Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Compass Minerals International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMP   US20451N1019

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
41.89 USD   -1.99%
05:46aCmp Shareholder Alert : Jakubowitz Law Reminds Compass Minerals Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 20, 2022
PR
11/16Compass Minerals International : Announces Two New Board Members
PU
11/16Compass Minerals International Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Compass Minerals Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 20, 2022

11/18/2022 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/compass-minerals-international-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=33822&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Compass Minerals common stock between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until December 20, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Compass Minerals International, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) costs at the Company's salt mine in Goderich, Ontario were increasing rather than decreasing; 2) defendants had misrepresented the amount of salt the Company was able to produce at Goderich using the new continuous mining and continuous haulage equipment; and 3) the known and ongoing production shortfalls the Company was experiencing were reasonably expected to reduce its future operating income.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmp-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-compass-minerals-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-december-20-2022-301682340.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:46aCmp Shareholder Alert : Jakubowitz Law Reminds Compass Minerals Shareholders of a Lead Pla..
PR
11/16Compass Minerals International : Announces Two New Board Members
PU
11/16Compass Minerals International Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
11/16Compass Minerals Appoints Jon Chisholm and Shane Wagnon to Board of Directors
BU
11/16Compass Minerals International, Inc. Appoints Jon Chisholm and Shane Wagnon to Board of..
CI
11/15Compass Minerals Declares Fiscal First Quarter of 2023 Dividend
BU
11/15Compass Minerals Declares Dividend for the Fiscal First Quarter of 2023
CI
11/14Compass Minerals Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Re..
BU
11/10Compass Minerals Secures Deal to Supply LG Energy Solution with Battery-Grade Lithium C..
MT
11/10Compass Minerals International Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations