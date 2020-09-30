Log in
02:30aCOMPASS : 4Q Organic Revenue Fell 36%; Sees $128.6 Million Hit
DJ
02:19aCOMPASS : Catering giant Compass to impair about 100 mln pounds worth of assets
RE
09/25COMPASS GROUP PLC : annual sales release
Compass : Catering giant Compass to impair about 100 mln pounds worth of assets

09/30/2020 | 02:19am EDT

Sept 30 (Reuters) - World's largest catering firm Compass Group expects annual organic revenue to fall by 19% and said it would impair about 100 million pounds ($128.30 million) worth of assets as it reviews its contracts to deal with the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UK-based company, which employs around 600,000 people and served billions of meals across 45 countries before the pandemic struck, said performance across its markets have seen an improvement as schools and businesses start reopening.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials
Sales 2020 20 338 M 26 103 M 26 103 M
Net income 2020 283 M 363 M 363 M
Net Debt 2020 2 957 M 3 796 M 3 796 M
P/E ratio 2020 72,1x
Yield 2020 0,05%
Capitalization 21 549 M 27 710 M 27 656 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 600 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 1 278,64 GBX
Last Close Price 1 208,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic Blakemore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Karen Witts Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary R. Green Executive Director & CEO-North America Region
John George Bason Senior Independent Director
Carol Ann Arrowsmith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS GROUP PLC-36.08%27 710
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-2.10%99 123
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-7.53%13 093
SODEXO-42.53%10 381
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED43.55%4 235
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-32.96%3 313
