Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Compass Gold Corporation    CVB   CA20451T4054

COMPASS GOLD CORPORATION

(CVB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compass Gold Corp: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Compass Gold Corp (TSXV: CVB) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Larry Phillips - President, CEO & Director will be presenting on March 4th at 10:40 A.M. Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Compass Gold Corp
Greg Taylor
416 605-5120
gtaylor@compassgoldcorp.com
https://compassgoldcorp.com/


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about COMPASS GOLD CORPORATION
07:05aCOMPASS GOLD CORP : Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
NE
01/20COMPASS GOLD  : Identifies a Wide Zone of Gold Mineralization at Tarabala Trend ..
MT
01/20COMPASS GOLD  : Identifies a Wide Zone of Gold Mineralization Over 1.1-km Within..
AQ
01/05COMPASS GOLD  : Announces Grant of Options
AQ
2020COMPASS GOLD  : Completes Q4 2020 Drill Program at Samagouela And Tarabala
MT
2020COMPASS GOLD  : Completes Expanded Q4 2020 Drill Program at Samagouela and Tarab..
AQ
2020COMPASS GOLD  : to Further Increase Private Placement to Raise up to $3.7 Millio..
AQ
2020COMPASS GOLD  : to Raise up to $3.4-Million in Over-Subscribed Private Placement
AQ
2020COMPASS GOLD  : Finalizes Warrant Extension
AQ
2020COMPASS GOLD  : Finalizes Warrant Extension
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,90 M -0,71 M -0,71 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,6 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart COMPASS GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Compass Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,19 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Larry E. Phillips President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis Robert Nagy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Joseph Francis Conway Chairman
Sandy M. Archibald Technical Director
James Gilbert Henderson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS GOLD CORPORATION-7.50%11
NEWMONT CORPORATION-9.20%43 521
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.10%33 253
POLYUS-7.75%25 257
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-14.37%16 109
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.42%15 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