Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The Group's main operating activities are divided into five (5) segments as follows: · Steel: The Company's main industrial facility is the Presidente Vargas steelworks ('UPV'), located in the city of Volta Redonda, State of Rio de Janeiro. This segment consolidates all operations related to the production, distribution and sale of flat steel, long steel, metallic containers and galvanized steel. In addition to the facilities in Brazil, CSN has commercial operations in the United States and operations in Portugal and Germany to achieve markets and providing excellent services for final consumers. Its steel is used in home appliances, civil construction and automobile industries. · Mining: The production of iron ore is developed in the cities of Congonhas, Ouro Preto and Belo Vale, State of Minas Gerais - by subsidiary CSN Mineração. Iron ore is sold basically in the international market, especially in Europe and Asia. The prices charged in these markets are historically cyclical and subject to significant fluctuations over short periods of time, driven by several factors related to global demand, strategies adopted by the major steel producers, and the foreign exchange rate. All these factors are beyond the Company's control. The ore transportation is carried out through Terminal de Carvão e Minérios do Porto de Itaguai - ('TECAR'), a solid bulk terminal, one of the four terminals that comprise the Port of Itaguai, located in the State of Rio de Janeiro. Imports of coal and coke are also carried out through this terminal by provision of services by CSN Mineração to CSN. The Company´s mining activities also comprises tin exploitation, which is based in the State of Rondônia, to supply the needs of UPV. The excess of raw material is sold to subsidiaries and third parties. As a pioneer in the use of technologies that result in the possibility of stacking the tailings generated in the iron ore production process, the Company has had its iron ore production since January 2020, 100% independent of tailings dams. After significant investments in recent years to raise the level of reliability, mischaracterization and dry stacking, the Company has moved on to a scenario in which 100% of its waste goes through a dry filtration process and is disposed of in geotechnically controlled batteries, areas exclusively destined for stacking. Approximately R$250 million was invested in the two tailings filtration plants that have a combined total filtration capacity of 9 million tons per year. As a consequence of these measures, the decommissioning of the dams is the natural way of processing dry waste. All of our mining dams are positively certified and comply with the environmental legislation in force. · Cements CSN entered the cement production market, catapulted by the synergy between this activity and CSN's current business. Beside the UPV facilities, in Volta Redonda / RJ, the Company installed a new business unit, which produces CP-III type cement using the slag produced by the UPV's own blast furnaces. It also explores limestone and dolomite at the Arcos / MG unit, to meet the needs of the UPV and the cement plant. Additionally, in Arcos / MG, the clinker production operation is located. As a result, the Company is self-sufficient in the production of cement, with an installed capacity of 4.7 million tons per year. 20 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 On January 31, 2021, the Company concluded the drop down of the cement segment and, accordingly, all assets and liabilities related to the cement business were transferred from CSN to its subsidiary recently incorporated CSN Cimentos S.A. (note 10.c). · Logistics: Railroads: CSN has interests in three railroad companies: MRS Logística S.A., which manages the former Southeast Railway System of Rede Ferroviária Federal S.A ('RFFSA')., Transnordestina Logística S.A. ('TLSA') and FTL - Ferrovia Transnordestina Logística S.A. ('FTL'), which the the latter two hold the concession to operate the former Northeast Railway System of RFFSA, in the States of Maranhão, Piauí, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Alagoas and Sergipe, with TLSA being responsible for the rail links of Eliseu Martins - Trindade, Trindade - Salgueiro, Salgueiro - Porto Suape, Salgueiro - Missão Velha and Missão Velha - Pecém (Railway System II), under construction, and FTL being responsible for the rail links of São Luis - Altos, Altos - Fortaleza, Fortaleza - Souza, Souza - Recife/Jorge Lins, Recife/Jorge Lins - Salgueiro, Jorge Lins - Propriá, Paula Cavalcanti - Cabedelo, Itabaiana - Macau (Railway System I). Ports: The Company operates in the State of Rio de Janeiro, by means of its subsidiary Sepetiba Tecon S.A., operates the Container Terminal ('TECON') and by means of its subsidiary CSN Mineração, the TECAR, both located at the Itaguaí Port. Established in the harbor of Sepetiba, the mentioned port has a privileged highway, railroad and maritime access. ('TECON') is responsible for the shipments of CSN´s steel products, movement and storage of containers, vehicles, general cargo, among other products; and TECAR performs the operational activities of loading and unloading of solid bulk ships, storage and distribution (road and rail) of coal, coke, zinc concentrate, sulfur, iron ore and other bulk, intended for the seaborne market, for our own operation and for third parties. · Energy: Since the energy supply is fundamental in CSN´s production process, the Company owns and operates facilities to generate electric power for guaranteeing its self-sufficiency. · GOING CONCERN The Company permanently takes actions to reprofile portions of its debts. Those actions do not affect the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and, additionally, there are no significant operating restructuring plans which could imply in changes to that ability. The assumptions adopted in the assessment of operating continuity included in the financial statements as of December 31, 2020 remain in place, having been those financial statements approved by the Board of Directors on February 22, 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic was a new important factor raised worldwide, assuming major relevance as from the end of the first quarter of 2020 and impacting the global economy. We perceived some impacts in our activities until the end of the first semester of 2020, especially in our steel operations, which did not prejudice our results and our financial position in 2020 and in the first quarter of 2021. Although the pandemic effects continue dissipating by the vaccination campaign around the world, Brazil experiences a worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic and, accordingly, the Brazilian authorities have adopted new restriction measures. However, we did not identify any continuity risks and our major operating assumptions remain substantially unchanged. 21 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES 2.a) Declaration of conformity The consolidated and parent company condensed interim financial information ('condensed quarterly information') have been prepared and are being presented in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil based on the provisions of the Brazilian Corporate Law, pronouncements, guidelines and interpretations issued (CPC), approved by CVM, besides the own standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM') and International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB) and highlight all the relevant information of the interim financial statements, and only this information, is being disclosed and corresponds to the information used by the Company's management in its activities. 2.b) Basis of presentation The interim financial information has been prepared using the historical cost as the basis of value, the net realizable value, the fair value or the recovery value, except when otherwise indicated. The preparation of this interim financial information requires Management to use certain accounting estimates, judgments and assumptions that affect the application of Accounting Polices and the amounts reported on the balance sheet date of assets, liabilities, income and expenses may differ from actual future results. The assumptions used are based on history and other factors considered relevant and are reviewed by the Company's management. The interim financial information has been prepared and is being presented in accordance with CPC 21 (R1) - 'Interim Financial Reporting' and IAS 34 - 'Interim Financial Reporting', consistently with the standards issued by the CVM. This interim financial information does not include all requirements of annual or full financial statements and, accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.The accounting policies and critical estimates, when applicable and relevant, are included in the respective explanatory notes and are consistent with the previous period presented. Therefore, in this interim financial information the following notes are not repeated, either due to redundancy or to the materiality in relation to those already presented in the annual financial statements: Note 10 - Consolidation and investment basis Note 12 - Intangible assets Note 18 - Income tax and social contributions Note 19 - Taxes in installments Note 20 - Provisions for tax, social security, labor, civil, environmental risks and judicial deposits Note 30 - Employee benefits Note 31 - Commitments The interim financial information was approved by the Board of Directors on April 28, 2021. 2.c) Functional currency and presentation currency The accounting records included in the interim financial information of each of the Company's subsidiaries are measured using the currency of the principal of the economic environment in which each subsidiary operates ('the functional currency'). The interim financial information is presented in R$ (reais), which is the Company's functional and reporting currency. Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing on the transaction or valuation dates, in which the items are remeasured. The balances of the asset and liability accounts are translated using the exchange rate on the balance sheet date. As of March 31, 2021, US$1.00 is equivalent to R$5.6973 (R$5.1967 on December 31, 2020) and €1.00 is equivalent to R$6.6915 (R$6.3779 on December 31, 2020), according to the rates obtained from Central Bank of Brazil website 2.d) Statement of value added Pursuant to Law 11,638/07, the presentation of the statement of value added is required for all publicly-held companies. These statements were prepared in accordance with CPC 09 - Statement of Value Added, approved by CVM Resolution 557/08. The IFRS does not require the presentation of this statement and for IFRS purposes is presented as additional information. 22 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 3. IMPACTS OF COVID-19 At the end of 2019, the COVID-19 virus spread worldwide, and in March 2020, the WHO (World Health Organization) declared a pandemic of this disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Company has adopted several precautionary measures in all its areas to reduce the exposure of its employees and to guarantee the continuity of its business. In this sense, in 2020 all employees in chronic conditions of vulnerability (risk group) were mapped and put on vacation together with most other employees in order to reduce their corporate staff by around 50%. In 2021, the most critical stage of the pandemic, the Brazilian authorities adopted more restrictive measures and the Company adopted home office to 80% of its employees who work in administrative roles in São Paulo. In addition, masks were provided in the beginning of the pandemic for all employees, hand sanitizer was made available in all company facilities, and we also released internal communications with preventive measures in order to reinforce the hygiene protocols recommended by the competent authorities. The Company's economic activity is directly linked to the demand for steel products in the automotive, domestic and civil construction sectors, as well as iron ore, both in the domestic and international markets. Any reduction in the activity of these sectors could affect the demand and the price of products and have significant impact to the Company's financial position and results. Our portfolio of investments and the nature of our industrial plants have long-term characteristics. The long-term operational and economic context to which the Company operates allows greater flexibility in the strategies and plans to mitigate the risks and effects of the pandemic on its business and, consequently, ensure the maintenance of the expected recoverability of its non-financial assets, whether investments, fixed assets and tax credits. The Company did not experience any significant impact to its railway and maritime logistics. There was also no impact to the availability of supplies that could have interrupted its operational activities. According to the guidelines of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the Company assessed any effects that are related to business continuity and its accounting estimates. Despite some adverse effects perceived at the beginning of the pandemic, which over the rest of the year had already dissipated, such adverse effects did not bring risks of continuity or the need for adjustments to accounting estimates that produced significant effects on the Company's business and consequently on its financial position. The Company maintains all of its medium and long-term production and sales forecasts. 23 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 4. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Cash and banks In Brazil 94,224 245,185 58,528 238,509 Abroad 6,265,404 3,899,282 111,108 199,994 6,359,628 4,144,467 169,636 438,503 Investments In Brazil 7,498,424 5,800,119 4,956,826 4,208,622 Abroad 50,186 7,548,610 5,800,119 4,956,826 4,208,622 13,908,238 9,944,586 5,126,462 4,647,125 Our investments are basically in private and public securities with yields linked to the variation of Interbank Deposit Certificates (CDI) and repo operations backed by National Treasury Notes respectively. The Company invests part of the funds through exclusive investment funds which have been consolidated in these financial statements. Our investments abroad are in private securities in top-rated banks and are remunerated at pre-fixed rates. 5. FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS Consolidated Parent Company Current Non Current Current Non Current 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Investments (1) 464,548 478,253 462,361 475,782 Usiminas shares (2) 3,817,603 3,305,109 3,817,603 3,305,109 Bonds (3) 132,635 123,409 132,635 123,409 4,282,151 3,783,362 132,635 123,409 4,279,964 3,780,891 132,635 123,409 (1) These are restricted financial investments and linked to a Bank Deposit Certificate (CDB) to guarantee a letter of guarantee from financial institutions and financial investments in Public Securities (LFT - Letras Financeiras do Tesouro) managed by their exclusive funds. (2) Part of the shares guarantees a portion of the Company's debt. (3) Bonds with Fibra bank due in February 2028 (see note 21). 