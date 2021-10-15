Compass : makes global commitment to reach Climate Net Zero by 2050

Today's announcement follows the commitment made earlier this year by the Group's UK & Ireland business to deliver Climate Net Zero across its operations by 2030. Compass intends to leverage the experience of early adopter countries such as the UK to share best practice across the Group and drive accelerated transformation towards its global Net Zero goal.

Dominic Blakemore, Group Chief Executive Officer of Compass Group PLC, said:

"The international food industry has a major role to play in reaching Climate Net Zero and driving the transition to a healthy and sustainable food system. Compass Group's new global Climate Net Zero target reflects our teams' commitment to sustainable sourcing, eliminating food waste and transforming our environmental impact.

"Given the complexity of the global food supply chain as it is today, we do not underestimate the scale of the challenge ahead of us. Radical new collaborations are urgently needed across the entire value chain to make it a reality. As the world's largest food services group, operating at the heart of the global food supply chain, we are in a unique position to influence real change, by working in partnership with our suppliers and encouraging sustainable consumption from the clients and consumers we serve every day."

Diane Holdorf, World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) Managing Director, Food & Nature, added:

"We congratulate Compass Group for their ambitious and clear goals for Net Zero, and for their drive to lead and innovate to provide climate-positive solutions on a global scale.

"Food systems are at the center of integrated solutions for nature, climate and equity. Leadership like this to achieve Net Zero across the entire food value chain is key to addressing the challenges these systems face. We look forward to continuing our collective work with Compass and supporting them in implementing innovative new solutions that sustain healthy people on a healthy planet."

More details on the Group's sustainability strategy and Net Zero priorities to 2030 and beyond can be found in its Global Roadmap to Net Zero. It is the Group's intention to provide an update annually on its progress and Roadmap development within its global Sustainability Report, and the Group has committed to validating its 2050 Net Zero targets with the SBTi once its guidelines are finalised.