Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : (CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE) (Form 6-K)

Earnings attributable to the controlling interests
5,240,015
(1,360,851)
6.01.01.02
Earnings attributable to the non-controlling interests
457,298
49,142
6.01.01.03
Financial charges in borrowing and financing raised
471,147
470,990
6.01.01.04
Financial charges in borrowing and financing granted
(6,541)
(11,481)
6.01.01.05
Charges on lease liabilities
14,827
13,056
6.01.01.06
Equity in results of affiliated companies
(13,445)
45,108
6.01.01.07
Deferred taxes assets
(80,858)
(11,351)
6.01.01.08
Provision for tax, social security, labor, civil and environmental risks
(22,203)
(8,685)
6.01.01.09
Monetary and exchange variations, net
716,123
522,571
6.01.01.10
Write-off of property, plant and equipment right of use and Intangible assets
1,838
1,400
6.01.01.11
Provision for environmental liabilities and decommissioning of assets
23,982
20,640
6.01.01.12
Updated shares - Fair value through profit or loss
(543,498)
962,561
6.01.01.13
Depreciation, amortization and depletion
484,065
437,507
6.01.01.14
Accrued/(reversal) for consumption and services
17,039
37,158
6.01.01.15
Net gains on the sale of the shares of the CSN Mineração.
(2,472,497)
-
6.01.01.16
Receivables by indemnity
(4,428)
-
6.01.01.17
Other provisions
(20,825)
(1,579)
6.01.02
Changes in assets and liabilities
(806,565)
(699,253)
6.01.02.01
Trade receivables - third parties
(1,190,789)
(89,849)
6.01.02.02
Trade receivables - related party
(165,806)
(31,572)
6.01.02.03
Inventory
(813,705)
(13,512)
6.01.02.05
Recoverable taxes
398,054
57,227
6.01.02.06
Judicial deposits
(13,773)
(4,749)
6.01.02.08
Trade payables
996,084
341,567
6.01.02.09
Trade payables - Forfaiting and Drawee risk
845,348
(183,736)
6.01.02.10
Payroll and related taxes
17,498
(14,420)
6.01.02.11
Tax payables
(46,349)
(61,612)
6.01.02.12
Payables to related parties
(10,141)
(20,572)
6.01.02.13
Advances from clients
(149,884)
(130,568)
6.01.02.14
Interest paid
(639,045)
(511,242)
6.01.02.15
Cash flow hedge accounting
(76,150)
-
6.01.02.16
Others
42,093
(36,215)
6.02
Net cash investment activities
2,737,117
(404,851)
6.02.02
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property
(373,094)
(353,698)
6.02.07
Intercompany loans granted
(70,394)
(82,089)
6.02.08
Intercompany loans received
-
3,022
6.02.09
Financial Investments, net of redemption
15,993
27,914
6.02.10
Net cash received from sale of CSN Mineração's shares
3,164,612
-
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
6.03
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,212,281)
2,157,127
6.03.01
Borrowings and financing raised
310,141
4,553,970
6.03.02
Transactions cost - Borrowings and financing
(11,423)
(9,131)
6.03.03
Amortization of borrowings and financing
(3,653,158)
(2,363,666)
6.03.04
Dividends and interest on shareholder's equity
(176,217)
(136)
6.03.05
Amortization of leases
(29,486)
(23,910)
6.03.06
Issuance of new CSN Mineração's shares
1,347,862
-
6.04
Exchange rate on translating cash and cash equivalents
(16,658)
(27,026)
6.05
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
3,963,652
2,192,183
6.05.01
Cash and equivalents at the beginning of the year
9,944,586
1,088,955
6.05.02
Cash and equivalents at the end of the year
13,908,238
3,281,138
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
Consolidated Financial Statements / Statements of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2021 to 03/31/2021
(R$ thousand)
Code
Description
Paid-up capital
Capital reserve, granted options and treasury shares
Earnings reserve
Retained earnings (accumulated losses)
Other comprehensive income
Shareholders' equity
Non-controlling interests
Shareholders' equity
5.01
Opening balances
6,040,000
32,720
5,824,350
-
(1,983,619)
9,913,451
1,338,054
11,251,505
5.03
Adjusted opening balances
6,040,000
32,720
5,824,350
-
(1,983,619)
9,913,451
1,338,054
11,251,505
5.04
Capital transaction with shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
-
863,694
863,694
5.04.01
Capital increase proposed
-
-
-
-
-
-
863,694
863,694
5.05
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
5,240,015
(765,978)
4,474,037
536,230
5,010,267
5.05.01
Net income for the year
-
-
-
5,240,015
-
5,240,015
457,298
5,697,313
5.05.02
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
(765,978)
(765,978)
78,932
(687,046)
5.05.02.04
Translation adjustments for the year
-
-
-
-
86,119
86,119
-
86,119
5.05.02.06
Actuarial (loss)/gain on pension plan, net of taxes
-
-
-
-
20
20
351
371
5.05.02.07
(Loss)/gain on the percentage change in investments
-
-
-
-
814,285
814,285
48,572
862,857
5.05.02.08
(Loss) / gain on cash flow hedge accounting, net of taxes
-
-
-
-
(1,666,402)
(1,666,402)
68
(1,666,334)
5.05.02.09
(Loss) / gain on business combination
-
-
-
-
-
-
29,941
29,941
5.06
Internal changes in shareholders' equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
149,870
149,870
5.06.01
Constitution of reserves
-
-
-
-
-
-
149,870
149,870
5.07
Closing balance
6,040,000
32,720
5,824,350
5,240,015
(2,749,597)
14,387,488
2,887,848
17,275,336
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
Consolidated Financial Statements / Statements of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2020 to 03/31/2020
(R$ thousand)
Code
Description
Paid-up capital
Capital reserve, granted options and treasury shares
Earnings reserve
Retained earnings (accumulated losses)
Other comprehensive income
Shareholders' equity
Non-controlling interests
Shareholders' equity
5.01
Opening balances
4,540,000
32,720
4,431,200
-
1,170,624
10,174,544
1,187,388
11,361,932
5.03
Adjusted opening balances
4,540,000
32,720
4,431,200
-
1,170,624
10,174,544
1,187,388
11,361,932
5.05
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
(1,360,851)
(4,643,683)
(6,004,534)
49,144
(5,955,390)
5.05.01
Net income for the year
-
-
-
(1,360,851)
-
(1,360,851)
49,142
(1,311,709)
5.05.02
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
(4,643,683)
(4,643,683)
2
(4,643,681)
5.05.02.04
Translation adjustments for the year
-
-
-
-
380,042
380,042
-
380,042
5.05.02.06
Actuarial (loss)/gain on pension plan, net of taxes
-
-
-
-
31
31
2
33
5.05.02.07
(Loss) / gain on cash flow hedge accounting, net of taxes
-
-
-
-
(5,025,225)
(5,025,225)
-
(5,025,225)
5.05.02.08
(Loss) / gain on hedge of net investment in foreign operations
-
-
-
-
1,469
1,469
-
1,469
5.07
Closing balance
4,540,000
32,720
4,431,200
(1,360,851)
(3,473,059)
4,170,010
1,236,532
5,406,542
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
Consolidated Financial Statements / Statements of Value Added
(R$ thousand)
Code
Description
Year to date 01/01/2021 to 03/31/2021
YTD previous year 01/01/2020 to 03/31/2020
7.01
Revenues
16,636,667
6,143,475
7.01.01
Sales of products and rendering of services
13,425,060
6,137,834
7.01.02
Other revenues
3,211,130
6,962
7.01.04
Allowance for (reversal of) doubtful debts
477
(1,321)
7.02
Raw materials acquired from third parties
(7,270,931)
(4,758,610)
7.02.01
Cost of sales and services
(5,585,726)
(3,776,787)
7.02.02
Materials, electric power, outsourcing and other
(1,621,797)
(961,472)
7.02.03
Impairment/recovery of assets
(63,408)
(20,351)
7.03
Gross value added
9,365,736
1,384,865
7.04
Retentions
(482,517)
(436,293)
7.04.01
Depreciation, amortization and depletion
(482,517)
(436,293)
7.05
Value added created
8,883,219
948,572
7.06
Value added received
1,075,792
698,088
7.06.01
Equity in results of affiliated companies
13,445
(45,108)
7.06.02
Financial income
585,585
65,131
7.06.03
Others
476,762
678,065
7.06.03.01
Others and exchange gains
476,762
678,065
7.07
Value added for distribution
9,959,011
1,646,660
7.08
Value added distributed
9,959,011
1,646,660
7.08.01
Personnel
534,898
564,541
7.08.01.01
Salaries and wages
415,052
432,137
7.08.01.02
Benefits
99,200
108,569
7.08.01.03
Severance payment (FGTS)
20,646
23,835
7.08.02
Taxes, fees and contributions
2,456,730
444,051
7.08.02.01
Federal
2,248,015
372,011
7.08.02.02
State
198,595
63,146
7.08.02.03
Municipal
10,120
8,894
7.08.03
Remuneration on third-party capital
1,270,070
1,949,777
7.08.03.01
Interest
730,764
1,631,151
7.08.03.02
Rental
6,216
5,441
7.08.03.03
Others
533,090
313,185
7.08.03.03.01
Others and exchange losses
533,090
313,185
7.08.04
Remuneration on Shareholders' capital
5,697,313
(1,311,709)
7.08.04.03
Retained earnings (accumulated losses)
5,240,015
(1,360,851)
7.08.04.04
Non-controlling interests in retained earnings
457,298
49,142
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
1.
DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional 'CSN', also referred to as the 'Company', is a publicly-held company incorporated on April 9, 1941, under the laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil (Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, its subsidiaries, joint ventures, joint operations and associates are collectively referred to herein as the 'Group'). The Company's registered office is located in São Paulo, SP, Brazil.
CSN is listed on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3 S.A.- Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
The Group's main operating activities are divided into five (5) segments as follows:
·
Steel:
The Company's main industrial facility is the Presidente Vargas steelworks ('UPV'), located in the city of Volta Redonda, State of Rio de Janeiro. This segment consolidates all operations related to the production, distribution and sale of flat steel, long steel, metallic containers and galvanized steel. In addition to the facilities in Brazil, CSN has commercial operations in the United States and operations in Portugal and Germany to achieve markets and providing excellent services for final consumers. Its steel is used in home appliances, civil construction and automobile industries.
·
Mining:
The production of iron ore is developed in the cities of Congonhas, Ouro Preto and Belo Vale, State of Minas Gerais - by subsidiary CSN Mineração.
Iron ore is sold basically in the international market, especially in Europe and Asia. The prices charged in these markets are historically cyclical and subject to significant fluctuations over short periods of time, driven by several factors related to global demand, strategies adopted by the major steel producers, and the foreign exchange rate. All these factors are beyond the Company's control. The ore transportation is carried out through Terminal de Carvão e Minérios do Porto de Itaguai - ('TECAR'), a solid bulk terminal, one of the four terminals that comprise the Port of Itaguai, located in the State of Rio de Janeiro. Imports of coal and coke are also carried out through this terminal by provision of services by CSN Mineração to CSN. The Company´s mining activities also comprises tin exploitation, which is based in the State of Rondônia, to supply the needs of UPV. The excess of raw material is sold to subsidiaries and third parties.
As a pioneer in the use of technologies that result in the possibility of stacking the tailings generated in the iron ore production process, the Company has had its iron ore production since January 2020, 100% independent of tailings dams. After significant investments in recent years to raise the level of reliability, mischaracterization and dry stacking, the Company has moved on to a scenario in which 100% of its waste goes through a dry filtration process and is disposed of in geotechnically controlled batteries, areas exclusively destined for stacking. Approximately R$250 million was invested in the two tailings filtration plants that have a combined total filtration capacity of 9 million tons per year.
As a consequence of these measures, the decommissioning of the dams is the natural way of processing dry waste.
All of our mining dams are positively certified and comply with the environmental legislation in force.
·
Cements
CSN entered the cement production market, catapulted by the synergy between this activity and CSN's current business. Beside the UPV facilities, in Volta Redonda / RJ, the Company installed a new business unit, which produces CP-III type cement using the slag produced by the UPV's own blast furnaces. It also explores limestone and dolomite at the Arcos / MG unit, to meet the needs of the UPV and the cement plant. Additionally, in Arcos / MG, the clinker production operation is located. As a result, the Company is self-sufficient in the production of cement, with an installed capacity of 4.7 million tons per year.
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
On January 31, 2021, the Company concluded the drop down of the cement segment and, accordingly, all assets and liabilities related to the cement business were transferred from CSN to its subsidiary recently incorporated CSN Cimentos S.A. (note 10.c).
·
Logistics:
Railroads:
CSN has interests in three railroad companies: MRS Logística S.A., which manages the former Southeast Railway System of Rede Ferroviária Federal S.A ('RFFSA')., Transnordestina Logística S.A. ('TLSA') and FTL - Ferrovia Transnordestina Logística S.A. ('FTL'), which the the latter two hold the concession to operate the former Northeast Railway System of RFFSA, in the States of Maranhão, Piauí, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Alagoas and Sergipe, with TLSA being responsible for the rail links of Eliseu Martins - Trindade, Trindade - Salgueiro, Salgueiro - Porto Suape, Salgueiro - Missão Velha and Missão Velha - Pecém (Railway System II), under construction, and FTL being responsible for the rail links of São Luis - Altos, Altos - Fortaleza, Fortaleza - Souza, Souza - Recife/Jorge Lins, Recife/Jorge Lins - Salgueiro, Jorge Lins - Propriá, Paula Cavalcanti - Cabedelo, Itabaiana - Macau (Railway System I).
Ports:
The Company operates in the State of Rio de Janeiro, by means of its subsidiary Sepetiba Tecon S.A., operates the Container Terminal ('TECON') and by means of its subsidiary CSN Mineração, the TECAR, both located at the Itaguaí Port. Established in the harbor of Sepetiba, the mentioned port has a privileged highway, railroad and maritime access.
('TECON') is responsible for the shipments of CSN´s steel products, movement and storage of containers, vehicles, general cargo, among other products; and TECAR performs the operational activities of loading and unloading of solid bulk ships, storage and distribution (road and rail) of coal, coke, zinc concentrate, sulfur, iron ore and other bulk, intended for the seaborne market, for our own operation and for third parties.
·
Energy:
Since the energy supply is fundamental in CSN´s production process, the Company owns and operates facilities to generate electric power for guaranteeing its self-sufficiency.
·
GOING CONCERN
The Company permanently takes actions to reprofile portions of its debts. Those actions do not affect the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and, additionally, there are no significant operating restructuring plans which could imply in changes to that ability. The assumptions adopted in the assessment of operating continuity included in the financial statements as of December 31, 2020 remain in place, having been those financial statements approved by the Board of Directors on February 22, 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic was a new important factor raised worldwide, assuming major relevance as from the end of the first quarter of 2020 and impacting the global economy. We perceived some impacts in our activities until the end of the first semester of 2020, especially in our steel operations, which did not prejudice our results and our financial position in 2020 and in the first quarter of 2021.
Although the pandemic effects continue dissipating by the vaccination campaign around the world, Brazil experiences a worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic and, accordingly, the Brazilian authorities have adopted new restriction measures. However, we did not identify any continuity risks and our major operating assumptions remain substantially unchanged.
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
2.
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
2.a)
Declaration of conformity
The consolidated and parent company condensed interim financial information ('condensed quarterly information') have been prepared and are being presented in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil based on the provisions of the Brazilian Corporate Law, pronouncements, guidelines and interpretations issued (CPC), approved by CVM, besides the own standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM') and International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB) and highlight all the relevant information of the interim financial statements, and only this information, is being disclosed and corresponds to the information used by the Company's management in its activities.
2.b)
Basis of presentation
The interim financial information has been prepared using the historical cost as the basis of value, the net realizable value, the fair value or the recovery value, except when otherwise indicated.
The preparation of this interim financial information requires Management to use certain accounting estimates, judgments and assumptions that affect the application of Accounting Polices and the amounts reported on the balance sheet date of assets, liabilities, income and expenses may differ from actual future results. The assumptions used are based on history and other factors considered relevant and are reviewed by the Company's management.
The interim financial information has been prepared and is being presented in accordance with CPC 21 (R1) - 'Interim Financial Reporting' and IAS 34 - 'Interim Financial Reporting', consistently with the standards issued by the CVM.
This interim financial information does not include all requirements of annual or full financial statements and, accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.The accounting policies and critical estimates, when applicable and relevant, are included in the respective explanatory notes and are consistent with the previous period presented.
Therefore, in this interim financial information the following notes are not repeated, either due to redundancy or to the materiality in relation to those already presented in the annual financial statements:
Note 10 - Consolidation and investment basis
Note 12 - Intangible assets
Note 18 - Income tax and social contributions
Note 19 - Taxes in installments
Note 20 - Provisions for tax, social security, labor, civil, environmental risks and judicial deposits
Note 30 - Employee benefits
Note 31 - Commitments
The interim financial information was approved by the Board of Directors on April 28, 2021.
2.c)
Functional currency and presentation currency
The accounting records included in the interim financial information of each of the Company's subsidiaries are measured using the currency of the principal of the economic environment in which each subsidiary operates ('the functional currency'). The interim financial information is presented in R$ (reais), which is the Company's functional and reporting currency.
Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing on the transaction or valuation dates, in which the items are remeasured. The balances of the asset and liability accounts are translated using the exchange rate on the balance sheet date. As of March 31, 2021, US$1.00 is equivalent to R$5.6973 (R$5.1967 on December 31, 2020) and €1.00 is equivalent to R$6.6915 (R$6.3779 on December 31, 2020), according to the rates obtained from Central Bank of Brazil website
2.d)
Statement of value added
Pursuant to Law 11,638/07, the presentation of the statement of value added is required for all publicly-held companies. These statements were prepared in accordance with CPC 09 - Statement of Value Added, approved by CVM Resolution 557/08. The IFRS does not require the presentation of this statement and for IFRS purposes is presented as additional information.
22
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
3.
IMPACTS OF COVID-19
At the end of 2019, the COVID-19 virus spread worldwide, and in March 2020, the WHO (World Health Organization) declared a pandemic of this disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Company has adopted several precautionary measures in all its areas to reduce the exposure of its employees and to guarantee the continuity of its business.
In this sense, in 2020 all employees in chronic conditions of vulnerability (risk group) were mapped and put on vacation together with most other employees in order to reduce their corporate staff by around 50%. In 2021, the most critical stage of the pandemic, the Brazilian authorities adopted more restrictive measures and the Company adopted home office to 80% of its employees who work in administrative roles in São Paulo. In addition, masks were provided in the beginning of the pandemic for all employees, hand sanitizer was made available in all company facilities, and we also released internal communications with preventive measures in order to reinforce the hygiene protocols recommended by the competent authorities.
The Company's economic activity is directly linked to the demand for steel products in the automotive, domestic and civil construction sectors, as well as iron ore, both in the domestic and international markets. Any reduction in the activity of these sectors could affect the demand and the price of products and have significant impact to the Company's financial position and results.
Our portfolio of investments and the nature of our industrial plants have long-term characteristics. The long-term operational and economic context to which the Company operates allows greater flexibility in the strategies and plans to mitigate the risks and effects of the pandemic on its business and, consequently, ensure the maintenance of the expected recoverability of its non-financial assets, whether investments, fixed assets and tax credits.
The Company did not experience any significant impact to its railway and maritime logistics. There was also no impact to the availability of supplies that could have interrupted its operational activities.
According to the guidelines of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the Company assessed any effects that are related to business continuity and its accounting estimates. Despite some adverse effects perceived at the beginning of the pandemic, which over the rest of the year had already dissipated, such adverse effects did not bring risks of continuity or the need for adjustments to accounting estimates that produced significant effects on the Company's business and consequently on its financial position.
The Company maintains all of its medium and long-term production and sales forecasts.
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
4.
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Cash and banks
In Brazil
94,224
245,185
58,528
238,509
Abroad
6,265,404
3,899,282
111,108
199,994
6,359,628
4,144,467
169,636
438,503
Investments
In Brazil
7,498,424
5,800,119
4,956,826
4,208,622
Abroad
50,186
7,548,610
5,800,119
4,956,826
4,208,622
13,908,238
9,944,586
5,126,462
4,647,125
Our investments are basically in private and public securities with yields linked to the variation of Interbank Deposit Certificates (CDI) and repo operations backed by National Treasury Notes respectively. The Company invests part of the funds through exclusive investment funds which have been consolidated in these financial statements.
Our investments abroad are in private securities in top-rated banks and are remunerated at pre-fixed rates.
5.
FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
Consolidated
Parent Company
Current
Non Current
Current
Non Current
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Investments (1)
464,548
478,253
462,361
475,782
Usiminas shares (2)
3,817,603
3,305,109
3,817,603
3,305,109
Bonds (3)
132,635
123,409
132,635
123,409
4,282,151
3,783,362
132,635
123,409
4,279,964
3,780,891
132,635
123,409
(1)
These are restricted financial investments and linked to a Bank Deposit Certificate (CDB) to guarantee a letter of guarantee from financial institutions and financial investments in Public Securities (LFT - Letras Financeiras do Tesouro) managed by their exclusive funds.
(2)
Part of the shares guarantees a portion of the Company's debt.
(3)
Bonds with Fibra bank due in February 2028 (see note 21).
6.
TRADE RECEIVABLES
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Trade receivables
Third parties
Domestic market
1,422,054
910,657
1,028,802
680,340
Foreign market
2,740,206
2,063,867
92,675
65,379
4,162,260
2,974,524
1,121,477
745,719
Allowance for doubtful debts
(230,190)
(228,348)
(140,299)
(143,735)
3,932,070
2,746,176
981,178
601,984
Related parties (note 21 a)
286,982
121,176
718,185
947,719
4,219,052
2,867,352
1,699,363
1,549,703
The composition of the gross balance of accounts receivable from third party customers is shown as follows:
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Current
3,560,087
2,537,567
946,060
535,541
Past-due up to 30 days
378,747
222,972
11,011
72,890
Past-due up to 180 days
32,951
17,915
30,864
958
Past-due over 180 days
190,475
196,070
133,542
136,330
4,162,260
2,974,524
1,121,477
745,719
The changes in expected credit losses are as follows:
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Opening balance
(228,348)
(245,194)
(143,735)
(167,247)
(Loss)/Reversal estimated
(4,110)
7,513
(2,071)
22,347
Recovery and write-offs of receivables
2,268
9,333
1,959
1,165
Drop down of Cements (note 10.c)
3,548
Closing balance
(230,190)
(228,348)
(140,299)
(143,735)
7.
INVENTORIES
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Finished goods
1,451,251
1,627,676
594,973
748,918
Work in progress
1,726,453
1,358,905
1,088,489
836,128
Raw materials
1,942,227
1,289,653
1,433,206
876,168
Storeroom supplies
959,880
928,158
461,301
525,114
Advances to suppliers
92,319
69,536
80,414
63,950
Provision for losses
(117,766)
(109,038)
(32,765)
(35,832)
6,054,364
5,164,890
3,625,618
3,014,446
Classified:
Current
5,673,189
4,817,586
3,625,618
3,014,446
Non-current (1)
381,175
347,304
6,054,364
5,164,890
3,625,618
3,014,446
1.
Long-term iron ore inventories that will be used after the construction of the processing plant, which will produce pellet feed, In 2020, the Company defined the construction project for the new plant for processing Itabirito, which until then was considered as waste, and started to be incorporated into the long-term ore inventory.
.
The changes in estimated losses on inventories are as follows:
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Opening balance
(109,038)
(134,553)
(35,832)
(41,201)
(Estimated losses) / Reversal of inventories with low turnover and obsolescence
(8,728)
25,515
(1,238)
5,369
Drop down of Cements (note 10.c)
4,305
Closing balance
(117,766)
(109,038)
(32,765)
(35,832)
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
8.
RECOVERABLE TAXES
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
State Value-Added Tax
994,783
1,002,926
808,848
822,717
Brazilian federal contributions (1)
1,053,486
1,417,081
831,648
1,192,919
Other taxes
97,623
123,939
82,015
104,648
2,145,892
2,543,946
1,722,511
2,120,284
Classified:
Current
1,199,100
1,605,494
959,735
1,381,853
Non-current
946,792
938,452
762,776
738,431
2,145,892
2,543,946
1,722,511
2,120,284
1.
Refers mainly to PIS / COFINS (VAT Federal) to be compensated against future payment of the contributions. In respect to PIS and COFINS to be recoverable on September 20, 2018, the writ of mandamus and special appeal filed in 2006, in which CSN and the Federal Union are parties, related to the discussion about the non-inclusion of ICMS in the PIS and COFINS calculation basis, was judged in final court decision, confirmed the right of CSN to offset the amounts unduly paid as a result of the PIS and COFINS base being increased by the inclusion of ICMS in the period from 2001 to 2014.
9.
OTHER CURRENT AND NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Consolidated
Parent Company
Current
Non-current
Current
Non-current
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Judicial deposits (note 19)
338,890
325,117
224,675
221,016
Prepaid expenses
157,499
136,527
107,694
115,636
116,588
94,782
91,568
98,031
Prepaid expenses with sea freight (1)
109,325
74,500
Actuarial asset (note 21 a)
13,819
13,819
1,803
Derivative financial instruments (note 14 I)
39,236
Securities held for trading (note 14 I)
14,977
5,065
14,854
4,927
Loans with related parties (nota 14 I and 21 a)
1,043,182
966,050
59,900
53,718
1,097,432
1,007,677
Other receivables from related parties (note 21 a)
5,176
6,242
664,598
664,020
19,705
5,717
922,468
900,200
Other receivables (note 14 I)
2,445
2,445
1,003
1,003
Eletrobrás compulsory loan (note 14 I) (2)
851,485
852,532
850,714
851,713
Dividends receivables (note 21 a)
38,086
38,088
28,156
329,413
Employee debts
50,244
28,054
34,965
16,600
Receivables by indemnity (3)
521,611
517,183
521,611
517,183
Others
74,639
79,338
146,205
146,245
497
419
146,204
146,244
489,182
367,814
3,689,929
3,603,047
274,665
505,576
3,855,675
3,744,870
1.
Refers to payment of freight expenses and maritime insurance over performance obligations unfulfilled at the balance sheet date.
2.
This is a certain and due amount, arising from the res judicata favorable decision to the Company, which is irreversible and irrevocable, in order to apply the STJ's consolidated position on the subject, which culminated in the conviction of Eletrobrás to the payment of the correct interest and monetary adjustment of the Compulsory Loan. The res judicata decision, as well as the certainty about the amounts involved in the liquidation of the sentence (judicial procedure to request the satisfaction of the right), allowed the conclusion that the entry of this value is certain. In addition to this amount already recorded, the Company continues to seek alternatives for the recovery of additional credits and the estimate can reach an amount greater than R$350 million.
3.
This is a net, certain and enforceable amount, resulting from the final and unappealable decision of the Court in favor of the Company, due to losses and damages resulting from the sinking of the voltage in the supply of energy in the periods from January / 1991 to June / 2002.
10.
BASIS OF CONSOLIDATION AND INVESTMENTS
The information related to the activities of our joint-ventures, joint-operations, affiliated and other investments did not present changes in relation to that disclosed in the Company's financial statements as of December 31, 2020. Accordingly, the management opted for not repeating the information in this condensed interim financial information as of March 31, 2021.
The significant events related to our subsidiaries CSN Cimentos S.A. and CSN Mineração S.A are disclosed in the Notes 10.c and 10.d, respectively.
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
The consolidated financial statements for the years ended Mach 31, 2021 and 2020 include the following direct and indirect subsidiaries, joint ventures and joint operations, as well as the exclusive funds, as follows:
Number of shares held by CSN in units
Equity interests (%)
Companies
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Core business
Direct interest in subsidiaries: full consolidation
CSN Islands VII Corp.
20,001,000
100.00
100.00
Financial transactions
CSN Inova Ventures
50,000
100.00
100.00
Financial transactions
CSN Islands XII Corp.
1,540
100.00
100.00
Financial transactions
CSN Steel S.L.U.
22,042,688
100.00
100.00
Equity interests and Financial transactions
TdBB S.A (*)
100.00
100.00
Equity interests
Sepetiba Tecon S.A.
254,015,052
99.99
99.99
Port services
Minérios Nacional S.A.
141,719,295
99.99
99.99
Mining and Equity interests
Companhia Florestal do Brasil
66,354,391
99.99
99.99
Reforestation
Estanho de Rondônia S.A.
195,454,162
99.99
99.99
Tin Mining
Companhia Metalúrgica Prada
555,142,354
99.99
99.99
Manufacture of containers and distribution of steel products
CSN Mineração S.A. (1)
4,374,779,493
78.24
87.52
Mining
CSN Energia S.A.
43,149
99.99
99.99
Sale of electric power
FTL - Ferrovia Transnordestina Logística S.A. (2)
510,726,198
92.71
92.38
Railroad logistics
Nordeste Logística S.A.
99,999
99.99
99.99
Port services
CSN Inova Ltd.
10,000
100.00
100.00
Advisory and implementation of new development projec
CBSI - Companhia Brasileira de Serviços de Infraestrutura
4,669,986
99.99
99.99
Equity interests and product sales and iron ore
CSN Cimentos S.A. (3)
2,956,094,581
99.99
90.00
Manufacturing and sale of cement
Indirect interest in subsidiaries: full consolidation
Lusosider Projectos Siderúrgicos S.A.
100.00
100.00
Equity interests and product sales
Lusosider Aços Planos, S. A.
99.99
99.99
Steel and Equity interests
CSN Resources S.A.
100.00
100.00
Financial transactions and Equity interests
Companhia Brasileira de Latas
99.99
99.99
Sale of cans and containers in general and Equity interests
Companhia de Embalagens Metálicas MMSA
99.67
99.67
Production and sale of cans and related activities
Companhia de Embalagens Metálicas - MTM
99.67
99.67
Production and sale of cans and related activities
CSN Steel Holdings 1, S.L.U.
100.00
100.00
Financial transactions, product sales and Equity interests
CSN Productos Siderúrgicos S.L.
100.00
100.00
Financial transactions, product sales and Equity interests
Stalhwerk Thüringen GmbH
100.00
100.00
Production and sale of long steel and related activities
CSN Steel Sections Polska Sp.Z.o.o
100.00
100.00
Financial transactions, product sales and Equity interests
CSN Mining Holding, S.L
78.24
87.52
Financial transactions, product sales and Equity interests
CSN Mining GmbH
78.24
87.52
Financial transactions, product sales and Equity interests
CSN Mining Asia Limited
78.24
87.52
Commercial representation
Lusosider Ibérica S.A.
100.00
100.00
Steel, commercial and industrial activities and equity interests
CSN Mining Portugal, Unipessoal Lda.
78.24
87.52
Commercial and representation of products
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, LLC
100.00
100.00
Import and distribution/resale of products
CSN Cimentos S.A. (3)
-
10.00
Manufacturing and sale of cement
Direct interest in joint operations: proportionate consolidation
Itá Energética S.A.
253,606,846
48.75
48.75
Electric power generation
Consórcio da Usina Hidrelétrica de Igarapava
17.92
17.92
Electric power consortium
Direct interest in joint ventures: equity method
MRS Logística S.A. (4)
63,377,198
18.64
18.64
Railroad transportation
Aceros Del Orinoco S.A.
31.82
31.82
Dormant company
Transnordestina Logística S.A. (5)
24,670,093
47.26
47.26
Railroad logistics
Equimac S.A
1,117
50.00
50.00
Rental of commercial and industrial machinery and equipment
Indirect interest in joint ventures: equity method
MRS Logística S.A. (4)
14.58
16.30
Railroad transportation
Direct interest in associates: equity method
Arvedi Metalfer do Brasil S.A.
49,074,882
20.00
20.00
Metallurgy and Equity interests
Exclusive funds: full consolidation
Diplic II - Fundo de investimento multimercado crédito privado
100.00
100.00
Investment fund
Caixa Vértice - Fundo de investimento multimercado crédito privado
100.00
100.00
Investment fund
VR1 - Fundo de investimento multimercado crédito privado
100.00
100.00
Investment fund
(*) Dormant companies.
1.
As of December 31, 2020, CSN held 158,419,480 shares of CSN Mineração S.A.. On February 17, 2021, it occurred a stock split of the shares, at a ratio of 1:30, by which the number of shares held by CSN changes to 4,752,584,400 shares. Subsequently, upon the public offering of the shares of CSN Mineração, CSN's interest was diluted and the number of shares after the split changed to 4,374,779,493 shares.
2.
As of December 31,2020, the Company had 486.592.830 common shares in FTL - Ferrovia Transnordestina Logística S.A.
3.
As of December 31, 2020, CSN held 90 shares of CSN Cimentos S.A. On January 31, 2021, CSN subscribed capital in CSN Cimentos S.A., which was paid-up by transfer of assets and liabilities related to the operations of cement in CSN. Consequently, the number of shares held by CSN increased (see Note 10.c).
4.
As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 the Company directly held 63,377,198 shares, of which 26,611,282 common and 36,765,916 preferred, and its direct subsidiary, CSN Mineração S.A., held 63,338,872, of which 25,802,872 common shares and 37,536,000 preferred, of MRS Logística S.A.
5.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 24,168,304 common shares and 501,789 Class B preferred shares.
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
10.a)
Investments in joint ventures, joint operations, associates and other investments
The number of shares, the balances of assets and liabilities, shareholders' equity and the profit / (loss) amounts for the period in those investees are as follows:
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
Companies
Participation in
Participation in
Assets
Liabilities
Shareholders' equity
Profit /(Loss) for the period
Assets
Liabilities
Shareholders' equity
Profit /(Loss) for the period
Investments under the equity method
Subsidiaries
CSN Islands VII Corp.
531,764
3,289,139
(2,757,375)
(258,952)
481,327
2,979,749
(2,498,422)
(574,487)
CSN Inova Ventures
9,591,849
10,519,332
(927,483)
(217,757)
9,534,299
10,244,025
(709,726)
(143,621)
CSN Islands XII Corp.
2,637,854
5,705,057
(3,067,203)
(360,600)
2,497,173
5,203,776
(2,706,603)
(617,535)
CSN Steel S.L.U.
4,847,452
25,551
4,821,901
241,834
4,522,589
28,642
4,493,947
452,147
Sepetiba Tecon S.A.
