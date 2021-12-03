Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
       KYG2476C1151

COMPASS DIGITAL ACQUISITION CORP.
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compass Digital Acquisition : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing December 6, 2021 - Form 8-K

12/03/2021 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing December 6, 2021

New York, NY - December 3, 2021 - Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CDAQU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing December 6, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbols "CDAQ" and "CDAQW," respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CDAQU."

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com; or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

For inquiries, please contact: info@compassdigitalspac.com.

Disclaimer

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 22:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPASS DIGITAL ACQUISITION CORP.
05:32pCOMPASS DIGITAL ACQUISITION : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Share..
PU
12/01COMPASS DIGITAL ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/23COMPASS DIGITAL ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
10/26COMPASS DIGITAL ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/19COMPASS DIGITAL ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/19Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. announced that it has received $7.000001 million in f..
CI
10/14Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has completed an IPO in the amount of $200 million.
CI
09/14Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. announced that it expects to receive $7.000001 millio..
CI
09/13Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has filed an IPO in the amount of $200 million.
CI
More news
Chart COMPASS DIGITAL ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Steven Jay Freiberg Independent Director
Deborah C. Hopkins Independent Director
William Arthur Owens Independent Director
Vikram S. Pandit Senior Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPASS DIGITAL ACQUISITION CORP.0.00%260
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)48.49%73 305
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.67%24 264
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA16.67%16 293
HAL TRUST23.63%13 959
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-0.36%12 950