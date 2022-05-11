Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Compass Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPG   GB00BD6K4575

COMPASS GROUP PLC

(CPG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/10 11:35:12 am EDT
1577.50 GBX   +0.06%
02:25aCaterer Compass lifts revenue outlook after robust first-half
RE
02:23aCompass Group Boosts FY22 Revenue Guidance Amid Fiscal H1 Profit Growth
MT
02:05aEarnings Flash (CPG.L) COMPASS GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP11.5B
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Caterer Compass lifts revenue outlook after robust first-half

05/11/2022 | 02:25am EDT
Illustration shows smartphone with Compass Group's logo displayed

(Reuters) - Britain's Compass Group Plc on Wednesday raised its annual revenue forecast and announced a 500 million pound ($616.65 million) share buyback after a strong first-half, as food catering volumes picked up from COVID-19 pandemic lows.

The world's largest catering company raised its full-year 2022 organic revenue growth forecast to around 30% from 20%-25%.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPASS GROUP PLC 0.06% 1577.5 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
COMPASS, INC. -11.76% 4.05 Delayed Quote.-55.45%
PLC S.P.A. 6.06% 2.1 Delayed Quote.0.96%
Financials
Sales 2022 22 807 M 28 056 M 28 056 M
Net income 2022 950 M 1 169 M 1 169 M
Net Debt 2022 2 324 M 2 859 M 2 859 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,3x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 28 144 M 34 621 M 34 621 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 480 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Dominic Blakemore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
C. Palmer Brown Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Keith Meakins Non-Executive Chairman
Carol Ann Arrowsmith Independent Non-Executive Director
Ireena Gopal Vittal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPASS GROUP PLC-4.45%34 621
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-38.57%82 416
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-15.76%15 829
SODEXO-11.91%10 453
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-0.55%4 567
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-31.84%4 089