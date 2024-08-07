DALLAS, TX, AUG. 5, 2024 - Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume, today announced that Faisal Halum has joined the brokerage in Dallas. The Faisal Halum Group is nationally ranked as the #2 Top Small Team in Texas - Ranked By Volume in 2023 per RealTrends , having sold over $188.7M.

"The support and technology available at Compass offer our team an advantage," said Halum, founder of Faisal Halum Group. "Additionally, Compass has moved fast and stepped up to support agents as the real estate industry evolves."

Halum brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success in the North Texas luxury real estate market. With over 30 years of experience in building and construction, corporate sales, and real estate analysis, Halum has honed his analytical approach and dedication to delivering exceptional service and expertise to his clients.

"Faisal Halum is an outstanding, nationally recognized, service-first agent. We are excited to welcome The Faisal Halum Group to our growing Compass Dallas Fort Worth team of agents who serve the North Texas luxury market," said Senior Managing Director for Compass Dallas Fort Worth Bryan Pacholski. ".We look forward to supporting Faisal in reaching even further into our community to deliver the highest levels of service and expertise."

Halum has consistently led a top-producing team specializing in architecturally significant homes, estates, and high-rise condominiums. With a focus on leveraging technology, communication, and marketing strategies, Faisal Halum Group is poised to deliver a full-service client experience that sets a new standard for excellence in the industry. The team was previously affiliated with Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty.

Halum and the team's arrival comes at a time when the firm is attracting top talent from coast-to-coast. Recent additions to Compass in Dallas include Bridgette Harrington, who joined in July.