6. TRADE RECEIVABLES Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Trade receivables Third parties Domestic market 1,422,054 910,657 1,028,802 680,340 Foreign market 2,740,206 2,063,867 92,675 65,379 4,162,260 2,974,524 1,121,477 745,719 Allowance for doubtful debts (230,190) (228,348) (140,299) (143,735) 3,932,070 2,746,176 981,178 601,984 Related parties (note 21 a) 286,982 121,176 718,185 947,719 4,219,052 2,867,352 1,699,363 1,549,703 The composition of the gross balance of accounts receivable from third party customers is shown as follows: 24 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Current 3,560,087 2,537,567 946,060 535,541 Past-due up to 30 days 378,747 222,972 11,011 72,890 Past-due up to 180 days 32,951 17,915 30,864 958 Past-due over 180 days 190,475 196,070 133,542 136,330 4,162,260 2,974,524 1,121,477 745,719 The changes in expected credit losses are as follows: Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Opening balance (228,348) (245,194) (143,735) (167,247) (Loss)/Reversal estimated (4,110) 7,513 (2,071) 22,347 Recovery and write-offs of receivables 2,268 9,333 1,959 1,165 Drop down of Cements (note 10.c) 3,548 Closing balance (230,190) (228,348) (140,299) (143,735) 7. INVENTORIES Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Finished goods 1,451,251 1,627,676 594,973 748,918 Work in progress 1,726,453 1,358,905 1,088,489 836,128 Raw materials 1,942,227 1,289,653 1,433,206 876,168 Storeroom supplies 959,880 928,158 461,301 525,114 Advances to suppliers 92,319 69,536 80,414 63,950 Provision for losses (117,766) (109,038) (32,765) (35,832) 6,054,364 5,164,890 3,625,618 3,014,446 Classified: Current 5,673,189 4,817,586 3,625,618 3,014,446 Non-current (1) 381,175 347,304 6,054,364 5,164,890 3,625,618 3,014,446 1. Long-term iron ore inventories that will be used after the construction of the processing plant, which will produce pellet feed, In 2020, the Company defined the construction project for the new plant for processing Itabirito, which until then was considered as waste, and started to be incorporated into the long-term ore inventory. . The changes in estimated losses on inventories are as follows: Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Opening balance (109,038) (134,553) (35,832) (41,201) (Estimated losses) / Reversal of inventories with low turnover and obsolescence (8,728) 25,515 (1,238) 5,369 Drop down of Cements (note 10.c) 4,305 Closing balance (117,766) (109,038) (32,765) (35,832) 25 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 8. RECOVERABLE TAXES Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 State Value-Added Tax 994,783 1,002,926 808,848 822,717 Brazilian federal contributions (1) 1,053,486 1,417,081 831,648 1,192,919 Other taxes 97,623 123,939 82,015 104,648 2,145,892 2,543,946 1,722,511 2,120,284 Classified: Current 1,199,100 1,605,494 959,735 1,381,853 Non-current 946,792 938,452 762,776 738,431 2,145,892 2,543,946 1,722,511 2,120,284 1. Refers mainly to PIS / COFINS (VAT Federal) to be compensated against future payment of the contributions. In respect to PIS and COFINS to be recoverable on September 20, 2018, the writ of mandamus and special appeal filed in 2006, in which CSN and the Federal Union are parties, related to the discussion about the non-inclusion of ICMS in the PIS and COFINS calculation basis, was judged in final court decision, confirmed the right of CSN to offset the amounts unduly paid as a result of the PIS and COFINS base being increased by the inclusion of ICMS in the period from 2001 to 2014. 9. OTHER CURRENT AND NON-CURRENT ASSETS Consolidated Parent Company Current Non-current Current Non-current 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Judicial deposits (note 19) 338,890 325,117 224,675 221,016 Prepaid expenses 157,499 136,527 107,694 115,636 116,588 94,782 91,568 98,031 Prepaid expenses with sea freight (1) 109,325 74,500 Actuarial asset (note 21 a) 13,819 13,819 1,803 Derivative financial instruments (note 14 I) 39,236 Securities held for trading (note 14 I) 14,977 5,065 14,854 4,927 Loans with related parties (nota 14 I and 21 a) 1,043,182 966,050 59,900 53,718 1,097,432 1,007,677 Other receivables from related parties (note 21 a) 5,176 6,242 664,598 664,020 19,705 5,717 922,468 900,200 Other receivables (note 14 I) 2,445 2,445 1,003 1,003 Eletrobrás compulsory loan (note 14 I) (2) 851,485 852,532 850,714 851,713 Dividends receivables (note 21 a) 38,086 38,088 28,156 329,413 Employee debts 50,244 28,054 34,965 16,600 Receivables by indemnity (3) 521,611 517,183 521,611 517,183 Others 74,639 79,338 146,205 146,245 497 419 146,204 146,244 489,182 367,814 3,689,929 3,603,047 274,665 505,576 3,855,675 3,744,870 1. Refers to payment of freight expenses and maritime insurance over performance obligations unfulfilled at the balance sheet date. 2. This is a certain and due amount, arising from the res judicata favorable decision to the Company, which is irreversible and irrevocable, in order to apply the STJ's consolidated position on the subject, which culminated in the conviction of Eletrobrás to the payment of the correct interest and monetary adjustment of the Compulsory Loan. The res judicata decision, as well as the certainty about the amounts involved in the liquidation of the sentence (judicial procedure to request the satisfaction of the right), allowed the conclusion that the entry of this value is certain. In addition to this amount already recorded, the Company continues to seek alternatives for the recovery of additional credits and the estimate can reach an amount greater than R$350 million. 3. This is a net, certain and enforceable amount, resulting from the final and unappealable decision of the Court in favor of the Company, due to losses and damages resulting from the sinking of the voltage in the supply of energy in the periods from January / 1991 to June / 2002. 10. BASIS OF CONSOLIDATION AND INVESTMENTS The information related to the activities of our joint-ventures, joint-operations, affiliated and other investments did not present changes in relation to that disclosed in the Company's financial statements as of December 31, 2020. Accordingly, the management opted for not repeating the information in this condensed interim financial information as of March 31, 2021. The significant events related to our subsidiaries CSN Cimentos S.A. and CSN Mineração S.A are disclosed in the Notes 10.c and 10.d, respectively. 26 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 The consolidated financial statements for the years ended Mach 31, 2021 and 2020 include the following direct and indirect subsidiaries, joint ventures and joint operations, as well as the exclusive funds, as follows: Number of shares held by CSN in units Equity interests (%) Companies 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Core business Direct interest in subsidiaries: full consolidation CSN Islands VII Corp. 20,001,000 100.00 100.00 Financial transactions CSN Inova Ventures 50,000 100.00 100.00 Financial transactions CSN Islands XII Corp. 1,540 100.00 100.00 Financial transactions CSN Steel S.L.U. 22,042,688 100.00 100.00 Equity interests and Financial transactions TdBB S.A (*) 100.00 100.00 Equity interests Sepetiba Tecon S.A. 254,015,052 99.99 99.99 Port services Minérios Nacional S.A. 141,719,295 99.99 99.99 Mining and Equity interests Companhia Florestal do Brasil 66,354,391 99.99 99.99 Reforestation Estanho de Rondônia S.A. 195,454,162 99.99 99.99 Tin Mining Companhia Metalúrgica Prada 555,142,354 99.99 99.99 Manufacture of containers and distribution of steel products CSN Mineração S.A. (1) 4,374,779,493 78.24 87.52 Mining CSN Energia S.A. 43,149 99.99 99.99 Sale of electric power FTL - Ferrovia Transnordestina Logística S.A. (2) 510,726,198 92.71 92.38 Railroad logistics Nordeste Logística S.A. 99,999 99.99 99.99 Port services CSN Inova Ltd. 10,000 100.00 100.00 Advisory and implementation of new development projec CBSI - Companhia Brasileira de Serviços de Infraestrutura 4,669,986 99.99 99.99 Equity interests and product sales and iron ore CSN Cimentos S.A. (3) 2,956,094,581 99.99 90.00 Manufacturing and sale of cement Indirect interest in subsidiaries: full consolidation Lusosider Projectos Siderúrgicos S.A. 100.00 100.00 Equity interests and product sales Lusosider Aços Planos, S. A. 99.99 99.99 Steel and Equity interests CSN Resources S.A. 100.00 100.00 Financial transactions and Equity interests Companhia Brasileira de Latas 99.99 99.99 Sale of cans and containers in general and Equity interests Companhia de Embalagens Metálicas MMSA 99.67 99.67 Production and sale of cans and related activities Companhia de Embalagens Metálicas - MTM 99.67 99.67 Production and sale of cans and related activities CSN Steel Holdings 1, S.L.U. 100.00 100.00 Financial transactions, product sales and Equity interests CSN Productos Siderúrgicos S.L. 100.00 100.00 Financial transactions, product sales and Equity interests Stalhwerk Thüringen GmbH 100.00 100.00 Production and sale of long steel and related activities CSN Steel Sections Polska Sp.Z.o.o 100.00 100.00 Financial transactions, product sales and Equity interests CSN Mining Holding, S.L 78.24 87.52 Financial transactions, product sales and Equity interests CSN Mining GmbH 78.24 87.52 Financial transactions, product sales and Equity interests CSN Mining Asia Limited 78.24 87.52 Commercial representation Lusosider Ibérica S.A. 100.00 100.00 Steel, commercial and industrial activities and equity interests CSN Mining Portugal, Unipessoal Lda. 78.24 87.52 Commercial and representation of products Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, LLC 100.00 100.00 Import and distribution/resale of products CSN Cimentos S.A. (3) - 10.00 Manufacturing and sale of cement Direct interest in joint operations: proportionate consolidation Itá Energética S.A. 253,606,846 48.75 48.75 Electric power generation Consórcio da Usina Hidrelétrica de Igarapava 17.92 17.92 Electric power consortium Direct interest in joint ventures: equity method MRS Logística S.A. (4) 63,377,198 18.64 18.64 Railroad transportation Aceros Del Orinoco S.A. 31.82 31.82 Dormant company Transnordestina Logística S.A. (5) 24,670,093 47.26 47.26 Railroad logistics Equimac S.A 1,117 50.00 50.00 Rental of commercial and industrial machinery and equipment Indirect interest in joint ventures: equity method MRS Logística S.A. (4) 14.58 16.30 Railroad transportation Direct interest in associates: equity method Arvedi Metalfer do Brasil S.A. 49,074,882 20.00 20.00 Metallurgy and Equity interests Exclusive funds: full consolidation Diplic II - Fundo de investimento multimercado crédito privado 100.00 100.00 Investment fund Caixa Vértice - Fundo de investimento multimercado crédito privado 100.00 100.00 Investment fund VR1 - Fundo de investimento multimercado crédito privado 100.00 100.00 Investment fund (*) Dormant companies. 1. As of December 31, 2020, CSN held 158,419,480 shares of CSN Mineração S.A.. On February 17, 2021, it occurred a stock split of the shares, at a ratio of 1:30, by which the number of shares held by CSN changes to 4,752,584,400 shares. Subsequently, upon the public offering of the shares of CSN Mineração, CSN's interest was diluted and the number of shares after the split changed to 4,374,779,493 shares. 2. As of December 31,2020, the Company had 486.592.830 common shares in FTL - Ferrovia Transnordestina Logística S.A. 3. As of December 31, 2020, CSN held 90 shares of CSN Cimentos S.A. On January 31, 2021, CSN subscribed capital in CSN Cimentos S.A., which was paid-up by transfer of assets and liabilities related to the operations of cement in CSN. Consequently, the number of shares held by CSN increased (see Note 10.c). 4. As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 the Company directly held 63,377,198 shares, of which 26,611,282 common and 36,765,916 preferred, and its direct subsidiary, CSN Mineração S.A., held 63,338,872, of which 25,802,872 common shares and 37,536,000 preferred, of MRS Logística S.A. 5. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 24,168,304 common shares and 501,789 Class B preferred shares. 27 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 10.a) Investments in joint ventures, joint operations, associates and other investments The number of shares, the balances of assets and liabilities, shareholders' equity and the profit / (loss) amounts for the period in those investees are as follows: 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 Companies Participation in Participation in Assets Liabilities Shareholders' equity Profit /(Loss) for the period Assets Liabilities Shareholders' equity Profit /(Loss) for the period Investments under the equity method Subsidiaries CSN Islands VII Corp. 531,764 3,289,139 (2,757,375) (258,952) 481,327 2,979,749 (2,498,422) (574,487) CSN Inova Ventures 9,591,849 10,519,332 (927,483) (217,757) 9,534,299 10,244,025 (709,726) (143,621) CSN Islands XII Corp. 2,637,854 5,705,057 (3,067,203) (360,600) 2,497,173 5,203,776 (2,706,603) (617,535) CSN Steel S.L.U. 4,847,452 25,551 4,821,901 241,834 4,522,589 28,642 4,493,947 452,147 Sepetiba Tecon S.A. 748,723 444,770 303,953 4,461 731,294 431,801 299,493 2,823 Minérios Nacional S.A. 352,364 163,139 189,225 48,955 292,708 152,438 140,270 3,268 Valor Justo - Minérios Nacional S.A. - - 2,123,507 - - - 2,123,507 - Estanho de Rondônia S.A. 103,888 138,146 (34,258) (6,147) 103,484 131,596 (28,112) (6,620) Companhia Metalúrgica Prada 817,938 621,588 196,350 49,874 750,130 603,654 146,476 (14,630) CSN Mineração S.A. 17,053,347 6,690,346 10,363,001 1,896,260 17,166,329 7,887,964 9,278,992 351,181 CSN Energia S.A. 118,641 72,004 46,637 (286) 130,642 83,718 46,924 202 FTL - Ferrovia Transnordestina Logística S.A. 467,350 254,292 213,058 (15,215) 471,952 254,510 217,442 (13,272) Companhia Florestal do Brasil 51,872 3,106 48,766 (781) 52,073 2,526 49,547 (384) Nordeste Logística S.A. 69 59 10 (4) 69 55 14 (4) CBSI - Companhia Brasileira de Serviços de Infraestrutura 115,157 90,961 24,196 3,874 118,553 98,231 20,322 (2,778) Ágio - CBSI - Companhia Brasileira

de Serviços de Infraestrutura - - 15,225 - - - 15,225 - CSN Cimentos S.A. 3,512,433 478,600 3,033,833 48,611 - - - - 40,950,701 28,496,090 14,593,343 1,434,127 36,852,622 28,102,685 10,889,296 (563,710) Joint-venture and Joint-operation Itá Energética S.A. 280,203 21,474 258,729 7,647 268,447 17,365 251,082 2,905 MRS Logística S.A. 1,974,636 1,156,665 817,971 14,072 2,088,151 1,284,265 803,886 (17,061) Transnordestina Logística S.A. 4,717,847 3,562,305 1,155,542 (4,562) 4,657,691 3,497,587 1,160,104 (6,334) Fair Value (*) - Transnordestina - - 271,116 - - - 271,116 - Equimac S.A 7,553 413 7,140 (96) 7,536 301 7,235 - 6,980,239 4,740,857 2,510,498 17,061 7,021,825 4,799,518 2,493,423 (20,490) Associates Arvedi Metalfer do Brasil S.A. 40,088 32,160 7,928 (110) 40,528 32,490 8,038 (712) 40,088 32,160 7,928 (110) 40,528 32,490 8,038 (712) Classified at fair value through profit or loss (note 14 II) Panatlântica 90,883 59,879 90,883 59,879 Other investments Profits on subsidiaries' inventories (116,714) (61,171) (55,543) (5,588) Investment property 144,398 - 144,999 - Others 63,536 (4) 63,538 (190) 91,220 (61,175) 152,994 (5,778) Total investments 17,293,872 1,389,903 13,603,630 (590,690) Classification of investments in the balance sheet Investments in assets 23,935,793 19,401,494 Investments with negative equity (6,786,319) (5,942,863) Investment property 144,398 144,999 17,293,872 13,603,630 (*) As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the net balance of R$271,116 refers to the Fair Value generated by the loss of control of Transnordestina Logística SA in the amount of R$659,105 and impairment of R$387,989. 28 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 10.b) Changes in investments in subsidiaries, jointly controlled companies, joint operations, associates and other investments Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Opening balance of investments (assets) 3,535,906 3,482,974 19,401,494 17,316,463 Opening balance of loss provisions (liabilities) (5,942,863) (3,908,563) Total 3,535,906 3,482,974 13,458,631 13,407,900 Capital increase/acquisition of shares (1) 3,400 2,996,083 60,361 Dividends (2) (82,642) (934,934) (2,496,422) Comprehensive income (3) 31 6,895 84,757 581,514 Update of shares measured at fair value through profit or loss (Note 14 II) 31,004 12,579 31,004 12,579 Sales of equity interest (note 10.d) (4) (692,115) Net gain due to increased capital and issued new shares in n investments (note 10.d) (5) 816,176 Equity in results of affiliated companies (6) 23,368 124,324 1,389,903 1,892,686 Amortization of fair value - investment MRS (2,937) (11,747) Others 25 123 (31) 13 Closing balance of investments (assets) 3,587,397 3,535,906 23,935,793 19,401,494 Balance of provision for investments with negative equity (liabilities) (6,786,319) (5,942,863) Total 3,587,397 3,535,906 17,149,474 13,458,631 1. In January 2021 there was an increase in capital of our subsidiary CSN Cimentos by CSN transfer of net assets (see Note 10.c). 2. In 2021, it mainly refers to dividends of the subsidiary CSN Mineração SA in the amount of R$934,934 (R$2,437,482 on December 31, 2020). 3. Refers to translation to the reporting currency of the foreign investments of which functional currency is not the Brazilian Reais, actuarial gain/loss and gain/loss on investment hedge from investments accounted for under the equity method. 4. Refers to the cost of the shares sold in the Initial Public Offering of the subsidiary CSN Mineração S.A. (see Note 10.d) 5. Refers to the gain in the sale of shares in the Initial Public Offering of the subsidiary CSN Mineração S.A., after the issuance of the shares in the amount of R$816,176. 