748,723
444,770
303,953
4,461
731,294
431,801
299,493
2,823
Minérios Nacional S.A.
352,364
163,139
189,225
48,955
292,708
152,438
140,270
3,268
Valor Justo - Minérios Nacional S.A.
-
-
2,123,507
-
-
-
2,123,507
-
Estanho de Rondônia S.A.
103,888
138,146
(34,258)
(6,147)
103,484
131,596
(28,112)
(6,620)
Companhia Metalúrgica Prada
817,938
621,588
196,350
49,874
750,130
603,654
146,476
(14,630)
CSN Mineração S.A.
17,053,347
6,690,346
10,363,001
1,896,260
17,166,329
7,887,964
9,278,992
351,181
CSN Energia S.A.
118,641
72,004
46,637
(286)
130,642
83,718
46,924
202
FTL - Ferrovia Transnordestina Logística S.A.
467,350
254,292
213,058
(15,215)
471,952
254,510
217,442
(13,272)
Companhia Florestal do Brasil
51,872
3,106
48,766
(781)
52,073
2,526
49,547
(384)
Nordeste Logística S.A.
69
59
10
(4)
69
55
14
(4)
CBSI - Companhia Brasileira de Serviços de Infraestrutura
115,157
90,961
24,196
3,874
118,553
98,231
20,322
(2,778)
Ágio - CBSI - Companhia Brasileira
de Serviços de Infraestrutura
-
-
15,225
-
-
-
15,225
-
CSN Cimentos S.A.
3,512,433
478,600
3,033,833
48,611
-
-
-
-
40,950,701
28,496,090
14,593,343
1,434,127
36,852,622
28,102,685
10,889,296
(563,710)
Joint-venture and Joint-operation
Itá Energética S.A.
280,203
21,474
258,729
7,647
268,447
17,365
251,082
2,905
MRS Logística S.A.
1,974,636
1,156,665
817,971
14,072
2,088,151
1,284,265
803,886
(17,061)
Transnordestina Logística S.A.
4,717,847
3,562,305
1,155,542
(4,562)
4,657,691
3,497,587
1,160,104
(6,334)
Fair Value (*) - Transnordestina
-
-
271,116
-
-
-
271,116
-
Equimac S.A
7,553
413
7,140
(96)
7,536
301
7,235
-
6,980,239
4,740,857
2,510,498
17,061
7,021,825
4,799,518
2,493,423
(20,490)
Associates
Arvedi Metalfer do Brasil S.A.
40,088
32,160
7,928
(110)
40,528
32,490
8,038
(712)
40,088
32,160
7,928
(110)
40,528
32,490
8,038
(712)
Classified at fair value through profit or loss (note 14 II)
Panatlântica
90,883
59,879
90,883
59,879
Other investments
Profits on subsidiaries' inventories
(116,714)
(61,171)
(55,543)
(5,588)
Investment property
144,398
-
144,999
-
Others
63,536
(4)
63,538
(190)
91,220
(61,175)
152,994
(5,778)
Total investments
17,293,872
1,389,903
13,603,630
(590,690)
Classification of investments in the balance sheet
Investments in assets
23,935,793
19,401,494
Investments with negative equity
(6,786,319)
(5,942,863)
Investment property
144,398
144,999
17,293,872
13,603,630
(*) As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the net balance of R$271,116 refers to the Fair Value generated by the loss of control of Transnordestina Logística SA in the amount of R$659,105 and impairment of R$387,989.
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
10.b)
Changes in investments in subsidiaries, jointly controlled companies, joint operations, associates and other investments
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Opening balance of investments (assets)
3,535,906
3,482,974
19,401,494
17,316,463
Opening balance of loss provisions (liabilities)
(5,942,863)
(3,908,563)
Total
3,535,906
3,482,974
13,458,631
13,407,900
Capital increase/acquisition of shares (1)
3,400
2,996,083
60,361
Dividends (2)
(82,642)
(934,934)
(2,496,422)
Comprehensive income (3)
31
6,895
84,757
581,514
Update of shares measured at fair value through profit or loss (Note 14 II)
31,004
12,579
31,004
12,579
Sales of equity interest (note 10.d) (4)
(692,115)
Net gain due to increased capital and issued new shares in n investments (note 10.d) (5)
816,176
Equity in results of affiliated companies (6)
23,368
124,324
1,389,903
1,892,686
Amortization of fair value - investment MRS
(2,937)
(11,747)
Others
25
123
(31)
13
Closing balance of investments (assets)
3,587,397
3,535,906
23,935,793
19,401,494
Balance of provision for investments with negative equity (liabilities)
(6,786,319)
(5,942,863)
Total
3,587,397
3,535,906
17,149,474
13,458,631
1.
In January 2021 there was an increase in capital of our subsidiary CSN Cimentos by CSN transfer of net assets (see Note 10.c).
2.
In 2021, it mainly refers to dividends of the subsidiary CSN Mineração SA in the amount of R$934,934 (R$2,437,482 on December 31, 2020).
3.
Refers to translation to the reporting currency of the foreign investments of which functional currency is not the Brazilian Reais, actuarial gain/loss and gain/loss on investment hedge from investments accounted for under the equity method.
4.
Refers to the cost of the shares sold in the Initial Public Offering of the subsidiary CSN Mineração S.A. (see Note 10.d)
5.
Refers to the gain in the sale of shares in the Initial Public Offering of the subsidiary CSN Mineração S.A., after the issuance of the shares in the amount of R$816,176.
6.
The table below shows the reconciliation of the equity in results of affiliated companies classified as joint venture and associates and the amount disclosed in the income statement and it is due to the elimination of the results of the CSN´s transactions with these companies.
Consolidated
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
Equity in results of affiliated companies
MRS Logística S.A.
28,136
(34,113)
Transnordestina Logística S.A.
(4,562)
(6,334)
Arvedi Metalfer do Brasil S.A.
(110)
(712)
Equimac S.A.
(96)
23,368
(41,159)
Eliminations
To cost of sales
(10,576)
(1,243)
To taxes
3,596
423
Others
Amortizated at fair value - Investment in MRS
(2,937)
(2,937)
Others
(6)
(192)
Equity in results
13,445
(45,108)
10.c)
Drop down - Cement
Our cement operations began in May 2009 with a crushing unit in Volta Redonda/RJ, motivated by the sinergy between that activity and the generation of slag produced in our blast furnaces in the Presidente Vargas steel plant ('UPV'), a material used as raw material in the production of cement. Located within the UPV premises, in Volta Redonda/RJ, that business unit has an annual capacity of 2.4 million tons of cement type CP-III.
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
In 2011, our self-production of clinker was initiated after the installation of a furnace in Arcos/MG, with a daily capacity of 2,500 tons, using calcitic limestone extracted in the Bocaina mine, existing in the same location that also supplies steel limestone to UPV. The clinker produced is prioritarily cargoed by rail to our cement plant in Volta Redonda/RJ.
In 2015, the unit in Arcos/MG stared its production of cement with the installation of two vertical crushers with an annual capacity of 2.3 million tons, rising our annual installed capacity to 4.7 million tons. In 2016 a second production line of clinker was assembled, with a furnace for 6,500 tons per day reaching full independence for clinker in the production of cement.
The production in Arcos is primarily of cement type CP-II, basically composed of clinker, slag, limestone and plaster, and the composition of those materials varies depending on the final product intendend. Also, in Arcos, there is extraction of limestone and dolomite destined to UPV.
The cement activities were held by the parent company and, recently, the Company decided to drop down the net assets of cement to a subsidiary named CSN Cimentos. The drop down occurred on January 31, 2021 by an increase in capital of R$2,956,094, upon issuance of 2,956,094,491 common shares, subscribed and paid-up at the same date by CSN through the transfer of net assets related to the cement activities, as detailed described in the Valuation Report approved in the Extraordinary General Meeting.
Find below the breakdown of the net assets contributed:
12/31/2020
01/31/2021
Assets
appraisal reports
Close balance
Trade receivables
37,171
54,684
Inventories
134,309
164,460
Other assets
29,186
30,228
Property, plant and equipment
3,151,349
3,129,161
Intangíible assets
8,086
8,086
Liabilities
Trade payables
(253,186)
(278,539)
Other payables current
(42,074)
(34,301)
Lease liabilities
(42,257)
(24,430)
Other provisions
(66,490)
(64,125)
Net assets
2,956,094
2,985,225
10.d)
Initial Public Offering of the subsidiary CSN Mineração
On February 17, 2021, the subsidiary CSN Mineração concluded its initial public offering at B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão. The final prospectus of the public offering consisted of: (i) primary distribution of 161,189,078 shares ('Primary Offering'); and (ii) secondary distribution of 422,961,066 shares, being initially 372,749,743 shares ('Secondary Offering'), increased by 50,211,323 supplementary shares held by CSN ('Supplementary Shares').
The price per share ('Price per Share') was fixed at R$8.50 after the collection of intention of investments collected from institutional buyers in Brasil and abroad.
Upon conclusion of the offering, the Company's interest in the subsidiary CSN Mineração changed from 87.52% to 78.24%.
·
Primary Distribution of Shares
Upon the primary distribution, CSN Mineração issued 161,189,078 shares ('Primary Offering') and capitalized the total amount of R$1,370,107 (R$1,347,862, net of transaction costs).
30
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
The issuance of 161,189,078 shares diluted the Company's interest in the capital of CSN Mineração and, accordingly, the Company recognized in other comprehensive income a gain from the change of ownership percentage.
The impact of the transaction is presented below:
Gain on participation in the capital increase
1,054,613
Loss due to dilution of participation with issue of new shares
(231,044)
Equity adjustment by dilution of share percentage
(7,393)
Net gain from the transaction
816,176
·
Secondary Distribution of Shares
Upon the secondary distribution of shares, the Company sold 327,593,584 common shares and, additionally, in March 2021 sold supplementary 50,211,323 common shares, totaling 377,804,907 or 9.3% of shares previously held, in the total amount of R$3,211,342 (R$3,164,612, net of transaction costs). The gain for the sale was recognized as Other Operating Income.
The main impacts of the transaction are presented as follows:
Equity in the transaction
9,947,525
Number of share before initial public offering
5,430,057,060
Cost per share
R$ 1.83
Number of shares sold by CSN
377,804,907
Price per share
R$ 8.50
(+) Net cash generated in the transaction
3,211,342
(-) Transaction cost
(46,730)
(=) net cahs reveivable (a)
3,164,612
(-) Cost of shares (b)
(692,115)
(=) Net gain from the transaction (a)+(b)
2,472,497
10.e)
Joint ventures and joint operations financial information
The balance sheet and income statement balances of the companies whose control is shared are shown below and refer to 100% of the companies' results:
31
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Joint-Venture
Joint-Operation
Joint-Venture
Joint-Operation
Equity interest (%)
MRS Logística
Transnordestina Logística
Equimac S.A.
Itá Energética
MRS Logística
Transnordestina Logística
Equimac S.A.
Itá Energética
33.22%
47.26%
50.00%
48.75%
34.94%
47.26%
50.00%
48.75%
Balance sheet
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
951,179
905
1,088
79,431
1,206,484
1,390
1,351
48,919
Advances to suppliers
27,997
1,830
595
27,312
1,948
742
Other current assets
488,141
52,095
2,975
90,395
823,204
51,793
2,356
89,521
Total current assets
1,467,317
54,830
4,063
170,421
2,057,000
55,131
3,707
139,182
Noncurrent Assets
Other non-current assets
648,302
224,273
20,592
608,878
225,492
20,807
Investments, PP&E and intangible assets
8,478,265
9,703,392
11,043
383,763
8,537,009
9,574,588
11,365
390,672
Total non-current assets
9,126,567
9,927,665
11,043
404,355
9,145,887
9,800,080
11,365
411,479
Total Assets
10,593,884
9,982,495
15,106
574,776
11,202,887
9,855,211
15,072
550,661
Current Liabilities
Borrowings and financing
806,745
247,212
828,439
241,029
Lease liabilities
304,093
317,526
Other current liabilities
688,575
129,993
826
27,312
1,117,975
125,794
602
19,721
Total current liabilities
1,799,413
377,205
826
27,312
2,263,940
366,823
602
19,721
Noncurrent Liabilities
Borrowings and financing
1,951,084
6,494,594
2,162,657
6,368,070
Lease liabilities
1,649,300
1,674,594
Other non-current liabilities
805,690
665,683
16,738
788,862
665,653
15,900
Total non-current liabilities
4,406,074
7,160,277
16,738
4,626,113
7,033,723
15,900
Shareholders' equity
4,388,397
2,445,013
14,280
530,726
4,312,834
2,454,665
14,470
515,040
Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity
10,593,884
9,982,495
15,106
574,776
11,202,887
9,855,211
15,072
550,661
01/01/2021 a 03/31/2021
01/01/2020 a 03/31/2020
Joint-Venture
Joint-Operation
Joint-Venture
Joint-Operation
Equity interest (%)
MRS Logística
Transnordestina Logística
Equimac S.A.
Itá Energética
MRS Logística
Transnordestina Logística
Itá Energética
33.22%
47.26%
50.00%
48.75%
34.94%
47.26%
48.75%
Statements of Income
Net revenue
965,022
143
1,107
59,470
674,725
40,991
Cost of sales and services
(661,441)
(1,092)
(18,749)
(624,148)
(15,659)
Gross profit
303,581
143
15
40,721
50,577
-
25,332
Operating (expenses) income
(88,723)
(4,617)
(204)
(16,237)
(72,015)
(8,065)
(16,639)
Financial income (expenses), net
(97,514)
(5,178)
(1)
(699)
(111,614)
(5,337)
330
Income before income tax and social
contribution
117,344
(9,652)
(190)
23,785
(133,052)
(13,402)
9,023
Current and deferred income tax
and social contribution
(41,850)
(1)
(8,099)
41,521
(3,064)
Profit / (loss) for the period
75,494
(9,652)
(191)
15,686
(91,531)
(13,402)
5,959
10.f)
TRANSNORDESTINA LOGÍSTICA SA ('TLSA')
It is in the pre-operational phase and should remain so until the completion of Mesh II. The approved schedule, which provided for the completion of the work for January 2017, is currently under discussion with the responsible bodies. Its Management understands that new deadlines for the completion of the project will not substantially negatively imply the expected return on investment.
Management relies on resources from its shareholders and third parties to complete the work, which it expects to be available, based on previously concluded agreements and recent discussions between the parties involved. After evaluating this matter, The Management concluded that the use of the project's business continuity accounting basis in the preparation of the interim financial information, was considered appropriate.
The assumptions used to evaluate the impairment test in December 2020 remain valid and there is no event to justify the recognition of impairment in the quarter.
10.g)
Investment properties:
The balance of investment properties as of March 31, 2021 is shown below:
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
Consolidated
Parent Company
Land
Buildings
Total
Land
Buildings
Total
Balance at December 31, 2020
97,610
62,264
159,874
94,431
50,568
144,999
Cost
97,610
86,548
184,158
94,431
74,260
168,691
Accumulated depreciation
(24,284)
(24,284)
(23,692)
(23,692)
Balance at December 31, 2020
97,610
62,264
159,874
94,431
50,568
144,999
Depreciation
(764)
(764)
(601)
(601)
Balance at March 31, 2021
97,610
61,500
159,110
94,431
49,967
144,398
Cost
97,610
86,548
184,158
94,431
74,261
168,692
Accumulated depreciation
(25,048)
(25,048)
(24,294)
(24,294)
Balance at March 31, 2021
97,610
61,500
159,110
94,431
49,967
144,398
The Company's estimate of the fair value of investment properties was of R$1,863,563 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020) in the consolidated and R$1,795,553 at the parent company.
The average estimated useful lives for the periods are as follows (in years):
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Buildings
27
27
28
28
11.
