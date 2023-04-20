Advanced search
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
04:00:02 2023-04-20 pm EDT
32.35 USD   -1.61%
05:34pCompass Minerals Announces Participation in BMO Chemicals Conference
BU
05:33pCompass Minerals Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2023 Second-Quarter Results
BU
04/17Compass Minerals International : is Committed to Environmental Stewardship
PU
Compass Minerals Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2023 Second-Quarter Results

04/20/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, will release its fiscal 2023 second-quarter results Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after the markets close. The company’s president and CEO, Kevin Crutchfield, and CFO, Lorin Crenshaw, will discuss these results on a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Access to the conference call will be available via webcast at investors.compassminerals.com or by dialing 1-888-550-5768. Callers must provide the conference ID number 3632674. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, callers may dial 1-646-960-0469. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. The company’s salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial, chemical and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition products help improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, the company is pursuing development of a sustainable lithium brine resource to support the North American battery market and is a minority owner of Fortress North America, a next-generation fire retardant company. Compass Minerals operates 12 production and packaging facilities with nearly 2,000 employees throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.


