    CPG   GB00BD6K4575

COMPASS GROUP PLC

(CPG)
2022-10-10
1788.50 GBX   -1.00%
Compass : Announces Group Executive Committee Appointment
PU
10/04EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher on U.S. Rebound
DJ
09/27Insider Buy: Compass Diversified Holdings
MT
Compass : Announces Group Executive Committee Appointment

10/10/2022 | 05:02am EDT
Compass Group PLC, the world's largest food services group, today announces the internal promotion of Gaétan de L'Hermite to its Group Executive Committee following his appointment as Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific (APAC), effective 1 October 2022.

Since joining the Group in 2002, Gaétan has held various Managing Director roles at Compass Group in Africa, Central Asia, Ireland and, most recently, France. As Managing Director of Compass Group France since 2015, Gaétan successfully led key projects including the full sectorisation of the business, the creation of new operating brands such as Exalt and Popote, and the recent launch of Compass Group France's comprehensive Net Zero 2040 roadmap, 'Le Pacte'.

In his new role, Gaétan will be responsible for Compass' business interests across APAC; the Group's third largest region, which includes Australia, Japan, New Zealand, China, and India.

Following Gaétan's appointment, Camille Berthaud has been promoted to Managing Director of Compass Group France, reporting to Regional Managing Director for Europe and Middle East, Kathinka Friis-Møller. Camille has extensive industry experience, 14 years of which have been with Compass Group France, successfully leading Exalt, the country's business development and marketing teams and, in recent years, Eurest France.

Dominic Blakemore, Group Chief Executive Officer of Compass Group, said:

"Gaétan is a 20-year Compass veteran and I'm delighted to welcome him to the Group Executive Committee. As a leader, he is passionate about innovation and sustainability, evidenced by the impressive commitment to reach Net Zero in France by 2040, and we're looking forward to seeing him play an integral part in further accelerating our growth plans across the APAC region."

Gaétan de L'Hermite, Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific, added:

"I am thrilled to be joining this uniquely diverse and strong business, led by a truly great multicultural team. I look forward to working with everyone to deliver the very best of Compass to our guests and clients throughout the region."

***

For more information, please contact:

Compass Group PLC
Giles Robinson, Corporate Communications Director
+44 (0) 1932 963 486

Disclaimer

Compass Group plc published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 09:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
