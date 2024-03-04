COMPASS : UBS raises its recommendation

March 04, 2024 at 05:11 am EST Share

UBS has raised its recommendation on Compass from 'neutral' to 'buy', with a target price raised from 2,350 to 2,475 pence, a new target that offers 14% upside potential for the share of the world's number one contract caterer.



In the summary of its research note, the broker considers the British group 'well placed to consolidate its best-in-class positioning, benefiting from accelerated market growth'.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.