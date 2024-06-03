Hidden Hills, CA - June 3, 2024 - Compass , the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume, announces the return of the Frontgate team, led by the distinguished duo Dana Olmes and Jeffery Biebuyck. The dynamic 27-member team rejoins Compass to capitalize on the brokerage's cutting-edge technology, elevated luxury marketing support, and a vast network of the country's foremost luxury real estate professionals. Ranked No. 4 in Los Angeles and No. 20 in California on the prestigious 2023 Real Trends' The Thousand list of top medium teams and boasting impressive lifetime sales totaling $2 billion, Frontgate specializes in the exclusive communities of Hidden Hills, Calabasas, Malibu, and Topanga Canyon in Southern California. By rejoining Compass, Frontgate has strategically positioned itself for expansive growth and continued service across the Southern California region.

"Rejoining Compass was the right decision for our business," said Olmes and Biebuyck in a joint statement. "We were drawn back because of Compass's robust support and cutting-edge tools which will now allow our tech-forward team to not only keep pace with the industry but also excel. This collaboration will also allow us to utilize Compass's advanced systems, expanding our team's reach into new markets. Our vision is to serve clients in all local and migrating areas, providing exceptional service with the support of Compass's established locations."

With over 40 years of combined experience and respected careers in management within the real estate industry, Olmes, and Biebuyck are recognized as one of the premier agent teams in the country. With uncompromising integrity, strong negotiating prowess, and strategic marketing techniques, Olmes and Biebuyck have built a robust business predominantly sustained by repeat clients and referrals-a testament to their successful real estate careers. Their diverse clientele includes notable figures such as corporate leaders, attorneys, celebrated entertainers, and high-profile executives from the entertainment industry.

"We are excited to welcome Dana and Jeff and their team back," said Compass Founder and CEO Robert Reffkin. "They bring a shared commitment to excellence and innovation, and we look forward to achieving great things together."

Driven by innovation, the Frontgate team distinguishes itself through its boutique approach-a unique hallmark of its brand. This approach is not merely a business model but a philosophy that empowers each agent, referred to as a partner, within the Frontgate team to cultivate their personal brand, own their client relationships, and excel in their designated markets. This empowerment strategy has fostered an environment where Frontgate agents thrive, growing their practices within the supportive framework led by Olmes and Biebuyck. In this next chapter, the Frontgate team is poised to expand beyond Hidden Hills while also elevating the team's abilities to meet and exceed the bespoke needs of today's most discerning buyers and sellers.

"Today's discerning luxury buyers are increasingly drawn to the exclusive, gated enclaves of Hidden Hills, where unparalleled security and privacy enhance the allure of these rare properties," said Olmes.

"The luxury market remains robust in Hidden Hills and Calabasas and we will continue to thrive as we expand into other prestigious areas, including the greater San Fernando Valley, Ventura County, beach communities and surrounding regions," continued Biebuyck. "Our team is expertly equipped with deep insights into both the unique advantages and potential challenges of purchasing luxury properties in these areas. Notably, Hidden Hills and Malibu have remained largely unaffected by regulatory challenges such as Measure ULA that have impacted luxury real estate transactions in many parts of Los Angeles County. With our new Compass support team, we are elevating our service to our clients who continue to seek out the most coveted real estate across our regions."

The Frontgate team currently has $60 million in active listings including a stunning French-inspired Chateau situated on 10+ acres of serene park like grounds where Jennifer Lopez was once married in Calabasas currently listed at $7,250,000, as well as Clover Hill , a newly listed 16,329 square-foot sanctuary in Hidden Hills listed for $28,998,000.

Frontgate's Compass office is located at 23500 Long Valley Rd, Hidden Hills, CA 91302.