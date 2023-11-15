(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday:

FTSE 100

Goldman Sachs raises Experian price target to 4,000 (3,950) pence - 'buy'

JPMorgan raises Informa price target to 780 (740) pence - 'neutral'

HSBC raises Informa price target to 925 (880) pence - 'buy'

Bank of America raises Informa price target to 1,020 (975) pence - 'buy'

Davy cuts Taylor Wimpey price target to 153 (157) pence - 'outperform'

Bank of America raises BAE Systems price target to 1,245 (1,175) pence - 'buy'

Jefferies cuts Imperial Brands price target to 1,636 (1,670) pence - 'hold'

JPMorgan cuts Vodafone price target to 89 (92) pence - 'neutral'

Barclays cuts Vodafone price target to 90 (95) pence - 'equal weight'

JPMorgan cuts ConvaTec price target to 300 (320) pence - 'overweight'

Goldman Sachs raises International Consolidated Airlines price target to 219 (210) pence - 'neutral'

Berenberg cuts B&M European Value Retail price target to 630 (645) pence - 'buy'

Stifel raises Auto Trader Group price target to 700 (660) pence - 'hold'

Deutsche Bank raises Compass Group to 'buy' (hold) - price target 2,400 (2,106) pence

Morgan Stanley cuts Unilever price target to 4,100 (4,400) pence - 'equal-weight'

FTSE 250

Numis cuts Elementis to 'add' (buy) - price target 140 pence

Jefferies cuts Genuit Group price target to 403 (410) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg raises Hill & Smith price target to 2,100 (2,000) pence - 'buy'

HSBC raises Hill & Smith price target to 2,055 (1,955) pence - 'buy'

HSBC raises Oxford Instruments to 'buy' - price target 2,440 pence

Berenberg cuts Grafton Group price target to 950 (1,050) pence - 'buy'

SMALL CAP, OTHER MAIN MARKET & AIM

Jefferies cuts Warehouse REIT price target to 112 (124) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg cuts Tracsis price target to 1,295 (1,390) pence - 'buy'

Liberum starts Jet2 with 'buy' - price target 1,500 pence

