Compass: buoyant after a good start to the year

February 08, 2024 at 05:31 am EST Share

Compass, the world's number one contract caterer, confirmed its annual forecasts on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected first quarter.



The British group reported organic growth of 11.7% in the last three months of 2023, the first quarter of its 2023/2024 offset fiscal year.



In a reaction note, analysts at Stifel point out that this performance is both higher than analysts' consensus (+10%) and the organic growth posted by its great rival, France's Sodexo (+8.2%).



In detail, growth was well-balanced between North America (+11.3%), Europe (+13%) and the Rest of the World zone (+11.8%).



For the full 2023/2024 financial year, Compass is still forecasting an increase of around 13% in operating income recurring, with organic growth close to 10% and an improved margin.



The stock gained 3.1% following this trading update, making it one of the best performers on the FTSE 100 index on Thursday morning on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.