Compass Gold : INVESTOR PRESENTATION – JUNE 1, 2023
06/02/2023 | 05:38pm EDT
ADVANCING TO PRODUCTION:
FIRST SMALL OPEN PIT MINE ON THE
TARABALA TREND
June 1, 2023
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the securities referred to herein. Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward‐looking statements" and "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (referred to herein as forward‐looking statements). Forward‐looking statements in this presentation includes, but are not limited to, statements related to activities, events or developments that Compass Gold Corporation ("Compass Gold" or, the "Company") expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, statements related to the Company's business strategy, objectives and goals, plans regarding exploration of the Company's projects and management's assessment of future plans and operations. These statements are based on current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Information in this presentation will be superseded by any subsequent disclosure the Company provides through SEDAR on www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on a number of factors and assumptions made by management and considered reasonable at the time of this presentation. There can be no assurance that forward‐looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purposes of assisting investors in understanding the Company's plan, objectives and goals and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements in this presentation.
Industry Data: this presentation also contains or references certain market, industry and peer group data which is based upon information from independent industry publications, market research, analyst reports and surveys and other publicly available sources. Although the Company believes these sources to be generally reliable, such information is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other inherent limitations and uncertainties. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this presentation and accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of such data is not guaranteed.
Cautionary Note to United States Investors: the disclosure in this presentation may use mineral resource classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada, and mineral resource estimates that are made in accordance with NI 43-101. These standards differ significantly from the mineral reserve disclosure requirements of the United States Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") set forth in Industry Guide 7. Consequently, information regarding mineralization contained in this presentation is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by U.S. companies in accordance with the rules of the SEC.
This presentation may use the terms "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". United States investors are advised that while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the SEC does not recognize them. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of "measured mineral resources," "indicated mineral resources," or "inferred mineral resources" will ever be upgraded to a higher category or converted into mineral reserves as defined in NI 43-101 or Industry Guide 7. Additionally, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility, therefore investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or that any part of the mineral resources in this presentation are economically or legally mineable.
This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Currency: unless otherwise indicated, all dollar ("C$") values herein are in Canadian dollars.
Qualified Person: this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Sandy M. Archibald, P.Geo, Compass's Technical Director, who is the Qualified Person for the technical information in this presentation under National Instrument 43-101 standards.
The Compass Gold Advantage
Proven & experienced leadership &
Massive (1,176 km2) land package in
Several exciting gold discoveries and
Completed aggressive drill program
on Tarabala (2020, 2021, and 2023)
exploration team
Southern Mali
new opportunities
and Moribala (2022)
• Board, management and technical team
• Major gold district with several multi-
• Confirmed extensive, shallow gold
Tarabala
highly experienced in the world-class
million ounce gold deposits
mineralization following drilling on three
• 12,898 m (230 holes) of air core drilling
gold region of southern Mali
promising target trends - Farabakoura,
✓
Morila (7.5 Moz Au); Syama (6.7 Moz Au); Kalana
• 2,622 m (22 holes) of RC drilling
Tarabala, and Samagouela.
• Led by co-founders & former executives
(3.1 Moz Au)
• 563 m (5 holes) of diamond drilling
✓
Tarabala Trend: intersected wide zone of gold
of IAMGOLD
✓
Companies in the district include Barrick, B2Gold,
mineralization (16 m of 1.51 g/t Au) at shallow
✓
Endeavour, Hummingbird, Firefinch, IAMGOLD
Moribala
Team that built a global 1-million-oz/year gold
depth, containing narrower high-grade intervals.
and Resolute Mining
producer
Open at depth and along strike.
• 2,110 m (43 holes) of air core drilling
• Host to three major gold trends
• Exploration team led by Dr. Madani Diallo
✓Samagouela Trend: 2020 and 2021 drilling (AC
• 833 m (10 holes) of RC drilling
✓ Responsible for multiple gold discoveries in
✓Tarabala: 9 prospects along a 16 km long fault
and RC) confirmed shallow (< 50 m) gold targets
✓Samagouela: gold intersected over 2 km of a 10-
structure over 1,500 m.
Mali
✓ Potential remains on all trends for deep bedrock
• Completed six private placements
km-long fault
✓Farabakoura: 18 prospects along a 14-kmlong
mineralization
✓ C$2.7M in Apr. 2019; C$5.4M in Nov. 2019;
fault
• Potential for several small mines exploiting
C$3.6M in Dec. 2020; C$2.7M in June 2021;
high-grade oxide gold mineralization.
C$1.1M in June 2022; and C$0.7M in Jan
2023
Experienced Management & Board
Larry Phillips - President & CEO, Director
One of the founders of IAMGOLD and Senior Executive for over 20 years
From 1990 to 2011, he was directly involved in the exploration, development and operation of two major gold mines in Mali
Served as the Director of The World Gold Council while at IAMGOLD
Dr. Madani Diallo - Exploration Manager, Director
Over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration
Responsible for multiple gold discoveries in Mali
Exec. Dir. and Country Manager of Oklo Resources; CEO of West Africa Lime Company
7 years as Exploration Manager in Africa for BHP Minerals
Former GM of AngloGold Ashanti's Malian operations
Ph.D. in Geochemistry, University of Tachkent (Former USSR)
Dr. Sandy Archibald, PGeo - Technical Director
Over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration; projects throughout the Americas, Europe, and Africa
Extensive research on precious metal-rich systems
Responsible for Compass's "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Sikasso Property, Southern Mali."
Ph.D. in Economic Geology from McGill University & PGeo designation from Professional Geoscientists Ontario
Joe Conway - Independent Chairman
Over 30 years of mining and financial industry experience
Chairman of Harte Gold
CEO of IAMGold from 2003 to 2010 and former President & CEO of Primero Mining
James Henderson - Independent Director
Over 30 years of experience in funding and corporate advisory services
Executive Chairman of Transocean Securities
Chairman of West Africa Lime Company, and previously Chairman of Oklo Resources
Bill Pugliese - Independent Director
Over 30 years of experience within the mining industry
One of the founders of IAMGold
Corporate Objective:
To Explore for and Develop, Jointly or Solely, Open Pit Gold Mines in Mali
Mali has emerged as Africa's 3rd largest gold producer over the past
20-years
Mali gold production is predominantly open pit operations
Board and management have decades of experience in West Africa and in particular, Mali
Compass has acquired one of the largest land packages in all of Mali
Since inception, Compass has discovered a number of exploration targets and established the 40 km Tarabala /Moribala trend.