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Consolidated
Land
Buildings and Infrastructure
Machinery, equipment and facilities
Furniture and fixtures
Construction in progress
Right of use (i)
Other (*)
Total
Balance at December 31, 2020
257,686
2,677,565
12,457,383
26,297
3,680,322
516,668
100,302
19,716,223
Cost
257,686
4,752,412
26,213,225
182,974
3,680,322
634,786
414,705
36,136,110
Accumulated depreciation
(2,074,847)
(13,755,842)
(156,677)
(118,118)
(314,403)
(16,419,887)
Balance at December 31, 2020
257,686
2,677,565
12,457,383
26,297
3,680,322
516,668
100,302
19,716,223
Effect of foreign exchange differences
5,139
9,714
32,339
314
2,491
625
104
50,726
Acquisitions
52,019
621
357,359
55,549
151
465,699
Capitalized interest (1) (notes 26 and 29)
15,133
15,133
Write-offs (note 25)
(31)
(2,286)
(38,017)
(130)
(40,464)
Depreciation (note 24)
(115)
(39,069)
(396,597)
(1,297)
(18,205)
(7,761)
(463,044)
Transfers to other asset categories
116
215
302,532
4
(310,626)
7,759
Right of use - Remesurement
6,816
6,816
Others
(18)
9,066
(205)
8,843
Balance at March 31, 2021
262,826
2,648,425
12,447,627
25,939
3,751,459
523,436
100,220
19,759,932
Cost
262,826
4,776,117
26,690,241
185,343
3,751,459
646,755
423,359
36,736,100
Accumulated depreciation
(2,127,692)
(14,242,614)
(159,404)
(123,319)
(323,139)
(16,976,168)
Balance at March 31, 2021
262,826
2,648,425
12,447,627
25,939
3,751,459
523,436
100,220
19,759,932
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
Parent Company
Land
Buildings and Infrastructure
Machinery, equipment and facilities
Furniture and fixtures
Construction in progress
Right of use (i)
Other (*)
Total
Balance at December 31, 2020
28,953
1,014,542
7,519,472
8,397
1,652,468
64,659
27,233
10,315,724
Cost
28,953
1,333,345
15,039,880
98,193
1,652,468
107,528
139,806
18,400,173
Accumulated depreciation
(318,803)
(7,520,408)
(89,796)
(42,869)
(112,573)
(8,084,449)
Balance at December 31, 2020
28,953
1,014,542
7,519,472
8,397
1,652,468
64,659
27,233
10,315,724
Acquisitions
26,259
417
169,206
570
196,452
Capitalized interest (1) (notes 26 and 29)
6,864
6,864
Write-offs (note 25)
(17,072)
(17,072)
Depreciation (note 24)
(5,499)
(188,997)
(440)
(2,997)
(1,506)
(199,439)
Drop down of Cements (note 10.c)
(3,350)
(720,068)
(1,643,144)
(687)
(733,706)
(23,697)
(4,509)
(3,129,161)
Transfers to other asset categories
153,739
(153,844)
105
Right of use - Remesurement
306
306
Balance at March 31, 2021
25,603
288,975
5,867,329
7,687
940,988
21,769
21,323
7,173,674
Cost
25,603
492,390
12,905,513
94,392
940,988
36,728
125,892
14,621,506
Accumulated depreciation
(203,415)
(7,038,184)
(86,705)
(14,959)
(104,569)
(7,447,832)
Balance at March 31, 2021
25,603
288,975
5,867,329
7,687
940,988
21,769
21,323
7,173,674
(*) Refer substantially to: i) in the consolidated picture: assets for railway use, such as yards, rails, mines and dormant;
(1) The cost of capitalized interest is calculated, basically, for Mining projects that substantially refer to the expansion of Casa de Pedra (MG) and TECAR (RJ) - see notes 26 and 29.
(i)
Right of use
Below the movements of the right of use recognized on March 31, 2021:
Consolidated
Land
Buildings and Infrastructure
Machinery, equipment and facilities
Others
Total
Balance at December 31, 2020
393,015
66,086
51,946
5,621
516,668
Cost
434,689
75,882
81,598
42,617
634,786
Accumulated depreciation
(41,674)
(9,796)
(29,652)
(36,996)
(118,118)
Balance at December 31, 2020
393,015
66,086
51,946
5,621
516,668
Effect of foreign exchange differences
129
412
84
625
Addition
145
52,563
2,841
55,549
Remesurement
395
(896)
7,317
6,816
Depreciation
(6,120)
(297)
(6,708)
(5,080)
(18,205)
Write-offs
(16,940)
(20,944)
(133)
(38,017)
Transfers to other asset categories
(7,882)
7,474
408
Balance at March 31, 2021
370,350
57,285
92,060
3,741
523,436
Cost
417,838
75,261
120,669
32,987
646,755
Accumulated depreciation
(47,488)
(17,976)
(28,609)
(29,246)
(123,319)
Balance at March 31, 2021
370,350
57,285
92,060
3,741
523,436
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
Parent Company
Land
Machinery, equipment and facilities
Others
Total
Balance at December 31, 2020
21,081
42,082
1,496
64,659
Cost
37,700
64,003
5,825
107,528
Accumulated depreciation
(16,619)
(21,921)
(4,329)
(42,869)
Balance at December 31, 2020
21,081
42,082
1,496
64,659
Addition
570
570
Drop down of Cements (note 10.c)
(1,808)
(21,497)
(392)
(23,697)
Remesurement
306
306
Depreciation
(1,709)
(951)
(337)
(2,997)
Write-offs
(16,940)
(132)
(17,072)
Transfers to other asset categories
2,685
(2,685)
Balance at March 31, 2021
3,615
16,949
1,205
21,769
Cost
16,798
17,034
2,896
36,728
Accumulated depreciation
(13,183)
(85)
(1,691)
(14,959)
Balance at March 31, 2021
3,615
16,949
1,205
21,769
The average estimated useful lives for the periods are as follows (in years):
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Buildings and Infrastructure(1)
34
34
31
42
Machinery, equipment and facilities
20
20
22
21
Furniture and fixtures
12
12
13
13
Others
10
10
12
12
(1) In the Parent Company the reduction is due to the Drop down of the cement assets from CSN to CSN Cimentos S.A..
12.
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
Consolidated
Parent Company
Goodwill
Customer relationships
Software
Trademarks
and
patents
Rights and licenses (*)
Others
Total
Software
Rights and licenses
Total
Balance at December 31, 2020
3,606,156
278,041
45,665
215,532
3,169,349
2,051
7,316,794
40,236
8,086
48,322
Cost
3,846,563
823,540
182,059
215,532
3,193,787
2,051
8,263,532
131,795
8,088
139,883
Accumulated amortization
(131,077)
(545,499)
(136,394)
(24,438)
(837,408)
(91,559)
(2)
(91,561)
Adjustment for accumulated recoverable value
(109,330)
(109,330)
Balance at December 31, 2020
3,606,156
278,041
45,665
215,532
3,169,349
2,051
7,316,794
40,236
8,086
48,322
Effect of foreign exchange differences
13,405
132
10,597
102
24,236
Acquisitions and expenditures
303
303
Drop down of Cements (note 10.c)
(8,086)
(8,086)
Amortization (note 24)
(17,651)
(2,606)
(20,257)
(1,949)
(1,949)
Balance at March 31, 2021
3,606,156
273,795
43,494
226,129
3,169,349
2,153
7,321,076
38,287
38,287
Cost
3,846,563
863,963
172,007
226,129
3,193,787
2,153
8,304,602
131,795
131,795
Accumulated amortization
(131,077)
(590,168)
(128,513)
(24,438)
(874,196)
(93,508)
(93,508)
Adjustment for accumulated recoverable value
(109,330)
(109,330)
Balance at March 31, 2021
3,606,156
273,795
43,494
226,129
3,169,349
2,153
7,321,076
38,287
38,287
(*) Composed mainly of mining rights. Amortization is based on production volume.
The average useful life by nature is as follows (in years):
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Software
9
9
9
9
Customer relationships
13
13
12.a)
Goodwill impairment test
Goodwill arising from expected future profitability of acquired companies and intangible assets with indefinite useful lives (brands) were allocated to CSN's cash generating units (CGUs) which represent the lowest level of assets or group of assets of the Company. According to CPC 01 (R1) / IAS36, when a CGU has an intangible asset with no defined useful life allocated, the Company must perform an impairment test.
The assumptions used in the calculation of the value in use on December 31, 2020, remain in force and it was not necessary to record impairment losses on the balances of these assets for the period ended March 31, 2021
13.
BORROWINGS AND FINANCING
The balances of loans, financing and debentures that are recorded at amortized cost are as follows:
Consolidated
Parent Company
Current Liabilities
Noncurrent Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Noncurrent Liabilities
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Foreign Debt
Floating Rates:
Prepayment
1,362,912
1,119,558
1,626,864
3,457,105
1,358,622
1,118,415
1,199,567
3,067,352
Fixed Rates:
Bonds, Perpetual bonds and Advance on Foreign Exchange Contract
285,167
426,676
21,840,393
19,898,213
-
31,969
Intercompany
436,924
475,035
12,673,717
12,971,249
Fixed interest in EUR
Intercompany
24,814
9,132
1,372,986
1,595,775
Facility
216,104
326,970
133,830
143,503
1,864,183
1,873,204
23,601,087
23,498,821
1,820,360
1,634,551
15,246,270
17,634,376
Debt agreements in Brazil
Floating Rate Securities in R$:
BNDES/FINAME, Debentures, NCE and CCB
1,783,622
2,282,279
6,992,457
7,716,307
1,739,345
2,234,683
6,124,047
6,838,197
Fixed Rate Securities in R$:
Intercompany
-
18,280
18,423
0
0
1,783,622
2,282,279
6,992,457
7,716,307
1,757,625
2,253,106
6,124,047
6,838,197
Total Borrowings and Financing
3,647,805
4,155,483
30,593,544
31,215,128
3,577,985
3,887,657
21,370,317
24,472,573
Transaction Costs and Issue Premiums
(29,895)
(29,030)
(72,264)
(70,928)
(30,029)
(29,164)
(50,123)
(48,820)
Total Borrowings and Financing + Transaction cost
3,617,910
4,126,453
30,521,280
31,144,200
3,547,956
3,858,493
21,320,194
24,423,753
13.a)
Borrowing and amortization, financing and debentures
The following table shows amortization and funding during the period:
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Opening balance
35,270,653
27,967,036
28,282,246
24,099,460
New debts
347,500
8,116,247
1,435,178
2,502,457
Repayment
(3,653,158)
(6,448,658)
(6,508,220)
(2,907,845)
Payments of charges
(639,045)
(1,922,130)
(208,835)
(1,051,557)
Accrued charges (Note 26)
486,280
2,002,052
197,741
1,012,750
Others (1)
2,326,960
5,556,106
1,670,040
4,626,981
Closing balance
34,139,190
35,270,653
24,868,150
28,282,246
1.
Including unrealized exchange and monetary variations and funding cost.
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
On March 31,2021, the Company entered into new debt agreements and amortized borrowings as shown below:
Consolidated
03/31/2021
Nature
New debts
Repayment
Interest payment
Prepayment (1)
(1,942,732)
(47,188)
Bonds, Perpetual bonds, ACC, CCE and Facility
306,597
(447,140)
(526,432)
BNDES/FINAME, Debentures, NCE and CCB (2)
40,903
(1,263,286)
(65,425)
347,500
(3,653,158)
(639,045)
(1)
During the first quarter of 2021, the Company amortized debts initially scheduled for October 2021 and January 2022 in the amount of US$329 million, equivalent to R$1.9 billion.
(2)
The Company repurchased 450,000 debentures in the amount of R$391 million anticipating maturities scheduled from March 2021 to December 2023.
The following table shows the average interest rates:
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
03/31/2021
Average interest rate (i)
Total debt
Average interest rate (i)
Total debt
US$
6.73%
25,115,336
2.48%
15,668,830
EUR
1.50%
349,934
3.67%
1,397,800
R$
3.69%
8,776,079
3.67%
7,881,672
34,241,349
24,948,302
(i)
To determine the average interest rate on debt contracts with floating rates, the Company used the rates applied on March 31, 2020. In the Parent Company, it considers the interest rate of the contracts intercompany.
13.b)
Maturities of loans, financing and debentures presented in current and non-current liabilities
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
03/31/2021
Principal
Principal
Borrowings and financing in foreign currency
Borrowings and financing in national currency
Total
Borrowings and financing in foreign currency
Borrowings and financing in national currency
Total
2021
983,441
1,288,267
2,271,708
891,113
1,271,731
2,162,844
2022
1,644,902
2,750,256
4,395,158
2,791,573
2,422,127
5,213,700
2023
6,110,368
2,901,589
9,011,957
1,520,002
2,551,672
4,071,674
2024
204,389
1,245,143
1,449,532
4,442,773
1,045,326
5,488,099
2025
71,348
71,348
1,018,996
71,339
1,090,335
2026
3,418,380
71,339
3,489,719
1,784,077
71,339
1,855,416
After 2026
7,406,490
448,137
7,854,627
4,618,096
448,138
5,066,234
Perpetual bonds
5,697,300
5,697,300
25,465,270
8,776,079
34,241,349
17,066,630
7,881,672
24,948,302
·Covenants
The Company is compliant with its financial and non-financial obligations (covenants).
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
14.
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
I - Identification and valuation of financial instruments
The Company may operate with several financial instruments, with emphasis on cash and cash equivalents, including financial investments, marketable securities, accounts receivable from customers, accounts payable to suppliers and borrowings and financing. Additionally, we may also operate with derivative financial instruments, such as swap exchange rate, swap interest and derivatives with commodities.
Considering the nature of the instruments, the fair value is basically determined by the use of quotations in the capital markets in Brazil and the Mercantile and Futures Exchange. The amounts recorded in current assets and liabilities have immediate liquidity. Considering the term and characteristics of these instruments, fair values do not differ from the recorded amounts.
·
Classification of financial instruments
38
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
Consolidated
Consolidated
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Notes
Fair value through profit or loss
Measured at amortized cost
Balances
Fair value through profit or loss
Measured at amortized cost
Balances
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
4
13,908,238
13,908,238
9,944,586
9,944,586
Short-term investments
5
3,817,603
464,548
4,282,151
3,305,109
478,253
3,783,362
Trade receivables
6
4,219,052
4,219,052
2,867,352
2,867,352
Dividends and interest on equity
9
38,086
38,086
38,088
38,088
Derivative financial instruments
9
39,236
39,236
Trading securities
9
14,977
14,977
5,065
5,065
Total
3,871,816
18,629,924
22,501,740
3,310,174
13,328,279
16,638,453
Non-current
Investments
5
132,635
132,635
123,409
123,409
Other trade receivables
9
2,445
2,445
2,445
2,445
Eletrobrás compulsory loan
9
851,485
851,485
852,532
852,532
Receivables by indemnity
9
521,611
521,611
517,183
517,183
Loans - related parties
9
1,043,182
1,043,182
966,050
966,050
Investments
10
90,883
90,883
59,879
59,879
Total
90,883
2,551,358
2,642,241
59,879
2,461,619
2,521,498
Total Assets
3,962,699
21,181,282
25,143,981
3,370,053
15,789,898
19,159,951
Liabilities
Current
Borrowings and financing
13
3,647,805
3,647,805
4,155,483
4,155,483
Trade payables
17
6,156,294
6,156,294
4,819,539
4,819,539
Trade payables - drawee risk
15
1,469,209
1,469,209
623,861
623,861
Dividends and interest on capital
15
901,982
901,982
946,133
946,133
Leases
16
95,287
95,287
93,626
93,626
Derivative financial instruments
8,722
8,722
Total
12,270,577
12,270,577
8,722
10,638,642
10,647,364
Non-current
Borrowings and financing
13
30,593,544
30,593,544
31,215,128
31,215,128
Trade payables
17
225,069
225,069
543,527
543,527
Derivative financial instruments
119,306
119,306
97,535
97,535
Leases
16
445,209
445,209
436,505
436,505
Total
119,306
31,263,822
31,383,128
97,535
32,195,160
32,292,695
Total Liabilities
119,306
43,534,399
43,653,705
106,257
42,833,802
42,940,059
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH FROM THE ORIGINAL PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN PORTUGUESE)
Quarterly Financial Information - March 31, 2021
Version: 1
Parent Company
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Notes
Fair value through profit or loss
Measured at amortized cost
Balances
Fair value through profit or loss
Measured at amortized cost
Balances
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
4
5,126,462
5,126,462
4,647,125
4,647,125
Short-term investments
5
3,817,603
462,361
4,279,964
3,305,109
475,782
3,780,891
Trade receivables
6
1,699,363
1,699,363
1,549,703
1,549,703
Dividends and interest on equity
9
28,156
28,156
329,413
329,413
Trading securities
9
14,854
14,854
4,927
4,927
Loans - related parties
9
59,900
59,900
53,718
53,718
Total
3,832,457
7,376,242
11,208,699
3,310,036
7,055,741
10,365,777
Non-current
Investments
5
132,635
132,635
123,409
123,409
Other trade receivables
9
1,003
1,003
1,003
1,003
Eletrobrás compulsory loan
9
850,714
850,714
851,713
851,713
Receivables by indemnity
9
521,611
521,611
517,183
517,183
Loans - related parties
9
1,097,432
1,097,432
1,007,677
1,007,677
Investments
10
90,883
-
90,883
59,879
-
59,879
Total
90,883
2,603,395
2,694,278
59,879
2,500,985
2,560,864
Total Assets
3,923,340
9,979,637
13,902,977
3,369,915
9,556,726
12,926,641
Liabilities
Current
Borrowings and financing
13
3,577,985
3,577,985
3,887,657
3,887,657
Trade payables
17
4,167,535
4,167,535
4,133,089
4,133,089
Trade payables - drawee risk
15
1,469,209
1,469,209
623,861
623,861
Dividends and interest on capital
15
901,982
901,982
901,983
901,983
Leases
16
7,829
7,829
26,546
26,546
Total
10,124,540
10,124,540
9,573,136
9,573,136
Non-current
Borrowings and financing
13
21,370,317
21,370,317
24,472,573
24,472,573
Trade payables
17
145,301
145,301
376,753
376,753
Derivative financial instruments
119,306
119,306
97,535
97,535
Leases
16
15,771
15,771
40,561
40,561
Total
119,306
21,531,389
21,650,695
97,535
24,889,887
24,987,422
Total Liabilities
119,306
31,655,929
31,775,235
R$ 97,535
34,463,023
34,560,558
·
Fair value measurement
The table below shows the financial instruments recorded at fair value through profit or loss, classifying them according to the fair value hierarchy:
40
Consolidated
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Level 1
Level 2
Balances
Level 1
Level 2
Balances
Assets
Current
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
Financial investments
3,817,603
3,817,603
3,305,109
3,305,109
Derivative financial instruments
39,236
39,236
Trading securities
14,977
14,977
5,065
5,065
Non-current
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
Investments
90,883
90,883
59,879
59,879
Total Assets
3,923,463
39,236
3,962,699
3,370,053
3,370,053
Liabilities
Current
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
Derivative financial instruments
8,722
8,722
Non-current
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
Derivative financial instruments
119,306
119,306
97,535
97,535
Total Liabilities
119,306
119,306
106,257
106,257
Level 1 - Data are prices quoted in an active market for items identical to the assets and liabilities being measured.