6. The table below shows the reconciliation of the equity in results of affiliated companies classified as joint venture and associates and the amount disclosed in the income statement and it is due to the elimination of the results of the CSN´s transactions with these companies. Consolidated 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 Equity in results of affiliated companies MRS Logística S.A. 28,136 (34,113) Transnordestina Logística S.A. (4,562) (6,334) Arvedi Metalfer do Brasil S.A. (110) (712) Equimac S.A. (96) 23,368 (41,159) Eliminations To cost of sales (10,576) (1,243) To taxes 3,596 423 Others Amortizated at fair value - Investment in MRS (2,937) (2,937) Others (6) (192) Equity in results 13,445 (45,108) 10.c) Drop down - Cement Our cement operations began in May 2009 with a crushing unit in Volta Redonda/RJ, motivated by the sinergy between that activity and the generation of slag produced in our blast furnaces in the Presidente Vargas steel plant ('UPV'), a material used as raw material in the production of cement. Located within the UPV premises, in Volta Redonda/RJ, that business unit has an annual capacity of 2.4 million tons of cement type CP-III. 29 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 In 2011, our self-production of clinker was initiated after the installation of a furnace in Arcos/MG, with a daily capacity of 2,500 tons, using calcitic limestone extracted in the Bocaina mine, existing in the same location that also supplies steel limestone to UPV. The clinker produced is prioritarily cargoed by rail to our cement plant in Volta Redonda/RJ. In 2015, the unit in Arcos/MG stared its production of cement with the installation of two vertical crushers with an annual capacity of 2.3 million tons, rising our annual installed capacity to 4.7 million tons. In 2016 a second production line of clinker was assembled, with a furnace for 6,500 tons per day reaching full independence for clinker in the production of cement. The production in Arcos is primarily of cement type CP-II, basically composed of clinker, slag, limestone and plaster, and the composition of those materials varies depending on the final product intendend. Also, in Arcos, there is extraction of limestone and dolomite destined to UPV. The cement activities were held by the parent company and, recently, the Company decided to drop down the net assets of cement to a subsidiary named CSN Cimentos. The drop down occurred on January 31, 2021 by an increase in capital of R$2,956,094, upon issuance of 2,956,094,491 common shares, subscribed and paid-up at the same date by CSN through the transfer of net assets related to the cement activities, as detailed described in the Valuation Report approved in the Extraordinary General Meeting. Find below the breakdown of the net assets contributed: 12/31/2020 01/31/2021 Assets appraisal reports Close balance Trade receivables 37,171 54,684 Inventories 134,309 164,460 Other assets 29,186 30,228 Property, plant and equipment 3,151,349 3,129,161 Intangíible assets 8,086 8,086 Liabilities Trade payables (253,186) (278,539) Other payables current (42,074) (34,301) Lease liabilities (42,257) (24,430) Other provisions (66,490) (64,125) Net assets 2,956,094 2,985,225 10.d) Initial Public Offering of the subsidiary CSN Mineração On February 17, 2021, the subsidiary CSN Mineração concluded its initial public offering at B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão. The final prospectus of the public offering consisted of: (i) primary distribution of 161,189,078 shares ('Primary Offering'); and (ii) secondary distribution of 422,961,066 shares, being initially 372,749,743 shares ('Secondary Offering'), increased by 50,211,323 supplementary shares held by CSN ('Supplementary Shares'). The price per share ('Price per Share') was fixed at R$8.50 after the collection of intention of investments collected from institutional buyers in Brasil and abroad. Upon conclusion of the offering, the Company's interest in the subsidiary CSN Mineração changed from 87.52% to 78.24%. · Primary Distribution of Shares Upon the primary distribution, CSN Mineração issued 161,189,078 shares ('Primary Offering') and capitalized the total amount of R$1,370,107 (R$1,347,862, net of transaction costs). 30 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 The issuance of 161,189,078 shares diluted the Company's interest in the capital of CSN Mineração and, accordingly, the Company recognized in other comprehensive income a gain from the change of ownership percentage. The impact of the transaction is presented below: Gain on participation in the capital increase 1,054,613 Loss due to dilution of participation with issue of new shares (231,044) Equity adjustment by dilution of share percentage (7,393) Net gain from the transaction 816,176 · Secondary Distribution of Shares Upon the secondary distribution of shares, the Company sold 327,593,584 common shares and, additionally, in March 2021 sold supplementary 50,211,323 common shares, totaling 377,804,907 or 9.3% of shares previously held, in the total amount of R$3,211,342 (R$3,164,612, net of transaction costs). The gain for the sale was recognized as Other Operating Income. The main impacts of the transaction are presented as follows: Equity in the transaction 9,947,525 Number of share before initial public offering 5,430,057,060 Cost per share R$ 1.83 Number of shares sold by CSN 377,804,907 Price per share R$ 8.50 (+) Net cash generated in the transaction 3,211,342 (-) Transaction cost (46,730) (=) net cahs reveivable (a) 3,164,612 (-) Cost of shares (b) (692,115) (=) Net gain from the transaction (a)+(b) 2,472,497 10.e) Joint ventures and joint operations financial information The balance sheet and income statement balances of the companies whose control is shared are shown below and refer to 100% of the companies' results: 31 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Joint-Venture Joint-Operation Joint-Venture Joint-Operation Equity interest (%) MRS Logística Transnordestina Logística Equimac S.A. Itá Energética MRS Logística Transnordestina Logística Equimac S.A. Itá Energética 33.22% 47.26% 50.00% 48.75% 34.94% 47.26% 50.00% 48.75% Balance sheet Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 951,179 905 1,088 79,431 1,206,484 1,390 1,351 48,919 Advances to suppliers 27,997 1,830 595 27,312 1,948 742 Other current assets 488,141 52,095 2,975 90,395 823,204 51,793 2,356 89,521 Total current assets 1,467,317 54,830 4,063 170,421 2,057,000 55,131 3,707 139,182 Noncurrent Assets Other non-current assets 648,302 224,273 20,592 608,878 225,492 20,807 Investments, PP&E and intangible assets 8,478,265 9,703,392 11,043 383,763 8,537,009 9,574,588 11,365 390,672 Total non-current assets 9,126,567 9,927,665 11,043 404,355 9,145,887 9,800,080 11,365 411,479 Total Assets 10,593,884 9,982,495 15,106 574,776 11,202,887 9,855,211 15,072 550,661 Current Liabilities Borrowings and financing 806,745 247,212 828,439 241,029 Lease liabilities 304,093 317,526 Other current liabilities 688,575 129,993 826 27,312 1,117,975 125,794 602 19,721 Total current liabilities 1,799,413 377,205 826 27,312 2,263,940 366,823 602 19,721 Noncurrent Liabilities Borrowings and financing 1,951,084 6,494,594 2,162,657 6,368,070 Lease liabilities 1,649,300 1,674,594 Other non-current liabilities 805,690 665,683 16,738 788,862 665,653 15,900 Total non-current liabilities 4,406,074 7,160,277 16,738 4,626,113 7,033,723 15,900 Shareholders' equity 4,388,397 2,445,013 14,280 530,726 4,312,834 2,454,665 14,470 515,040 Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity 10,593,884 9,982,495 15,106 574,776 11,202,887 9,855,211 15,072 550,661 01/01/2021 a 03/31/2021 01/01/2020 a 03/31/2020 Joint-Venture Joint-Operation Joint-Venture Joint-Operation Equity interest (%) MRS Logística Transnordestina Logística Equimac S.A. Itá Energética MRS Logística Transnordestina Logística Itá Energética 33.22% 47.26% 50.00% 48.75% 34.94% 47.26% 48.75% Statements of Income Net revenue 965,022 143 1,107 59,470 674,725 40,991 Cost of sales and services (661,441) (1,092) (18,749) (624,148) (15,659) Gross profit 303,581 143 15 40,721 50,577 - 25,332 Operating (expenses) income (88,723) (4,617) (204) (16,237) (72,015) (8,065) (16,639) Financial income (expenses), net (97,514) (5,178) (1) (699) (111,614) (5,337) 330 Income before income tax and social

contribution 117,344 (9,652) (190) 23,785 (133,052) (13,402) 9,023 Current and deferred income tax

and social contribution (41,850) (1) (8,099) 41,521 (3,064) Profit / (loss) for the period 75,494 (9,652) (191) 15,686 (91,531) (13,402) 5,959 10.f) TRANSNORDESTINA LOGÍSTICA SA ('TLSA') It is in the pre-operational phase and should remain so until the completion of Mesh II. The approved schedule, which provided for the completion of the work for January 2017, is currently under discussion with the responsible bodies. Its Management understands that new deadlines for the completion of the project will not substantially negatively imply the expected return on investment. Management relies on resources from its shareholders and third parties to complete the work, which it expects to be available, based on previously concluded agreements and recent discussions between the parties involved. After evaluating this matter, The Management concluded that the use of the project's business continuity accounting basis in the preparation of the interim financial information, was considered appropriate. The assumptions used to evaluate the impairment test in December 2020 remain valid and there is no event to justify the recognition of impairment in the quarter. 10.g) Investment properties: The balance of investment properties as of March 31, 2021 is shown below: 32 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated Parent Company Land Buildings Total Land Buildings Total Balance at December 31, 2020 97,610 62,264 159,874 94,431 50,568 144,999 Cost 97,610 86,548 184,158 94,431 74,260 168,691 Accumulated depreciation (24,284) (24,284) (23,692) (23,692) Balance at December 31, 2020 97,610 62,264 159,874 94,431 50,568 144,999 Depreciation (764) (764) (601) (601) Balance at March 31, 2021 97,610 61,500 159,110 94,431 49,967 144,398 Cost 97,610 86,548 184,158 94,431 74,261 168,692 Accumulated depreciation (25,048) (25,048) (24,294) (24,294) Balance at March 31, 2021 97,610 61,500 159,110 94,431 49,967 144,398 The Company's estimate of the fair value of investment properties was of R$1,863,563 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020) in the consolidated and R$1,795,553 at the parent company. The average estimated useful lives for the periods are as follows (in years): Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Buildings 27 27 28 28 11. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Consolidated Land Buildings and Infrastructure Machinery, equipment and facilities Furniture and fixtures Construction in progress Right of use (i) Other (*) Total Balance at December 31, 2020 257,686 2,677,565 12,457,383 26,297 3,680,322 516,668 100,302 19,716,223 Cost 257,686 4,752,412 26,213,225 182,974 3,680,322 634,786 414,705 36,136,110 Accumulated depreciation (2,074,847) (13,755,842) (156,677) (118,118) (314,403) (16,419,887) Balance at December 31, 2020 257,686 2,677,565 12,457,383 26,297 3,680,322 516,668 100,302 19,716,223 Effect of foreign exchange differences 5,139 9,714 32,339 314 2,491 625 104 50,726 Acquisitions 52,019 621 357,359 55,549 151 465,699 Capitalized interest (1) (notes 26 and 29) 15,133 15,133 Write-offs (note 25) (31) (2,286) (38,017) (130) (40,464) Depreciation (note 24) (115) (39,069) (396,597) (1,297) (18,205) (7,761) (463,044) Transfers to other asset categories 116 215 302,532 4 (310,626) 7,759 Right of use - Remesurement 6,816 6,816 Others (18) 9,066 (205) 8,843 Balance at March 31, 2021 262,826 2,648,425 12,447,627 25,939 3,751,459 523,436 100,220 19,759,932 Cost 262,826 4,776,117 26,690,241 185,343 3,751,459 646,755 423,359 36,736,100 Accumulated depreciation (2,127,692) (14,242,614) (159,404) (123,319) (323,139) (16,976,168) Balance at March 31, 2021 262,826 2,648,425 12,447,627 25,939 3,751,459 523,436 100,220 19,759,932 33 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Parent Company Land Buildings and Infrastructure Machinery, equipment and facilities Furniture and fixtures Construction in progress Right of use (i) Other (*) Total Balance at December 31, 2020 28,953 1,014,542 7,519,472 8,397 1,652,468 64,659 27,233 10,315,724 Cost 28,953 1,333,345 15,039,880 98,193 1,652,468 107,528 139,806 18,400,173 Accumulated depreciation (318,803) (7,520,408) (89,796) (42,869) (112,573) (8,084,449) Balance at December 31, 2020 28,953 1,014,542 7,519,472 8,397 1,652,468 64,659 27,233 10,315,724 Acquisitions 26,259 417 169,206 570 196,452 Capitalized interest (1) (notes 26 and 29) 6,864 6,864 Write-offs (note 25) (17,072) (17,072) Depreciation (note 24) (5,499) (188,997) (440) (2,997) (1,506) (199,439) Drop down of Cements (note 10.c) (3,350) (720,068) (1,643,144) (687) (733,706) (23,697) (4,509) (3,129,161) Transfers to other asset categories 153,739 (153,844) 105 Right of use - Remesurement 306 306 Balance at March 31, 2021 25,603 288,975 5,867,329 7,687 940,988 21,769 21,323 7,173,674 Cost 25,603 492,390 12,905,513 94,392 940,988 36,728 125,892 14,621,506 Accumulated depreciation (203,415) (7,038,184) (86,705) (14,959) (104,569) (7,447,832) Balance at March 31, 2021 25,603 288,975 5,867,329 7,687 940,988 21,769 21,323 7,173,674 (*) Refer substantially to: i) in the consolidated picture: assets for railway use, such as yards, rails, mines and dormant; (1) The cost of capitalized interest is calculated, basically, for Mining projects that substantially refer to the expansion of Casa de Pedra (MG) and TECAR (RJ) - see notes 26 and 29. (i) Right of use Below the movements of the right of use recognized on March 31, 2021: Consolidated Land Buildings and Infrastructure Machinery, equipment and facilities Others Total Balance at December 31, 2020 393,015 66,086 51,946 5,621 516,668 Cost 434,689 75,882 81,598 42,617 634,786 Accumulated depreciation (41,674) (9,796) (29,652) (36,996) (118,118) Balance at December 31, 2020 393,015 66,086 51,946 5,621 516,668 Effect of foreign exchange differences 129 412 84 625 Addition 145 52,563 2,841 55,549 Remesurement 395 (896) 7,317 6,816 Depreciation (6,120) (297) (6,708) (5,080) (18,205) Write-offs (16,940) (20,944) (133) (38,017) Transfers to other asset categories (7,882) 7,474 408 Balance at March 31, 2021 370,350 57,285 92,060 3,741 523,436 Cost 417,838 75,261 120,669 32,987 646,755 Accumulated depreciation (47,488) (17,976) (28,609) (29,246) (123,319) Balance at March 31, 2021 370,350 57,285 92,060 3,741 523,436 34 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Parent Company Land Machinery, equipment and facilities Others Total Balance at December 31, 2020 21,081 42,082 1,496 64,659 Cost 37,700 64,003 5,825 107,528 Accumulated depreciation (16,619) (21,921) (4,329) (42,869) Balance at December 31, 2020 21,081 42,082 1,496 64,659 Addition 570 570 Drop down of Cements (note 10.c) (1,808) (21,497) (392) (23,697) Remesurement 306 306 Depreciation (1,709) (951) (337) (2,997) Write-offs (16,940) (132) (17,072) Transfers to other asset categories 2,685 (2,685) Balance at March 31, 2021 3,615 16,949 1,205 21,769 Cost 16,798 17,034 2,896 36,728 Accumulated depreciation (13,183) (85) (1,691) (14,959) Balance at March 31, 2021 3,615 16,949 1,205 21,769 The average estimated useful lives for the periods are as follows (in years): Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Buildings and Infrastructure(1) 34 34 31 42 Machinery, equipment and facilities 20 20 22 21 Furniture and fixtures 12 12 13 13 Others 10 10 12 12 (1) In the Parent Company the reduction is due to the Drop down of the cement assets from CSN to CSN Cimentos S.A.. 12. INTANGIBLE ASSETS Consolidated Parent Company Goodwill Customer relationships Software Trademarks

and

