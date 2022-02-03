Log in
Compass Group 1Q Performance Improves Vs 4Q; Backs Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

02/03/2022 | 02:39am EST
By Michael Susin


Compass Group PLC said Thursday that its performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 improved from the previous quarter, boosted by new business, strong client retention and a limited impact of the Omicron variant on its businesses.

The U.K. catering contractor said its performance in the three months period ended Dec. 31 has improved across all regions with four out of five sectors delivering revenue above 2019 levels.

Organic revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 38.6%, compared with a 32.9% increase in the preceding quarter.

The company said it has spent 87 million pounds ($118.1 million) on acquisitions in North America and that it sees a strong pipeline of acquisitions across all regions and sectors.

Compass said it expects full-year organic revenue growth of 20%-25% and an underlying operating margin of more than 6%, with an exit rate of 7%, as guided in November.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 0238ET

Analyst Recommendations on COMPASS GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 22 576 M 30 619 M 22 576 M
Net income 2022 951 M 1 290 M 951 M
Net Debt 2022 2 290 M 3 106 M 2 290 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,7x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 29 500 M 40 010 M 29 500 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 480 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart COMPASS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Compass Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1 653,50 GBX
Average target price 1 733,63 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominic Blakemore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
C. Palmer Brown Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Keith Meakins Non-Executive Chairman
John George Bason Senior Independent Director
Carol Ann Arrowsmith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPASS GROUP PLC0.15%40 010
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-16.45%114 020
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-6.50%17 866
SODEXO4.46%13 527
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-4.20%6 060
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION12.94%5 218