Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Compass Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPG   GB00BD6K4575

COMPASS GROUP PLC

(CPG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:25 2023-02-09 am EST
1856.00 GBX   -1.69%
01:34pCompass Group Directors' Remmuneration Report Passed With Low Vote Count
DJ
01:15pFTSE 100 Closed Up 0.3% Boosted by AstraZeneca
DJ
07:11aUnilever's Annual Results Seen as a Mixed Bag
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Compass Group Directors' Remmuneration Report Passed With Low Vote Count

02/09/2023 | 01:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony O. Goriainoff


Compass Group PLC said late Thursday that the resolution to adopt the directors' remmuneration report received a low vote count but was still passed.

The U.K. catering contractor said the resolution received 70.32% of all votes cast.

The company said it acknowledged a notable minority didn't vote for the resolution and that when engaging with shareholders prior to the AGM it was apparent investor opinions on the resolution were mixed. It added that a minority of shareholders were "influenced" by an influential voting advisory body which opposed the resolution and that their concerns primarily related "to the increase in long-term incentive opportunity as part of the Remuneration Policy that was successfully approved by shareholders at the 2022 AGM."

"We recognize that executive pay is a topic which attracts strong and often differing opinions amongst investors and we will therefore continue to seek an approach which is measured, fair, and supports the sustainable delivery of the Company's long-term strategy," the company said.

All other resolutions were passed at its annual general meeting, the company said.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1334ET

All news about COMPASS GROUP PLC
01:34pCompass Group Directors' Remmuneration Report Passed With Low Vote Count
DJ
01:15pFTSE 100 Closed Up 0.3% Boosted by AstraZeneca
DJ
07:11aUnilever's Annual Results Seen as a Mixed Bag
DJ
06:39aSterling Could Benefit From Lower Gas Prices, Improved Risk Appetite
DJ
05:10aStandard Chartered Tops FTSE 100 on Report FAB Mulling Offer
DJ
04:32aFTSE 100 Extends Rally as Oil, Mining Stocks Gain
DJ
04:08aCompass sees organic revenue growth; adds GBP55 million acquisitions
AN
03:02aFTSE 100 Set for Further Gains Despite Mixed Global Trading
DJ
03:00aTranscript : Compass Group PLC, Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Feb 09..
CI
02:38aCompass Group Backs Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance After 1Q Revenue Grew 24%
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPASS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 896 M 37 288 M 37 288 M
Net income 2023 1 441 M 1 739 M 1 739 M
Net Debt 2023 2 751 M 3 320 M 3 320 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 2,21%
Capitalization 33 026 M 39 858 M 39 858 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
EV / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 500 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart COMPASS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Compass Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1 888,00 GBX
Average target price 2 099,76 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominic Blakemore Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
C. Palmer Brown Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Keith Meakins Non-Executive Chairman
Carol Ann Arrowsmith Independent Non-Executive Director
Ireena Gopal Vittal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPASS GROUP PLC-1.54%39 858
STARBUCKS CORPORATION7.16%122 171
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.7.32%18 067
SODEXO-2.97%13 597
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION5.22%4 939
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-13.25%3 532