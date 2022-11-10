Advanced search
    CMP   US20451N1019

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:29 2022-11-10 am EST
43.43 USD   +11.59%
10:23aCompass Minerals Secures Deal to Supply LG Energy Solution with Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate; Shares Rise
MT
06:48aCompass Minerals International Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:46aCompass Minerals Signs Binding Multiyear Agreement to Supply LG Energy Solution with Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate
BU
CMP Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Compass Minerals International, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

11/10/2022 | 11:01am EST
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Compass Minerals International, Inc. ("Compass" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMP).

Class Period: October 31, 2017November 18, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 20, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Compass lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/compass-minerals-international-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Goderich's new continuous mining and continuous haulage ("CMCH") mining system resulted in the Company incurring additional operating costs rather than cost savings. Cost overages were blamed on one-off items, such as a mine ceiling collapse incident, to hide operating costs associated with the CMCH upgrade; (2) Goderich's new CMCH mining system was unable to produce targeted levels of salt during this period. The Company's salt production consistently fell below internal expectations and was less than one-half of the salt it needed to produce to generate the anticipated cost savings; (3) the purported annual salt production capacity for Goderich of eight million tons was significantly overstated. Although Goderich had been able to produce nearly eight million tons of salt annually using drill-and-blast mining, Goderich was discontinuing that method of producing salt, and the CMCH system was not capable of mining that level of salt during this period; (4) the purported anticipated annual cost savings attributed to the new CMCH mining system were significantly overstated. Even at targeted production levels, Goderich's CMCH mining system was expected to generate significantly less than the $30 million in annual cost savings the Company had represented to investors; (5) the purported realized cost savings attributed to the new CMCH mining system were significantly overstated. Cost savings generated by other unrelated projects at Goderich were attributed to the CMCH upgrade; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmp-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-compass-minerals-international-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301673935.html

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
