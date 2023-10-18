Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, will release its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2023 results Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, after the markets close. The company’s president and CEO, Kevin Crutchfield, and CFO, Lorin Crenshaw, will discuss these results on a conference call on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Access to the conference call will be available via webcast at investors.compassminerals.com or by dialing 1-888-550-5768. Callers must provide the conference ID number 3632674. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, callers may dial 1-646-960-0469. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website.