patents Rights and licenses (*) Others Total Software Rights and licenses Total Balance at December 31, 2020 3,606,156 278,041 45,665 215,532 3,169,349 2,051 7,316,794 40,236 8,086 48,322 Cost 3,846,563 823,540 182,059 215,532 3,193,787 2,051 8,263,532 131,795 8,088 139,883 Accumulated amortization (131,077) (545,499) (136,394) (24,438) (837,408) (91,559) (2) (91,561) Adjustment for accumulated recoverable value (109,330) (109,330) Balance at December 31, 2020 3,606,156 278,041 45,665 215,532 3,169,349 2,051 7,316,794 40,236 8,086 48,322 Effect of foreign exchange differences 13,405 132 10,597 102 24,236 Acquisitions and expenditures 303 303 Drop down of Cements (note 10.c) (8,086) (8,086) Amortization (note 24) (17,651) (2,606) (20,257) (1,949) (1,949) Balance at March 31, 2021 3,606,156 273,795 43,494 226,129 3,169,349 2,153 7,321,076 38,287 38,287 Cost 3,846,563 863,963 172,007 226,129 3,193,787 2,153 8,304,602 131,795 131,795 Accumulated amortization (131,077) (590,168) (128,513) (24,438) (874,196) (93,508) (93,508) Adjustment for accumulated recoverable value (109,330) (109,330) Balance at March 31, 2021 3,606,156 273,795 43,494 226,129 3,169,349 2,153 7,321,076 38,287 38,287 (*) Composed mainly of mining rights. Amortization is based on production volume. The average useful life by nature is as follows (in years): 35 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Software 9 9 9 9 Customer relationships 13 13 12.a) Goodwill impairment test Goodwill arising from expected future profitability of acquired companies and intangible assets with indefinite useful lives (brands) were allocated to CSN's cash generating units (CGUs) which represent the lowest level of assets or group of assets of the Company. According to CPC 01 (R1) / IAS36, when a CGU has an intangible asset with no defined useful life allocated, the Company must perform an impairment test. The assumptions used in the calculation of the value in use on December 31, 2020, remain in force and it was not necessary to record impairment losses on the balances of these assets for the period ended March 31, 2021 13. BORROWINGS AND FINANCING The balances of loans, financing and debentures that are recorded at amortized cost are as follows: Consolidated Parent Company Current Liabilities Noncurrent Liabilities Current Liabilities Noncurrent Liabilities 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Foreign Debt Floating Rates: Prepayment 1,362,912 1,119,558 1,626,864 3,457,105 1,358,622 1,118,415 1,199,567 3,067,352 Fixed Rates: Bonds, Perpetual bonds and Advance on Foreign Exchange Contract 285,167 426,676 21,840,393 19,898,213 - 31,969 Intercompany 436,924 475,035 12,673,717 12,971,249 Fixed interest in EUR Intercompany 24,814 9,132 1,372,986 1,595,775 Facility 216,104 326,970 133,830 143,503 1,864,183 1,873,204 23,601,087 23,498,821 1,820,360 1,634,551 15,246,270 17,634,376 Debt agreements in Brazil Floating Rate Securities in R$: BNDES/FINAME, Debentures, NCE and CCB 1,783,622 2,282,279 6,992,457 7,716,307 1,739,345 2,234,683 6,124,047 6,838,197 Fixed Rate Securities in R$: Intercompany - 18,280 18,423 0 0 1,783,622 2,282,279 6,992,457 7,716,307 1,757,625 2,253,106 6,124,047 6,838,197 Total Borrowings and Financing 3,647,805 4,155,483 30,593,544 31,215,128 3,577,985 3,887,657 21,370,317 24,472,573 Transaction Costs and Issue Premiums (29,895) (29,030) (72,264) (70,928) (30,029) (29,164) (50,123) (48,820) Total Borrowings and Financing + Transaction cost 3,617,910 4,126,453 30,521,280 31,144,200 3,547,956 3,858,493 21,320,194 24,423,753 13.a) Borrowing and amortization, financing and debentures The following table shows amortization and funding during the period: Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Opening balance 35,270,653 27,967,036 28,282,246 24,099,460 New debts 347,500 8,116,247 1,435,178 2,502,457 Repayment (3,653,158) (6,448,658) (6,508,220) (2,907,845) Payments of charges (639,045) (1,922,130) (208,835) (1,051,557) Accrued charges (Note 26) 486,280 2,002,052 197,741 1,012,750 Others (1) 2,326,960 5,556,106 1,670,040 4,626,981 Closing balance 34,139,190 35,270,653 24,868,150 28,282,246 1. Including unrealized exchange and monetary variations and funding cost. 36 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 On March 31,2021, the Company entered into new debt agreements and amortized borrowings as shown below: Consolidated 03/31/2021 Nature New debts Repayment Interest payment Prepayment (1) (1,942,732) (47,188) Bonds, Perpetual bonds, ACC, CCE and Facility 306,597 (447,140) (526,432) BNDES/FINAME, Debentures, NCE and CCB (2) 40,903 (1,263,286) (65,425) 347,500 (3,653,158) (639,045) (1) During the first quarter of 2021, the Company amortized debts initially scheduled for October 2021 and January 2022 in the amount of US$329 million, equivalent to R$1.9 billion. (2) The Company repurchased 450,000 debentures in the amount of R$391 million anticipating maturities scheduled from March 2021 to December 2023. The following table shows the average interest rates: Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 03/31/2021 Average interest rate (i) Total debt Average interest rate (i) Total debt US$ 6.73% 25,115,336 2.48% 15,668,830 EUR 1.50% 349,934 3.67% 1,397,800 R$ 3.69% 8,776,079 3.67% 7,881,672 34,241,349 24,948,302 (i) To determine the average interest rate on debt contracts with floating rates, the Company used the rates applied on March 31, 2020. In the Parent Company, it considers the interest rate of the contracts intercompany. 13.b) Maturities of loans, financing and debentures presented in current and non-current liabilities Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 03/31/2021 Principal Principal Borrowings and financing in foreign currency Borrowings and financing in national currency Total Borrowings and financing in foreign currency Borrowings and financing in national currency Total 2021 983,441 1,288,267 2,271,708 891,113 1,271,731 2,162,844 2022 1,644,902 2,750,256 4,395,158 2,791,573 2,422,127 5,213,700 2023 6,110,368 2,901,589 9,011,957 1,520,002 2,551,672 4,071,674 2024 204,389 1,245,143 1,449,532 4,442,773 1,045,326 5,488,099 2025 71,348 71,348 1,018,996 71,339 1,090,335 2026 3,418,380 71,339 3,489,719 1,784,077 71,339 1,855,416 After 2026 7,406,490 448,137 7,854,627 4,618,096 448,138 5,066,234 Perpetual bonds 5,697,300 5,697,300 25,465,270 8,776,079 34,241,349 17,066,630 7,881,672 24,948,302 ·Covenants The Company is compliant with its financial and non-financial obligations (covenants). 37 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 14. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS I - Identification and valuation of financial instruments The Company may operate with several financial instruments, with emphasis on cash and cash equivalents, including financial investments, marketable securities, accounts receivable from customers, accounts payable to suppliers and borrowings and financing. Additionally, we may also operate with derivative financial instruments, such as swap exchange rate, swap interest and derivatives with commodities. Considering the nature of the instruments, the fair value is basically determined by the use of quotations in the capital markets in Brazil and the Mercantile and Futures Exchange. The amounts recorded in current assets and liabilities have immediate liquidity. Considering the term and characteristics of these instruments, fair values do not differ from the recorded amounts. · Classification of financial instruments 38 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated Consolidated 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Notes Fair value through profit or loss Measured at amortized cost Balances Fair value through profit or loss Measured at amortized cost Balances Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents 4 13,908,238 13,908,238 9,944,586 9,944,586 Short-term investments 5 3,817,603 464,548 4,282,151 3,305,109 478,253 3,783,362 Trade receivables 6 4,219,052 4,219,052 2,867,352 2,867,352 Dividends and interest on equity 9 38,086 38,086 38,088 38,088 Derivative financial instruments 9 39,236 39,236 Trading securities 9 14,977 14,977 5,065 5,065 Total 3,871,816 18,629,924 22,501,740 3,310,174 13,328,279 16,638,453 Non-current Investments 5 132,635 132,635 123,409 123,409 Other trade receivables 9 2,445 2,445 2,445 2,445 Eletrobrás compulsory loan 9 851,485 851,485 852,532 852,532 Receivables by indemnity 9 521,611 521,611 517,183 517,183 Loans - related parties 9 1,043,182 1,043,182 966,050 966,050 Investments 10 90,883 90,883 59,879 59,879 Total 90,883 2,551,358 2,642,241 59,879 2,461,619 2,521,498 Total Assets 3,962,699 21,181,282 25,143,981 3,370,053 15,789,898 19,159,951 Liabilities Current Borrowings and financing 13 3,647,805 3,647,805 4,155,483 4,155,483 Trade payables 17 6,156,294 6,156,294 4,819,539 4,819,539 Trade payables - drawee risk 15 1,469,209 1,469,209 623,861 623,861 Dividends and interest on capital 15 901,982 901,982 946,133 946,133 Leases 16 95,287 95,287 93,626 93,626 Derivative financial instruments 8,722 8,722 Total 12,270,577 12,270,577 8,722 10,638,642 10,647,364 Non-current Borrowings and financing 13 30,593,544 30,593,544 31,215,128 31,215,128 Trade payables 17 225,069 225,069 543,527 543,527 Derivative financial instruments 119,306 119,306 97,535 97,535 Leases 16 445,209 445,209 436,505 436,505 Total 119,306 31,263,822 31,383,128 97,535 32,195,160 32,292,695 Total Liabilities 119,306 43,534,399 43,653,705 106,257 42,833,802 42,940,059 39 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Parent Company Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Notes Fair value through profit or loss Measured at amortized cost Balances Fair value through profit or loss Measured at amortized cost Balances Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents 4 5,126,462 5,126,462 4,647,125 4,647,125 Short-term investments 5 3,817,603 462,361 4,279,964 3,305,109 475,782 3,780,891 Trade receivables 6 1,699,363 1,699,363 1,549,703 1,549,703 Dividends and interest on equity 9 28,156 28,156 329,413 329,413 Trading securities 9 14,854 14,854 4,927 4,927 Loans - related parties 9 59,900 59,900 53,718 53,718 Total 3,832,457 7,376,242 11,208,699 3,310,036 7,055,741 10,365,777 Non-current Investments 5 132,635 132,635 123,409 123,409 Other trade receivables 9 1,003 1,003 1,003 1,003 Eletrobrás compulsory loan 9 850,714 850,714 851,713 851,713 Receivables by indemnity 9 521,611 521,611 517,183 517,183 Loans - related parties 9 1,097,432 1,097,432 1,007,677 1,007,677 Investments 10 90,883 - 90,883 59,879 - 59,879 Total 90,883 2,603,395 2,694,278 59,879 2,500,985 2,560,864 Total Assets 3,923,340 9,979,637 13,902,977 3,369,915 9,556,726 12,926,641 Liabilities Current Borrowings and financing 13 3,577,985 3,577,985 3,887,657 3,887,657 Trade payables 17 4,167,535 4,167,535 4,133,089 4,133,089 Trade payables - drawee risk 15 1,469,209 1,469,209 623,861 623,861 Dividends and interest on capital 15 901,982 901,982 901,983 901,983 Leases 16 7,829 7,829 26,546 26,546 Total 10,124,540 10,124,540 9,573,136 9,573,136 Non-current Borrowings and financing 13 21,370,317 21,370,317 24,472,573 24,472,573 Trade payables 17 145,301 145,301 376,753 376,753 Derivative financial instruments 119,306 119,306 97,535 97,535 Leases 16 15,771 15,771 40,561 40,561 Total 119,306 21,531,389 21,650,695 97,535 24,889,887 24,987,422 Total Liabilities 119,306 31,655,929 31,775,235 R$ 97,535 34,463,023 34,560,558 · Fair value measurement The table below shows the financial instruments recorded at fair value through profit or loss, classifying them according to the fair value hierarchy: 40 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Level 1 Level 2 Balances Level 1 Level 2 Balances Assets Current Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Financial investments 3,817,603 3,817,603 3,305,109 3,305,109 Derivative financial instruments 39,236 39,236 Trading securities 14,977 14,977 5,065 5,065 Non-current Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 90,883 90,883 59,879 59,879 Total Assets 3,923,463 39,236 3,962,699 3,370,053 3,370,053 Liabilities Current Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial instruments 8,722 8,722 Non-current Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial instruments 119,306 119,306 97,535 97,535 Total Liabilities 119,306 119,306 106,257 106,257 Level 1 - Data are prices quoted in an active market for items identical to the assets and liabilities being measured. Level 2 - Consider inputs observable in the market, such as interest rates, exchange rates, etc., but are not prices negotiated in active markets. There are no assets or liabilities classified as level 3. II - Investments in securities valued at fair value through profit or loss The Company has common shares (USIM3), preferred shares (USIM5) of Usiminas ('Usiminas shares') and shares of Panatlântica SA (PATI3), which are designated as fair value through profit or loss. Usiminas shares are classified as current assets in financial investments and Panatlântica shares are classified as non-current assets under the investment item. They are recorded at fair value (fair value), based on the market price quote in B3. In accordance with the Company's policy, the gains and losses arising from the variation in the share price are recorded directly in the income statement as financial result in the case of financial investments, or as other operating income and expenses in the case of long-term investments. Class of shares 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 Quantity Equity interest (%) Share price Closing Balance Quantity Equity interest (%) Share price Closing Balance Fair value adjustment recognized in profit or loss (note 25 and 26) USIM3 107,156,651 15.19% 17.89 1,917,032 107,156,651 15.19% 15.69 1,681,288 235,744 (452,201) USIM5 111,144,456 20.29% 17.10 1,900,571 111,144,456 20.29% 14.61 1,623,821 276,750 (510,153) 3,817,603 3,305,109 512,494 (962,354) PATI3 2,065,529 11.31% 44.00 90,883 2,065,529 11.31% 28.99 59,879 31,004 (207) 3,908,486 3,364,988 543,498 (962,561) III - Financial risk management: The Company uses risk management strategies with guidance on the risks incurred by us. The nature and general position of financial risks are regularly monitored and managed in order to assess results and the financial impact on cash flow. Credit limits and hedge quality of counterparties are also reviewed periodically. 41 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Market risks are hedged when we consider necessary to support the corporate strategy or when it is necessary to maintain the level of financial flexibility. We are exposed to exchange rate, interest rate, market price and liquidity risks. The Company may manage some of the risks through the use of derivative instruments not associated with any speculative trading or short selling. 14.a) Exchange rate, market price and interest rate risk: · Exchange rate risk The exposure arises from the existence of assets and liabilities denominated in Dollar or Euro, since the Company's functional currency is substantially the Real and is called natural exchange exposure. The net exposure is the result of the offsetting of the natural exchange exposure by the instruments of hedge adopted by CSN. The consolidated net exposure as of March 31, 2021 is shown below: 03/31/2021 Foreign Exchange Exposure (Amounts in US$'000) (Amounts in €'000) Cash and cash equivalents overseas 1,047,363 2,810 Trade receivables 414,755 1,991 Financial investments 23,280 - Iron ore derivative 2,110 Other assets 9,267 4,581 Total Assets 1,496,776 9,382 Borrowings and financing (4,408,288) - Trade payables (282,234) (8,859) Other liabilities (7,328) (1,114) Total Liabilities (4,697,850) (9,973) Foreign exchange exposure (3,201,074) (591) Cash flow hedge accounting 3,762,450 - Dollar - to - real NDF (100,000) Exchange rate swap CDI x Dollar (67,000) - Net foreign exchange exposure 394,376 (591) CSN uses as a strategy the Hedge Accounting, as well as derivative financial instruments to protect future cash flows. Sensitivity analysis of Derivative Financial Instruments and Consolidated Foreign Exchange Exposure The Company considered scenarios 1 and 2 to be 25% and 50% deterioration for currency volatility, using the exchange rate closing rate as of March 31, 2021 as a reference. The currencies used in the sensitivity analysis and their respective scenarios are shown below: 03/31/2021 Currency Exchange rate Probable scenario Scenario 1 Scenario 2 USD 5.6973 5.6445 7.1216 8.5460 EUR 6.6915 6.7158 8.3644 10.0373 USD x EUR 1.1725 1.1888 1.4656 1.7588 The effects on the result, considering scenarios 1 and 2 are shown below: 42 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 03/31/2021 Instruments Notional Risk Probable scenario (*) R$

