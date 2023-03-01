Advanced search
    COMP   US20464U1007

COMPASS, INC.

(COMP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-01 pm EST
3.050 USD   -15.51%
Compass to Present at 2023 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
PR
UBS Adjusts Compass Price Target to $3.50 From $2.75, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Needham Adjusts Price Target on Compass to $4.50 From $5, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Compass to Present at 2023 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

03/01/2023 | 05:59pm EST
NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced that Robert Reffkin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kalani Reelitz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 9, 2023. The session is scheduled to begin at 11:35 a.m. ET / 8:35 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the event and any related presentation materials will be available at https://cc.webcasts.com/morg007/030623a_js/?entity=100_PSJS8JN and the event will be available as a replay under the Events & Presentations section on the Compass Investor Relations website, https://investors.compass.com.

About Compass

Founded in 2012, Compass is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States.1 The technology-enabled brokerage provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

Compass uses its Investor Relations website, https://investors.compass.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to its investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.  Accordingly, investors should monitor Compass' Investor Relations website, in addition to following Compass' press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. 

1  T. Velt, "RealTrends 500: The Rise of Compass," RealTrends, Online, HW Media, 3/25/2022, https://www.realtrends.com/realtrends-500-the-rise-of-compass/.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compass-to-present-at-2023-morgan-stanley-technology-media--telecom-conference-301760208.html

SOURCE Compass


© PRNewswire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on COMPASS, INC.
More recommendations