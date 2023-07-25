  1. Markets
  2. Stock Royaume-Uni
  3. Compass Group PLC
  4. News
  5. Compass : Slightly consensus-beating Q3; unchanged outlook
Security CPG

COMPASS GROUP PLC

Equities CPG GB00BD6K4575

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11:04:14 2023-07-25 am EDT Intraday chart for Compass Group PLC 5-day change 1st Jan Change
2020.50 GBX -4.96% -3.49% +5.29%
01:10pm Miners lift FTSE 100 as Fed meeting kicks off AN
10:00am Transcript : Compass Group PLC, Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jul 25, 2023 CI

COMPASS : Slightly consensus-beating Q3; unchanged outlook

Today at 10:42 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Compass Group PLC

Miners lift FTSE 100 as Fed meeting kicks off AN
Transcript : Compass Group PLC, Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jul 25, 2023 CI
Compass Group reports quarterly revenue growth, maintains guidance AN
Stocks seen higher; Unilever posts solid profit rise AN
Compass Group Backs Full-Year View After 3Q Organic Revenue Growth DJ
Compass Group Logs Higher Fiscal Q3 Organic Revenue; Outlook Affirmed MT
British caterer Compass maintains outlook as Q3 revenue jumps RE
COMPASS GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend FA
All about credit ratings ZB
COMPASS : NAV upgrade by 10.7% Alphavalue
Berenberg Boosts Compass PT, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Liberum cuts Greggs; RBC raises AB Foods AN
Compass Group PLC commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 175,720,000 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on February 9, 2023. CI
Insider Buy: Compass Diversified Holdings MT
RBC Raises Compass PT, Keeps Underperform Rating MT
Asos targets cut; Jefferies ups Diploma to buy AN
Rolls-Royce turnaround "moving at pace"; S4 confident AN
COMPASS : Above-consensus Q2, raised guidance and £750m buyback (again) Alphavalue
The FTSE 100 Index Closes Lower, Melrose Shares Outperforms DJ
UK January 2033 Gilt Trades Cheap Ahead of Auction DJ
FTSE 100 Falls Again as U.S. Inflation Data Looms DJ
UK Caterer Compass Group Hikes Fiscal 2023 Guidance, Plans Buyback After Interim Profit Growth MT
FTSE 100 flat; Melrose up as focuses on aerospace AN
Transcript : Compass Group PLC, H1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023 CI
Compass announces GBP750 million buyback as profit grows AN

Chart Compass Group PLC

Chart Compass Group PLC
More charts

Company Profile

Compass Group PLC is the world leader in institutional catering and concessions. Net sales break down by market as follows: - businesses and administration (32.6%); - health care facilities and nursing homes (26.6%); - educational institutions (18.7%); - sports and leisure facilities (14.3%); - other (7.8%): oil, gas and mining industries, construction and defense sectors. Restaurants are operated under the brands Medirest, Morrison, ESS, Eurest, Bon Appétit, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (23%), North America (66.5%) and other (10.5%).
Sector
Restaurants & Bars
Calendar
02:00am - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Compass Group PLC

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
21.26GBP
Average target price
21.89GBP
Spread / Average Target
+2.95%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Restaurants & Bars

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
COMPASS GROUP PLC
Chart Analysis Compass Group PLC
+5.50% 47 238 M $
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.
Chart Analysis Darden Restaurants, Inc.
+20.91% 20 592 M $
SODEXO
Chart Analysis Sodexo
+4.69% 15 738 M $
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.
Chart Analysis Haidilao International Holding Ltd.
-17.41% 12 657 M $
CAPITAL CONCEPT LIMITED AD
Chart Analysis Capital Concept Limited AD
-.--% 9 259 M $
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Jollibee Foods Corporation
+12.17% 5 294 M $
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Jubilant FoodWorks Limited
-6.73% 3 760 M $
GREGGS PLC
Chart Analysis Greggs plc
+15.86% 3 492 M $
AUTOGRILL S.P.A.
Chart Analysis Autogrill S.p.A.
+9.41% 2 989 M $
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd.
+18.34% 2 928 M $
Other Restaurants & Bars
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer