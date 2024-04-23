WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) resulting from allegations that Compass Minerals may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 25, 2024, before the market opened, Compass Minerals issued a press release entitled “Compass Minerals Announces the Company Will Not Secure a USFS Contract to Supply Magnesium Chloride-Based Aerial Fire Retardants for the 2024 Fire Season.” This press release stated that “the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has informed the company that it will not be entering into a contract for the use of magnesium chloride-based aerial fire retardants for the 2024 fire season.” Further, “[d]uring scheduled winter airtanker inspections as part of the USFS’ Integrated Operational Field Evaluation (I-OFE), it was discovered that certain airtankers that had flown Fortress North America’s (Fortress’) proprietary, magnesium chloride-based aerial fire retardants revealed significant signs of corrosion in areas where build-up of the retardant had occurred. The findings from this more extensive inspection raised aircraft safety concerns[.]”

On this news, the price of Compass Minerals stock fell $3.00 per share, or 17.09%, to close at $14.55 on March 25, 2024. The next day, Compass Minerals stock fell a further $0.86 per share, or 5.9%, to close at $13.69.

