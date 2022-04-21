Log in
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
63.74 USD   -2.92%
Compass Minerals Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Results

04/21/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, will release its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results Thursday, May 5, 2022, after the markets close. The company’s president and CEO, Kevin Crutchfield, and CFO, Lorin Crenshaw, will discuss these results on a conference call on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Access to the conference call will be available via webcast at investors.compassminerals.com or by dialing 1-888-550-5768. Callers must provide the conference ID number 3632674. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, callers may dial 1-646-960-0469. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. The company’s salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial, chemical and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition products help improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, the company is pursuing development of a sustainable lithium brine resource to support the North American battery market and is a minority owner of Fortress North America, a next-generation fire retardant company. Compass Minerals operates 12 production and packaging facilities with nearly 2,000 employees throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 191 M - -
Net income 2022 28,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 914 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 104x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 2 239 M 2 239 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 223
Free-Float 95,6%
Managers and Directors
Kevin S. Crutchfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorin Crenshaw Chief Financial Officer
Joseph E. Reece Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Fisher Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
George J. Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.28.54%2 239
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.68.97%24 636
ICL GROUP LTD35.45%16 235
PJSC PHOSAGRO21.60%11 245
UPL LIMITED10.89%8 228
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.25.59%7 831