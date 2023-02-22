Advanced search
    CMP   US20451N1019

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-22 pm EST
39.29 USD   +0.59%
05:37pCompass Minerals Announces Participation in BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference
BU
02/21Compass Minerals International Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02/16Compass Minerals Declares Fiscal Second Quarter of 2023 Dividend
BU
Compass Minerals Announces Participation in BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

02/22/2023 | 05:37pm EST
Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, today announced that it will participate in the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference on Feb. 27 and 28, 2023, including one-on-one meetings with Ryan Bartlett, senior vice president, lithium commercial and technology.

Updated presentation materials will be available at the time of the event through the investor relations section of the Compass Minerals’ website at compassminerals.com.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. The company’s salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial, chemical and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition products help improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, the company is pursuing development of a sustainable lithium brine resource to support the North American battery market and is a minority owner of Fortress North America, a next-generation fire retardant company. Compass Minerals operates 12 production and packaging facilities with nearly 2,000 employees throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 228 M - -
Net income 2023 20,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 736 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 75,1x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 1 605 M 1 605 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
EV / Sales 2024 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 954
Free-Float 96,3%