Level 2 - Consider inputs observable in the market, such as interest rates, exchange rates, etc., but are not prices negotiated in active markets.
There are no assets or liabilities classified as level 3.
II - Investments in securities valued at fair value through profit or loss
The Company has common shares (USIM3), preferred shares (USIM5) of Usiminas ('Usiminas shares') and shares of Panatlântica SA (PATI3), which are designated as fair value through profit or loss.
Usiminas shares are classified as current assets in financial investments and Panatlântica shares are classified as non-current assets under the investment item. They are recorded at fair value (fair value), based on the market price quote in B3.
In accordance with the Company's policy, the gains and losses arising from the variation in the share price are recorded directly in the income statement as financial result in the case of financial investments, or as other operating income and expenses in the case of long-term investments.
Class of shares
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
Quantity
Equity interest (%)
Share price
Closing Balance
Quantity
Equity interest (%)
Share price
Closing Balance
Fair value adjustment recognized in profit or loss (note 25 and 26)
USIM3
107,156,651
15.19%
17.89
1,917,032
107,156,651
15.19%
15.69
1,681,288
235,744
(452,201)
USIM5
111,144,456
20.29%
17.10
1,900,571
111,144,456
20.29%
14.61
1,623,821
276,750
(510,153)
3,817,603
3,305,109
512,494
(962,354)
PATI3
2,065,529
11.31%
44.00
90,883
2,065,529
11.31%
28.99
59,879
31,004
(207)
3,908,486
3,364,988
543,498
(962,561)
III - Financial risk management:
The Company uses risk management strategies with guidance on the risks incurred by us. The nature and general position of financial risks are regularly monitored and managed in order to assess results and the financial impact on cash flow. Credit limits and hedge quality of counterparties are also reviewed periodically.
41
Market risks are hedged when we consider necessary to support the corporate strategy or when it is necessary to maintain the level of financial flexibility.
We are exposed to exchange rate, interest rate, market price and liquidity risks.
The Company may manage some of the risks through the use of derivative instruments not associated with any speculative trading or short selling.
14.a)
Exchange rate, market price and interest rate risk:
·
Exchange rate risk
The exposure arises from the existence of assets and liabilities denominated in Dollar or Euro, since the Company's functional currency is substantially the Real and is called natural exchange exposure. The net exposure is the result of the offsetting of the natural exchange exposure by the instruments of hedge adopted by CSN.
The consolidated net exposure as of March 31, 2021 is shown below:
03/31/2021
Foreign Exchange Exposure
(Amounts in US$'000)
(Amounts in €'000)
Cash and cash equivalents overseas
1,047,363
2,810
Trade receivables
414,755
1,991
Financial investments
23,280
-
Iron ore derivative
2,110
Other assets
9,267
4,581
Total Assets
1,496,776
9,382
Borrowings and financing
(4,408,288)
-
Trade payables
(282,234)
(8,859)
Other liabilities
(7,328)
(1,114)
Total Liabilities
(4,697,850)
(9,973)
Foreign exchange exposure
(3,201,074)
(591)
Cash flow hedge accounting
3,762,450
-
Dollar - to - real NDF
(100,000)
Exchange rate swap CDI x Dollar
(67,000)
-
Net foreign exchange exposure
394,376
(591)
CSN uses as a strategy the Hedge Accounting, as well as derivative financial instruments to protect future cash flows.
Sensitivity analysis of Derivative Financial Instruments and Consolidated Foreign Exchange Exposure
The Company considered scenarios 1 and 2 to be 25% and 50% deterioration for currency volatility, using the exchange rate closing rate as of March 31, 2021 as a reference.
The currencies used in the sensitivity analysis and their respective scenarios are shown below:
03/31/2021
Currency
Exchange rate
Probable scenario
Scenario 1
Scenario 2
USD
5.6973
5.6445
7.1216
8.5460
EUR
6.6915
6.7158
8.3644
10.0373
USD x EUR
1.1725
1.1888
1.4656
1.7588
The effects on the result, considering scenarios 1 and 2 are shown below:
42
03/31/2021
Instruments
Notional
Risk
Probable scenario (*) R$
Scenario 1 R$
Scenario 2 R$
Gross exchange position
(3,201,074)
Dollar
169,017
(4,559,370)
(9,118,739)
Cash flow hedge accounting
3,762,450
Dollar
(198,657)
5,358,952
10,717,903
Dollar - to - real NDF
(100,000)
Dollar
5,280
(142,433)
(284,865)
Exchange rate swap CDI x Dollar
(67,000)
Dollar
3,538
(95,430)
(190,860)
Net exchange position
394,376
Dollar
(20,822)
561,719
1,123,439
Net exchange position
(591)
Euro
(14)
(989)
(1,978)
Exchange rate swap Dollar x Euro
87,976
Dollar
2,542
(90,991)
(157,936)
(*) The probable scenarios were calculated considering the following variations for risks: Real x Dollar - appreciation of the Real by 0.93% / Real x Euro - devaluation of the Real by 0.36% / Euro x Dollar - devaluation of Euro by 1.39%. Source: Central Bank of Brazil and European Central Bank quotations on 04/09/2021.
·
Stock market price risks
The Company is exposed to the risk of changes in share prices due to investments valued at fair value through the result that are quoted based on the market price at B3.
Sensitivity analysis for stock price risks
We present below the sensitivity analysis for share price risks. The Company considered scenarios 1 and 2 to be 25% and 50% devaluation in the share price using the closing price on March 31, 2021 as a reference. The probable scenario considered a 5% devaluation in the share price.
The effects on the result, considering the probable scenarios, 1 and 2 are shown below:
03/31/2021
Class of shares
Probable scenario
Scenario 1
Scenario 2
USIM3
(95,852)
(479,258)
(958,516)
USIM5
(95,029)
(475,143)
(950,285)
PATI3
(4,544)
(22,721)
(45,442)
·
Interest rate risk:
This risk arises from financial investments, borrowings and financing and debentures linked to the fixed and floating interest rates of the CDI, TJLP and Libor, exposing these financial assets and liabilities to interest rate fluctuations as shown in the sensitivity analysis table below.
Sensitivity analysis of changes in interest rates
We present below the sensitivity analysis for interest rate risks. The Company considered scenarios 1 and 2 to be 25% and 50% deterioration for interest rate volatility using the closing rate as of March 31, 2021 as a reference.
The interest rates used in the sensitivity analysis and their respective scenarios are shown below:
43
03/31/2021
Interest
Interest rate
Scenario 1
Scenario 2
CDI
2.65%
3.31%
3.98%
TJLP
4.39%
5.49%
6.59%
LIBOR
0.21%
0.26%
0.31%
The effects on the result, considering scenarios 1 and 2 are shown below:
Consolidated
Impact on profit or loss
Changes in interest rates
% p.a
Assets
Liabilities
Probable scenario (*)
Scenario 1
Scenario 2
CDI
2.65
7,477,707
(7,865,137)
(10,681)
(2,567)
(5,134)
TJLP
4.39
(843,873)
(2,055)
(9,262)
(18,524)
Libor
0.21
(2,952,056)
(37,720)
(1,515)
(3,030)
(*) The sensitivity analysis is based on the premise of maintaining the market values as of March 31, 2021 as a probable scenario recorded in the company's assets and liabilities.
·
Market price risk:
The Company is also exposed to market risks related to the volatility of commodity and input prices. In line with its risk management policy, risk mitigation strategies involving commodities can be used to reduce cash flow volatility. These mitigation strategies may incorporate derivative instruments, predominantly forward transactions, futures and options.
Sensitivity analysis for price risks 'Platts index'
A operação de Hedge accounting de fluxo de caixa - índice 'Platts' foi liquidada em 2 de abril de 2021 no montante de R$11,992 e não ocorreu variação.
14.b)
Instruments protection: Derivatives and Hedge accounting cash flow and net investment hedge in foreign subsidiaries
· Derivative financial instruments portfolio position
Swap exchange rate Dollar x Euro
The subsidiary Lusosider has derivative transactions to hedge its dollar exposure against the euro.
Swap exchange rate CDI x Dollar
The Company has derivative transactions with Banco Bradesco to protect its debt in NCE raised in September 2019 with maturity in October 2023 in the amount of US$67 million (equivalent to R $ 278 million) at a cost compatible with that usually practiced by the Company. Additionally, in 2021, the Company sold US$100 million in NDF (Non-Deliverable Forward) with maturity in June 2021.
44
Consolidated
03/31/2021
Appreciation (R$)
Fair value (market)
Impact on financial income (expenses) in 2021
Counterparties
Maturity
Functional Currency
Notional amount
Asset position
Liability position
Amounts receivable / (payable)
Exchange rate swap Dollar x Real
06/01/2021
Dollar
(100,000)
583,340
(565,550)
17,790
6,758
Total dollar x real swap (NDF)
(100,000)
583,340
(565,550)
17,790
6,758
Exchange rate swap Dollar x Euro
04/26/2021 to 10/21/2021
Dollar
57,176
326,308
(320,671)
5,637
9,514
Exchange rate swap Dollar x Euro
05/04/2021 a 08/20/2021
Dollar
30,800
175,777
(171,988)
3,789
8,110
Total dollar-to-euro swap
87,976
17,624
Exchange rate swap CDI x Dollar
02/10/2023
Dollar
(67,000)
291,069
(410,375)
(119,306)
(27,444)
Total Swap CDI x dollar
(67,000)
291,069
(410,375)
(119,306)
(27,444)
1,376,494
(1,468,584)
(92,090)
(3,062)
·
Cash flow hedge accounting
Foreign exchange hedge accounting
The table below presents a summary of the relations of foreign exchange hedge accounting as of March 31, 2021:
03/31/2021
Designation Date
Hedging Instrument
Hedged item
Type of hedged risk
Hedged period
Exchange rate on designation
Designated amounts (US$'000)
Amortizated part (USD'000)
Effect on Result (*) (R$'000)
Impact on Shareholders' equity (R$'000)
07/21/2015
Export prepayments in US$ to third parties
Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports
Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate
July 2019 - March 2021
3.1813
60,000
(60,000)
(33,016)
-
07/23/2015
Export prepayments in US$ to third parties
Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports
Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate
July 2019 - March 2021
3.285
100,000
(100,000)
(52,436)
-
07/23/2015
Export prepayments in US$ to third parties
Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports
Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate
August 2018 - October 2022
3.285
30,000
(24,000)
-
(26,531)
07/24/2015
Export prepayments in US$ to third parties
Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports
Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate
August 2018 - October 2022
3.3254
100,000
(100,000)
-
(78,764)
07/27/2015
Export prepayments in US$ to third parties
Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports
Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate
August 2018 - October 2022
3.3557
25,000
(24,150)
-
(19,730)
07/27/2015
Export prepayments in US$ to third parties
Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports
Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate
August 2018 - October 2022
3.3557
70,000
(56,000)
-
(59,925)
07/27/2015
Export prepayments in US$ to third parties
Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports
Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate
August 2018 - October 2022
3.3557
30,000
(24,000)
-
(25,683)
07/28/2015
Export prepayments in US$ to third parties
Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports
Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate
August 2018 - October 2022
3.3815
30,000
(24,000)
-
(25,373)
3/8/2015
Export prepayments in US$ to third parties
Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports
Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate
July 2018 - October 2022
3.394
355,000
(343,000)
(108,874)
(50,446)
2/4/2018
Bonds
Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports
Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate
July 2018 - February 2023
3.3104
1,170,045
(820,045)
-
(835,415)
07/31/2019
Bonds and Export prepayments in US$ to third parties
Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports
Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate
January 2020 - April 2026
3.7649
1,342,761
(254,161)
(12,148)
(2,103,610)
10/1/2020
Bonds with no maturity date and Export prepayments in US$ to third parties
Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports
Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate
March 2020 - December 2050
4.0745
1,416,000
(137,000)
(45,776)
(2,075,560)
01/28/2020
Bonds
Part of the highly probable future monthly iron ore exports
Foreign exchange - R$ vs. US$ spot rate
March 2017 - January 2028
4.2064
1,000,000
-
-
(1,490,900)
Total
5,728,806
(1,966,356)
(252,250)
(6,791,937)
(*) On March 31, 2021, the amount of (R$252.250) was recorded in Other Operating Expenses. As of March 31, 2020, (R$364.818).
45
In the hedging relationships described above, the amounts of the debt instruments were fully designated for equivalent iron ore export portions.
The changes in the hedge accounting amounts recognized in shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2021 are as follows:
Consolidated and Parent Company
12/31/2020
Movement
Realization
03/31/2021
Cash flow hedge accounting
5,125,058
1,919,129
(252,250)
6,791,937
The realization of Hedge accounting cash flow is recognized in Other operating income and expenses, note 25.
As of March 31, 2021, the hedging relationships established by the Company were effective according to the retrospective and prospective tests performed. Thus, no reversal for hedge accounting ineffectiveness was recognized.
Cash flow hedge accounting - 'Platts' index
The Company has iron ore derivative instruments, entered into by its subsidiary CSN Mineração S.A., in order to reduce the volatility of its exposure to the commodity, the transactions were fully paid on April 02, 2021.
The Company formally designated the hedge relationship and, consequently, applied the hedge accounting with the derivative instrument designated as hedging instrument and the Platts index applicable to a portion of its highly probable future sales of iron ore was designated as the hedged item. Accordingly, fluctuations of the 'Platts' index will be initially recorded in theshareholders' equity as Other Comprehensive Income and will be reclassified to the income statement when the referred sales occur.
The table below shows the result of the derivative instrument on March 31, 2021:
03/31/2021
03/31/2021
Appreciation (R$)
Fair value (market)
Other income and expenses
Exchange variation
Maturity
Notional
Asset position
Liability position
Amounts receivable / (payable)
02/02/2021 (Settled)
Platts
(36,405)
(2,690)
03/02/2021 (Settled)
Platts
(34,116)
(2,871)
2/4/2021
Platts
1,633,459
(1,621,439)
12,020
11,961
59
1,633,459
(1,621,439)
12,020
(58,560)
(5,502)
The change in the amounts related to cash flow hedge accounting - 'Platts' index recorded in shareholders' equity on March 31, 2021 is shown as follows:
12/31/2020
Movement
Realization
03/31/2021
Cash flow hedge accounting - 'Platts'
825
57,735
(58,560)
-
Income tax and social contribution on cash flow hedge accounting
(280)
(19,630)
19,910
-
Fair Value of cash flow accounting - Platts, net
545
38,105
(38,650)
-
Cash flow hedge accounting - index 'Platts' has been fully effective since the inception of the derivative instruments.
The Company prepares formal documentation indicating how the designation of the hedge accounting cash flow - 'Platts' index is aligned with CSN's risk management objective and strategy, identifying the hedging instruments used, the hedged item, the nature of the risk to be hedged and demonstrating the effectiveness of the hedge relationships, debt instruments and iron ore derivative instruments (index 'Platts') in amounts equivalent to the portion of future sales, comparing the designated amounts with the expected values in accordance with its budgets.
46
·
Net investment hedge in foreign subsidiaries
The information related to the net investment hedge did not change in relation to that disclosed in the Company's accounts as of December 31, 2020. The balance recorded on March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is R$6,293.
·
Classification of derivatives in the balance sheet and income
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
Instruments
Assets
Liabilities
Other operating income expenses
Financial income (expenses), net (note 26)
Current
Non-current
Total
Current
Non-current
Total
Exchange rate swap Dollar x Real
17,790
17,790
6,758
Exchange rate swap Dollar x Euro
9,426
9,426
17,624
2,757
Exchange rate swap GBP x Euro
168
Exchange rate swap CDI x Dollar
(119,306)
(119,306)
(27,444)
(99,113)
Iron ore derivative
12,020
12,020
(58,560)
(5,502)
29,810
29,810
9,426
(119,306)
(109,880)
(58,560)
(8,564)
(96,188)
14.c)
Liquidity risk
It is the risk that the Company may not have sufficient net funds to settle its financial commitments, as a result of the mismatch of term or volume between expected receipts and payments.
Future receipt and payment premises are established to manage cash liquidity in domestic and foreign currencies, which are monitored on a day-to-day basis by the Treasury Department. The payment schedules for long-term installments of borrowings and financing and debentures are presented in note 13.
The following are the contractual maturities of financial liabilities including interest.