Scenario 1 R$ Scenario 2 R$ Gross exchange position (3,201,074) Dollar 169,017 (4,559,370) (9,118,739) Cash flow hedge accounting 3,762,450 Dollar (198,657) 5,358,952 10,717,903 Dollar - to - real NDF (100,000) Dollar 5,280 (142,433) (284,865) Exchange rate swap CDI x Dollar (67,000) Dollar 3,538 (95,430) (190,860) Net exchange position 394,376 Dollar (20,822) 561,719 1,123,439 Net exchange position (591) Euro (14) (989) (1,978) Exchange rate swap Dollar x Euro 87,976 Dollar 2,542 (90,991) (157,936) (*) The probable scenarios were calculated considering the following variations for risks: Real x Dollar - appreciation of the Real by 0.93% / Real x Euro - devaluation of the Real by 0.36% / Euro x Dollar - devaluation of Euro by 1.39%. Source: Central Bank of Brazil and European Central Bank quotations on 04/09/2021. · Stock market price risks The Company is exposed to the risk of changes in share prices due to investments valued at fair value through the result that are quoted based on the market price at B3. Sensitivity analysis for stock price risks We present below the sensitivity analysis for share price risks. The Company considered scenarios 1 and 2 to be 25% and 50% devaluation in the share price using the closing price on March 31, 2021 as a reference. The probable scenario considered a 5% devaluation in the share price. The effects on the result, considering the probable scenarios, 1 and 2 are shown below: 03/31/2021 Class of shares Probable scenario Scenario 1 Scenario 2 USIM3 (95,852) (479,258) (958,516) USIM5 (95,029) (475,143) (950,285) PATI3 (4,544) (22,721) (45,442) · Interest rate risk: This risk arises from financial investments, borrowings and financing and debentures linked to the fixed and floating interest rates of the CDI, TJLP and Libor, exposing these financial assets and liabilities to interest rate fluctuations as shown in the sensitivity analysis table below. Sensitivity analysis of changes in interest rates We present below the sensitivity analysis for interest rate risks. The Company considered scenarios 1 and 2 to be 25% and 50% deterioration for interest rate volatility using the closing rate as of March 31, 2021 as a reference. The interest rates used in the sensitivity analysis and their respective scenarios are shown below: 43 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 03/31/2021 Interest Interest rate Scenario 1 Scenario 2 CDI 2.65% 3.31% 3.98% TJLP 4.39% 5.49% 6.59% LIBOR 0.21% 0.26% 0.31% The effects on the result, considering scenarios 1 and 2 are shown below: Consolidated Impact on profit or loss Changes in interest rates % p.a Assets Liabilities Probable scenario (*)

Scenario 1 Scenario 2 CDI 2.65 7,477,707 (7,865,137) (10,681) (2,567) (5,134) TJLP 4.39 (843,873) (2,055) (9,262) (18,524) Libor 0.21 (2,952,056) (37,720) (1,515) (3,030) (*) The sensitivity analysis is based on the premise of maintaining the market values as of March 31, 2021 as a probable scenario recorded in the company's assets and liabilities. · Market price risk: The Company is also exposed to market risks related to the volatility of commodity and input prices. In line with its risk management policy, risk mitigation strategies involving commodities can be used to reduce cash flow volatility. These mitigation strategies may incorporate derivative instruments, predominantly forward transactions, futures and options. Sensitivity analysis for price risks 'Platts index' A operação de Hedge accounting de fluxo de caixa - índice 'Platts' foi liquidada em 2 de abril de 2021 no montante de R$11,992 e não ocorreu variação. 14.b) Instruments protection: Derivatives and Hedge accounting cash flow and net investment hedge in foreign subsidiaries · Derivative financial instruments portfolio position Swap exchange rate Dollar x Euro The subsidiary Lusosider has derivative transactions to hedge its dollar exposure against the euro. Swap exchange rate CDI x Dollar The Company has derivative transactions with Banco Bradesco to protect its debt in NCE raised in September 2019 with maturity in October 2023 in the amount of US$67 million (equivalent to R $ 278 million) at a cost compatible with that usually practiced by the Company. Additionally, in 2021, the Company sold US$100 million in NDF (Non-Deliverable Forward) with maturity in June 2021. 44 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated 03/31/2021 Appreciation (R$) Fair value (market) Impact on financial income (expenses) in 2021 Counterparties Maturity Functional Currency Notional amount Asset position Liability position Amounts receivable / (payable) Exchange rate swap Dollar x Real 06/01/2021 Dollar (100,000) 583,340 (565,550) 17,790 6,758 Total dollar x real swap (NDF) (100,000) 583,340 (565,550) 17,790 6,758 Exchange rate swap Dollar x Euro 04/26/2021 to 10/21/2021 Dollar 57,176 326,308 (320,671) 5,637 9,514 Exchange rate swap Dollar x Euro 05/04/2021 a 08/20/2021 Dollar 30,800 175,777 (171,988) 3,789 8,110 Total dollar-to-euro swap 87,976 502,085 (492,659) 9,426 17,624 Exchange rate swap CDI x Dollar 02/10/2023 Dollar (67,000) 291,069 (410,375) (119,306) (27,444) Total Swap CDI x dollar (67,000) 291,069 (410,375) (119,306) (27,444) 1,376,494 (1,468,584) (92,090) (3,062) · Cash flow hedge accounting Foreign exchange hedge accounting The table below presents a summary of the relations of foreign exchange hedge accounting as of March 31, 2021: 03/31/2021 Designation Date Hedging Instrument Hedged item Type of hedged risk Hedged period Exchange rate on designation Designated amounts (US$'000) Amortizated part (USD'000) Effect on Result (*) (R$'000) Impact on Shareholders' equity (R$'000) 07/21/2015 Export prepayments in US$ to third parties Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate July 2019 - March 2021 3.1813 60,000 (60,000) (33,016) - 07/23/2015 Export prepayments in US$ to third parties Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate July 2019 - March 2021 3.285 100,000 (100,000) (52,436) - 07/23/2015 Export prepayments in US$ to third parties Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate August 2018 - October 2022 3.285 30,000 (24,000) - (26,531) 07/24/2015 Export prepayments in US$ to third parties Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate August 2018 - October 2022 3.3254 100,000 (100,000) - (78,764) 07/27/2015 Export prepayments in US$ to third parties Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate August 2018 - October 2022 3.3557 25,000 (24,150) - (19,730) 07/27/2015 Export prepayments in US$ to third parties Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate August 2018 - October 2022 3.3557 70,000 (56,000) - (59,925) 07/27/2015 Export prepayments in US$ to third parties Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate August 2018 - October 2022 3.3557 30,000 (24,000) - (25,683) 07/28/2015 Export prepayments in US$ to third parties Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate August 2018 - October 2022 3.3815 30,000 (24,000) - (25,373) 3/8/2015 Export prepayments in US$ to third parties Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate July 2018 - October 2022 3.394 355,000 (343,000) (108,874) (50,446) 2/4/2018 Bonds Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate July 2018 - February 2023 3.3104 1,170,045 (820,045) - (835,415) 07/31/2019 Bonds and Export prepayments in US$ to third parties Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate January 2020 - April 2026 3.7649 1,342,761 (254,161) (12,148) (2,103,610) 10/1/2020 Bonds with no maturity date and Export prepayments in US$ to third parties Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate March 2020 - December 2050 4.0745 1,416,000 (137,000) (45,776) (2,075,560) 01/28/2020 Bonds Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate March 2017 - January 2028 4.2064 1,000,000 - - (1,490,900) Total 5,728,806 (1,966,356) (252,250) (6,791,937) (*) On March 31, 2021, the amount of (R$252.250) was recorded in Other Operating Expenses. As of March 31, 2020, (R$364.818). 45 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 In the hedging relationships described above, the amounts of the debt instruments were fully designated for equivalent iron ore export portions. The changes in the hedge accounting amounts recognized in shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2021 are as follows: Consolidated and Parent Company 12/31/2020 Movement Realization 03/31/2021 Cash flow hedge accounting 5,125,058 1,919,129 (252,250) 6,791,937 The realization of Hedge accounting cash flow is recognized in Other operating income and expenses, note 25. As of March 31, 2021, the hedging relationships established by the Company were effective according to the retrospective and prospective tests performed. Thus, no reversal for hedge accounting ineffectiveness was recognized. Cash flow hedge accounting - 'Platts' index The Company has iron ore derivative instruments, entered into by its subsidiary CSN Mineração S.A., in order to reduce the volatility of its exposure to the commodity, the transactions were fully paid on April 02, 2021. The Company formally designated the hedge relationship and, consequently, applied the hedge accounting with the derivative instrument designated as hedging instrument and the Platts index applicable to a portion of its highly probable future sales of iron ore was designated as the hedged item. Accordingly, fluctuations of the 'Platts' index will be initially recorded in theshareholders' equity as Other Comprehensive Income and will be reclassified to the income statement when the referred sales occur. The table below shows the result of the derivative instrument on March 31, 2021: 03/31/2021 03/31/2021 Appreciation (R$) Fair value (market) Other income and expenses Exchange variation Maturity Notional Asset position Liability position Amounts receivable / (payable) 02/02/2021 (Settled) Platts (36,405) (2,690) 03/02/2021 (Settled) Platts (34,116) (2,871) 2/4/2021 Platts 1,633,459 (1,621,439) 12,020 11,961 59 1,633,459 (1,621,439) 12,020 (58,560) (5,502) The change in the amounts related to cash flow hedge accounting - 'Platts' index recorded in shareholders' equity on March 31, 2021 is shown as follows: 12/31/2020 Movement Realization 03/31/2021 Cash flow hedge accounting - 'Platts' 825 57,735 (58,560) - Income tax and social contribution on cash flow hedge accounting (280) (19,630) 19,910 - Fair Value of cash flow accounting - Platts, net 545 38,105 (38,650) - Cash flow hedge accounting - index 'Platts' has been fully effective since the inception of the derivative instruments. The Company prepares formal documentation indicating how the designation of the hedge accounting cash flow - 'Platts' index is aligned with CSN's risk management objective and strategy, identifying the hedging instruments used, the hedged item, the nature of the risk to be hedged and demonstrating the effectiveness of the hedge relationships, debt instruments and iron ore derivative instruments (index 'Platts') in amounts equivalent to the portion of future sales, comparing the designated amounts with the expected values in accordance with its budgets. 46 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 · Net investment hedge in foreign subsidiaries The information related to the net investment hedge did not change in relation to that disclosed in the Company's accounts as of December 31, 2020. The balance recorded on March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is R$6,293. · Classification of derivatives in the balance sheet and income 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 Instruments Assets Liabilities Other operating income expenses Financial income (expenses), net (note 26) Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total Exchange rate swap Dollar x Real 17,790 17,790 6,758 Exchange rate swap Dollar x Euro 9,426 9,426 17,624 2,757 Exchange rate swap GBP x Euro 168 Exchange rate swap CDI x Dollar (119,306) (119,306) (27,444) (99,113) Iron ore derivative 12,020 12,020 (58,560) (5,502) 29,810 29,810 9,426 (119,306) (109,880) (58,560) (8,564) (96,188) 14.c) Liquidity risk It is the risk that the Company may not have sufficient net funds to settle its financial commitments, as a result of the mismatch of term or volume between expected receipts and payments. Future receipt and payment premises are established to manage cash liquidity in domestic and foreign currencies, which are monitored on a day-to-day basis by the Treasury Department. The payment schedules for long-term installments of borrowings and financing and debentures are presented in note 13. The following are the contractual maturities of financial liabilities including interest. Consolidated At March 31, 2021 Less than one year From one to two years From two to five years Over five years Total Borrowings, financing and debentures (note 13) 3,647,805 12,031,018 5,010,599 13,551,927 34,241,349 Lease Liabilities (note 16) 95,287 151,478 115,200 178,531 540,496 Derivative financial instruments (note 14 I) 119,306 119,306 Trade payables (note 17) 6,156,294 197,547 27,522 6,381,363 Trade payables - Drawee risk (note 14 I) 1,469,209 1,469,209 Dividends and interest on equity (note 15) 901,982 901,982 Total 12,270,577 12,380,043 5,272,627 13,730,458 43,653,705 IV - Fair values of assets and liabilities in relation to the book value Financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss are recorded in current and non-current assets and liabilities and gains and losses are recorded as financial income and expenses, respectively. The amounts are recorded in the financial statements at their amortized cost, which are substantially similar to those that would be obtained if they were traded on the market. The fair values of other long-term assets and liabilities do not differ significantly from their book values, except for the amounts below. The estimated fair value for certain consolidated long-term borrowings and financing was calculated at current market rates, considering the nature, term and risks similar to those of the registered contracts, as follows: 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Closing Balance Fair value Closing Balance Fair value Perpetual bonds 5,705,055 5,727,268 5,203,773 5,157,465 Fixed Rate Notes 16,351,452 16,974,264 15,067,341 15,744,067 Source: Bloomberg 47 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 14.d) Credit risk The exposure to credit risks of financial institutions complies with the parameters established in the financial policy. The Company practices a detailed analysis of the financial position of its customers and suppliers, the determination of a credit limit and the permanent monitoring of its outstanding balance. With respect to financial investments, the Company only invests in institutions with low credit risk assessed by credit rating agencies. Since part of the funds is invested in repo operations that are backed by Brazilian government bonds, there is also exposure to the credit risk of the country. As for the exposure to credit risk in accounts receivable and other receivables, the Company has a credit risk committee, in which each new customer is analyzed individually regarding their financial condition, before granting the credit limit and payment terms, and periodically reviewed based on procedures and circumstances of each business area. 14.e) Capital management The Company seeks to optimize its capital structure in order to reduce its financial costs and maximize the return to its shareholders. The table below shows the evolution of the Company's consolidated capital structure, with financing by equity and third-party capital: Thousands of reais 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Shareholder's equity (equity) 17,275,336 11,251,505 Borrowings and Financing (Third-party capital) 34,139,190 35,270,653 Gross Debit/Shareholder's equity 1.98 3.13 15. OTHER PAYABLES The other obligations classified in current and non-current liabilities have the following composition: Consolidated Parent Company Current Non-current Current Non-current 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Payables to related parties (note 21 A) 79,296 70,458 59,917 78,083 270,460 250,330 200,511 222,834 Derivative financial instruments (note 14 I) 8,722 119,306 97,535 119,306 97,535 Dividends and interest on capital (note 14 I) 901,982 946,133 901,982 901,983 Advances from customers (1) 1,145,238 1,100,772 1,514,256 1,725,838 169,877 196,595 Taxes in installments 43,420 45,331 154,915 160,247 9,173 9,806 1,320 Profit sharing - employees 196,751 150,341 130,105 109,482 Taxes payable 37,174 38,493 32,456 32,289 Provision for consumption and services 192,281 175,242 115,217 97,221 Third party materials in our possession 185,204 84,832 158,092 55,334 Trade payables - Drawee Risk (note 17) 1,469,209 623,861 1,469,209 623,861 Trade payables (note 17) 225,069 543,527 145,301 376,753 Lease Liabilities (note 16) 95,287 93,626 445,209 436,505 7,829 26,546 15,771 40,561 Other payables 51,646 58,321 65,498 65,108 24,135 31,030 4,360,314 3,357,639 2,621,344 3,145,336 3,256,079 2,302,188 513,345 771,292 1.Advances from customers: During 2019, the Company received in advance, through its subsidiary CSN Mineração, the total amount of US$746 million (R$2,907 million) related to supply contracts for approximately 33 million tons of iron ore signed with an important international player, the term for the execution of the contracted volumes is 5 years. On July 16, 2020, the Company concluded the contract for the additional supply of approximately 4 million tons of iron ore, and the amount received in advance, on August 28, 2020, was US$ 115 million (R$629 million). The term for the execution of the contract is 3 years. 