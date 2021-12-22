Compass Health recalls nearly 105,000 bed rails after death reports - U.S. regulator

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Consumer medical products maker Compass
Health Brands is voluntarily recalling about 104,900 of its bed
rails after receiving reports of three deaths associated with
some of the products, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety
Commission (CPSC) said on Wednesday.
The recall covers the Ohio-based company's Carex bed support
rails and Easy Up 2-in-1 bed rails sold between 2012 and 2021 in
the United States and Canada.
Compass Health was not immediately available for comment.
The deaths associated with the bed support rails occurred
between April 2014 and June 2020 in the United States, the CPSC
said, involving people aged 84 and above.
In each incident, the rail was not properly attached to the
bed and the user became entrapped between the product and their
mattress, according to the CPSC.
Compass Health has not received any reports of entrapment
incidents involving its Easy Up products, the CPSC said.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)