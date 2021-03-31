Log in
COMPANHIADE ELETRICIDADE DO ESTADO DA BAHIA - COELBA

(CEEB3)
Companhiade Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia COELBA : Notice to the Market - Neoenergia 's 2021 Factbook

03/31/2021 | 05:48pm EDT

03/31/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
NEOENERGIA'S FACTBOOK

2021

DISCLAIMER

This presentation was prepared by Neoenergia S.A. ("NEOENERGIA") aiming to indicate the general situation and the progress of NEOENERGIA's business. Although the information contained in this document was prepared with the necessary care and diligence, the information provided herein accurately reflects the moment the information was consolidated, reflecting NEOENERGIA's current conditions and its point of view. Therefore, the information is subject to change. This presentation should be seen only together with the oral presentation made by NEOENERGIA and its Financial Statements. NEOENERGIA can not be held liable for any loss directly or indirectly arising from the use of this presentation or its content. The presentation is a property of NEOENERGIA and should not be reproduced, distributed or disclosed to third parties, or even used for any other purpose without the prior written consent of NEOENERGIA.

The Company points out that this presentation may contain statements that represent expectations and projections of NEOENERGIA about future events. These expectations involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and may therefore have results or consequences other than those discussed and anticipated.

For further information about the companies, please refer to the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) or the Investor Relations website ri.neoenergia.com.

/ www.neoenergia.com

Photo: Wind farm Caetité (BA)

2

NEOENERGIA TODAY

/ www.neoenergia.com

3

AT A GLANCE

NETWORKS

5 Distribution Companies

  • Net Asset base: R$ 23,105 MM (1)
  • Concession Area: ~841,000 km²
  • Population: 37 MM

15 Transmission Companies

  • Operational:
    • 1.038 km
    • 9 substations
  • Under construction:
    • 9 lots (5,6 thousand km)

Second largest distribution company in Brazil(2)

Increasing transmission capacity

RENEWABLES

Hydro Generation(3)

  • 7 plants in operation:
    3.0 GW
  • Long term PPAs, on average, end in 2039
  • All hydros with GSF insurance (4)

Wind/Solar

Generation

  • 17 Wind farms in operation: 0.5 GW
  • 27 Wind farms under construction: 1.0 GW
  • 2 Solar farms under construction (Luzia): 0.1
    GW
  • Pipeline Greenfield: 1.2 GW (5) (Solar/Wind)
  • PPA's, on average, end in 2036

Long term contracted renewable generation

LIBERALIZED

Thermo Generation

  • 1 plant in operation:
    0.5 GW

Commercialization

  • Energy Commercialization
  • Energetic Solutions

Competitive asset

strategically located

Broad Network: ~841.000km2 concession area

Teles Pires

Belo Monte

Wind farms

Cosern

Narandiba

Lot 6 (C)

Lot 27 (B)

Luzia

PA

CE

RN

Potiguar

PI

PB

Sul

PE

Lot 4 (C)

AC

Wind farms

SEAL

Dardanelos

BA

Wind farms

MT

Lot 9 (D)

Baguari I

Lot 3 (A)

GO

Celpe

Termope

Corumbá III

MG

Lot 2 (E)

Lot 4 (B)

MS

ES

SP

RJ

Coelba

NC Comerc.

PR

Itapebi

SC

Wind farms

NC Energia

Baixo Iguaçu

Afluente T

CEB-D

Narandiba

Lot 14 (A)

Neoenergia

Lot 22 (B) 1 (A)

Lot 20 (B)

NC Comerc.

Elektro

Lot 2 (A)

(A) Dec 2018 Auction (B) Apr 2017 Auction

(C) Dec 2017 Auction

(D) Dec 2019 Auction

(E) Dec 2020 Auction

Long term contracted

  1. Regulatory Asset Base as of December 2020. Calculated as the sum of Coelba's, Celpe's, Cosern's, Elektro's and CEB-D's Net Rab as per company's business plan. (2) In terms of consumers and RAB. (3) Data base: Dec'20, considers Neoenergia's % stake; (4) Except by Itapebi, which has 100% of its energy sold to NC; (5) Registred at EPE .
    • www.neoenergia.com

Distribution

Hydro

Solar

generation

Transmission

Wind

Trading

Corporate

Greenfield/Construção

4

SHAREHOLDERS STRUCTURE

FREE FLOAT

Integrated company with

One of the largest pension funds

Company listed in the highest

geographical diversification and

in Latin America, with participation

governance level of B3: Novo

global leader in wind energy

in several infrastructure

Mercado

companies

51.04%¹

30.29%

18.67%²

NOTE: ¹ December 31st 2020: Iberdrola Energia S.A.(50%) and Iberdrola S.A.(1.04%); ² Free Float considers 0.04% from Management

/ www.neoenergia.com

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

COELBA - Companhia de Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 21:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 11 285 M 2 002 M 2 002 M
Net income 2020 1 219 M 216 M 216 M
Net Debt 2020 7 365 M 1 307 M 1 307 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 746 M 1 901 M 1 906 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 4 212
Free-Float 34,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fulvio da Silva Marcondes Machado Chief Executive Officer
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Director & Director-Finance & Investor Relations
André Augusto Telles Moreira Chairman
Solange Maria Pinto Ribeiro Vice Chairman
Rogério Aschermann Martins Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIADE ELETRICIDADE DO ESTADO DA BAHIA - COELBA-7.76%1 870
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.80%145 462
ENEL S.P.A.1.90%100 514
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.88%80 906
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.11%74 029
ORSTED A/S-19.68%66 157
