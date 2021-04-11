Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhiade Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia - COELBA    CEEB3   BRCEEBACNOR3

COMPANHIADE ELETRICIDADE DO ESTADO DA BAHIA - COELBA

(CEEB3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhiade Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia COELBA : Notice to Shareholders - Date for the General meeting

04/11/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEOENERGIA S.A.

Public Company

CNPJ/MF 01.083.200/0001-18

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

NEONERGIA S.A ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction 561/2016, Article 21 - L, paragraph 2, hereby informs to its shareholders that the scheduled date of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting is April 12th, 2021. Still Pursuant to CVM Instruction 561 and CVM Instruction 481, as amended, the Company informs that any communications or requests regarding this matter may be sent to the Company, through the following email address ri@neoenergia.com or to Banco do Itaú, as the bookkeeper of the Company's shares.

The Company's Management remains at its disposal to provide any additional information.

Rio de Janeiro, January 15, 2021

Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COELBA - Companhia de Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 18:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIADE ELETRICIDADE DO ESTADO DA BAHIA - COELBA
02:43pCOMPANHIADE ELETRICIDADE DO ESTADO D : Notice to Shareholders - Date for the Gen..
PU
04/09NOTICE TO THE MARKET- SHAREHOLDERS A : Third Amendment
PU
03/31COMPANHIADE ELETRICIDADE DO ESTADO D : Notice to the Market - Neoenergia 's 2021..
PU
03/31COMPANHIADE ELETRICIDADE DO ESTADO D : Notice to the Market - Coelba signs finan..
PU
03/30COMPANHIADE ELETRICIDADE DO ESTADO D : Relatório de Agência de Rating
PU
03/30COMPANHIADE ELETRICIDADE DO ESTADO D : Notice to the Market - Neoenergia's 2021 ..
PU
03/29COMPANHIADE ELETRICIDADE DO ESTADO D : Rating Agency Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 285 M 1 986 M 1 986 M
Net income 2020 1 219 M 214 M 214 M
Net Debt 2020 7 365 M 1 296 M 1 296 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 678 M 1 889 M 1 879 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 4 212
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart COMPANHIADE ELETRICIDADE DO ESTADO DA BAHIA - COELBA
Duration : Period :
Companhiade Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia - COELBA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fulvio da Silva Marcondes Machado Chief Executive Officer
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Director & Director-Finance & Investor Relations
André Augusto Telles Moreira Chairman
Solange Maria Pinto Ribeiro Vice Chairman
Rogério Aschermann Martins Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIADE ELETRICIDADE DO ESTADO DA BAHIA - COELBA-11.47%1 889
NEXTERA ENERGY1.02%152 875
ENEL S.P.A.3.84%103 796
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.62%86 610
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.53%75 029
ORSTED A/S-15.56%70 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