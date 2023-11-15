(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday:
FTSE 100
Goldman Sachs raises Experian price target to 4,000 (3,950) pence - 'buy'
JPMorgan raises Informa price target to 780 (740) pence - 'neutral'
HSBC raises Informa price target to 925 (880) pence - 'buy'
Bank of America raises Informa price target to 1,020 (975) pence - 'buy'
Davy cuts Taylor Wimpey price target to 153 (157) pence - 'outperform'
Bank of America raises BAE Systems price target to 1,245 (1,175) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies cuts Imperial Brands price target to 1,636 (1,670) pence - 'hold'
JPMorgan cuts Vodafone price target to 89 (92) pence - 'neutral'
Barclays cuts Vodafone price target to 90 (95) pence - 'equal weight'
JPMorgan cuts ConvaTec price target to 300 (320) pence - 'overweight'
Goldman Sachs raises International Consolidated Airlines price target to 219 (210) pence - 'neutral'
Berenberg cuts B&M European Value Retail price target to 630 (645) pence - 'buy'
Stifel raises Auto Trader Group price target to 700 (660) pence - 'hold'
Deutsche Bank raises Compass Group to 'buy' (hold) - price target 2,400 (2,106) pence
Morgan Stanley cuts Unilever price target to 4,100 (4,400) pence - 'equal-weight'
FTSE 250
Numis cuts Elementis to 'add' (buy) - price target 140 pence
Jefferies cuts Genuit Group price target to 403 (410) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg raises Hill & Smith price target to 2,100 (2,000) pence - 'buy'
HSBC raises Hill & Smith price target to 2,055 (1,955) pence - 'buy'
HSBC raises Oxford Instruments to 'buy' - price target 2,440 pence
Berenberg cuts Grafton Group price target to 950 (1,050) pence - 'buy'
SMALL CAP, OTHER MAIN MARKET & AIM
Jefferies cuts Warehouse REIT price target to 112 (124) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Tracsis price target to 1,295 (1,390) pence - 'buy'
Liberum starts Jet2 with 'buy' - price target 1,500 pence
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.