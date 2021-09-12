Compass : Celebrates Chefs Worldwide with Chef Appreciation Week

Compass Group PLC, the global leader in food and support services, this week marks the start of Chef Appreciation Week (12 to 18 September), the world's largest global culinary celebration, with a series of tributes to the thousands of trained chefs who play such an important role in its global business.



Launched in 2013 and hosted by Compass Group, Chef Appreciation Week is a global platform for customers, colleagues and local communities to come together and celebrate both the power of food and the people who dedicate their lives to feeding millions every day.

The theme of this year's campaign is: 'Food unites us and chefs inspire us', reflecting the power of food to create meaningful change in the world today.

Dominic Blakemore, Group CEO, Compass Group PLC said: 'It's been a challenging year for many of us as we continue to battle through this global pandemic. Despite this, the one constant has been the great people behind our food. Our culinary teams continue to inspire customers, colleagues and clients through wonderful dishes that create long-lasting memories.'

'This Chef Appreciation Week, please join me by taking the time to say thank you and celebrate the wonderful contributions that chefs and culinary teams make day in day out, not just in our business, but around the world'.

Throughout the week, Compass colleagues and country teams are coming together, both remotely and in-person, to show their appreciation for the incredible jobs that culinary teams do around the world.

To connect its teams globally, Compass Group has also created a video with its chefs from almost 30 different countries virtually passing a loaf of bread around the world. Watch the video here.

Stories of our chefs and their commitment will be shared on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn with #ChefAppreciationWeek.

Notes to Editors

In 2013, Donald and Lisa Crutch of the National Pink Tie Organization 'Chefs Against Cancer' division, co-founded Chef Appreciation Week to honour and recognise all those serving in the culinary industry for their dedication, love of food and willingness to serve their community.



In 2018, Compass Group USA partnered with the Crutch family to celebrate Chef Appreciation Week in its cafes and restaurants nationally. When Donald Crutch passed away unexpectedly in 2019, Compass Group pledged to carry on his legacy with a commitment to launch a worldwide Chef Appreciation Week campaign, which is now celebrated across 30+ nations globally.