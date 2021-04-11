Companhiade Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia COELBA : Notice to Shareholders - Date for the General meeting

NEOENERGIA S.A.

Public Company

CNPJ/MF 01.083.200/0001-18

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

NEONERGIA S.A ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction 561/2016, Article 21 - L, paragraph 2, hereby informs to its shareholders that the scheduled date of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting is April 12th, 2021. Still Pursuant to CVM Instruction 561 and CVM Instruction 481, as amended, the Company informs that any communications or requests regarding this matter may be sent to the Company, through the following email address ri@neoenergia.com or to Banco do Itaú, as the bookkeeper of the Company's shares.

The Company's Management remains at its disposal to provide any additional information.

Rio de Janeiro, January 15, 2021

Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer