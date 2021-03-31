Companhiade Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia COELBA : Notice to the Market - Neoenergia 's 2021 Factbook
03/31/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
NEOENERGIA'S FACTBOOK
2021
DISCLAIMER
This presentation was prepared by Neoenergia S.A. ("NEOENERGIA") aiming to indicate the general situation and the progress of NEOENERGIA's business. Although the information contained in this document was prepared with the necessary care and diligence, the information provided herein accurately reflects the moment the information was consolidated, reflecting NEOENERGIA's current conditions and its point of view. Therefore, the information is subject to change. This presentation should be seen only together with the oral presentation made by NEOENERGIA and its Financial Statements. NEOENERGIA can not be held liable for any loss directly or indirectly arising from the use of this presentation or its content. The presentation is a property of NEOENERGIA and should not be reproduced, distributed or disclosed to third parties, or even used for any other purpose without the prior written consent of NEOENERGIA.
The Company points out that this presentation may contain statements that represent expectations and projections of NEOENERGIA about future events. These expectations involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and may therefore have results or consequences other than those discussed and anticipated.
For further information about the companies, please refer to the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) or the Investor Relations website ri.neoenergia.com.
/ www.neoenergia.com
Photo: Wind farm Caetité (BA)
2
NEOENERGIA TODAY
/ www.neoenergia.com
3
AT A GLANCE
NETWORKS
5 Distribution Companies
Net Asset base: R$23,105 MM (1)
Concession Area: ~841,000 km²
Population: 37 MM
15 Transmission Companies
Operational:
1.038 km
9 substations
Under construction:
9 lots (5,6 thousand km)
Second largest distribution company in Brazil(2)
Increasing transmission capacity
RENEWABLES
Hydro Generation(3)
7 plants in operation:
3.0 GW
Long term PPAs, on average, end in 2039
All hydros with GSF insurance(4)
Wind/Solar
Generation
17 Wind farms in operation: 0.5 GW
27 Wind farms under construction: 1.0 GW
2 Solar farms under construction (Luzia): 0.1
GW
Pipeline Greenfield: 1.2 GW(5) (Solar/Wind)
PPA's, on average, end in 2036
Long term contracted renewable generation
LIBERALIZED
Thermo Generation
1 plant in operation:
0.5 GW
Commercialization
Energy Commercialization
Energetic Solutions
Competitive asset
strategically located
Broad Network: ~841.000km2 concession area
Teles Pires
Belo Monte
Wind farms
Cosern
Narandiba
Lot 6 (C)
Lot 27 (B)
Luzia
PA
CE
RN
Potiguar
PI
PB
Sul
PE
Lot 4 (C)
AC
Wind farms
SEAL
Dardanelos
BA
Wind farms
MT
Lot 9 (D)
Baguari I
Lot 3 (A)
GO
Celpe
Termope
Corumbá III
MG
Lot 2 (E)
Lot 4 (B)
MS
ES
SP
RJ
Coelba
NC Comerc.
PR
Itapebi
SC
Wind farms
NC Energia
Baixo Iguaçu
Afluente T
CEB-D
Narandiba
Lot 14 (A)
Neoenergia
Lot 22 (B) 1 (A)
Lot 20 (B)
NC Comerc.
Elektro
Lot 2 (A)
(A) Dec 2018 Auction (B) Apr 2017 Auction
(C) Dec 2017 Auction
(D) Dec 2019 Auction
(E) Dec 2020 Auction
Long term contracted
Regulatory Asset Base as of December 2020. Calculated as the sum of Coelba's, Celpe's, Cosern's, Elektro's and CEB-D's Net Rab as per company's business plan. (2) In terms of consumers and RAB. (3) Data base: Dec'20, considers Neoenergia's % stake; (4) Except by Itapebi, which has 100% of its energy sold to NC; (5) Registred at EPE .
www.neoenergia.com
Distribution
Hydro
Solar
generation
Transmission
Wind
Trading
Corporate
Greenfield/Construção
4
SHAREHOLDERS STRUCTURE
FREE FLOAT
Integrated company with
One of the largest pension funds
Company listed in the highest
geographical diversification and
in Latin America, with participation
governance level of B3: Novo
global leader in wind energy
in several infrastructure
Mercado
companies
51.04%¹
30.29%
18.67%²
NOTE: ¹ December 31st 2020: Iberdrola Energia S.A.(50%) and Iberdrola S.A.(1.04%); ² Free Float considers 0.04% from Management
/ www.neoenergia.com
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
COELBA - Companhia de Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 21:47:00 UTC.