Consolidated
At March 31, 2021
Less than one year
From one to two years
From two to five years
Over five years
Total
Borrowings, financing and debentures (note 13)
3,647,805
12,031,018
5,010,599
13,551,927
34,241,349
Lease Liabilities (note 16)
95,287
151,478
115,200
178,531
540,496
Derivative financial instruments (note 14 I)
119,306
119,306
Trade payables (note 17)
6,156,294
197,547
27,522
6,381,363
Trade payables - Drawee risk (note 14 I)
1,469,209
1,469,209
Dividends and interest on equity (note 15)
901,982
901,982
Total
12,270,577
12,380,043
5,272,627
13,730,458
43,653,705
IV - Fair values of assets and liabilities in relation to the book value
Financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss are recorded in current and non-current assets and liabilities and gains and losses are recorded as financial income and expenses, respectively.
The amounts are recorded in the financial statements at their amortized cost, which are substantially similar to those that would be obtained if they were traded on the market. The fair values of other long-term assets and liabilities do not differ significantly from their book values, except for the amounts below.
The estimated fair value for certain consolidated long-term borrowings and financing was calculated at current market rates, considering the nature, term and risks similar to those of the registered contracts, as follows:
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Closing Balance
Fair value
Closing Balance
Fair value
Perpetual bonds
5,705,055
5,727,268
5,203,773
5,157,465
Fixed Rate Notes
16,351,452
16,974,264
15,067,341
15,744,067
Source: Bloomberg
47
14.d)
Credit risk
The exposure to credit risks of financial institutions complies with the parameters established in the financial policy. The Company practices a detailed analysis of the financial position of its customers and suppliers, the determination of a credit limit and the permanent monitoring of its outstanding balance.
With respect to financial investments, the Company only invests in institutions with low credit risk assessed by credit rating agencies. Since part of the funds is invested in repo operations that are backed by Brazilian government bonds, there is also exposure to the credit risk of the country.
As for the exposure to credit risk in accounts receivable and other receivables, the Company has a credit risk committee, in which each new customer is analyzed individually regarding their financial condition, before granting the credit limit and payment terms, and periodically reviewed based on procedures and circumstances of each business area.
14.e)
Capital management
The Company seeks to optimize its capital structure in order to reduce its financial costs and maximize the return to its shareholders. The table below shows the evolution of the Company's consolidated capital structure, with financing by equity and third-party capital:
Thousands of reais
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Shareholder's equity (equity)
17,275,336
11,251,505
Borrowings and Financing (Third-party capital)
34,139,190
35,270,653
Gross Debit/Shareholder's equity
1.98
3.13
15.
OTHER PAYABLES
The other obligations classified in current and non-current liabilities have the following composition:
Consolidated
Parent Company
Current
Non-current
Current
Non-current
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Payables to related parties (note 21 A)
79,296
70,458
59,917
78,083
270,460
250,330
200,511
222,834
Derivative financial instruments (note 14 I)
8,722
119,306
97,535
119,306
97,535
Dividends and interest on capital (note 14 I)
901,982
946,133
901,982
901,983
Advances from customers (1)
1,145,238
1,100,772
1,514,256
1,725,838
169,877
196,595
Taxes in installments
43,420
45,331
154,915
160,247
9,173
9,806
1,320
Profit sharing - employees
196,751
150,341
130,105
109,482
Taxes payable
37,174
38,493
32,456
32,289
Provision for consumption and services
192,281
175,242
115,217
97,221
Third party materials in our possession
185,204
84,832
158,092
55,334
Trade payables - Drawee Risk (note 17)
1,469,209
623,861
1,469,209
623,861
Trade payables (note 17)
225,069
543,527
145,301
376,753
Lease Liabilities (note 16)
95,287
93,626
445,209
436,505
7,829
26,546
15,771
40,561
Other payables
51,646
58,321
65,498
65,108
24,135
31,030
4,360,314
3,357,639
2,621,344
3,145,336
3,256,079
2,302,188
513,345
771,292
1.Advances from customers: During 2019, the Company received in advance, through its subsidiary CSN Mineração, the total amount of US$746 million (R$2,907 million) related to supply contracts for approximately 33 million tons of iron ore signed with an important international player, the term for the execution of the contracted volumes is 5 years. On July 16, 2020, the Company concluded the contract for the additional supply of approximately 4 million tons of iron ore, and the amount received in advance, on August 28, 2020, was US$ 115 million (R$629 million). The term for the execution of the contract is 3 years.
48
16.
LEASE LIABILITIES
Lease liabilities are shown below:
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Leases
1,627,783
1,623,523
27,268
76,333
Present value adjustment - Leases
(1,087,287)
(1,093,392)
(3,668)
(9,226)
540,496
530,131
23,600
67,107
Classified:
Current
95,287
93,626
7,829
26,546
Non-current
445,209
436,505
15,771
40,561
540,496
530,131
23,600
67,107
The Company has lease agreements for port terminals in Itaguaí, the Solid Bulk Terminal - TECAR, used for loading and unloading coal and iron ores and the Container Terminal - TECON, with remaining terms of 27 and 31 years, respectively , and lease agreement for railway operation using the Northeast network with a remaining term of 7 years.
Additionally, the Company has property lease agreements, used as operational facilities and administrative and sales offices, in several locations where the Company operates, with remaining terms of 2, 5 and 15 years.
CSN also has lease contracts for operating equipment, used in mining operations and in the steel industry, with terms of 2 to 5 years.
The present value of future obligations was measured using the implicit rate observed in the contracts and for contracts that did not have a rate, the Company applied the incremental rate of loans - IBR, both in nominal terms.
The movement of lease liabilities is shown in the table below:
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Opening balance
530,131
474,390
67,107
45,940
New leases
38,959
52,835
426
29,714
Present Value Adjustments - New leases
(3,031)
(6,511)
(5)
(3,822)
Contract review
27,223
63,250
304
21,503
Write-off
(38,626)
(7,757)
(15,392)
(4,465)
Payments
(29,486)
(103,648)
(2,381)
(25,732)
Interest appropriated
14,827
54,236
540
3,969
Drop down of Cements (note 10.c)
-
-
(26,999)
-
Exchange variation
499
3,336
-
-
Net balance
540,496
530,131
23,600
67,107
The estimated future minimum payments for the lease agreements include determinable variable payments, which are certain to occur, based on minimum performance and contractually fixed rates.
As of March 31, 2021, the expected minimum payments are the following:
Consolidated
Less than one year
Between one and five years
Over five years
Total
Leases
100,161
375,664
1,151,958
1,627,783
Present value adjustment - Leases
(4,874)
(108,986)
(973,427)
(1,087,287)
95,287
266,678
178,531
540,496
49
·
Recoverable PIS / COFINS
Lease liabilities were measured at the amount of consideration with suppliers, that is, without considering the tax credits incurred after payment. The potential right of PIS and COFINS embedded in the lease liability is shown below.
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Leases
1,609,566
1,603,100
25,909
70,647
Present value adjustment - Leases
(1,085,805)
(1,091,275)
(3,486)
(8,136)
Potencial PIS and COFINS credit
148,885
148,287
2,397
6,535
Present value adjustment - Potential PIS and COFINS credit
(100,437)
(100,943)
(322)
(753)
·
Lease payments not recognized as a liability:
The Company chose not to recognize lease liabilities in contracts with a term of less than 12 months and for low value assets. Payments made for these contracts are recognized as expenses when incurred.
The Company has contracts for the right to use ports (TECAR) and railways (FTL) which, even if they establish minimum performance, it is not possible to determine its cash flow since these payments are fully variable and will only be known when they occur. In such cases, payments will be recognized as expenses when incurred.
The expenses related to payments not included in the measurement of the lease liability are:
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
03/31/2020
Contract less than 12 months
-
159
-
3,244
Lower Assets value
460
1,934
40
2,019
Variable lease payments
118,253
45,900
1,300
39,675
118,713
47,993
1,340
44,938
In accordance with the guidelines of CPC 06 (R2) / IFRS 16, the Company uses the discounted cash flow technique to measure and remeasurate liabilities and use rights, without considering the projected inflation in the flows to be discounted.
Considering Circular Letter / CVM / SNC / SEP No. 02/2019, the Company discloses below the comparative balances of lease liabilities, right to use, financial expenses and depreciation expenses with the use of rates in real terms to discount a present value of flows also in real terms.
17.
TRADE PAYABLES
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Trade payables
6,482,092
5,487,640
4,380,485
4,588,207
(-) Adjustment present value
(100,729)
(124,574)
(67,649)
(78,365)
6,381,363
5,363,066
4,312,836
4,509,842
Classified:
Current
6,156,294
4,819,539
4,167,535
4,133,089
Non-current
225,069
543,527
145,301
376,753
6,381,363
5,363,066
4,312,836
4,509,842
The Company classifies the drawee risk and forfaiting transactions with suppliers as other liabilities (see Note 15). Those are transactions with financial institutions by which the suppliers anticipate the receipt for their sale of goods to us, and we postpone the payment to the financial institutions. The transactions are not mandatory and are dependent upon the acceptance by the suppliers. The Company is not reimbursed and/or benefitted by the financial institutions with discounts for payments realized before maturity dates agreed with the suppliers. Also, in the case of judicial execution, there is no change in the degree of subordination of the invoices nor changes in the commercial conditions agreed between the Company and the suppliers.
50
18.
INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION
18.a) Tax of income and social contribution recognized in profit or loss:
The income tax and social contribution recognized in net income for the year are as follows:
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
Income tax and social contribution income (expense)
Current
(1,359,098)
(217,555)
(141,857)
Deferred
80,858
11,351
(13,916)
304
(1,278,240)
(206,204)
(155,773)
304
The reconciliation of income and social contribution expenses and income of the consolidated and parent company and the product of the current tax rate on income before income tax and social contribution are shown below:
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
Income before income tax and social contribution
6,975,553
(1,105,505)
5,395,788
(1,361,155)
Tax rate
34%
34%
34%
34%
Income tax and social contribution at combined statutory rate
(2,371,688)
375,872
(1,834,568)
462,793
Adjustment to reflect the effective rate:
Equity in results of affiliated companies
5,572
(14,338)
472,567
(200,835)
Profit with differentiated rates or untaxed
(205,998)
(291,828)
-
-
Tax loss carryforwards without recognizing deferred taxes
(3,775)
(11,199)
-
-
Indebtdness limit
(4,269)
(5,730)
(4,269)
(5,730)
Unrecorded deferred taxes on temporary differences
2,347
(451)
-
-
Reversal for deferred income tax and social contribution credit
1,212,345
(253,261)
1,212,345
(253,261)
Tax incentives
5,716
1,625
3,684
-
Other permanent deductions (additions)
81,510
(6,894)
(5,532)
(2,663)
Income tax and social contribution in net income for the period
(1,278,240)
(206,204)
(155,773)
304
Effective tax rate
18%
-19%
3%
0%
18.b)
Deferred income tax and social contribution
Deferred income tax and social contribution balances are as follows:
51
Consolidated
Opening balance
Movement
Closing balance
12/31/2020
Shareholders'
Equity
P&L
03/31/2021
Deferred
Income tax losses
1,848,999
(6,995)
1,842,004
Social contribution tax losses
688,208
(2,519)
685,689
Temporary differences
718,903
(9,203)
90,372
800,072
- Provision for tax. social security, labor, civil and environmental risks
279,149
(15,347)
263,802
- Asset impairment losses
161,016
4,479
165,495
- (Gains)/losses on financial instruments
5,027
(129,863)
(124,836)
- Actuarial liability (pension and healthcare plan)
262,457
262,457
- Accrued supplies and services
154,452
8,147
162,599
- Unrealized exchange variation (1)
1,152,326
(1,044,161)
108,165
- Gain upon loss of control in Transnordestina
(92,180)
(92,180)
- Cash flow hedge accounting
1,742,800
566,459
2,309,259
- Acquisition at fair value of SWT and CBL
(212,015)
(6,196)
3,225
(214,986)
- Deferred taxes not computed
(317,927)
(24,308)
(342,235)
- (Losses) estimated /reversals to deferred taxes credits
(1,347,468)
(566,739)
1,212,345
(701,862)
- Business Combination
(1,015,049)
2,030
(1,013,019)
- Others
(53,685)
(2,727)
73,825
17,413
Total
3,256,110
(9,203)
80,858
3,327,765
Total Deferred Assets
3,874,946
3,929,974
Total Deferred Liabilities
(618,836)
(602,209)
Total Deferred
3,256,110
3,327,765
(1) The Company taxes exchange variations on a cash basis to calculate income tax and social contribution on net income.
Parent Company
Opening balance
Movement
Closing balance
12/31/2020
Shareholders'
Equity
P&L
03/31/2021
Deferred tax assets
Income tax losses
1,680,700
(39,404)
1,641,296
Social contribution tax losses
627,382
(14,185)
613,197
Temporary differences
1,491,625
39,673
1,531,298
- Provision for tax. social security, labor, civil and environmental risks
202,467
(10,876)
191,591
- Asset impairment losses
100,005
(3,315)
96,690
- (Gains)/losses on financial instruments
5,026
(129,863)
(124,837)
- Actuarial liability (pension and healthcare plan)
264,192
-
264,192
- Accrued supplies and services
132,892
1,645
134,537
- Unrealized exchange variation (1)
1,152,325
(1,044,387)
107,938
- Gain) in control loss on Transnorderstina
(92,180)
(92,180)
- Cash flow hedge accounting
1,742,520
566,739
2,309,259
- (Losses) estimated /reversals to deferred taxes credits
(1,356,021)
(566,739)
1,212,345
(710,415)
- Business Combination
(721,992)
-
(721,992)
- Others
62,391
14,124
76,515
Total
3,799,707
(13,916)
3,785,791
Total Deferred Assets
4,627,332
4,627,332
Total Deferred Liabilities
(827,625)
(841,541)
Total Deferred
3,799,707
3,785,791
(1) The Company taxes exchange variations on a cash basis to calculate income tax and social contribution on net income.
The Company has in its corporate structure subsidiaries abroad, whose income are taxed by the income tax in the respective countries where they were constituted at rates lower than those in force in Brazil. In the period between 2015 and 2021, these subsidiaries generated income in the amount of R$1,032,621. If the Brazilian tax authorities understand that these profits are subject to additional taxation in Brazil for income tax and social contribution, these, if due, would reach approximately R$326,788. The Company, based on the position of its legal advisors, assessed only the likelihood of loss as possible in the event of possible tax questioning and, therefore, no provision was recognized in the financial statement.
In addition, management evaluated the precepts of IFRIC 23 - 'Uncertainty Over Income Tax Treatments' and considers that there are no reasons for the tax authorities to differ from the tax positions adopted by the Company. Accordingly, no additional provisions for income tax and social contribution were recognized as a result of the assessment of the application of IFRIC 23 in the interim financial information at March 31, 2021.
52
A sensitivity analysis of consumption of tax credits was carried out considering a variation in macroeconomic assumptions, operating performance and liquidity events. Thus, considering the results of the study carried out, which indicates that it is probable the existence of taxable profit to use the balance of deferred income tax and social contribution.
The estimated recovery of deferred tax assets of IRPJ and CSLL are netted when referring to a single jurisdiction as shown in the table below:
Consolidated
Parent Company
2021
1,017,921
1,017,921
2022
1,315,426
1,315,426
2023
1,257,266
1,257,266
2024
495,211
495,211
2025
685,691
541,508
Deferred asset
4,771,515
4,627,332
Deferred liabilities - Parent Company
(841,541)
(841,541)
Net deferred asset
3,929,974
3,785,791
Deferred liabilities - subsidiaries
(602,209)
Net deferred asset
3,327,765
3,785,791
18.c)
Income tax and social contribution recognized in equity:
Income tax and social contribution recognized directly in equity are shown below:
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Income tax and social contribution
Actuarial gains on defined benefit pension plan
170,617
170,604
172,520
172,520
Estimated losses for deferred income and social contribution tax credits - actuarial gains
(172,520)
(172,520)
(172,520)
(172,520)
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(325,350)
(325,350)
(325,350)
(325,350)
Cash flow hedge accounting
2,309,259
1,742,765
2,309,259
1,742,520
Estimated losses for deferred income and social contribution tax credits - cash flow hedge
(2,309,259)
(1,742,520)
(2,309,259)
(1,742,520)
(327,253)
(327,021)
(325,350)
(325,350)
18.d)
Test of recoverability of income tax and social contribution of deferred assets
The Company's management constantly evaluates the ability to use its tax credits. In this sense, CSN periodically updates the technical study of the projection of future taxable results to support the realization of tax credits and, consequently, to base the accounting recognition of the credits, the maintenance on the balance sheet or the constitution of a provision for loss in the realization of these credits.
The assumptions used to evaluate the impairment test in December 2020 remain valid and there is no event to justify the recognition of impairment in the quarter.
19.
