Companhiade Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia COELBA : Notice to Shareholders - Date for the General meeting

NEOENERGIA S.A.
Public Company
CNPJ/MF 01.083.200/0001-18
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
NEONERGIA S.A ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction 561/2016, Article 21 - L, paragraph 2, hereby informs to its shareholders that the scheduled date of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting is April 12th, 2021. Still Pursuant to CVM Instruction 561 and CVM Instruction 481, as amended, the Company informs that any communications or requests regarding this matter may be sent to the Company, through the following email address ri@neoenergia.com or to Banco do Itaú, as the bookkeeper of the Company's shares.
The Company's Management remains at its disposal to provide any additional information.
Rio de Janeiro, January 15, 2021
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha
Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
COELBA - Companhia de Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 18:42:09 UTC.