    CODI   US20451Q1040

COMPASS DIVERSIFIED

(CODI)
Compass Diversified : Consolidated Financial Statements (Form 8-K)

09/07/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
Other Events

As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on October 19, 2020 and amended on December 28, 2021, Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC (the 'Company') and Compass Diversified Holdings ('Holdings,' and together with the Company, collectively 'CODI', 'us' or 'we') through its newly formed acquisition subsidiaries, BOA Holdings Inc., a Delaware corporation ('BOA Holdings') and BOA Parent Inc., a Delaware corporation ('Buyer') and a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOA Holdings, acquired BOA Technology, Inc. ('Boa') and its subsidiaries pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Merger by and among Buyer, Reel Holding Corp., a Delaware corporation ('Reel') and the sole stockholder of Boa, BOA Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Buyer, and Shareholder Representative Services LLC (in its capacity as the representative of the stockholders of Reel).

This Current Report on Form 8-K is being filed to provide certain financial information of Boa and update certain pro forma financial information of the Company to be incorporated into one or more registration statements filed or to be filed by the Company. The historical audited consolidated balance sheet of Boa as of December 31, 2019, and the related consolidated statement of income, stockholder's equity and cash flows and the related notes thereto and the Report of Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP, independent registered public accounting firm, dated April 28, 2020, except for the effects of the revisions discussed under Adjustments to Financial Statements in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements, as to which the date is December 28, 2020, are filed as exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The historical unaudited consolidated balance sheet of Boa as of September 30, 2020, and the related consolidated statements of income, stockholder's equity and cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and the related notes thereto, are filed as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated herein by reference. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined statements of income for the year ended December 31, 2020, giving effect to the Merger as if it had been completed on January 1, 2020, and related notes thereto, are filed as Exhibit 99.3.

Section 9 Financial Statements and Exhibits
Financial Statements and Exhibits

(a) Financial Statements of Business Acquired.

Pursuant to a letter dated November 6, 2020 (the 'Relief Letter'), the Company has obtained relief from the Staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, pursuant to its authority under Rule 3-13 of Regulation S-X, from the requirements of Rule 3-05 of Regulation of S-X to provide certain historical financial statements that would otherwise be required in connection with its acquisition of Reel. In accordance with the Relief Letter, the Company has substituted the audited historical consolidated financial statements of Boa for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the condensed consolidated financial statements of Boa for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, in place of the consolidated financial statements of Reel as required by Rule 3-05 of Regulation S-X.

The audited consolidated financial statements of Boa for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and are incorporated by reference into this Item 9.01(a) and made a part hereof.

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Boa for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and are incorporated by reference into this Item 9.01(a) and made a part thereof.

(b) Pro Forma Financial Information.

The following unaudited pro forma financial information of CODI is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.3 and is incorporated by reference into this Item 9.01(b) and made a part hereof: unaudited condensed pro forma statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 and notes thereto.

Disclaimer

Compass Diversified Holdings published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 20:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
