Compartamos-GF/MV-08-2024

Lima, 14 de junio del 2024

Señores

SUPERINTENDENCIA DEL MERCADO DE VALORES

Presente.

Referencia: Hechos de importancia

Estimados señores:

De acuerdo a lo establecido en la Resolución SMV N° 005-2014-SMV/1, cumplimos con remitir nuestros Estados Financieros al 31 de mayo del 2024, los mismos fueron presentados el día de hoy a la Superintendencia de Banca Seguros y AFP´s.

Sin otro asunto en particular, quedo de Ustedes,

Atentamente

Herbert Ríos Pauca

Representante Bursátil

Compartamos Financiera S.A.

Firmado Digitalmente por:

HERBERT LUIS RIOS PAUCA

Fecha: 14/06/2024 05:24:41 p.m.

