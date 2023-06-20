Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Compass, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   US20464U1007

COMPASS, INC.

(COMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:53:13 2023-06-20 pm EDT
3.195 USD   -4.63%
03:17pIntroducing "keepin' It Real With Marc & Hyl" : The Ultimate Lifestyle and Real Estate Podcast
BU
06/07INTERVIEW - Robert Reffkin, CEO of Compass: housing supply is insufficient
MT
06/05Compass, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Introducing "Keepin' it Real with Marc & Hyl": The Ultimate Lifestyle and Real Estate Podcast

06/20/2023 | 03:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Luxe Latitudes Team of Compass proudly presents "Keepin' it Real with Marc & Hyl," a highly anticipated podcast hosted by real estate power couple Hyleri and Marc Katzenberg. This must-listen podcast offers a perfect blend of valuable insights, entertainment, and practical advice for anyone interested in the real estate market, lifestyle, and travel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620705585/en/

Climbing to new heights together, one episode at a time! (Photo: Business Wire)

Climbing to new heights together, one episode at a time! (Photo: Business Wire)

"The Luxe Latitudes Team," founded just three and a half years ago, has already made a significant impact in the industry, securing a coveted spot on The Real Trends list of Top Realtors. Now, Hyleri and Marc are expanding their reach through the "Keepin' it Real with Marc & Hyl" podcast.

With their immense wealth of experience and vibrant personalities, Hyleri and Marc provide a delightful mix of fun and informative content. They have weathered the storms of life, navigating through seven combined marriages, cancer, bankruptcy, and divorce. Listeners can expect an authentic and relatable approach that creates a strong connection.

In addition to their real estate expertise, Hyleri and Marc have gained popularity in the world of reality television, appearing on shows like NBC's "The Great American Road Trip" and HGTV's "Island Hunters." Their storytelling abilities add a unique flavor to each episode, captivating listeners from start to finish.

"Keepin' it Real with Marc & Hyl" showcases a diverse range of expert guests. From tea connoisseurs and home renovators to mortgage experts and staffing company owners, each episode offers valuable insights. The podcast also features top realtors from major cities and even the realtor who bought and renovated Hyleri's childhood home. Engaging and informative conversations are guaranteed.

New episodes of "Keepin' it Real with Marc & Hyl" are released every Sunday on Spotify, ensuring a fresh dose of inspiration and knowledge for listeners. By subscribing to the podcast, audiences can stay up-to-date and never miss an episode.

Marc Katzenberg's background as a successful restaurateur, owning popular chains like TooJay's in South Florida and Katzenberg's in the Northeast, brings an exciting element to the podcast. Hyleri, a former actress and graduate of UCLA, started her real estate career at a young age, working for her late mother's brokerage in Ohio. Together, they form a formidable team with a wealth of industry knowledge and personal experiences.

Behind the scenes, the talented Kortny Coleman serves as the podcast's producer, ensuring top-notch production quality and a seamless listening experience.

Join Hyleri and Marc on their captivating journey through real estate, lifestyle, and travel. Tune in to "Keepin' it Real with Marc & Hyl" on Spotify for inspiration and entertainment. Follow the hosts on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and exciting announcements.

About The Luxe Latitudes Team:

The Luxe Latitudes Team, led by Hyleri and Marc Katzenberg, is a top real estate team within Compass. With a focus on Fairfield County, CT, Southeast Florida, and The Caribbean, they offer exceptional service and expertise to clients in these markets. Their dedication and passion have earned them a well-deserved place on The Real Trends list of Top Realtors.

show link: https://open.spotify.com/show/2a9uWZQQVAFfoOBCarGxwW?si=7306135834044aca


© Business Wire 2023
All news about COMPASS, INC.
03:17pIntroducing "keepin' It Real With Ma : The Ultimate Lifestyle and Real Estate Podcast
BU
06/07INTERVIEW - Robert Reffkin, CEO of Compass: housing..
MT
06/05Compass, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11Compass CEO Robert Reffkin to Present at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Con..
PR
05/10Compass Shares Rise After Narrower Q1 Net Loss
MT
05/10Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Compass to $3.50 From $5, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
05/10Compass Q1 Net Loss Narrows, Revenue Down
MT
05/09Transcript : Compass, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09Compass, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
05/09Compass, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPASS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 060 M - -
Net income 2023 -274 M - -
Net cash 2023 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,37x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 538 M 1 538 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 191
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart COMPASS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Compass, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,35 $
Average target price 4,25 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Reffkin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kalani Reelitz Chief Financial Officer
Greg Hart Chief Operating Officer
Pamela A. Thomas-Graham Independent Director
Charles Edward Phillips Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPASS, INC.43.78%1 538
ACCENTURE PLC19.75%201 800
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.42%143 398
SIEMENS AG25.96%141 415
IBM-2.42%124 838
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.34%91 432
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer