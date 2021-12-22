Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Compass, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   US20464U1007

COMPASS, INC.

(COMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Compass Health recalls nearly 105,000 bed rails after death reports - U.S. regulator

12/22/2021 | 02:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Consumer medical products maker Compass Health Brands is voluntarily recalling about 104,900 of its bed rails after receiving reports of three deaths associated with some of the products, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Wednesday.

The recall covers the Ohio-based company's Carex bed support rails and Easy Up 2-in-1 bed rails sold between 2012 and 2021 in the United States and Canada.

Compass Health was not immediately available for comment.

The deaths associated with the bed support rails occurred between April 2014 and June 2020 in the United States, the CPSC said, involving people aged 84 and above.

In each incident, the rail was not properly attached to the bed and the user became entrapped between the product and their mattress, according to the CPSC.

Compass Health has not received any reports of entrapment incidents involving its Easy Up products, the CPSC said. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about COMPASS, INC.
02:15pCompass Health recalls nearly 105,000 bed rails after death reports - U.S. regulator
RE
05:53aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Dow Futures Dip -2-
DJ
12/17Compass Pathways to Join Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Monday
MT
12/16NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
12/13Compass Pathways Says its Comp360 Psilocybin Could be Monotherapy for Treatment-Resista..
MT
12/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Busy week ahead
12/07Crimson Tide Signs Services Agreement With Compass Group; Shares Rise
DJ
12/06Decentralised finance for cryptoassets built on an illusion, says BIS
RE
12/03FTSE Closes Down Amid Persistent Growth Fears
DJ
12/03FTSE Edges Higher, Wickes's Margin Outperformance Leads to Further Upgrades
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPASS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 430 M - -
Net income 2021 -431 M - -
Net cash 2021 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 925 M 3 925 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 702
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart COMPASS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Compass, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,65 $
Average target price 19,43 $
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Reffkin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kristen Ankerbrandt Chief Financial Officer
Ori Allon Chief Strategist
Joseph Sirosh Chief Technology Officer
Pamela A. Thomas-Graham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPASS, INC.0.00%3 925
ACCENTURE PLC50.41%248 307
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.04%176 290
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.45%115 660
SNOWFLAKE INC.26.09%108 681
INFOSYS LIMITED44.26%101 608