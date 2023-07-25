COMPASS : Slightly consensus-beating Q3; unchanged outlook

Compass Group PLC is the world leader in institutional catering and concessions. Net sales break down by market as follows: - businesses and administration (32.6%); - health care facilities and nursing homes (26.6%); - educational institutions (18.7%); - sports and leisure facilities (14.3%); - other (7.8%): oil, gas and mining industries, construction and defense sectors. Restaurants are operated under the brands Medirest, Morrison, ESS, Eurest, Bon Appétit, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (23%), North America (66.5%) and other (10.5%).