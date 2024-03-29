ATLANTA, March, 27, 2024 - Compass, the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume, today welcomes Beacham & Company, a leading boutique brokerage in Greater Atlanta. This partnership further extends Compass' luxury presence in Greater Atlanta by aligning with a long-standing real estate brokerage with an impressive track record and deep history in the market. Operating as Beacham & Company, the team comprises over 50 agents and six staff members. "Compass provides a tremendous advantage for us in the Greater Atlanta market and beyond. Compass maintains a great reputation nationwide and has developed a very strong network on a national level. We're thrilled to be part of that network now and to be able to leverage Compass' advanced technology platform, which offers something no one else can. This will allow our firm to grow and evolve while putting us ahead of the competition," said Glennis Beacham, Founder of Beacham & Company.

Founded in 2006 by Glennis Beacham, Beacham & Company began as a small, locally owned company and has evolved into a powerhouse real estate brokerage specializing in the luxury sector in the Greater Atlanta area. Beacham & Company is widely recognized for its impressive marketing strategies, robust philanthropic program, community involvement, dedication to service, and elite group of agents.

"Compass welcomes the opportunity to align with such a well-respected brokerage with a deep-rooted legacy in the Greater Atlanta market. Beacham & Company will be an integral asset to expanding Compass' services specifically in the resilient luxury segment sector across Georgia," said Steven Busch, Senior Managing Director of the Southeast Region of Compass.

"Beacham & Company at Compass will blend the boutique approach and supportive culture we've worked to establish over the past two decades and seamlessly integrate this with Compass' technology platform and access to its national network of agents. We look forward to continuing to put our agents and their clients first, further improving their business and client experience for years to come," said Ben Beacham of Beacham & Company.

Compass continues to prioritize investing in agent-focused tools and programs such as Compass AI, launched last fall, a machine learning tool that empowers agents to craft compelling listing descriptions and design effective marketing strategies.