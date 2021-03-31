Companhiade Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia COELBA : Notice to the Market - Neoenergia 's 2021 Factbook 03/31/2021 | 05:48pm EDT Send by mail :

MM Concession Area: ~841,000 km²

Population: 37 MM 15 Transmission Companies Operational:

1.038 km 9 substations

Under construction:

9 lots (5,6 thousand km)

Second largest distribution company in Brazil(2) Increasing transmission capacity RENEWABLES Hydro Generation(3) 7 plants in operation:

3.0 GW

3.0 GW Long term PPAs, on average, end in 2039

All hydros with GSF insurance (4) Wind/Solar Generation 17 Wind farms in operation: 0.5 GW

27 Wind farms under construction: 1.0 GW

2 Solar farms under construction (Luzia): 0.1

GW

GW Pipeline Greenfield: 1.2 GW (5) (Solar/Wind)

(Solar/Wind) PPA's, on average, end in 2036 Long term contracted renewable generation LIBERALIZED Thermo Generation 1 plant in operation:

0.5 GW Commercialization Energy Commercialization

Energetic Solutions Competitive asset strategically located Broad Network: ~841.000km2 concession area Teles Pires Belo Monte Wind farms Cosern Narandiba Lot 6 (C) Lot 27 (B) Luzia PA CE RN Potiguar PI PB Sul PE Lot 4 (C) AC Wind farms SEAL Dardanelos BA Wind farms MT Lot 9 (D) Baguari I Lot 3 (A) GO Celpe Termope Corumbá III MG Lot 2 (E) Lot 4 (B) MS ES SP RJ Coelba NC Comerc. PR Itapebi SC Wind farms NC Energia Baixo Iguaçu Afluente T CEB-D Narandiba Lot 14 (A) Neoenergia Lot 22 (B) 1 (A) Lot 20 (B) NC Comerc. Elektro Lot 2 (A) (A) Dec 2018 Auction (B) Apr 2017 Auction (C) Dec 2017 Auction (D) Dec 2019 Auction (E) Dec 2020 Auction Long term contracted Regulatory Asset Base as of December 2020. Calculated as the sum of Coelba's, Celpe's, Cosern's, Elektro's and CEB-D's Net Rab as per company's business plan. (2) In terms of consumers and RAB. (3) Data base: Dec'20, considers Neoenergia's % stake; (4) Except by Itapebi, which has 100% of its energy sold to NC; (5) Registred at EPE . www.neoenergia.com Distribution Hydro Solar generation Transmission Wind Trading Corporate Greenfield/Construção 4 SHAREHOLDERS STRUCTURE FREE FLOAT Integrated company with One of the largest pension funds Company listed in the highest geographical diversification and in Latin America, with participation governance level of B3: Novo global leader in wind energy in several infrastructure Mercado companies 51.04%¹ 30.29% 18.67%² NOTE: ¹ December 31st 2020: Iberdrola Energia S.A.(50%) and Iberdrola S.A.(1.04%); ² Free Float considers 0.04% from Management / www.neoenergia.com 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

