Compass : 4Q Organic Revenue Fell 36%; Sees $128.6 Million Hit

By Adria Calatayud



Compass Group PLC said Wednesday that organic revenue fell around 36% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, and that it expects to take a 100 million-pound ($128.6 million) hit from contract assets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.K. catering contractor said organic revenue for the year to Sept. 30 declined by around 19%, although its fourth-quarter performance improved as clients in business-and-industry and education began to return to offices and schools in its main markets.

The FTSE-100 company said it expects a negative underlying operating-profit margin of around 3% for the fourth quarter, including impairments on contract assets. Excluding those impairments, the company's fourth-quarter operating margin is expected to be breakeven, it said.

For fiscal 2020 as a whole, Compass expects an underlying operating margin of around 3%.

Compass said the pace at which its revenue and margin will recover remains unclear, especially given the possible increase in lockdown measures in the northern hemisphere through the winter months.