48 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 16. LEASE LIABILITIES Lease liabilities are shown below: Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Leases 1,627,783 1,623,523 27,268 76,333 Present value adjustment - Leases (1,087,287) (1,093,392) (3,668) (9,226) 540,496 530,131 23,600 67,107 Classified: Current 95,287 93,626 7,829 26,546 Non-current 445,209 436,505 15,771 40,561 540,496 530,131 23,600 67,107 The Company has lease agreements for port terminals in Itaguaí, the Solid Bulk Terminal - TECAR, used for loading and unloading coal and iron ores and the Container Terminal - TECON, with remaining terms of 27 and 31 years, respectively , and lease agreement for railway operation using the Northeast network with a remaining term of 7 years. Additionally, the Company has property lease agreements, used as operational facilities and administrative and sales offices, in several locations where the Company operates, with remaining terms of 2, 5 and 15 years. CSN also has lease contracts for operating equipment, used in mining operations and in the steel industry, with terms of 2 to 5 years. The present value of future obligations was measured using the implicit rate observed in the contracts and for contracts that did not have a rate, the Company applied the incremental rate of loans - IBR, both in nominal terms. The movement of lease liabilities is shown in the table below: Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Opening balance 530,131 474,390 67,107 45,940 New leases 38,959 52,835 426 29,714 Present Value Adjustments - New leases (3,031) (6,511) (5) (3,822) Contract review 27,223 63,250 304 21,503 Write-off (38,626) (7,757) (15,392) (4,465) Payments (29,486) (103,648) (2,381) (25,732) Interest appropriated 14,827 54,236 540 3,969 Drop down of Cements (note 10.c) - - (26,999) - Exchange variation 499 3,336 - - Net balance 540,496 530,131 23,600 67,107 The estimated future minimum payments for the lease agreements include determinable variable payments, which are certain to occur, based on minimum performance and contractually fixed rates. As of March 31, 2021, the expected minimum payments are the following: Consolidated Less than one year Between one and five years Over five years Total Leases 100,161 375,664 1,151,958 1,627,783 Present value adjustment - Leases (4,874) (108,986) (973,427) (1,087,287) 95,287 266,678 178,531 540,496 49 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 · Recoverable PIS / COFINS Lease liabilities were measured at the amount of consideration with suppliers, that is, without considering the tax credits incurred after payment. The potential right of PIS and COFINS embedded in the lease liability is shown below. Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Leases 1,609,566 1,603,100 25,909 70,647 Present value adjustment - Leases (1,085,805) (1,091,275) (3,486) (8,136) Potencial PIS and COFINS credit 148,885 148,287 2,397 6,535 Present value adjustment - Potential PIS and COFINS credit (100,437) (100,943) (322) (753) · Lease payments not recognized as a liability: The Company chose not to recognize lease liabilities in contracts with a term of less than 12 months and for low value assets. Payments made for these contracts are recognized as expenses when incurred. The Company has contracts for the right to use ports (TECAR) and railways (FTL) which, even if they establish minimum performance, it is not possible to determine its cash flow since these payments are fully variable and will only be known when they occur. In such cases, payments will be recognized as expenses when incurred. The expenses related to payments not included in the measurement of the lease liability are: Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 03/31/2020 Contract less than 12 months - 159 - 3,244 Lower Assets value 460 1,934 40 2,019 Variable lease payments 118,253 45,900 1,300 39,675 118,713 47,993 1,340 44,938 In accordance with the guidelines of CPC 06 (R2) / IFRS 16, the Company uses the discounted cash flow technique to measure and remeasurate liabilities and use rights, without considering the projected inflation in the flows to be discounted. Considering Circular Letter / CVM / SNC / SEP No. 02/2019, the Company discloses below the comparative balances of lease liabilities, right to use, financial expenses and depreciation expenses with the use of rates in real terms to discount a present value of flows also in real terms. 17. TRADE PAYABLES Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Trade payables 6,482,092 5,487,640 4,380,485 4,588,207 (-) Adjustment present value (100,729) (124,574) (67,649) (78,365) 6,381,363 5,363,066 4,312,836 4,509,842 Classified: Current 6,156,294 4,819,539 4,167,535 4,133,089 Non-current 225,069 543,527 145,301 376,753 6,381,363 5,363,066 4,312,836 4,509,842 The Company classifies the drawee risk and forfaiting transactions with suppliers as other liabilities (see Note 15). Those are transactions with financial institutions by which the suppliers anticipate the receipt for their sale of goods to us, and we postpone the payment to the financial institutions. The transactions are not mandatory and are dependent upon the acceptance by the suppliers. The Company is not reimbursed and/or benefitted by the financial institutions with discounts for payments realized before maturity dates agreed with the suppliers. Also, in the case of judicial execution, there is no change in the degree of subordination of the invoices nor changes in the commercial conditions agreed between the Company and the suppliers. 50 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 18. INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION 18.a) Tax of income and social contribution recognized in profit or loss: The income tax and social contribution recognized in net income for the year are as follows: Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 Income tax and social contribution income (expense) Current (1,359,098) (217,555) (141,857) Deferred 80,858 11,351 (13,916) 304 (1,278,240) (206,204) (155,773) 304 The reconciliation of income and social contribution expenses and income of the consolidated and parent company and the product of the current tax rate on income before income tax and social contribution are shown below: Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 Income before income tax and social contribution 6,975,553 (1,105,505) 5,395,788 (1,361,155) Tax rate 34% 34% 34% 34% Income tax and social contribution at combined statutory rate (2,371,688) 375,872 (1,834,568) 462,793 Adjustment to reflect the effective rate: Equity in results of affiliated companies 5,572 (14,338) 472,567 (200,835) Profit with differentiated rates or untaxed (205,998) (291,828) - - Tax loss carryforwards without recognizing deferred taxes (3,775) (11,199) - - Indebtdness limit (4,269) (5,730) (4,269) (5,730) Unrecorded deferred taxes on temporary differences 2,347 (451) - - Reversal for deferred income tax and social contribution credit 1,212,345 (253,261) 1,212,345 (253,261) Tax incentives 5,716 1,625 3,684 - Other permanent deductions (additions) 81,510 (6,894) (5,532) (2,663) Income tax and social contribution in net income for the period (1,278,240) (206,204) (155,773) 304 Effective tax rate 18% -19% 3% 0% 18.b) Deferred income tax and social contribution Deferred income tax and social contribution balances are as follows: 51 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated Opening balance Movement Closing balance 12/31/2020 Shareholders'

Equity P&L 03/31/2021 Deferred Income tax losses 1,848,999 (6,995) 1,842,004 Social contribution tax losses 688,208 (2,519) 685,689 Temporary differences 718,903 (9,203) 90,372 800,072 - Provision for tax. social security, labor, civil and environmental risks 279,149 (15,347) 263,802 - Asset impairment losses 161,016 4,479 165,495 - (Gains)/losses on financial instruments 5,027 (129,863) (124,836) - Actuarial liability (pension and healthcare plan) 262,457 262,457 - Accrued supplies and services 154,452 8,147 162,599 - Unrealized exchange variation (1) 1,152,326 (1,044,161) 108,165 - Gain upon loss of control in Transnordestina (92,180) (92,180) - Cash flow hedge accounting 1,742,800 566,459 2,309,259 - Acquisition at fair value of SWT and CBL (212,015) (6,196) 3,225 (214,986) - Deferred taxes not computed (317,927) (24,308) (342,235) - (Losses) estimated /reversals to deferred taxes credits (1,347,468) (566,739) 1,212,345 (701,862) - Business Combination (1,015,049) 2,030 (1,013,019) - Others (53,685) (2,727) 73,825 17,413 Total 3,256,110 (9,203) 80,858 3,327,765 Total Deferred Assets 3,874,946 3,929,974 Total Deferred Liabilities (618,836) (602,209) Total Deferred 3,256,110 3,327,765 (1) The Company taxes exchange variations on a cash basis to calculate income tax and social contribution on net income. Parent Company Opening balance Movement Closing balance 12/31/2020 Shareholders'

Equity P&L 03/31/2021 Deferred tax assets Income tax losses 1,680,700 (39,404) 1,641,296 Social contribution tax losses 627,382 (14,185) 613,197 Temporary differences 1,491,625 39,673 1,531,298 - Provision for tax. social security, labor, civil and environmental risks 202,467 (10,876) 191,591 - Asset impairment losses 100,005 (3,315) 96,690 - (Gains)/losses on financial instruments 5,026 (129,863) (124,837) - Actuarial liability (pension and healthcare plan) 264,192 - 264,192 - Accrued supplies and services 132,892 1,645 134,537 - Unrealized exchange variation (1) 1,152,325 (1,044,387) 107,938 - Gain) in control loss on Transnorderstina (92,180) (92,180) - Cash flow hedge accounting 1,742,520 566,739 2,309,259 - (Losses) estimated /reversals to deferred taxes credits (1,356,021) (566,739) 1,212,345 (710,415) - Business Combination (721,992) - (721,992) - Others 62,391 14,124 76,515 Total 3,799,707 (13,916) 3,785,791 Total Deferred Assets 4,627,332 4,627,332 Total Deferred Liabilities (827,625) (841,541) Total Deferred 3,799,707 3,785,791 (1) The Company taxes exchange variations on a cash basis to calculate income tax and social contribution on net income. The Company has in its corporate structure subsidiaries abroad, whose income are taxed by the income tax in the respective countries where they were constituted at rates lower than those in force in Brazil. In the period between 2015 and 2021, these subsidiaries generated income in the amount of R$1,032,621. If the Brazilian tax authorities understand that these profits are subject to additional taxation in Brazil for income tax and social contribution, these, if due, would reach approximately R$326,788. The Company, based on the position of its legal advisors, assessed only the likelihood of loss as possible in the event of possible tax questioning and, therefore, no provision was recognized in the financial statement. In addition, management evaluated the precepts of IFRIC 23 - 'Uncertainty Over Income Tax Treatments' and considers that there are no reasons for the tax authorities to differ from the tax positions adopted by the Company. Accordingly, no additional provisions for income tax and social contribution were recognized as a result of the assessment of the application of IFRIC 23 in the interim financial information at March 31, 2021. 52 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 A sensitivity analysis of consumption of tax credits was carried out considering a variation in macroeconomic assumptions, operating performance and liquidity events. Thus, considering the results of the study carried out, which indicates that it is probable the existence of taxable profit to use the balance of deferred income tax and social contribution. The estimated recovery of deferred tax assets of IRPJ and CSLL are netted when referring to a single jurisdiction as shown in the table below: Consolidated Parent Company 2021 1,017,921 1,017,921 2022 1,315,426 1,315,426 2023 1,257,266 1,257,266 2024 495,211 495,211 2025 685,691 541,508 Deferred asset 4,771,515 4,627,332 Deferred liabilities - Parent Company (841,541) (841,541) Net deferred asset 3,929,974 3,785,791 Deferred liabilities - subsidiaries (602,209) Net deferred asset 3,327,765 3,785,791 18.c) Income tax and social contribution recognized in equity: Income tax and social contribution recognized directly in equity are shown below: Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Income tax and social contribution Actuarial gains on defined benefit pension plan 170,617 170,604 172,520 172,520 Estimated losses for deferred income and social contribution tax credits - actuarial gains (172,520) (172,520) (172,520) (172,520) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (325,350) (325,350) (325,350) (325,350) Cash flow hedge accounting 2,309,259 1,742,765 2,309,259 1,742,520 Estimated losses for deferred income and social contribution tax credits - cash flow hedge (2,309,259) (1,742,520) (2,309,259) (1,742,520) (327,253) (327,021) (325,350) (325,350) 18.d) Test of recoverability of income tax and social contribution of deferred assets The Company's management constantly evaluates the ability to use its tax credits. In this sense, CSN periodically updates the technical study of the projection of future taxable results to support the realization of tax credits and, consequently, to base the accounting recognition of the credits, the maintenance on the balance sheet or the constitution of a provision for loss in the realization of these credits. The assumptions used to evaluate the impairment test in December 2020 remain valid and there is no event to justify the recognition of impairment in the quarter. 19. PROVISIONS FOR TAX, SOCIAL SECURITY, LABOR, CIVIL, ENVIRONMENTAL RISKS AND JUDICIAL DEPOSITS Claims of different nature are being challenged at the appropriate courts. Details of the accrued amounts and related judicial deposits are as follows : 53 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated Parent Company Accrued liabilities Judicial deposits Accrued liabilities Judicial deposits 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Tax 132,872 134,645 68,220 67,819 62,427 61,004 49,078 49,078 Social security 1,551 8,170 1,551 7,948 Labor 314,392 328,334 225,091 212,737 210,739 234,333 162,895 159,138 Civil 150,454 151,776 18,246 17,683 114,211 121,989 11,741 11,840 Environmental 15,154 12,463 2,444 2,444 12,759 10,341 961 960 Deposit of a guarantee 24,889 24,434 614,423 635,388 338,890 325,117 401,687 435,615 224,675 221,016 Classified: Current 87,432 81,073 42,476 34,458 Non-current 526,991 554,315 338,890 325,117 359,211 401,157 224,675 221,016 614,423 635,388 338,890 325,117 401,687 435,615 224,675 221,016 The changes in tax, social security, labor, civil and environmental provisions in the year ended March 31, 2021 can be summarized as follows: Consolidated Current + Non-current Nature 12/31/2020 Additions Accrued charges Net utilization of reversal 03/31/2021 Tax 134,645 1,016 2,600 (5,389) 132,872 Social security 8,170 2 (6,621) 1,551 Labor 328,334 7,563 11,586 (33,091) 314,392 Civil 151,776 323 8,973 (10,618) 150,454 Environmental 12,463 - 2,955 (264) 15,154 635,388 8,902 26,116 (55,983) 614,423 Parent Company Current + Non-current Nature 12/31/2020 Additions Accrued charges Net utilization of reversal Drop down of Cements (note 10.c) 03/31/2021 Tax 61,004 1,016 596 (189) 62,427 Social security 7,948 2 (6,399) 1,551 Labor 234,333 4,665 7,805 (24,730) (11,334) 210,739 Civil 121,989 39 5,901 (12,012) (1,706) 114,211 Environmental 10,341 2,876 (260) (198) 12,759 435,615 5,720 17,180 (43,590) (13,238) 401,687 The provision for tax, social security, labor, civil and environmental risks was estimated by Management and is mainly based on the legal counsel's assessment. Only lawsuits for which the risk is classified as probable loss are provisioned. Additionally, tax liability from actions initiated by the Company is included in this provision and is subject to SELIC (Central Bank's policy rate). § Administrative and judicial proceedings The Company does not make provisions for lawsuits, which Management's expectation, based on the opinion of legal counsel, is a possible loss. The following table shows a summary of the balance of the main matters classified as possible risk compared to the balance at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. 54 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Assessment Notice and imposition of fine (AIIM) / Tax Enforcement - Income tax and social contribution - Capital gain on sale of NAMISA's shares 12,738,987 12,694,021 Assessment Notice and Imposition of fine (AIIM) - Income tax and Social contribution - Disallowance of deductions of goodwill generated in the reverse incorporation of Big Jump by NAMISA. 