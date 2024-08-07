Compass : Top Dallas Team, Faisal Halum Group, Moves to Compass
August 5, 2024
Top Dallas Team, Faisal Halum Group, Moves to Compass
The Leading Luxury Team Topped $188.7 Million in 2023 Sales Volume
DALLAS, TX, AUG. 5, 2024 - Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume, today announced that Faisal Halum has joined the brokerage in Dallas. The Faisal Halum Group is nationally ranked as the #2 Top Small Team in Texas - Ranked By Volume in 2023 per RealTrends, having sold over $188.7M.
"The support and technology available at Compass offer our team an advantage," said Halum, founder of Faisal Halum Group. "Additionally, Compass has moved fast and stepped up to support agents as the real estate industry evolves."
Halum brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success in the North Texas luxury real estate market. With over 30 years of experience in building and construction, corporate sales, and real estate analysis, Halum has honed his analytical approach and dedication to delivering exceptional service and expertise to his clients.
"Faisal Halum is an outstanding, nationally recognized, service-first agent. We are excited to welcome The Faisal Halum Group to our growing Compass Dallas Fort Worth team of agents who serve the North Texas luxury market," said Senior Managing Director for Compass Dallas Fort Worth Bryan Pacholski. ".We look forward to supporting Faisal in reaching even further into our community to deliver the highest levels of service and expertise."
Halum has consistently led a top-producing team specializing in architecturally significant homes, estates, and high-rise condominiums. With a focus on leveraging technology, communication, and marketing strategies, Faisal Halum Group is poised to deliver a full-service client experience that sets a new standard for excellence in the industry. The team was previously affiliated with Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty.
Halum and the team's arrival comes at a time when the firm is attracting top talent from coast-to-coast. Recent additions to Compass in Dallas include Bridgette Harrington, who joined in July.
About Compass
Compass is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.compass.com.
Compass, Inc. provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. Its platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionalities, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Its platform also uses proprietary data, analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to simplify workflows of agents and deliver recommendations and outcomes for both agents and their clients. It also provides integrated services, such as title and escrow and mortgage, both of which are available on its platform. Its Glide tools, which include completion of various real estate forms and offer preparation and eSignature and collaboration capabilities, are offered to non-Compass agents and their clients. Its platform also enables agents to locate desirable properties at attractive prices for buyers.