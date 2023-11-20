(Reuters) - Catering group Compass Group expects 2024 underlying operating profit to grow about 13%, aided by strong demand leading to high single-digit organic revenue growth and stronger margins, it said on Monday.

Compass said adjusted operating profit rose nearly 30% to 2.12 billion pounds ($2.64 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, in line with market expectations.

Compass, which provides food catering services to offices, universities and sports stadiums across 40 countries, has benefited from new businesses and high prices although high food and wage inflation has been a drag on its margins the past year.

"Going forward, we expect to sustain mid to high single digit organic revenue growth and ongoing margin progression leading to profit growth ahead of revenue growth and increased cash generation," CEO Dominic Blakemore said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)