3,940,658 3,930,093 Assessment Notice and Imposition of fine (AIIM) / Tax Enforcement - Income tax and Social contribution - Disallowance of interest on prepayment arising from supply contracts of iron ore and port services 1,965,378 1,956,898 Assessment Notice and imposition of fine (AIIM) - Income tax and social contribution due to profits from foreign subsidiaries for years 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014 3,474,130 3,461,574 Tax foreclosures - ICMS - Electricity credits 845,050 841,401 Offset of taxes that were not approved by the Federal Revenue Service - IRPJ/CSLL, PIS/COFINS and IPI 1,652,859 1,845,379 Disallowance of the ICMS credits - Transfer of iron ore 602,033 624,645 ICMS - Refers to the transfer of imported raw material at an amount lower than the price disclosed in the import documentation 319,038 317,848 Disallowance of the tax loss and negative basis of social contribution arising from the adjustments in the SAPLI 585,911 583,478 Assessment Notice- IRRF- Capital Gain of CFM vendors located abroad 261,210 260,326 CFEM - difference of understanding between CSN and DNPM on the calculation basis 1,053,997 1,051,661 Assessment Notice- ICMS- questions about sales for incentive area 1,115,413 1,111,034 Other tax lawsuits (federal, state, and municipal) 4,007,450 3,886,976 Assessment Notice and imposition of fine (AIIM) - Charge of IRRF- RFB - Business combination (year 2015) between Namisa, Congonhas Minérios (current CSN Mineração) and consortium 866,075 862,324 Assessment Notice and imposition of fine (AIIM) - SEFAZ/RJ - ICMS on purchases of intermediate products 547,676 498,002 Assessment Notice and imposition of fine (AIIM) - RFB - Disallowance of credits PIS/COFINS of inputs and freight 1,087,226 1,082,517 Social security lawsuits 222,263 233,116 Action to discuss the balance of the construction contract - Tebas 507,719 487,124 Action related to power supply payment's charge - Light 307,071 288,390 Indemnity action due to the supply contract termination - Indumill 246,806 237,795 Enforcement action applied by Brazilian antitrust authorities (CADE) 96,239 95,833 Civil Public Action - Districts / School / Nursery relocation-CdP Dam 12,857 12,207 Other civil lawsuits 806,379 777,850 Labor and social security lawsuits 1,515,312 1,506,626 Tax foreclosures - Fine - Volta Redonda IV 99,957 94,304 ACP landfill Márcia 306,389 306,389 Other environmental lawsuits 268,425 257,965 39,452,508 39,305,776 During the first quarter of 2021, the Company was notified of an arbitration procedure based on an alleged unfulfillment of iron ore supply contracts. The counterparty asks for approximately US$1 billion and the Company has no knowledge of the bases used in the allegations presented, as well as has no knowledge of the basis for the estimates of the amount asked. As opposed, the Company understands to be a creditor in the contracts. Finally, the Company informs that has responded the arbitration requirements in conjunction with its legal counselors and is currently at the initial stage of its defense. The Company expects the arbitration will be concluded in 2 to 3 years. The relevance of the arbitration to the Company is related to the amount attributed to the cause and its eventual financial impact. 55 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 The Company has been offering judicial guarantees (Guarantee Insurance / Letter of Guarantee) in the total and updated amount of R$4,566,451 as of March 31, 2021 (R$4,542,786 as of December 31,2020), as determined by the procedural legislation in force. The assessments made by legal advisors define these administrative and judicial proceedings as a possible risk of loss and, consequently, no loss provisions have been recognized in accordance with Management's judgment and with the Accounting Practices adopted in Brazil. 20. PROVISION FOR ENVIRONMENTAL LIABILITIES AND ASSET RETIREMMENT OBLIGATIONS The information related to the provisions for environmental liabilities and deactivation did not change in relation to those disclosed in the financial statements of December 31, 2020. Therefore, the Company decided not to repeat them in the condensed interim financial information as of March 31, 2021. The balance of provisions for environmental liabilities and deactivation of assets can be shown as follows: Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Environmental liabilities 196,205 192,830 181,260 178,638 Asset retirement obligations (1) 631,612 611,005 50,886 827,817 803,835 181,260 229,524 (1) On January 31, 2021 The provision fot assets retirement obligation - ARO was transferred to the company CSN Cimentos S.A. 21. RELATED-PARTY BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS The information related to transactions with related parties has not changed significantly in relation to the disclosed in the financial statements of December 31, 2020. 56 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 21.a) Transactions with subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates, exclusive founds and other related parties · Consolidated Consolidated 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Subsidiaries and associates Joint-ventures e Joint Operation Other related parties Total Subsidiaries and associates Joint-ventures e Joint Operation Other related parties Total Assets Current Assets Investments (1) 4,128,923 4,128,923 3,763,603 3,763,603 Trade receivables (note 6) (2) 12,979 13 273,990 286,982 7,686 8 113,482 121,176 Dividends receivable (note 9) (3) 38,086 38,086 38,088 38,088 Other current assets (note 9) 3,347 1,829 5,176 4,413 1,829 6,242 12,979 41,446 4,404,742 4,459,167 7,686 42,509 3,878,914 3,929,109 Noncurrent Assets Investments (1) 132,635 132,635 123,409 123,409 Loans (note 9) (4) 3,423 1,039,759 1,043,182 3,375 962,675 966,050 Actuarial asset (note 9) 13,819 13,819 13,819 13,819 Other non-current assets (note 9) (5) 664,598 664,598 664,020 664,020 3,423 1,704,357 146,454 1,854,234 3,375 1,626,695 137,228 1,767,298 16,402 1,745,803 4,551,196 6,313,401 11,061 1,669,204 4,016,142 5,696,407 Liabilities Current Liabilities Trade payables 48,446 12,035 60,481 106,946 9,455 116,401 Accounts payable (note 15) 12 21,191 21,203 23,555 2,437 25,992 Provision for consumption (note 15) 58,093 58,093 44,466 44,466 12 127,730 12,035 139,777 174,967 11,892 186,859 Noncurrent Liabilities Accounts payable (note 15) 59,917 59,917 78,083 78,083 Actuarial liability (note 15) 79,546 79,546 79,546 79,546 59,917 79,546 139,463 78,083 79,546 157,629 12 187,647 91,581 279,240 253,050 91,438 344,488 Consolidated 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 Subsidiaries and associates Joint-ventures e Joint Operation Other related parties Total Subsidiaries and associates Joint-ventures e Joint Operation Other related parties Total P&L Sales 67,925 412 753,544 821,881 21,144 211 310,634 331,989 Cost and expenses (121) (298,690) (23,382) (322,193) (145,365) (26,875) (172,240) Financial income (expenses) Interest (note 26) 3,721 4,999 8,720 65 11,416 6,338 17,819 Exchange rate variations and monetary, net 26,864 26,864 Financial investments (note 26) 512,494 512,494 (962,354) (962,354) Other operating income and expenses (3,402) (3,402) 67,804 (294,557) 1,247,655 1,020,902 21,209 (137,140) (645,393) (761,324) 57 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 · Parent Company Parent Company 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Subsidiaries and associates Joint-ventures e Joint Operation Other related parties and exclusive funds Total Controladas e Coligadas Joint Venture e Joint Operation Outras Partes Relacionadas e Fundos exclusivos Total Assets Current Assets Investments (1) 4,173,978 4,173,978 3,801,985 3,801,985 Trade receivables (note 6) (2) 445,478 13 272,694 718,185 835,489 8 112,222 947,719 Loans (note 9) 59,900 59,900 53,718 53,718 Dividends receivable (note 9) (3) 6,753 21,403 28,156 308,009 21,404 329,413 Other current assets (note 9) 17,876 1,829 19,705 3,888 1,829 5,717 530,007 21,416 4,448,501 4,999,924 1,201,104 21,412 3,916,036 5,138,552 Noncurrent Assets Investments (1) 132,635 132,635 123,409 123,409 Loans (note 9) (4) 148,044 949,388 1,097,432 134,892 872,785 1,007,677 Actuarial asset (note 9) 1,803 1,803 Other non-current assets (note 9) (5) 257,870 664,598 922,468 236,180 664,020 900,200 405,914 1,613,986 132,635 2,152,535 371,072 1,536,805 125,212 2,033,089 935,921 1,635,402 4,581,136 7,152,459 1,572,176 1,558,217 4,041,248 7,171,641 Liabilities Current Liabilities Intercompany Loans (note 13) (6) 480,018 480,018 502,590 502,590 Trade payables 500,622 43,240 11,708 555,570 1,311,358 62,698 9,299 1,383,355 Accounts payable (note 15) 103,854 103,854 102,361 2,437 104,798 Provision for consumption (note 15) 154,289 12,317 166,606 133,215 12,317 145,532 1,238,783 55,557 11,708 1,306,048 2,049,524 75,015 11,736 2,136,275 Noncurrent Liabilities Intercompany Loans (note 13) (6) 14,046,703 14,046,703 14,567,024 14,567,024 Accounts payable (note 15) 200,511 200,511 222,834 222,834 Actuarial liability (note 15) 79,546 79,546 79,546 79,546 14,247,214 79,546 14,326,760 14,789,858 79,546 14,869,404 15,485,997 55,557 91,254 15,632,808 16,839,382 75,015 91,282 17,005,679 Parent Company 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 Subsidiaries and associates Joint-ventures e Joint Operation Other related parties and exclusive funds Total Subsidiaries and associates Joint-ventures e Joint Operation Other related parties and exclusive funds Total Net revenue and cost Sales 616,235 744,761 1,360,996 565,293 310,634 875,927 Cost and expenses (1,047,356) (104,540) (22,931) (1,174,827) (357,947) (59,015) (26,641) (443,603) Financial income (expenses) Interest (note 26) (101,310) 6,258 4,837 (90,215) (95,768) 10,287 5,984 (79,497) Exclusive funds (note 26) 6,827 6,827 (30) (30) Financial investments (note 26) 512,494 512,494 (962,354) (962,354) Exchange rate variations and monetary, net (1,356,059) (1,356,059) (3,126,688) 26,864 (3,099,824) (1,888,490) (98,282) 1,245,988 (740,784) (3,015,110) (48,728) (645,543) (3,709,381) Consolidated and Parent Company Information: 1. Financial investments On March 31, 2020 the investments in Usiminas shares are R$3,817,603 (R$3,305,119 in December 2020) and cash and cash equivalents with Banco Fibra totaling R$311,321 (R$458,494 in December 2020) and no current as of March 31, 2021 the amount R$132,635 (R$123,409 in December 2020) from Bonds with an average rate of 98% to 115% of the CDI in the consolidated and holds in the parent company through exclusive funds' investments in government bonds and CDBs in the amount of R$45,344 on March 31, 2021 (R$38,517 on December 31, 2020). 2. Trade receivable mainly refers to operations of sales of steel products of the Parent Company to affiliates and companies joint venture and joint-operation. 3. Dividends receivable from the MRS Logística R$38,086 (R$38,088 as of December 31, 2020) in the consolidated and parent company R$ 28,156 (R$329,413 as of December 31, 2020). 4. Loans (Assets): Consolidated refers mainly to loan agreements with an average rate of 125.0% to 130.0% of the CDI with Transnordestina Logística SA of R$1,043,182 (R$962,675 as of December 31, 2020). 58 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 In the Parent Company it refers to loan agreements with Transnordestina Logística SA of R$949,388 and with Ferrovia Transnordestina SA of R$125,307on March 31, 2021 and (R$872,785 and R$112,420 on December 31, 2020, respectively). 5. Others (Assets): Advance for future capital increase with subsidiaries of R$664,598 with Transnordestina Logística SA (R$664,020 on December 31, 2020). Controlling company 6. Loans (Liabilities): Foreign currency: Intercompany contracts in the amount of R$14,508,441 (R$15,051,191 on December 31, 2020). National coin: Intercompany contracts in the amount of R$18,280 (R$18,423 on December 31, 2020). 21.b) Key management personal The key management personnel with authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the Company's activities include members of the Board of Directors and statutory officers. The following is information on the compensation of such personnel and the related balances as of March 31, 2021 and 2020. 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 P&L Short-term benefits for employees and officers 3,404 6,581 Post-employment benefits 28 9 3,432 6,590 21.c) Guarantees The Company is liable for guarantees of its subsidiaries and joint ventures as follows: Currency Maturities Borrowings Tax foreclosure Others Total 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Transnordestina Logísitca R$ Up to 09/19/2056 and Indefinite 2,481,851 2,478,105 35,291 35,496 3,314 3,298 2,520,456 2,516,899 Cia Metalurgica Prada R$ Indefinite 197 196 244 244 441 440 CSN Energia R$ Up to 11/26/2023 and indefinite 1,920 1,920 1,920 1,920 CSN Mineração R$ Up to 12/21/2024 846,578 846,749 846,578 846,749 Estanho de Rondônia R$ 07/15/2022 966 1,154 966 1,154 Minérios Nacional S.A. R$ Up to 09/10/2021 1,297 1,946 1,297 1,946 Total in R$ 3,330,692 3,327,954 35,488 35,692 5,478 5,462 3,371,658 3,369,108 CSN Inova Ventures US$ 01/28/2028 1,300,000 1,300,000 1,300,000 1,300,000 CSN Islands XII US$ Perpetual 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 CSN Resources US$ Up to 04/17/2026 1,525,000 1,525,000 1,525,000 1,525,000 Total in US$ 3,825,000 3,825,000 3,825,000 3,825,000 Total in R$ 21,792,173 19,877,378 21,792,173 19,877,378 25,122,865 23,205,332 35,488 35,692 5,478 5,462 25,163,831 23,246,486 22. SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY 22.a) Paid-in capital The fully subscribed and paid-in capital on March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is the R$6,040 million and divided into 1,387,524,047 common and book-entry shares, with no par value. Each common share entitles its holder to one vote in the resolutions of the General Meetings. 22.b) Authorized capital The Company's bylaws in effect on March 31, 2021 define that the share capital may be increased to up to 2,400,000,000 shares, by decision of the Board of Directors. 59 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 22.c) Legal Reserve It is constituted at the rate of 5% of the net income calculated in each fiscal year pursuant to art. 193 of Law 6.404/76, up to a limit of 20% of the capital stock. 22.d) Ownership structure As of March 31, 2021, the Company's ownership structure was as follows: 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Number of common shares % of total shares % of voting capital Number of common shares % of total shares % of voting capital Vicunha Aços S.A. (*) 679,522,254 48.97% 49.24% 679,522,254 48.97% 49.24% Rio Iaco Participações S.A. (*) 52,279,803 3.77% 3.79% 58,193,503 4.19% 4.22% NYSE (ADRs) 248,763,533 17.93% 18.02% 248,763,533 18.90% 19.00% Other shareholders 399,548,957 28.80% 28.95% 393,635,257 27.40% 27.55% Outstanding shares 1,380,114,547 99.47% 100.00% 1,380,114,547 99.47% 100.00% Treasury shares 7,409,500 0.53% 7,409,500 0.53% Total shares 1,387,524,047 100.00% 1,387,524,047 100.00% (*) Controlling group companies. 22.e) Treasury shares As of March 31, 2021, the position of treasury shares was as follows: Program Board's Authorization Authorized quantity Program period Average buyback price Minimum and maximum buyback price Sale of shares Balance in treasury 04/20/2018 30,391,000 From 4/20/2018 to 4/30/2018 Not applicable Not applicable 22,981,500 7,409,500 As of March 31, 2021, the position of treasury shares was as follows: Quantity purchased (in units) Amount paid for the shares Share price Share market price as of 03/31/2021 (*) Minimum Maximum Average 7,409,500 R$ 58,264 R$ 4.48 R$ 10.07 R$ 7.86 R$ 280,820 (*) The average share price on March 31, 2021 was used in the amount of R$37.90 per share. 22.f) Policy on investments and payment of interest on net equity and dividends The Company adopts a profit distribution policy which, in compliance with the provisions of Law No. 6,404/76 as amended by Law No. 9,457/97, will imply the allocation of all net income to its shareholders, provided that the following priorities are preserved, regardless of its order: (i) business strategy; (ii) compliance with obligations; (iii) making the necessary investments; and (iv) the maintenance of a good financial situation for the Company. 