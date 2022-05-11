Caterer Compass lifts revenue outlook after robust first-half
05/11/2022 | 02:25am EDT
(Reuters) - Britain's Compass Group Plc on Wednesday raised its annual revenue forecast and announced a 500 million pound ($616.65 million) share buyback after a strong first-half, as food catering volumes picked up from COVID-19 pandemic lows.
The world's largest catering company raised its full-year 2022 organic revenue growth forecast to around 30% from 20%-25%.
