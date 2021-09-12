Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Compass Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPG   GB00BD6K4575

COMPASS GROUP PLC

(CPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Compass : Celebrates Chefs Worldwide with Chef Appreciation Week

09/12/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Compass Group PLC, the global leader in food and support services, this week marks the start of Chef Appreciation Week (12 to 18 September), the world's largest global culinary celebration, with a series of tributes to the thousands of trained chefs who play such an important role in its global business.

Launched in 2013 and hosted by Compass Group, Chef Appreciation Week is a global platform for customers, colleagues and local communities to come together and celebrate both the power of food and the people who dedicate their lives to feeding millions every day.

The theme of this year's campaign is: 'Food unites us and chefs inspire us', reflecting the power of food to create meaningful change in the world today.

Dominic Blakemore, Group CEO, Compass Group PLC said: 'It's been a challenging year for many of us as we continue to battle through this global pandemic. Despite this, the one constant has been the great people behind our food. Our culinary teams continue to inspire customers, colleagues and clients through wonderful dishes that create long-lasting memories.'

'This Chef Appreciation Week, please join me by taking the time to say thank you and celebrate the wonderful contributions that chefs and culinary teams make day in day out, not just in our business, but around the world'.

Throughout the week, Compass colleagues and country teams are coming together, both remotely and in-person, to show their appreciation for the incredible jobs that culinary teams do around the world.

To connect its teams globally, Compass Group has also created a video with its chefs from almost 30 different countries virtually passing a loaf of bread around the world. Watch the video here.

Stories of our chefs and their commitment will be shared on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn with #ChefAppreciationWeek.

Notes to Editors

In 2013, Donald and Lisa Crutch of the National Pink Tie Organization 'Chefs Against Cancer' division, co-founded Chef Appreciation Week to honour and recognise all those serving in the culinary industry for their dedication, love of food and willingness to serve their community.

In 2018, Compass Group USA partnered with the Crutch family to celebrate Chef Appreciation Week in its cafes and restaurants nationally. When Donald Crutch passed away unexpectedly in 2019, Compass Group pledged to carry on his legacy with a commitment to launch a worldwide Chef Appreciation Week campaign, which is now celebrated across 30+ nations globally.

Disclaimer

Compass Group plc published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 16:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPASS GROUP PLC
12:22pCOMPASS : Celebrates Chefs Worldwide with Chef Appreciation Week
PU
08/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : What higher-than-expected July jobs data means for ..
08/06ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : BP, Cardinal Health, Moderna, Meggitt, Unilever...
07/29COMPASS : Books First Revenue Growth Of FY21 In Q3
MT
07/29Caterer Compass reports Q3 margins at top end of forecast
RE
07/29COMPASS : Third Quarter Trading Update
PU
07/29Compass Group plc Announces Group Revenue Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
07/29Compass Group PLC Provides Trading Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2021
CI
07/21Today on Wall Street: Earnings season picks up pace
07/21ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Avast, Asos, Compass, Halliburton, Intertek...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPASS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 299 M 25 310 M 25 310 M
Net income 2021 429 M 593 M 593 M
Net Debt 2021 2 682 M 3 710 M 3 710 M
P/E ratio 2021 62,1x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 25 831 M 35 770 M 35 727 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 548 143
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart COMPASS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Compass Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1 448,00 GBX
Average target price 1 610,46 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominic Blakemore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Karen Witts Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Keith Meakins Non-Executive Chairman
John George Bason Senior Independent Director
Carol Ann Arrowsmith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPASS GROUP PLC6.24%35 770
STARBUCKS CORPORATION11.55%140 714
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.24.80%19 373
SODEXO2.86%12 290
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED46.81%7 346
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED23.30%5 048