PROVISIONS FOR TAX, SOCIAL SECURITY, LABOR, CIVIL, ENVIRONMENTAL RISKS AND JUDICIAL DEPOSITS
Claims of different nature are being challenged at the appropriate courts. Details of the accrued amounts and related judicial deposits are as follows :
53
Consolidated
Parent Company
Accrued liabilities
Judicial deposits
Accrued liabilities
Judicial deposits
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Tax
132,872
134,645
68,220
67,819
62,427
61,004
49,078
49,078
Social security
1,551
8,170
1,551
7,948
Labor
314,392
328,334
225,091
212,737
210,739
234,333
162,895
159,138
Civil
150,454
151,776
18,246
17,683
114,211
121,989
11,741
11,840
Environmental
15,154
12,463
2,444
2,444
12,759
10,341
961
960
Deposit of a guarantee
24,889
24,434
614,423
635,388
338,890
325,117
401,687
435,615
224,675
221,016
Classified:
Current
87,432
81,073
42,476
34,458
Non-current
526,991
554,315
338,890
325,117
359,211
401,157
224,675
221,016
614,423
635,388
338,890
325,117
401,687
435,615
224,675
221,016
The changes in tax, social security, labor, civil and environmental provisions in the year ended March 31, 2021 can be summarized as follows:
Consolidated
Current + Non-current
Nature
12/31/2020
Additions
Accrued charges
Net utilization of reversal
03/31/2021
Tax
134,645
1,016
2,600
(5,389)
132,872
Social security
8,170
2
(6,621)
1,551
Labor
328,334
7,563
11,586
(33,091)
314,392
Civil
151,776
323
8,973
(10,618)
150,454
Environmental
12,463
-
2,955
(264)
15,154
635,388
8,902
26,116
(55,983)
614,423
Parent Company
Current + Non-current
Nature
12/31/2020
Additions
Accrued charges
Net utilization of reversal
Drop down of Cements (note 10.c)
03/31/2021
Tax
61,004
1,016
596
(189)
62,427
Social security
7,948
2
(6,399)
1,551
Labor
234,333
4,665
7,805
(24,730)
(11,334)
210,739
Civil
121,989
39
5,901
(12,012)
(1,706)
114,211
Environmental
10,341
2,876
(260)
(198)
12,759
435,615
5,720
17,180
(43,590)
(13,238)
401,687
The provision for tax, social security, labor, civil and environmental risks was estimated by Management and is mainly based on the legal counsel's assessment. Only lawsuits for which the risk is classified as probable loss are provisioned. Additionally, tax liability from actions initiated by the Company is included in this provision and is subject to SELIC (Central Bank's policy rate).
§
Administrative and judicial proceedings
The Company does not make provisions for lawsuits, which Management's expectation, based on the opinion of legal counsel, is a possible loss. The following table shows a summary of the balance of the main matters classified as possible risk compared to the balance at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
54
Consolidated
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Assessment Notice and imposition of fine (AIIM) / Tax Enforcement - Income tax and social contribution - Capital gain on sale of NAMISA's shares
12,738,987
12,694,021
Assessment Notice and Imposition of fine (AIIM) - Income tax and Social contribution - Disallowance of deductions of goodwill generated in the reverse incorporation of Big Jump by NAMISA.
3,940,658
3,930,093
Assessment Notice and Imposition of fine (AIIM) / Tax Enforcement - Income tax and Social contribution - Disallowance of interest on prepayment arising from supply contracts of iron ore and port services
1,965,378
1,956,898
Assessment Notice and imposition of fine (AIIM) - Income tax and social contribution due to profits from foreign subsidiaries for years 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014
3,474,130
3,461,574
Tax foreclosures - ICMS - Electricity credits
845,050
841,401
Offset of taxes that were not approved by the Federal Revenue Service - IRPJ/CSLL, PIS/COFINS and IPI
1,652,859
1,845,379
Disallowance of the ICMS credits - Transfer of iron ore
602,033
624,645
ICMS - Refers to the transfer of imported raw material at an amount lower than the price disclosed in the import documentation
319,038
317,848
Disallowance of the tax loss and negative basis of social contribution arising from the adjustments in the SAPLI
585,911
583,478
Assessment Notice- IRRF- Capital Gain of CFM vendors located abroad
261,210
260,326
CFEM - difference of understanding between CSN and DNPM on the calculation basis
1,053,997
1,051,661
Assessment Notice- ICMS- questions about sales for incentive area
1,115,413
1,111,034
Other tax lawsuits (federal, state, and municipal)
4,007,450
3,886,976
Assessment Notice and imposition of fine (AIIM) - Charge of IRRF- RFB - Business combination (year 2015) between Namisa, Congonhas Minérios (current CSN Mineração) and consortium
866,075
862,324
Assessment Notice and imposition of fine (AIIM) - SEFAZ/RJ - ICMS on purchases of intermediate products
547,676
498,002
Assessment Notice and imposition of fine (AIIM) - RFB - Disallowance of credits PIS/COFINS of inputs and freight
1,087,226
1,082,517
Social security lawsuits
222,263
233,116
Action to discuss the balance of the construction contract - Tebas
507,719
487,124
Action related to power supply payment's charge - Light
307,071
288,390
Indemnity action due to the supply contract termination - Indumill
246,806
237,795
Enforcement action applied by Brazilian antitrust authorities (CADE)
96,239
95,833
Civil Public Action - Districts / School / Nursery relocation-CdP Dam
12,857
12,207
Other civil lawsuits
806,379
777,850
Labor and social security lawsuits
1,515,312
1,506,626
Tax foreclosures - Fine - Volta Redonda IV
99,957
94,304
ACP landfill Márcia
306,389
306,389
Other environmental lawsuits
268,425
257,965
39,452,508
39,305,776
During the first quarter of 2021, the Company was notified of an arbitration procedure based on an alleged unfulfillment of iron ore supply contracts. The counterparty asks for approximately US$1 billion and the Company has no knowledge of the bases used in the allegations presented, as well as has no knowledge of the basis for the estimates of the amount asked. As opposed, the Company understands to be a creditor in the contracts. Finally, the Company informs that has responded the arbitration requirements in conjunction with its legal counselors and is currently at the initial stage of its defense. The Company expects the arbitration will be concluded in 2 to 3 years. The relevance of the arbitration to the Company is related to the amount attributed to the cause and its eventual financial impact.
55
The Company has been offering judicial guarantees (Guarantee Insurance / Letter of Guarantee) in the total and updated amount of R$4,566,451 as of March 31, 2021 (R$4,542,786 as of December 31,2020), as determined by the procedural legislation in force.
The assessments made by legal advisors define these administrative and judicial proceedings as a possible risk of loss and, consequently, no loss provisions have been recognized in accordance with Management's judgment and with the Accounting Practices adopted in Brazil.
20.
PROVISION FOR ENVIRONMENTAL LIABILITIES AND ASSET RETIREMMENT OBLIGATIONS
The information related to the provisions for environmental liabilities and deactivation did not change in relation to those disclosed in the financial statements of December 31, 2020. Therefore, the Company decided not to repeat them in the condensed interim financial information as of March 31, 2021.
The balance of provisions for environmental liabilities and deactivation of assets can be shown as follows:
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Environmental liabilities
196,205
192,830
181,260
178,638
Asset retirement obligations (1)
631,612
611,005
50,886
827,817
803,835
181,260
229,524
(1) On January 31, 2021 The provision fot assets retirement obligation - ARO was transferred to the company CSN Cimentos S.A.
21.
RELATED-PARTY BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS
The information related to transactions with related parties has not changed significantly in relation to the
disclosed in the financial statements of December 31, 2020.
56
21.a) Transactions with subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates, exclusive founds and other related parties
·
Consolidated
Consolidated
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Subsidiaries and associates
Joint-ventures e Joint Operation
Other related parties
Total
Subsidiaries and associates
Joint-ventures e Joint Operation
Other related parties
Total
Assets
Current Assets
Investments
(1)
4,128,923
4,128,923
3,763,603
3,763,603
Trade receivables (note 6)
(2)
12,979
13
273,990
286,982
7,686
8
113,482
121,176
Dividends receivable (note 9)
(3)
38,086
38,086
38,088
38,088
Other current assets (note 9)
3,347
1,829
5,176
4,413
1,829
6,242
12,979
41,446
4,404,742
4,459,167
7,686
42,509
3,878,914
3,929,109
Noncurrent Assets
Investments
(1)
132,635
132,635
123,409
123,409
Loans (note 9)
(4)
3,423
1,039,759
1,043,182
3,375
962,675
966,050
Actuarial asset (note 9)
13,819
13,819
13,819
13,819
Other non-current assets (note 9)
(5)
664,598
664,598
664,020
664,020
3,423
1,704,357
146,454
1,854,234
3,375
1,626,695
137,228
1,767,298
16,402
1,745,803
4,551,196
6,313,401
11,061
1,669,204
4,016,142
5,696,407
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Trade payables
48,446
12,035
60,481
106,946
9,455
116,401
Accounts payable (note 15)
12
21,191
21,203
23,555
2,437
25,992
Provision for consumption (note 15)
58,093
58,093
44,466
44,466
12
127,730
12,035
139,777
174,967
11,892
186,859
Noncurrent Liabilities
Accounts payable (note 15)
59,917
59,917
78,083
78,083
Actuarial liability (note 15)
79,546
79,546
79,546
79,546
59,917
79,546
139,463
78,083
79,546
157,629
12
187,647
91,581
279,240
253,050
91,438
344,488
Consolidated
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
Subsidiaries and associates
Joint-ventures e Joint Operation
Other related parties
Total
Subsidiaries and associates
Joint-ventures e Joint Operation
Other related parties
Total
P&L
Sales
67,925
412
753,544
821,881
21,144
211
310,634
331,989
Cost and expenses
(121)
(298,690)
(23,382)
(322,193)
(145,365)
(26,875)
(172,240)
Financial income (expenses)
Interest (note 26)
3,721
4,999
8,720
65
11,416
6,338
17,819
Exchange rate variations and monetary, net
26,864
26,864
Financial investments (note 26)
512,494
512,494
(962,354)
(962,354)
Other operating income and expenses
(3,402)
(3,402)
67,804
(294,557)
1,247,655
1,020,902
21,209
(137,140)
(645,393)
(761,324)
57
·
Parent Company
Parent Company
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Subsidiaries and associates
Joint-ventures e Joint Operation
Other related parties and exclusive funds
Total
Controladas e Coligadas
Joint Venture e Joint Operation
Outras Partes Relacionadas e Fundos exclusivos
Total
Assets
Current Assets
Investments
(1)
4,173,978
4,173,978
3,801,985
3,801,985
Trade receivables (note 6)
(2)
445,478
13
272,694
718,185
835,489
8
112,222
947,719
Loans (note 9)
59,900
59,900
53,718
53,718
Dividends receivable (note 9)
(3)
6,753
21,403
28,156
308,009
21,404
329,413
Other current assets (note 9)
17,876
1,829
19,705
3,888
1,829
5,717
530,007
21,416
4,448,501
4,999,924
1,201,104
21,412
3,916,036
5,138,552
Noncurrent Assets
Investments
(1)
132,635
132,635
123,409
123,409
Loans (note 9)
(4)
148,044
949,388
1,097,432
134,892
872,785
1,007,677
Actuarial asset (note 9)
1,803
1,803
Other non-current assets (note 9)
(5)
257,870
664,598
922,468
236,180
664,020
900,200
405,914
1,613,986
132,635
2,152,535
371,072
1,536,805
125,212
2,033,089
935,921
1,635,402
4,581,136
7,152,459
1,572,176
1,558,217
4,041,248
7,171,641
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Intercompany Loans (note 13)
(6)
480,018
480,018
502,590
502,590
Trade payables
500,622
43,240
11,708
555,570
1,311,358
62,698
9,299
1,383,355
Accounts payable (note 15)
103,854
103,854
102,361
2,437
104,798
Provision for consumption (note 15)
154,289
12,317
166,606
133,215
12,317
145,532
1,238,783
55,557
11,708
1,306,048
2,049,524
75,015
11,736
2,136,275
Noncurrent Liabilities
Intercompany Loans (note 13)
(6)
14,046,703
14,046,703
14,567,024
14,567,024
Accounts payable (note 15)
200,511
200,511
222,834
222,834
Actuarial liability (note 15)
79,546
79,546
79,546
79,546
14,247,214
79,546
14,326,760
14,789,858
79,546
14,869,404
15,485,997
55,557
91,254
15,632,808
16,839,382
75,015
91,282
17,005,679
Parent Company
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
Subsidiaries and associates
Joint-ventures e Joint Operation
Other related parties and exclusive funds
Total
Subsidiaries and associates
Joint-ventures e Joint Operation
Other related parties and exclusive funds
Total
Net revenue and cost
Sales
616,235
744,761
1,360,996
565,293
310,634
875,927
Cost and expenses
(1,047,356)
(104,540)
(22,931)
(1,174,827)
(357,947)
(59,015)
(26,641)
(443,603)
Financial income (expenses)
Interest (note 26)
(101,310)
6,258
4,837
(90,215)
(95,768)
10,287
5,984
(79,497)
Exclusive funds (note 26)
6,827
6,827
(30)
(30)
Financial investments (note 26)
512,494
512,494
(962,354)
(962,354)
Exchange rate variations and monetary, net
(1,356,059)
(1,356,059)
(3,126,688)
26,864
(3,099,824)
(1,888,490)
(98,282)
1,245,988
(740,784)
(3,015,110)
(48,728)
(645,543)
(3,709,381)
Consolidated and Parent Company Information:
1.
Financial investments
On March 31, 2020 the investments in Usiminas shares are R$3,817,603 (R$3,305,119 in December 2020) and cash and cash equivalents with Banco Fibra totaling R$311,321 (R$458,494 in December 2020) and no current as of March 31, 2021 the amount R$132,635 (R$123,409 in December 2020) from Bonds with an average rate of 98% to 115% of the CDI in the consolidated and holds in the parent company through exclusive funds' investments in government bonds and CDBs in the amount of R$45,344 on March 31, 2021 (R$38,517 on December 31, 2020).
2.
Trade receivable mainly refers to operations of sales of steel products of the Parent Company to affiliates and companies joint venture and joint-operation.
3.
Dividends receivable from the MRS Logística R$38,086 (R$38,088 as of December 31, 2020) in the consolidated and parent company R$ 28,156 (R$329,413 as of December 31, 2020).
4.
Loans (Assets):
Consolidated refers mainly to loan agreements with an average rate of 125.0% to 130.0% of the CDI with Transnordestina Logística SA of R$1,043,182 (R$962,675 as of December 31, 2020).
58
In the Parent Company it refers to loan agreements with Transnordestina Logística SA of R$949,388 and with Ferrovia Transnordestina SA of R$125,307on March 31, 2021 and (R$872,785 and R$112,420 on December 31, 2020, respectively).
5.
Others (Assets): Advance for future capital increase with subsidiaries of R$664,598 with Transnordestina Logística SA (R$664,020 on December 31, 2020).
Controlling company
6.
Loans (Liabilities):
Foreign currency: Intercompany contracts in the amount of R$14,508,441 (R$15,051,191 on December 31, 2020).
National coin: Intercompany contracts in the amount of R$18,280 (R$18,423 on December 31, 2020).
21.b)
Key management personal
The key management personnel with authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the Company's activities include members of the Board of Directors and statutory officers. The following is information on the compensation of such personnel and the related balances as of March 31, 2021 and 2020.
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
P&L
Short-term benefits for employees and officers
3,404
6,581
Post-employment benefits
28
9
3,432
6,590
21.c)
Guarantees
The Company is liable for guarantees of its subsidiaries and joint ventures as follows:
Currency
Maturities
Borrowings
Tax foreclosure
Others
Total
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Transnordestina Logísitca
R$
Up to 09/19/2056 and Indefinite
2,481,851
2,478,105
35,291
35,496
3,314
3,298
2,520,456
2,516,899
Cia Metalurgica Prada
R$
Indefinite
197
196
244
244
441
440
CSN Energia
R$
Up to 11/26/2023 and indefinite
1,920
1,920
1,920
1,920
CSN Mineração
R$
Up to 12/21/2024
846,578
846,749
846,578
846,749
Estanho de Rondônia
R$
07/15/2022
966
1,154
966
1,154
Minérios Nacional S.A.
R$
Up to 09/10/2021
1,297
1,946
1,297
1,946
Total in R$
3,330,692
3,327,954
35,488
35,692
5,478
5,462
3,371,658
3,369,108
CSN Inova Ventures
US$
01/28/2028
1,300,000
1,300,000
1,300,000
1,300,000
CSN Islands XII
US$
Perpetual
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
CSN Resources
US$
Up to 04/17/2026
1,525,000
1,525,000
1,525,000
1,525,000
Total in US$
3,825,000
3,825,000
3,825,000
3,825,000
Total in R$
21,792,173
19,877,378
21,792,173
19,877,378
25,122,865
23,205,332
35,488
35,692
5,478
5,462
25,163,831
23,246,486
22.
SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY
22.a)
Paid-in capital
The fully subscribed and paid-in capital on March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is the R$6,040 million and divided into 1,387,524,047 common and book-entry shares, with no par value. Each common share entitles its holder to one vote in the resolutions of the General Meetings.
22.b)
Authorized capital
The Company's bylaws in effect on March 31, 2021 define that the share capital may be increased to up to 2,400,000,000 shares, by decision of the Board of Directors.
59
22.c)
Legal Reserve
It is constituted at the rate of 5% of the net income calculated in each fiscal year pursuant to art. 193 of Law 6.404/76, up to a limit of 20% of the capital stock.