22.g) Earnings per share The earnings per share are shown below: 60 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 Common Shares Profit for the period 5,240,015 (1,360,851) Weighted average number of shares 1,380,114,547 1,380,114,547 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share 3.79680 (0.98604) 23. NET REVENUE FROM SALES Net sales revenue is as follows: Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 Gross revenue Domestic market 6,725,615 3,570,496 6,280,868 3,430,097 Foreign market 6,738,681 2,645,352 569,791 414,945 13,464,296 6,215,848 6,850,659 3,845,042 Deductions Sales returns, discounts and rebates (39,236) (78,014) (146,638) (75,343) Taxes on sales (1,511,732) (803,181) (1,330,742) (738,390) (1,550,968) (881,195) (1,477,380) (813,733) Net revenue 11,913,328 5,334,653 5,373,279 3,031,309 24. EXPENSES BY NATURE Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 Raw materials and inputs (2,544,833) (1,622,428) (2,525,624) (1,598,255) Outsourcing material (1,062,124) (414,451) Labor cost (669,536) (602,766) (296,987) (326,852) Supplies (530,911) (460,455) (373,608) (390,627) Maintenance cost (services and materials) (297,455) (204,277) (148,742) (135,578) Outsourcing services (466,064) (422,820) (205,140) (231,771) Freight (12,042) (48,268) (6,152) (12,601) Distribution freight (334,841) (278,725) (102,733) (88,424) Depreciation, amortization and depletion (455,673) (415,181) (199,983) (206,703) Others (362,354) (58,306) (55,843) (6,735,833) (4,527,677) (3,914,812) (2,990,811) Classified as: Cost of sales (6,178,784) (4,017,707) (3,689,909) (2,778,380) Selling expenses (422,586) (390,915) (167,212) (162,239) General and administrative expenses (134,463) (119,055) (57,691) (50,192) (6,735,833) (4,527,677) (3,914,812) (2,990,811) The depreciation, amortization and depletion additions for the period were distributed as follows. 61 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 Production costs (1) (445,658) (403,600) (194,740) (200,458) Selling expenses (3,309) (3,276) (1,974) (2,729) General and administrative expenses (6,706) (8,305) (3,269) (3,516) (455,673) (415,181) (199,983) (206,703) Other operational (2) (26,844) (21,112) (1,742) (2,298) (482,517) (436,293) (201,725) (209,001) (1) - The cost of production includes PIS and COFINS credits on lease agreements on March 31, 2021, in the amount of R$1,549 (R$1.214 on March 31,2020) in the consolidated and R$267 (R$494 on March 31, 2020) in the parent company. (1) They mainly refer to the depreciation of investment properties, paralyzed equipment and amortization of the SWT Client Portfolio, see note 25. 25. OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 Other operating income Receivables by indemnity 765 1,156 756 983 Rentals and leases 3,283 2,462 3,170 2,393 PIS, COFINS and INSS to compensate (1) 88,390 65,092 Contractual fines 765 2,016 460 1,410 Updated shares - Fair value through profit or loss (Note 14 II) 31,004 (207) 31,004 (207) Net gain in shares sale (note 10 d) (2) 2,472,497 2,472,497 Other revenues 51,918 8,872 23,690 5,176 2,560,232 102,689 2,531,577 74,847 - - - - Other operating expenses Taxes and fees (36,111) (5,304) (34,349) (2,393) Expenses with environmental liabilities, net 158 (15,922) 93 (2,209) Write-off/(Provision) of judicial lawsuits 8,623 (7,157) 10,622 3,454 Depreciation of investment property, equipment paralyzed and amortization of intangible assets (note 24) (26,844) (21,112) (1,742) (2,298) Write- off of PPE, intagible assests and investment property (note 11) (40,464) (1,400) (17,072) Estimated (Loss)/reversal in inventories (63,478) (20,351) (34,758) (5,814) Idleness in stocks and paralyzed equipment (3) (202,240) (37,043) Studies and project engineering expenses (12,101) (5,075) (3,578) (3,840) Research and development expenses (54) (197) (54) (197) Healthcare plan expenses (28,916) (28,829) (28,611) (28,693) Cash flow hedge accounting realized (note 14) (4) (310,810) (364,818) (252,250) (364,818) Other expenses (64,115) (96,519) (31,948) (90,787) (574,112) (768,924) (393,647) (534,638) Other operating income (expenses), net 1,986,120 (666,235) 2,137,930 (459,791) 1. In 2020, consist of the recovery of INSS credit on benefits granted to employees that should not be considered in the contribution calculation basis. 2. Refers to the public offering of shares of CSN Mineração S.A. (see note 10.d). 3. In 2020 refers to the idle capacity arisen from production volumes lower than normal it was generated from the refurbishment of the blast furnace No.3 and in the iron ore mining operation due to delays in the release of environmental licenses, which postponed the start of new ore mining fronts, as well as new dry tailing processes still in ramp-up stage. 4. As of March 31, 2021, foreign exchange cash flow hedge was realized and reclassified from Other Comprehensive Income to Other Operating Expenses (R$252,250) and cash flow hedge of PLATTS index (R$58,560), totaling R$310,810 in the consolidated and R$252,250 in the parent company, see note 14. 62 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 26. FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES) Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 Financial income Related parties (note 21 a) 11,737 17,819 19,442 18,254 Income from financial investments 34,645 15,788 26,391 8,533 Updated shares - Fair value through profit or loss (Note 14 II) 512,494 512,494 Other income 26,709 31,524 21,011 26,589 585,585 65,131 579,338 53,376 Financial expenses Borrowings and financing - foreign currency (note 13) (421,012) (348,111) (36,143) (57,428) Borrowings and financing - local currency (note 13) (65,268) (146,269) (58,768) (129,052) Related parties (3,017) (102,830) (97,782) Lease liabilities (13,794) (12,100) (660) (891) Capitalised interest (notes 11 and 29) 15,133 23,390 6,864 7,280 Interest and fines (35,783) (23,720) (15,225) (19,473) (-) Adjustment present value of trade payables (58,590) (42,443) Commission, bank fees, Guarantee and bank fees (44,245) (30,298) (37,538) (27,332) PIS/COFINS over financial income (7,071) (6,233) (1,682) (3,431) Updated shares - Fair value through profit or loss (Note 14 II) (962,354) (962,354) Other financial expenses (97,117) (125,456) (53,429) (45,101) (730,764) (1,631,151) (341,854) (1,335,564) Others financial items, net Foreign exchange and monetary variation, net (53,266) 461,070 199,448 1,030,129 Gains and (losses) on exchange derivatives (*) (3,062) (96,188) (27,444) (99,113) (56,328) 364,882 172,004 931,016 (787,092) (1,266,269) (169,850) (404,548) Financial income (expenses), net (201,507) (1,201,138) 409,488 (351,172) (*) Statement of gains and (losses) on derivative transactions (note 14) Dollar - to - real NDF 6,758 Exchange rate swap Dollar x Euro 17,624 2,757 Exchange rate swap GBP x Euro 168 Exchange rate swap CDI x Dollar (27,444) (99,113) (27,444) (99,113) (3,062) (96,188) (27,444) (99,113) 27. SEGMENT INFORMATION The financial information related to the business segments did not change in relation was disclosed in the Company's financial statements on December 31, 2020. Therefore, Management decided not to repeat it in this condensed interim financial information. 63 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 · Results by segment For the purpose of preparing and presenting the information by business segment, Management decided to maintain the proportional consolidation of the joint ventures as historically presented. For purposes of reconciliation of the consolidated result, the amounts recorded by these companies are not included in the 'Corporate expenses/elimination' column. 03/31/2021 P&L Steel Mining Logistics Energy Cement Corporate expenses/elimination Consolidated Port Railroads Metric tons (thou.) 1,316,938 8,224,928 (1,264,055) Net revenues Domestic market 4,876,219 791,745 83,516 400,590 54,281 277,423 (1,221,370) 5,262,404 Foreign market 1,796,655 4,689,221 165,048 6,650,924 Cost of sales and services (note 24) (4,797,790) (1,841,259) (55,539) (286,743) (34,939) (191,446) 1,028,932 (6,178,784) Gross profit 1,875,084 3,639,707 27,977 113,847 19,342 85,977 (27,390) 5,734,544 General and administrative expenses (note 24) (282,782) (54,089) (8,177) (28,502) (7,512) (24,855) (151,132) (557,049) Other operating (income) expenses, net (note 25) (135,271) (117,913) (1,439) (19,676) (379) (13,261) 2,274,059 1,986,120 Equity in results of affiliated companies (note 10) 13,445 13,445 Operating result before Financial Income and Taxes 1,457,031 3,467,705 18,361 65,669 11,451 47,861 2,108,982 7,177,060 Sales by geographic area Asia 2,679,219 165,048 2,844,267 North America 306,230 2,010,002 2,316,232 Latin America 118,392 118,392 Europe 1,372,033 1,372,033 Foreign market 1,796,655 4,689,221 165,048 6,650,924 Domestic market 4,876,219 791,745 83,516 400,590 54,281 277,423 (1,221,370) 5,262,404 Total 6,672,874 5,480,966 83,516 400,590 54,281 277,423 (1,056,322) 11,913,328 03/31/2020 P&L Steel Mining Logistics Energy Cement Corporate expenses/elimination Consolidated Port Railroads Metric tons (thou.) 1,139,612 5,609,498 (1,085,951) Net revenues Domestic market 2,511,198 263,451 74,539 282,333 42,028 145,663 (581,268) 2,737,944 Foreign market 1,030,760 1,382,355 183,594 2,596,709 Cost of sales and services (note 24) (3,237,409) (822,810) (49,253) (270,492) (29,350) (145,069) 536,676 (4,017,707) Gross profit 304,549 822,996 25,286 11,841 12,678 594 139,002 1,316,946 General and administrative expenses (note 24) (214,338) (46,374) (9,757) (25,510) (7,723) (22,912) (183,356) (509,970) Other operating (income) expenses, net (note 25) (113,609) (183,836) (1,712) (6,755) (373) (5,420) (354,530) (666,235) Equity in results of affiliated companies (note 10) (45,108) (45,108) Operating result before Financial Income and Taxes (23,398) 592,786 13,817 (20,424) 4,582 (27,738) (443,992) 95,633 Sales by geographic area Asia 941,833 183,594 1,125,427 North America 162,456 162,456 Latin America 34,915 34,915 Europe 833,200 440,522 1,273,722 Others 189 189 Foreign market 1,030,760 1,382,355 183,594 2,596,709 Domestic market 2,511,198 263,451 74,539 282,333 42,028 145,663 (581,268) 2,737,944 Total 3,541,958 1,645,806 74,539 282,333 42,028 145,663 (397,674) 5,334,653 28. INSURANCE In order to adequately mitigate risks and in view of the nature of its operations, the Company and its Subsidiaries contract several different types of insurance policy. The policies are taken out in line with the Risk Management policy and are similar to the insurance taken out by other companies in the same industry in which CSN and its subsidiaries operate. The coverage of these policies includes: National Transport, International Transport, Life and Personal Accident Insurance, Health, Vehicle Fleet, D&O (Administrators Liability Insurance), General Liability, Engineering Risks, Named Risks, Export Credit, Insurance Warranty and Civil Liability Port Operator. 64 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 In 2020, after negotiations with insurers and reinsurers in Brazil and abroad, an Operational Risk Insurance Policy for Property Damage and Business Interruption was issued, effective from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Under the policy, the Maximum Indemnity Limit is US$ 600 million and the deductible is US $ 385 million for material damages and 45 days for loss of profits, covering the following units and subsidiaries of the Company: Usina Presidente Vargas, CSN Mineração SA and Sepetiba Tecon. The risk assumptions adopted, given their nature, are not part of the scope of an audit of the financial statements, and consequently were not examined by our independent auditors. 29. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO CASH FLOWS The following table presents additional information on transactions related to the statement of cash flows: Consolidated Parent Company 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 Income tax and social contribution paid 1,466,584 231,350 Addition to PP&E with interest capitalization (notes 11 and 26) 15,133 23,390 6,864 7,280 Remeasurement and addition - Right of use (note 11 a) 62,365 555 876 341 Addition to PP&E without adding cash 37,359 Capitalization in subsidiaries without cash 18,566 Addition to investment property without cash effect 61,597 61,597 1,581,441 316,892 7,740 87,784 30. COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT 65 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 31. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS · The Usiminas' shares classified as financial investments (see note 4) are exposed to changes in the share price due to the securities adopted at fair value through profit or loss according to quotations on the Stock Exchange. On April 27, 2021, common and preferred shares appreciated in the global amount of R$1,319,411 since the balance sheet closing date. · In April 2021, the subsidiary CSN Mineração opted for a cash flow hedge accounting applied to a portion of its iron ore sales to mitigate the risk of volatility of the Platts index, for a limited amount of 1,9 million tons iron ore to be shipped from second quarter to 2021 66 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Independent Auditor's Report on the Financial Information (Free translation from the original issued in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancies, the Portuguese language version shall prevail.) To the Shareholders, Directors and Management of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional São Paulo - SP Introduction We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ('Company'), identified as Parent and Consolidated, respectively, included in the Interim Financial Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which comprises the balance sheet as of March 31, 2021 and the related statement of profit and loss and statement of comprehensive income (loss) and the statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the three-month period then ended, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Technical Pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) - Interim Financial Reporting and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the presentation of such information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Interim Financial Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review. Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards on review of interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards on auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the Interim Financial Information Form (ITR) referred to above is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 (R1) and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of interim financial information and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). Emphasis of matter Ability of the jointly controlled subsidiary Transnordestina Logística S.A. to continue as a going concern We draw attention to note 10.f) to the individual and consolidated financial statements, which describes the percentage of completion of the new railway network by the jointly controlled subsidiary Transnordestina Logística S.A. (TLSA), currently under construction and originally scheduled to be completed by January 2017, is currently being revised and discussed by the relevant regulatory bodies. The completion of the work under the project (and consequent start of operations) is contingent upon receiving ongoing financial contribution from TLSA´s shareholders and third parties. These events and conditions, together with other issues described in said Note indicate the existence of significant uncertainty that may raise significant doubt as to TLSA´s ability to continue as a going concern. Our conclusion is not qualified regarding this matter. 67 (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021 - CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL Version: 1 Other matters Interim statement of value added The quarterly information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added for the period of nine months ended September 30, 2020, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management and presented as supplementary information for the purposes of IAS 34. These statements were submitted to the same review procedures in conjunction with the review of the Company's interim financial information in the order to conclude they are reconciliated to the interim financial information and to the accounting records, as applicable, and whether the structure and content are in accordance with the criteria established in the NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole. São Paulo, April 28, 2021 Nelson Fernandes Barreto Filho CT CRC 1SP-151.079/O-0 Grant Thornton Auditores Independentes CRC 2SP-025.583/O-1 68 Attachments Original document

