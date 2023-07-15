Compartamos-GF/MV-08-2023
Lima, 14 de julio del 2023
Señores
SUPERINTENDENCIA DEL MERCADO DE VALORES
Presente.
Referencia: Hechos de importancia
Estimados señores:
De acuerdo a lo establecido en la Resolución SMV N° 005-2014-SMV/1, cumplimos con remitir nuestros Estados Financieros al 30 de junio del 2023, los mismos fueron presentados el día de hoy a la Superintendencia de Banca Seguros y AFP´s.
Sin otro asunto en particular, quedo de Ustedes,
Atentamente
Herbert Ríos Pauca
Representante Bursátil
Compartamos Financiera S.A.
Firmado Digitalmente por:
HERBERT LUIS RIOS PAUCA
Fecha: 14/07/2023 06:12:11 p.m.