22.d)
Ownership structure
As of March 31, 2021, the Company's ownership structure was as follows:
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Number of common shares
% of total shares
% of voting capital
Number of common shares
% of total shares
% of voting capital
Vicunha Aços S.A. (*)
679,522,254
48.97%
49.24%
679,522,254
48.97%
49.24%
Rio Iaco Participações S.A. (*)
52,279,803
3.77%
3.79%
58,193,503
4.19%
4.22%
NYSE (ADRs)
248,763,533
17.93%
18.02%
248,763,533
18.90%
19.00%
Other shareholders
399,548,957
28.80%
28.95%
393,635,257
27.40%
27.55%
Outstanding shares
1,380,114,547
99.47%
100.00%
1,380,114,547
99.47%
100.00%
Treasury shares
7,409,500
0.53%
7,409,500
0.53%
Total shares
1,387,524,047
100.00%
1,387,524,047
100.00%
(*) Controlling group companies.
22.e)
Treasury shares
As of March 31, 2021, the position of treasury shares was as follows:
Program
Board's Authorization
Authorized quantity
Program period
Average buyback price
Minimum and maximum buyback price
Sale of shares
Balance in treasury
04/20/2018
30,391,000
From 4/20/2018 to 4/30/2018
Not applicable
Not applicable
22,981,500
7,409,500
As of March 31, 2021, the position of treasury shares was as follows:
Quantity purchased (in units)
Amount paid for the shares
Share price
Share market price as of 03/31/2021 (*)
Minimum
Maximum
Average
7,409,500
R$ 58,264
R$ 4.48
R$ 10.07
R$ 7.86
R$ 280,820
(*) The average share price on March 31, 2021 was used in the amount of R$37.90 per share.
22.f) Policy on investments and payment of interest on net equity and dividends
The Company adopts a profit distribution policy which, in compliance with the provisions of Law No. 6,404/76 as amended by Law No. 9,457/97, will imply the allocation of all net income to its shareholders, provided that the following priorities are preserved, regardless of its order: (i) business strategy; (ii) compliance with obligations; (iii) making the necessary investments; and (iv) the maintenance of a good financial situation for the Company.
22.g)
Earnings per share
The earnings per share are shown below:
60
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
Common Shares
Profit for the period
5,240,015
(1,360,851)
Weighted average number of shares
1,380,114,547
1,380,114,547
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
3.79680
(0.98604)
23.
NET REVENUE FROM SALES
Net sales revenue is as follows:
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
Gross revenue
Domestic market
6,725,615
3,570,496
6,280,868
3,430,097
Foreign market
6,738,681
2,645,352
569,791
414,945
13,464,296
6,215,848
6,850,659
3,845,042
Deductions
Sales returns, discounts and rebates
(39,236)
(78,014)
(146,638)
(75,343)
Taxes on sales
(1,511,732)
(803,181)
(1,330,742)
(738,390)
(1,550,968)
(881,195)
(1,477,380)
(813,733)
Net revenue
11,913,328
5,334,653
5,373,279
3,031,309
24.
EXPENSES BY NATURE
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
Raw materials and inputs
(2,544,833)
(1,622,428)
(2,525,624)
(1,598,255)
Outsourcing material
(1,062,124)
(414,451)
Labor cost
(669,536)
(602,766)
(296,987)
(326,852)
Supplies
(530,911)
(460,455)
(373,608)
(390,627)
Maintenance cost (services and materials)
(297,455)
(204,277)
(148,742)
(135,578)
Outsourcing services
(466,064)
(422,820)
(205,140)
(231,771)
Freight
(12,042)
(48,268)
(6,152)
(12,601)
Distribution freight
(334,841)
(278,725)
(102,733)
(88,424)
Depreciation, amortization and depletion
(455,673)
(415,181)
(199,983)
(206,703)
Others
(362,354)
(58,306)
(55,843)
(6,735,833)
(4,527,677)
(3,914,812)
(2,990,811)
Classified as:
Cost of sales
(6,178,784)
(4,017,707)
(3,689,909)
(2,778,380)
Selling expenses
(422,586)
(390,915)
(167,212)
(162,239)
General and administrative expenses
(134,463)
(119,055)
(57,691)
(50,192)
(6,735,833)
(4,527,677)
(3,914,812)
(2,990,811)
The depreciation, amortization and depletion additions for the period were distributed as follows.
61
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
Production costs (1)
(445,658)
(403,600)
(194,740)
(200,458)
Selling expenses
(3,309)
(3,276)
(1,974)
(2,729)
General and administrative expenses
(6,706)
(8,305)
(3,269)
(3,516)
(455,673)
(415,181)
(199,983)
(206,703)
Other operational (2)
(26,844)
(21,112)
(1,742)
(2,298)
(482,517)
(436,293)
(201,725)
(209,001)
(1) - The cost of production includes PIS and COFINS credits on lease agreements on March 31, 2021, in the amount of R$1,549 (R$1.214 on March 31,2020) in the consolidated and R$267 (R$494 on March 31, 2020) in the parent company.
(1) They mainly refer to the depreciation of investment properties, paralyzed equipment and amortization of the SWT Client Portfolio, see note 25.
25.
OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
Other operating income
Receivables by indemnity
765
1,156
756
983
Rentals and leases
3,283
2,462
3,170
2,393
PIS, COFINS and INSS to compensate (1)
88,390
65,092
Contractual fines
765
2,016
460
1,410
Updated shares - Fair value through profit or loss (Note 14 II)
31,004
(207)
31,004
(207)
Net gain in shares sale (note 10 d) (2)
2,472,497
2,472,497
Other revenues
51,918
8,872
23,690
5,176
2,560,232
102,689
2,531,577
74,847
-
-
-
-
Other operating expenses
Taxes and fees
(36,111)
(5,304)
(34,349)
(2,393)
Expenses with environmental liabilities, net
158
(15,922)
93
(2,209)
Write-off/(Provision) of judicial lawsuits
8,623
(7,157)
10,622
3,454
Depreciation of investment property, equipment paralyzed and amortization of intangible assets (note 24)
(26,844)
(21,112)
(1,742)
(2,298)
Write- off of PPE, intagible assests and investment property (note 11)
(40,464)
(1,400)
(17,072)
Estimated (Loss)/reversal in inventories
(63,478)
(20,351)
(34,758)
(5,814)
Idleness in stocks and paralyzed equipment (3)
(202,240)
(37,043)
Studies and project engineering expenses
(12,101)
(5,075)
(3,578)
(3,840)
Research and development expenses
(54)
(197)
(54)
(197)
Healthcare plan expenses
(28,916)
(28,829)
(28,611)
(28,693)
Cash flow hedge accounting realized (note 14) (4)
(310,810)
(364,818)
(252,250)
(364,818)
Other expenses
(64,115)
(96,519)
(31,948)
(90,787)
(574,112)
(768,924)
(393,647)
(534,638)
Other operating income (expenses), net
1,986,120
(666,235)
2,137,930
(459,791)
1.
In 2020, consist of the recovery of INSS credit on benefits granted to employees that should not be considered in the contribution calculation basis.
2.
Refers to the public offering of shares of CSN Mineração S.A. (see note 10.d).
3.
In 2020 refers to the idle capacity arisen from production volumes lower than normal it was generated from the refurbishment of the blast furnace No.3 and in the iron ore mining operation due to delays in the release of environmental licenses, which postponed the start of new ore mining fronts, as well as new dry tailing processes still in ramp-up stage.
4.
As of March 31, 2021, foreign exchange cash flow hedge was realized and reclassified from Other Comprehensive Income to Other Operating Expenses (R$252,250) and cash flow hedge of PLATTS index (R$58,560), totaling R$310,810 in the consolidated and R$252,250 in the parent company, see note 14.
62
26.
FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES)
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
Financial income
Related parties (note 21 a)
11,737
17,819
19,442
18,254
Income from financial investments
34,645
15,788
26,391
8,533
Updated shares - Fair value through profit or loss (Note 14 II)
512,494
512,494
Other income
26,709
31,524
21,011
26,589
585,585
65,131
579,338
53,376
Financial expenses
Borrowings and financing - foreign currency (note 13)
(421,012)
(348,111)
(36,143)
(57,428)
Borrowings and financing - local currency (note 13)
(65,268)
(146,269)
(58,768)
(129,052)
Related parties
(3,017)
(102,830)
(97,782)
Lease liabilities
(13,794)
(12,100)
(660)
(891)
Capitalised interest (notes 11 and 29)
15,133
23,390
6,864
7,280
Interest and fines
(35,783)
(23,720)
(15,225)
(19,473)
(-) Adjustment present value of trade payables
(58,590)
(42,443)
Commission, bank fees, Guarantee and bank fees
(44,245)
(30,298)
(37,538)
(27,332)
PIS/COFINS over financial income
(7,071)
(6,233)
(1,682)
(3,431)
Updated shares - Fair value through profit or loss (Note 14 II)
(962,354)
(962,354)
Other financial expenses
(97,117)
(125,456)
(53,429)
(45,101)
(730,764)
(1,631,151)
(341,854)
(1,335,564)
Others financial items, net
Foreign exchange and monetary variation, net
(53,266)
461,070
199,448
1,030,129
Gains and (losses) on exchange derivatives (*)
(3,062)
(96,188)
(27,444)
(99,113)
(56,328)
364,882
172,004
931,016
(787,092)
(1,266,269)
(169,850)
(404,548)
Financial income (expenses), net
(201,507)
(1,201,138)
409,488
(351,172)
(*) Statement of gains and (losses) on derivative transactions (note 14)
Dollar - to - real NDF
6,758
Exchange rate swap Dollar x Euro
17,624
2,757
Exchange rate swap GBP x Euro
168
Exchange rate swap CDI x Dollar
(27,444)
(99,113)
(27,444)
(99,113)
(3,062)
(96,188)
(27,444)
(99,113)
27.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
The financial information related to the business segments did not change in relation was disclosed in the Company's financial statements on December 31, 2020. Therefore, Management decided not to repeat it in this condensed interim financial information.
63
·
Results by segment
For the purpose of preparing and presenting the information by business segment, Management decided to maintain the proportional consolidation of the joint ventures as historically presented. For purposes of reconciliation of the consolidated result, the amounts recorded by these companies are not included in the 'Corporate expenses/elimination' column.
03/31/2021
P&L
Steel
Mining
Logistics
Energy
Cement
Corporate expenses/elimination
Consolidated
Port
Railroads
Metric tons (thou.)
1,316,938
8,224,928
(1,264,055)
Net revenues
Domestic market
4,876,219
791,745
83,516
400,590
54,281
277,423
(1,221,370)
5,262,404
Foreign market
1,796,655
4,689,221
165,048
6,650,924
Cost of sales and services (note 24)
(4,797,790)
(1,841,259)
(55,539)
(286,743)
(34,939)
(191,446)
1,028,932
(6,178,784)
Gross profit
1,875,084
3,639,707
27,977
113,847
19,342
85,977
(27,390)
5,734,544
General and administrative expenses (note 24)
(282,782)
(54,089)
(8,177)
(28,502)
(7,512)
(24,855)
(151,132)
(557,049)
Other operating (income) expenses, net (note 25)
(135,271)
(117,913)
(1,439)
(19,676)
(379)
(13,261)
2,274,059
1,986,120
Equity in results of affiliated companies (note 10)
13,445
13,445
Operating result before Financial Income and Taxes
1,457,031
3,467,705
18,361
65,669
11,451
47,861
2,108,982
7,177,060
Sales by geographic area
Asia
2,679,219
165,048
2,844,267
North America
306,230
2,010,002
2,316,232
Latin America
118,392
118,392
Europe
1,372,033
1,372,033
Foreign market
1,796,655
4,689,221
165,048
6,650,924
Domestic market
4,876,219
791,745
83,516
400,590
54,281
277,423
(1,221,370)
5,262,404
Total
6,672,874
5,480,966
83,516
400,590
54,281
277,423
(1,056,322)
11,913,328
03/31/2020
P&L
Steel
Mining
Logistics
Energy
Cement
Corporate expenses/elimination
Consolidated
Port
Railroads
Metric tons (thou.)
1,139,612
5,609,498
(1,085,951)
Net revenues
Domestic market
2,511,198
263,451
74,539
282,333
42,028
145,663
(581,268)
2,737,944
Foreign market
1,030,760
1,382,355
183,594
2,596,709
Cost of sales and services (note 24)
(3,237,409)
(822,810)
(49,253)
(270,492)
(29,350)
(145,069)
536,676
(4,017,707)
Gross profit
304,549
822,996
25,286
11,841
12,678
594
139,002
1,316,946
General and administrative expenses (note 24)
(214,338)
(46,374)
(9,757)
(25,510)
(7,723)
(22,912)
(183,356)
(509,970)
Other operating (income) expenses, net (note 25)
(113,609)
(183,836)
(1,712)
(6,755)
(373)
(5,420)
(354,530)
(666,235)
Equity in results of affiliated companies (note 10)
(45,108)
(45,108)
Operating result before Financial Income and Taxes
(23,398)
592,786
13,817
(20,424)
4,582
(27,738)
(443,992)
95,633
Sales by geographic area
Asia
941,833
183,594
1,125,427
North America
162,456
162,456
Latin America
34,915
34,915
Europe
833,200
440,522
1,273,722
Others
189
189
Foreign market
1,030,760
1,382,355
183,594
2,596,709
Domestic market
2,511,198
263,451
74,539
282,333
42,028
145,663
(581,268)
2,737,944
Total
3,541,958
1,645,806
74,539
282,333
42,028
145,663
(397,674)
5,334,653
28.
INSURANCE
In order to adequately mitigate risks and in view of the nature of its operations, the Company and its Subsidiaries contract several different types of insurance policy. The policies are taken out in line with the Risk Management policy and are similar to the insurance taken out by other companies in the same industry in which CSN and its subsidiaries operate. The coverage of these policies includes: National Transport, International Transport, Life and Personal Accident Insurance, Health, Vehicle Fleet, D&O (Administrators Liability Insurance), General Liability, Engineering Risks, Named Risks, Export Credit, Insurance Warranty and Civil Liability Port Operator.
64
In 2020, after negotiations with insurers and reinsurers in Brazil and abroad, an Operational Risk Insurance Policy for Property Damage and Business Interruption was issued, effective from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Under the policy, the Maximum Indemnity Limit is US$ 600 million and the deductible is US $ 385 million for material damages and 45 days for loss of profits, covering the following units and subsidiaries of the Company: Usina Presidente Vargas, CSN Mineração SA and Sepetiba Tecon.
The risk assumptions adopted, given their nature, are not part of the scope of an audit of the financial statements, and consequently were not examined by our independent auditors.
29.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO CASH FLOWS
The following table presents additional information on transactions related to the statement of cash flows:
Consolidated
Parent Company
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
03/31/2021
03/31/2020
Income tax and social contribution paid
1,466,584
231,350
Addition to PP&E with interest capitalization (notes 11 and 26)
15,133
23,390
6,864
7,280
Remeasurement and addition - Right of use (note 11 a)
62,365
555
876
341
Addition to PP&E without adding cash
37,359
Capitalization in subsidiaries without cash
18,566
Addition to investment property without cash effect
61,597
61,597
1,581,441
316,892
7,740
87,784
30.
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT
65
31.
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
·
The Usiminas' shares classified as financial investments (see note 4) are exposed to changes in the share price due to the securities adopted at fair value through profit or loss according to quotations on the Stock Exchange. On April 27, 2021, common and preferred shares appreciated in the global amount of R$1,319,411 since the balance sheet closing date.
·
In April 2021, the subsidiary CSN Mineração opted for a cash flow hedge accounting applied to a portion of its iron ore sales to mitigate the risk of volatility of the Platts index, for a limited amount of 1,9 million tons iron ore to be shipped from second quarter to 2021
66
Independent Auditor's Report on the Financial Information
(Free translation from the original issued in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancies, the Portuguese language version shall prevail.)
To the Shareholders, Directors and Management of
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
São Paulo - SP
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ('Company'), identified as Parent and Consolidated, respectively, included in the Interim Financial Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which comprises the balance sheet as of March 31, 2021 and the related statement of profit and loss and statement of comprehensive income (loss) and the statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the three-month period then ended, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes.
Management is responsible for the preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Technical Pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) - Interim Financial Reporting and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the presentation of such information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Interim Financial Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards on review of interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards on auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the Interim Financial Information Form (ITR) referred to above is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 (R1) and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of interim financial information and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).
Emphasis of matter
Ability of the jointly controlled subsidiary Transnordestina Logística S.A. to continue as a going concern
We draw attention to note 10.f) to the individual and consolidated financial statements, which describes the percentage of completion of the new railway network by the jointly controlled subsidiary Transnordestina Logística S.A. (TLSA), currently under construction and originally scheduled to be completed by January 2017, is currently being revised and discussed by the relevant regulatory bodies. The completion of the work under the project (and consequent start of operations) is contingent upon receiving ongoing financial contribution from TLSA´s shareholders and third parties. These events and conditions, together with other issues described in said Note indicate the existence of significant uncertainty that may raise significant doubt as to TLSA´s ability to continue as a going concern. Our conclusion is not qualified regarding this matter.
67
Other matters
Interim statement of value added
The quarterly information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added for the period of nine months ended September 30, 2020, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management and presented as supplementary information for the purposes of IAS 34. These statements were submitted to the same review procedures in conjunction with the review of the Company's interim financial information in the order to conclude they are reconciliated to the interim financial information and to the accounting records, as applicable, and whether the structure and content are in accordance with the criteria established in the NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.
CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 09:31:05 UTC.