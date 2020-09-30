Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Compass Group PLC    CPG   GB00BD6K4575

COMPASS GROUP PLC

(CPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compass : Caterer Compass takes £100 million charge as revenues sink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 06:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: New touchless payment terminals for snack and vending machines are seen at Canteen's headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina

Compass said on Wednesday it cannot predict how quickly its revenue will recover from the coronavirus crisis as the catering giant forecast a 19% organic sales fall and a 100 million pound ($128 million) hit on its biggest businesses.

Shares in Compass, whose cafeterias and catering operations serve workers at Google, Shell and HSBC, as well as schools, old age homes and the armed forces, have slumped 40% this year and were down 4.5% at 0930 GMT after the FTSE 100 firm reported a 36% preliminary fall in fourth-quarter revenue.

"The pace at which our revenues and margins will recover remains unclear, especially given the possible increase in lockdown measures in the Northern Hemisphere through the winter months," Compass said in a statement.

Compass said the costs of adjusting to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which included layoffs, furloughing staff and reduced working hours, hit 90 million pounds ($115 million) in the fourth-quarter, from 42 million pounds in the third.

The company's chief executive Dominic Blakemore told Reuters in May that Compass may end up being a slightly smaller business as longer periods of physical distancing threatened to reduce the number of customers it serves.

Compass, which made nearly 90% of its first-half revenue in North America and Europe, said at the peak of coronavirus lockdowns in May more than half its operations were closed.

However, it said organic revenue was down 36% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, compared to 44% in the third, signalling an improvement as businesses and schools start reopening.

Analysts on average expect operating profit at Compass for the year ending Sept. 30 to fall by nearly 70% to 597 million pounds, Refinitiv Eikon data shows. Compass reported operating profit of 1.89 billion pounds for 2019.

($1 = 0.7797 pounds)

By Yadarisa Shabong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMPASS GROUP PLC
06:22aCOMPASS : Caterer Compass takes £100 million charge as revenues sink
RE
02:30aCOMPASS : 4Q Organic Revenue Fell 36%; Sees $128.6 Million Hit
DJ
02:19aCOMPASS : Catering giant Compass to impair about 100 mln pounds worth of assets
RE
09/25COMPASS GROUP PLC : annual sales release
08/18COMPASS : Names Ian Meakins as Next Chairman
DJ
08/18COMPASS : Chairman Announcement
PU
08/18Catering firm Compass names ex-Ferguson boss Meakins as chair
RE
08/12McDonald's Board Faces Scrutiny on CEO Probe -- WSJ
DJ
08/11McDonald's Board Faces New Scrutiny of Investigation Into Former CEO
DJ
07/30COMPASS GROUP PLC : 3rd quarter results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 327 M 26 067 M 26 067 M
Net income 2020 281 M 360 M 360 M
Net Debt 2020 2 957 M 3 793 M 3 793 M
P/E ratio 2020 72,8x
Yield 2020 0,05%
Capitalization 21 549 M 27 710 M 27 634 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 600 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart COMPASS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Compass Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 1 278,64 GBX
Last Close Price 1 208,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic Blakemore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Karen Witts Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary R. Green Executive Director & CEO-North America Region
John George Bason Senior Independent Director
Carol Ann Arrowsmith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS GROUP PLC-36.08%27 710
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-2.10%99 123
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-7.53%13 093
SODEXO-42.53%10 381
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED43.55%4 235
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-32.96%3 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group